Tempeh Sandwiches

Rating: 5 stars I'm giving this five star for a very simple reason that someone could come up how to use tempeh in a sandwich. I come from Java Indonesia and I grew up eating that as a cheap substitute to meat. usually I would just slice them into 1-1.5cm thick marinate it with watered down mashed garlic and salt and fry it til golden brown. We eat it with warm rice or as a snack. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Thanks for a nice casual meal recipe. My kids who had been very resistant to even trying tempeh asked me to make these again! I made them just as described and they turned out good. I made these on a Saturday before we left for a busy day of errands and it satisfied the kids for hours. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't have either sesame oil or liquid amino acid supplement and I wasn't sure what valid substitutions would be so I used what I had on hand: canola oil and flax seed oil. I may not have gotten all the intended health benefits but it tasted great (and I got my omega-3's to boot)! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious. I used less jalapeno than recommended but used a spicy tempeh from the vegetarian section of the grocery store. Liquid amino is just a vegan type of soy sauce so substitute soy as necessary. And I was out of soy mayo so I used light Miracle Whip. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars These are awesome! I used tamari instead of amino acids. I also added some sliced portabella mushrooms to the green pepppers and onions. They are a big hit for both kids (omitted jalepeno) and adults!

Rating: 4 stars The only thing that I changed was that used mini sweet peppers and it turned out delicious!!!