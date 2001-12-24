Quick and Easy White Chili

Very good. I misread this recipe. I was looking for a recipe to use a couple of pork chops, not ground pork, but didn't figure out my mistake until halfway through making it. Oops. But it still turned out quite tasty. I just chopped up the pork and browned in the pan with the onions and garlic, then continued on as written. I subbed a spicy salsa verde for the green chiles, which worked really well. Because of the comments about the chili being watery, I cut down the broth to less than 2 cups, and it really reduced. With the addition of the cheese, this was a very very thick chili. Very good, as well. Bf ate his all up within a minute or so. I wasn't as hungry, but now I have lunch for tomorrow and I'm pleased. Thanks for the recipe!