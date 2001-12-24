Quick and Easy White Chili

This recipe has been used by me for several years, but keeps getting changed just a bit every time depending on what is in the pantry and freezer. If you prefer poultry instead of pork, substitute 1 pound ground chicken or turkey for the ground pork.
I liked the taste of the chili very well, but felt the 4 cups of chicken broth made it too watery, unlike chili and also too salty. If I cook it again I will reduce to 2 cups of chicken broth. Also I found the 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese to be excessive. I would reduce that to 2 cup sprinkled on top just before serving. I think I would add another can of beans to thicken the soup and would not rinse them, but use the broth in the can.
I substituted ground beef for the pork & only used one onion and 1/4 tsp. oregano. You may want to add one tsp. of cumin & taste the chili before adding more, just to get it as spicy as you like. I found it a little too intense with the 2 tsps. & just added an extra 8 oz.container of chicken soup. It did make the recipe more like a soup than a chili but the flavor was fine.
Excellent!!! And extremely easy. Used ground chicken instead of pork -- also used only one can of broth (14.5oz) and doubled the beans, based on the suggestion of another rater. Next time I'll double the batch, as this ratio only provided 4 meal size servings.
This was a big hit at our New Year's Eve bash - but as written is a little bland. We used 1.5X spices, added salt and white pepper, and used a little less broth, then added a couple of dashes of green Tabasco. Great with cornbread!
I have won two chili cookoffs with this recipe! I use shredded chicken instead of pork and use about half the cumin. I also add a few moew green chiles. I cook the chicken in broth, a little white wine, some green chiles and some salsa verde. Like other reviewers I think its much better the next day. Awesome!
YUM!!! I can't get over how great this chili is! I reduced the amount of chicken broth I added by about 1/2 cup to make a thicker chili and I let it "season" a day in the fridge before serving! Absolutely wonderful! Thank you!
My husband and every adult who tries this loves it. We serve it with SCOOPS fritos, and it's heavenly. Also up north it's called SNOW CHILI.:)
This chili has the best flavor! I only used 1 onion instead of 2. I also used some leftover chicken instead of the pork. The Monterey Jack cheese I used had jalepenos in it which spiced things up a bit! I was expecting it to be a bit thicker, but adding flour and water to the chili at the end fixes that! I will definately be making this one again! Thanks for a great recipe!
Good basic white chili. It was fast & easy to make because there where not a lot of ingred., everyone liked. I did use chicken instead of pork. A keeper!
This chili is fabulous. We made it a week ago and then again tonight. It's very easy and delicious. NOTE: Do not substitute other types of cheese for monterey jack, they won't melt properly! Also, use less chicken broth than recipe calls for, we used 3 cups and it had plenty of liquid. Highly recommend!
Awesome. I followed the recipe with the exception of the meat. I used a combination of ground turkey and turkey breakfast sausage. My hubby has always bragged about his red chili, but this dish left both of us speechless (we were too busy eating!) Great served with honey cornbread. Thanks for the recipe!
My husband and I LOVED this! I took the suggestions of others and used ground chicken, only used 3c. of broth, and mashed a second can of bean and added it to the soup to make it thicker. We'll definitely make this again!
A little too much liquid. Seemed more like soup that chili, but it was still delicious!
Gave this 5 stars for simplicity, even though I took other reviewers' advice and decreased the broth amount. Also substituted oregano with cilantro just because I felt like it. And let each person stir his/her own cheese in at the table. This is a solid, tasty, simple recipe that is great for busy family looking for something other than standard chili for dinner.
I made this tonight along with baked corn tortilla chips and WOWZA! It was a hit even among my 2 and 6 year old. I only had 1 can of green chiles, but it was probably for the best considering kiddy taste buds. I also used ground chicken, because that's what I had on hand and I loved it. Huge hit!
This was wonderful. All my friends loved this. Added a mixture of cold water and about 2tbs. of cornstarch to make it thicker though.
