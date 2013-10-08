Tempeh Sandwiches

Rating: 4.22 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is an excellent way to eat tempeh!

By jesseinsavannah

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the tempeh slices and cook 3 to 4 minutes, or until they start to brown. Pour in half of the liquid aminos and cook for 1 minute. Flip the tempeh slices and cook until toasted, 3 to 4 more minutes. Pour in the remaining liquid aminos and cook for 1 minute. Remove the tempeh, and set it aside.

    Advertisement

  • In the same skillet, heat the remaining oil over medium heat. Cook the onion, green pepper, and jalapeno until the vegetables have softened, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Spread each pita half with 1 teaspoon soy mayonnaise. Stuff each pita with several slices of tempeh, peppers and onions, and a piece of Swiss cheese. Toast the sandwiches in a toaster oven for 2 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 27.8mg; sodium 551.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Maria Bouma
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2012
I'm giving this five star for a very simple reason that someone could come up how to use tempeh in a sandwich. I come from Java Indonesia and I grew up eating that as a cheap substitute to meat. usually I would just slice them into 1-1.5cm thick marinate it with watered down mashed garlic and salt and fry it til golden brown. We eat it with warm rice or as a snack. Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Brenda
Rating: 1 stars
03/30/2018
Its unusual for recipes on this site to be as bad as this one. I followed the recipe exactly BTW ( I love Temeph). Recipe was too salty with the Amino's. I will finish it but never use this marinade again. Yuk! Read More
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Maria Bouma
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2012
I'm giving this five star for a very simple reason that someone could come up how to use tempeh in a sandwich. I come from Java Indonesia and I grew up eating that as a cheap substitute to meat. usually I would just slice them into 1-1.5cm thick marinate it with watered down mashed garlic and salt and fry it til golden brown. We eat it with warm rice or as a snack. Read More
Helpful
(13)
TofuMamma
Rating: 4 stars
05/05/2008
Thanks for a nice casual meal recipe. My kids who had been very resistant to even trying tempeh asked me to make these again! I made them just as described and they turned out good. I made these on a Saturday before we left for a busy day of errands and it satisfied the kids for hours. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Kenny G
Rating: 4 stars
09/08/2009
I didn't have either sesame oil or liquid amino acid supplement and I wasn't sure what valid substitutions would be so I used what I had on hand: canola oil and flax seed oil. I may not have gotten all the intended health benefits but it tasted great (and I got my omega-3's to boot)! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
Racedogmom
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2012
Delicious. I used less jalapeno than recommended but used a spicy tempeh from the vegetarian section of the grocery store. Liquid amino is just a vegan type of soy sauce so substitute soy as necessary. And I was out of soy mayo so I used light Miracle Whip. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Sierra
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2015
These are awesome! I used tamari instead of amino acids. I also added some sliced portabella mushrooms to the green pepppers and onions. They are a big hit for both kids (omitted jalepeno) and adults! Read More
Gillian Olson
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2015
The only thing that I changed was that used mini sweet peppers and it turned out delicious!!! Read More
Advertisement
Brenda
Rating: 1 stars
03/30/2018
Its unusual for recipes on this site to be as bad as this one. I followed the recipe exactly BTW ( I love Temeph). Recipe was too salty with the Amino's. I will finish it but never use this marinade again. Yuk! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022