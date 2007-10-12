Manhattan Style Clam Chowder

This is a great recipe but it needed some modification. We used a 5 lb bag of fresh clams from Costco, and added 2 bottles of clam juice and 2 small cans of clams with their juices. We omitted the green and red peppers since they are too strong. We used 1 large chopped onion and 6 pieces of chopped smoked bacon. We did not have celery on hand so we used 1/2 tsp celery salt. (A second time we made this, we doubled the chopped celery as others have done). We sauteed the bacon, then added the onions, carrots and celery and sauteed these together before adding the canned tomatoes and spices. Then we added the clams. We added one cup of white wine, and used white pepper instead of black, which tends to be better with seafood chowders. We removed some of the shells and then added the potatoes to cook for an extra 20 minutes til they were tender. This avoided them from getting mushy. This is a keeper!