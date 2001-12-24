Quick and Easy White Chili

This recipe has been used by me for several years, but keeps getting changed just a bit every time depending on what is in the pantry and freezer. If you prefer poultry instead of pork, substitute 1 pound ground chicken or turkey for the ground pork.

By LEMONADE63

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook and drain the pork.

  • In a large stockpot, saute onions and garlic in olive oil until transparent. Stir in the chilies, cumin, and oregano. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes more. Add broth, pork, and beans; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, and cook uncovered for 20 minutes.

  • Remove from heat, and stir in the cheese until melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 25g; cholesterol 66mg; sodium 897.7mg. Full Nutrition