This was Yummy!! I made this almost as written with only a couple of changes. I added a 16oz jar of salsa verde and ended up leaving out the chilis because the salsa was a bit spicy and I wanted my kids to eat this (or I would've added the chilis too). I was out of oregano so I used 2tsp of Italian seasoning. I added an extra can of beans. I thickened it with some cornstarch and water, but it was still a bit thin in the end so I added a cup of potato buds. It turned out great and my family ate it up! I did have one bowl leftover and had it for lunch today...it is better the next day! I WILL be making this again!
Very tasty and satisfying. I modified it to be vegetarian by omitting the pork and substituting vegetable broth for the chicken broth. I reduced the liquid to 3 cups, and added 1/2 cup uncooked brown rice to soak up some broth. Pepperjack cheese works great if you don't have chilies.
I've been making this for several years now. I use cooked and chopped or shredded chicken and usually add 4 cans of beans (slightly drained). If I can make it a day ahead, I do, but it is still good the day of. Served with cornbread, this is truly a quick and delicious meal.
This is a great alternative to your normal every day chili. I had some reservations about how flavorful the dish would be as it does not contain a lot of herbs and spices, but the green chilies, broth, and monterrey jack cheese gives it a lot of flavor. Add some okra and serve with cornbread... great dish.
Outstanding flavor, amazing consistency - this was a HUGE hit with my family. Served over rice with salty tortilla chips on the side and a fresh baked cornbread. My daughter has declared it her favorite meal, EVER! We have lovingly dubbed it "Tasty Paste," because the melted cheese makes it all ooey-gooey. Will certainly be making this again.
This was so good! I hadn't heard of white chili before and I thought I'd give this a try. I used 2 cups of chicken broth,instead of the 4 cups in the recipe, to make the chili thicker. And I used ground turkey in place of the pork. This recipe was so simple and the result was just a great chili! Thanks Shirley.
My husband requested white chili. I had never made it before and chose this recipe because it didn't seem complicated. It was excellent! I used one onion instead of two, ground turkey instead of pork and used two cans of beans. Unlike some others, I did not have a problem with the chili being too watery.
Great recipe. I did as others did and used two cans of beans. One can of beans I mashed up, this helped to thicken. I also used two 7 oz cans of green chilies. To spice things up I added some hot sauce and a little chili powder. I will definantly make again
This was wonderful. I used a can of pinto beans(drained) puree'd in the blender to thicken it and I topped each bowl with cheese before serving rather than stirring it into the whole pot. Along with cornbread and a salad, this made a great meal!
This was wonderful! I've had 2 requests for the recipe since I've made it, and I've made it twice now too. Even the kids liked it. The only thing I did differently was to cut the cumin in half, because the full amount is a little overpowering, and I also added a mixture of corn starch and water to thicken it up. If you don't thicken it, it's more like soup than chili. I also add a second can of beans to make it more hearty. The second time I made it I used turkey instead of pork, and I cut the cheese in half too, and it was just as good as the first time I made it. Love this!! I will be making this over and over!
I used the suggestion of making it the day before to let it season over night. It was better the next day. But it is a wonderful recipe. I added some chicken with my broth which made it thicker. I don't feel it was too much cheese. Next time I may try some hot pepper cheese for a granish. This is a real keeper!
Very good. I misread this recipe. I was looking for a recipe to use a couple of pork chops, not ground pork, but didn't figure out my mistake until halfway through making it. Oops. But it still turned out quite tasty. I just chopped up the pork and browned in the pan with the onions and garlic, then continued on as written. I subbed a spicy salsa verde for the green chiles, which worked really well. Because of the comments about the chili being watery, I cut down the broth to less than 2 cups, and it really reduced. With the addition of the cheese, this was a very very thick chili. Very good, as well. Bf ate his all up within a minute or so. I wasn't as hungry, but now I have lunch for tomorrow and I'm pleased. Thanks for the recipe!
This has become a staple in our house. My husband (the picky eater) loves it. I use ground chicken instead of pork and make my own broth with chicken boullion powder (adding more powder than needed for extra flavor). I use a little cornstarch at the end to thicken and it turns out perfect every time! Great recipe!
