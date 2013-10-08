Tempeh Sandwiches
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 391.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 21.7g 43 %
carbohydrates: 24.4g 8 %
dietary fiber: 1.4g 6 %
sugars: 2.3g
fat: 24.8g 38 %
saturated fat: 7.9g 39 %
cholesterol: 27.8mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 386.6IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 6.9mg 53 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 26.8mg 45 %
folate: 50.1mcg 13 %
calcium: 315.6mg 32 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 68.1mg 24 %
potassium: 368.2mg 10 %
sodium: 551.2mg 22 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 222.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved