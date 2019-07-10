Lemon-Honey Lamb Skewers

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A minted honey and lemon sauce provides a great tasting variation on these lamb skewers.

By Nika

Recipe Summary test

prep:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the mint, wine, lemon juice, and honey in a mixing bowl. Add the lamb and onions, and toss to mix. Cover, and refrigerate 4 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • Strain the marinade from the lamb into a small saucepan; set aside. Thread the lamb and onions onto the skewers, using 3 onions per skewer. Cook the skewers on the preheated grill until the lamb has cooked to your desired degree of doneness, about 8 minutes for medium-well.

  • Meanwhile, bring the reserved marinade to a simmer over medium heat. Whisk in the apricot preserves until dissolved, then reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer gently for 5 minutes, adding water if needed to keep the sauce from burning. Dissolve the cornstarch in 1 tablespoon of water, and whisk into the sauce to thicken; simmer the sauce 30 seconds longer. Serve with the lamb skewers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 42.4g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 11g; cholesterol 133.9mg; sodium 123.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
KEZ
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2009
I marinated the lamb overnight and it was incredibly tender. The dipping sauce was great too. These made a very nice change from chicken or beef kabobs. Thankyou Nika for something a bit different. Read More