Some changes that worked well for me: I used Morningstar crumbles instead of ground pork, and vegetable broth and it was a surprisingly "meaty" meal! I added about 1 cup of frozen corn and instead of adding chiles in the beginning, I used Pepper-Cheddar cheese (but I bet Pepper-jack would work well, too)--that idea was from the "White Chili" recipe submitted by Tracy. Then I served it with Jiffy boxmix cornbread I threw in the oven as it was simmering and it made a decent, easy meal. Update: it also freezes well! I froze about half of the leftovers even though I thought the cheese might reheat poorly, but if anything it was better, the flavors came together more or something.
this was 100X better the next day, I left it in the crock pot overnight on warm and by lunch the next day my fiance had two bowls! I also used 1 onion, a little less brooth and flour to thicken it a bit
YUM!!! This is good! My husband and I ate the entire pot. Okay, he ate most of it, but I ate my share too! This is delicious, and I actually used ground turkey, not having ground pork. But yum! What a good recipe!
This recipe was REALLY good. I couldn't conceptualize it prior to tasting it which is unusual for me. What a pleasant surprise. We, however, are not spicy people and with four kids I opted to leave out the green chilis. The meal still had flavor yet was mild enough that I didn't have a single complaint! Quite uncommon! THANKS!
We love this! It's fairly low carb. I added a bit of Xanthum Gum to thicken it, and it was fantastic! Total comfort food! Next time we may add more pork. We also added jalepeno hot sauce to make it a bit spicier. Overall a 5 star recipe!
Very delicious! I subsituted the pork with chicken and it was great!
Was looking for a recipe to use up ground pork, what a find! This is really great! Have made this many times since. I only use one can of green chiles, 2 cans of beans and add an extra cup of broth (or 2). Not thick like chili, more like a soup. Might try thickening it like others suggest, but it is soooo good as is. Never been tempted to use ground turkey either, the ground pork is excellent and a nice change of pace. Make sure you cook the cumin and oregano for the 2-3 minutes like the directions say.
We had a Yard Sale with friends on a cold November day. I wanted to prepare something "easy" to warm everyone up. They LOVED it!! In fact, it was ALL eaten within 30 minutes and I didn't even get a bite! I served it with corn bread. Excellent, easy recipe
Quick and easy recipe. Great dish for a cold winter day. Loved the flavor, however if you have a tendency to get heartburn, you might want to avoid. I might use a little less green chilis and onions next time.
This was fantastic! Hubby and I both loved. I followed the recipe except I sauteed the onions and garlic in coconut oil, not olive oil, used only 1 1/4 tsp. cumin (not husband's favorite spice), used about 3 cups of grated cheese, salted liberally, and added about 3 tbsp. of butter at the end. Very, very good. It may be even better as leftovers tomorrow.
My family loved this. I used 1 lb. of pork loin, cut into 1/2 inch pieces. How I modified: 1 chopped sweet onion, 3 cloves garlic, 1 tsp. ground cumin, 1 Tbl. white vinegar, and also 1 Tbl. tomatillo green salsa added to 3 C. chicken stock was used to boil pork into the base of this chili. Once cooked through (30 mins) I added a 15 oz. can of White Chili Beans. Perfection and so simple. This didn't last long enough to get the tortillas to go with it. Thanks!
Everyone was really dubious about this recipe - it really doesn't look very appetizing. But it turned out great! It truly is better the next day though so keep in mind. Otherwise it's a great variation on chili and seems much healthier.
I pretty much try to stick to a recipe the first time around to really be able to rate correctly, so the only change I made here was to decrease the broth by 1 cup and I added the entire can of beans in(no rinsing). I made this last night and I would say a 4 but had leftovers today and wow, definitely a 5. If you can make a day ahead, do it and stick to the recipe, it's great. I mixed the cheese in and it worked.
I was skeptical, I must say. Iwas ready to come back and give this 3 stars the night we ate it. However warmed up the next day this was amazing! Made the best chili-burgers ever with leftovers. Kids did not care for it, but hubby and I enjoyed. Used a can of pintos with jalepenos with GN beans and also pork sausage instead of just ground. Make ahead it is surely better the next day!
Good recipe, very quick. I recommend a clear broth. I also used a country style sausage cut into 1/2" slices. Adding a can of chopped jalepenos added some jump, and a cup of milk and half cup of sour cream made it a little richer.
This is a very good recipe with simple ingredients. I cooked a pork loin in the pressure cooker (diced into cubes) then smashed them with a wooden spoon when added to the main pot on the stove, so it was similar to shredded/pulled pork. I also cut the broth in half (2 cups) as recommended by another reviewer and the consistency turned out perfect, though we did not stir in the cheese and instead served it as a garnish. I also diced a fresh jalapeño and sautéed with the onion/garlic since we like heat. We served with mexican cheese, sour cream, and more diced fresh jalapeño, and it was the condiments that absolutely made the dish. I will make this again with these slight adjustments. If you like spice, I would recommend adding jalapeño.
I haven't even added the cheese yet.... chili's still simmering.... and after a small taste, my mouth is already watering just waiting for dinner! This is some REALLY good stuff!!! I did reduce the broth (3 cups) and increase the beans (1.5 cans) as others suggested. I know for a fact I'll be making this again. Easy and SO flavorful! Update: After writing this, I added the cheese... and liked it LESS. Still very good, but next time I will add a little just for a bit of creaminess. But definitely not 2 cups worth!
Doubled the recipe (5kids to feed) with ground pork and ground chicken- used less broth, a bit more salt, black pepper and one more can (pinto) beans along with white beans- will definitely make again! Entire family gave it a 10 rating!!!
Very tasty. There is so much flavor in this chili. It wasn't too spicy at all. I served this with bread and butter. Yum! (I let the chili simmer longer to reduce the liquid in it before I added the cheese.)
Yes I added 2 cans of cream of chicken soup along with the chicken broth, to get a saucier broth. Also I used a purple onion, it was all I had. I also added rice for a more hearty meal. It turned out great.
This was very good! I made a few changes. Like others suggested, I only used one onion and I used 2 cans of beans. I love creamy soups so I used 2 cups of chicken broth and about 1 1/2 cups of half and half! Yum! Would be great with chicken too!
This was a lot better than I thought it would be. The only thing I changed was a little extra pork, leeks instead of onions, and I added an extra can of beans. It was delicious! Thanks for this recipe. It's definitely going into the rotation.
This is really flavorful and easy to make. I chopped some leftover smoked pork loin and used that in place of ground pork, cut back on the cumin a tad (personal preference), and added a can of pureed beans to thicken the soup. I might even add another can -- two drained cans of whole beans + one pureed -- next time. As with any other soup recipe, you can play with this and see what you like best. It's a keeper!
I loved this recipe. However, I did make a few changes as was suggested by others. I only used 1 onion, a little more cumin and oregano, and approximately 3 cups of chicken stock. After an hour, I felt it was still too soupy so I cooked it for an additional 30 minutes. Also, I added the cheese to each bowl prior to serving. This allowed better portion control.
I have never made white chili before. This turned out delicious. So delicious, I have to stop myself otherwise I'd eat the whole pot. Hubs loved it, too. Good comfort food on a rainy day, which it is here in Sarasota, FL today! I made one change - instead of ground pork, I used mild Italian (pork) sausage (same weight as recipe called for). I took the sausage out of the casing and browned in skillet. I would do the same again next time. I also used chicken broth from chicken bullion powder and that seemed to be fine.
I made this because I had all the ingredients on hand. It’s pretty bland. It needs some jalapeños to liven it up. However, it’s still the perfect comfort food and I would make it again perhaps throwing in a jalapeño and maybe some tomatillos.
AWESOME! I slow cooked some pork and shredded it - that was the meat I used in this, other than that, the only other change I made was that I enjoyed the soup so much before even adding the cheese, as a cutting calorie option, we added cheese on top of the soup, with a few crushed tortilla chips and it was fabulous!!!!! GREAT RECIPE - don't change a thing and if you want to cut calories, adding the cheese to the top of the soup before it becomes a chili.. it is really good!
I have made this recipe many, many times because my husband calls it a "winner". I always use ground pork sausage instead of plain ground pork to add a little more flavor. I also substitute one chopped jalapeno for one of the cans of green chilies and use one onion (only because I don't want to chop more). I also add in extra beans (usually pinto) and change up the cheese depending on what I have. Swiss and pepperjack have both been great with it. Even though it's a white chili, I will also occasionally finely chop up a fresh tomato and toss it in for a little acidic element.
