Lemon-Honey Lamb Skewers
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 385.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 42.4g 85 %
carbohydrates: 19.5g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 12.5g
fat: 11g 17 %
saturated fat: 3.9g 20 %
cholesterol: 133.9mg 45 %
vitamin a iu: 92IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 18.1mg 139 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 8.9mg 15 %
folate: 43mcg 11 %
calcium: 45.3mg 5 %
iron: 4mg 22 %
magnesium: 51.7mg 19 %
potassium: 561.8mg 16 %
sodium: 123.5mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 98.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
