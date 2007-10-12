Manhattan Style Clam Chowder
A hearty blend of vegetables and clams with a little added spice. This soup is better the next day.
A hearty blend of vegetables and clams with a little added spice. This soup is better the next day.
This soup recipe was a better "start" than all the others I found. I like my soups thick, chunky, and manly, so ofcourse I added a few things. For starters I used a giant 52 ounce "costco" can of chopped clams (that will reduce that "strong tomato" taste people are talking about). I also used italian style stewed tomatoes instead of regular diced. I added more celery. I also added a tablespoon and a half of thyme (that is important in manhattan style chowder) I added 1/3 cup sauvignon blanc wine and 6 strips of Bacon done crisp(soaked up all fat)I also through in a couple ounces of clam juice. When I was doen I had a soup that absolutly knocked the socks off every one that tried it. I followed all other directions as stated. This soup was AMAZINGRead More
WAY TO MUCH TOMATO. I EVEN ADDED EXTRA CLAMS AND 2 BOTTLES OF CLAM JUICE JUST COULDNT GET THE TOMATO TASTE TO GO AWAYRead More
This soup recipe was a better "start" than all the others I found. I like my soups thick, chunky, and manly, so ofcourse I added a few things. For starters I used a giant 52 ounce "costco" can of chopped clams (that will reduce that "strong tomato" taste people are talking about). I also used italian style stewed tomatoes instead of regular diced. I added more celery. I also added a tablespoon and a half of thyme (that is important in manhattan style chowder) I added 1/3 cup sauvignon blanc wine and 6 strips of Bacon done crisp(soaked up all fat)I also through in a couple ounces of clam juice. When I was doen I had a soup that absolutly knocked the socks off every one that tried it. I followed all other directions as stated. This soup was AMAZING
I followed the recommendatiions of "Soupman" and it turned out PHENOMENAL!!! This recipe actually surpasses restaurant quality and remains healthy...HERE"S WHAT TO DO: 52 oz minced clams in juice and one extra smaller (4-6 oz) can for good measure, Italian petite diced tomatoes, Sauvignon Blanc(1/2 cup or so...), plenty of fresh thyme, a few pours of clam juice, and 6 slices crispy bacon chopped, THEN just follow the rest of the recipe. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!!! Put this all together and it's 5 STARS!!! Thanks to you and the Soupman!
Amazing! A few changes - We love clams so I used 52 oz. can of chopped clams. I also used italian style stewed tomatoes instead of regular diced. I added more celery. I also added a tablespoon and a half of thyme. This will be made in my kitchen ALOT!
I really loved this recipe. However, I did a couple of things differently. In the pan, from the very start, I put in six pieces of bacon and fried them up. I drained off the grease and threw in the tomatoes, etc. Everything had a nice smoky, bacony flavor after that. I also par cooked the carrots before dropping them in. I also used Better than Bouillon clam stock--very, very good. Doubled the clams, too. Yum!
fantastic,flavorful. forget those creamy clam chowders,this is one you can eat day in and day out and is also healthy .excellent
As written, I give this four stars. I felt it needed more seasonings so I ended up adding a bay leaf, thyme, and minced garlic. I added the clams at the very end and only heated them through.
I used a 52 oz can of clams, added a can of fish stock and a can of chicken stock plus about 4 stalks of celery and a diced onion. I also added tyme which was suggested by another reviewer and used fiery roasted diced tomatoes. It tasted great! I would definately make this again.
Everyone enjoyed it.The next time I make it I wont use as many cans of tomatoes that it calls for I felt there was an over bearing taste of tomatoes.I will make this again
This recipe was great after I made some edits. I used twice as much clams, using defrosted frozen baby clam meat. I replaced the crushed tomato with tomato sauce and the diced tomato with stewed, and threw in more celery and used no potatoes (since I dislike them). I also had no onion powder so I just chopped up two green onions, and replaced the herbs with the same amount of Italian seasoning. I feel like I should have added a little bit of garlic as well. But this is truly a delicious low-fat, high-protein recipe with lots of omega-3s and veggies!
Excellent!! Made 1/2 the recipe and used 1 less potato, used a lot more celery, and diced & crushed my own tomatoes in equivalent to the measurements.
I followed Soupman's advice as well, but substituted one of the 29 ounce cans of diced tomoatoes for 1 box of organic chicken broth. I also added at least 3 tbs. of old bay seasoning and used about 72 oz of clams (my family doesn't think there is ever too many clams). This is a 5 star recipe that I have used over and over again to rave reviews.
WAY TO MUCH TOMATO. I EVEN ADDED EXTRA CLAMS AND 2 BOTTLES OF CLAM JUICE JUST COULDNT GET THE TOMATO TASTE TO GO AWAY
My husband is a HUGE fan of Manhattan Clam Chowder, this made his day! This recipe is much better than Emeril's recipe!
First, DO NOT ADD 1 T and 1/2 T of dried THYME, as mentioned by another review. The amount of thyme was way too much. I reduced the thyme to 1/2 T dried and followed the other suggestions of double the clams and celery as well as using stewed tomatoes with peppers, garlic and onions. This recipe was so good and low in calories/fat/carbs/ etc. that we will make it again and again!
I just didn't care for this soup. I halved the recipe and used less tomato as suggested. I also like spices so I added thyme and garlic. I don't think extra clams could have saved this one.
I added more ingredients like onion, parsley, thyme, italian seasoning, canned corn and peas but I still found it bland.
Threw everything in my crockpot in the morning and came home to the most amazing soup! Used the recipe as stated with the additions suggested by Soupman. Excellant & easy!!
This was fabulous, made it for New Years Eve. I used more clams, and put in thyme as suggested below. I had some shrimp and scallops that I needed to use so threw those in too. Guess I really had Manhattan Seafood Chowder. Keeper!
I made this and it was excellent, but several changes were made I used 39 oz of minced clams, and only 3 small potatoes, 1 can of crushed tomatoes, 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1 can of fire roasted diced tomatoes, and a pinch of dried jalapeno peppers. It was still a little tomatoey but had a wonderful taste. Would make again
MARIA I AGREE WITH YOU TOO MUCH TOMATO AND NOT ENOUGH CLAMS . FROM WILKES-BARRE PA. STILL I ENJOYED THE SOUP.
I agree with others - way too tomatoee. My hubby used only half of the tomatoes, added shrimp stock, and more celery. For those who love tomatoes, this soup is perfect.
As a base recipe, this was good. However, I added more clams, and it was way too tomatoey. I'm not sure this is the best recipe out there.
So YUM! This is my first attempt at Clam Chowder-Oh my Heck! Will be making this again! Thank You for the hints SoupMan it came out perfectly. Looking forward to leftovers for lunch!
Mmmmm....I 'fixed' it up a bit according to previous reviews. Additions included; more clams, clam juice, way more celery, chopped onion, more hot sauce and fresh thyme. I really liked the fact it made a large amount, great for the freezer and leftovers! I really like the creamy white clam chowder as well, but I thought this one was better and healthier. Will make again with the changes I made.
awesome. i followed soupmans directions and it came out amazing
With more tweaking this could be a good recipe. I checked out what others had done and made some changes, but the end product reminded me too much of spaghetti sauce. I would thin it down quite a bit and cut down on the tomatoes. Adding some turkey bacon helped for the lack of clams (add more!) but this just didn't rock my world.
This is a great recipe but it needed some modification. We used a 5 lb bag of fresh clams from Costco, and added 2 bottles of clam juice and 2 small cans of clams with their juices. We omitted the green and red peppers since they are too strong. We used 1 large chopped onion and 6 pieces of chopped smoked bacon. We did not have celery on hand so we used 1/2 tsp celery salt. (A second time we made this, we doubled the chopped celery as others have done). We sauteed the bacon, then added the onions, carrots and celery and sauteed these together before adding the canned tomatoes and spices. Then we added the clams. We added one cup of white wine, and used white pepper instead of black, which tends to be better with seafood chowders. We removed some of the shells and then added the potatoes to cook for an extra 20 minutes til they were tender. This avoided them from getting mushy. This is a keeper!
Made a few changes to the recipe and LOVED it... Used a 51 oz can of chopped clams 3 - 28 oz cans of Italian seasoned chopped tomatoes added the following ingredients: 3 large garlic cloves 1/2 - large sweet onion, diced 2 Tbsp Franks Hot sauce 1/2 Tbsp fresh thyme Used 2 red peppers instead of one green and one red. Added an extra potatoes. YUMMY!!!!
Wish I had read the other reviews (like I normally do) before making this soup. When made just by following the recipe, it tastes like a vegetable soup in a tomato broth with a hint of clam. It also makes ALOT of soup. I had to transfer it from my regular pot that I usually make spaghetti in, to a crab pot so I could add the veggies. I use allrecpies.com basically as a cookbook but this recipe was not a winner.
A good base to start with. Used all fresh ingredients. Started with a small pack of bacon, leaving the grease in for extra flavor. Used Italian stewed tomatoes. Extra clams and juice.1 can of clamato juice.3times the herbs and spices. Added 2 extra stocks of celery. Half an onion.fresh garlic.sea salt and fresh ground pepper. 4 large potatoes,cubed.and sliced carrots. Then simmered for 3 hours. Oh... I added a about a tablespoon of fresh parsley about half way through cooking.
I halved the recipe and used leftover steamers(with the juice saved). And instead of the dried herbs I used an Italian blend. And I omitted the peppers. Everyone loved it! A 5 year old, a teenager, my husband and me! I never would have thought to put worchestire sauce in chowder! I did need more juice, will have to remember that next time I make too many steamers. I just strained the cooled water over cheesecloth to take out any grit.
I found this recipe because someone gave me one of those huge Costco cans of chopped clams and I didn't feel in the mood for New England chowder. I'm glad I did. Thanks Halie, and thanks Soupman for the additional ingredient suggestions.
I personally haven't tried it yet but gave some to a big ole truck driver from work who said it was awesome...very hearty.
This was okay at best. I would've preferred something thicker / with more body.
I added some of the ingredients from others, but I agree with one of the previous reviews - it was missing something, but not sure what!! It was definitely good, and will try again.
The reason I give this a four is that I made alot of changes. I didn't add peppers, carrots, worchester or hot sauce. Made the stock from the juice or freshly steamed quahogs. I added 2 bay leaves and 2 large onions. The crushed tomatoes definitely make this chowder very tasty. I also added a large can of tomato soup.
I will add more potatoes next time but this was delicious and good for you!
We love this recipe. We changed a couple things to suit us. Two more cans of clams. Some other recipies call for some BACON! added, check. What no garlic? uncivilized. one or two teaspoons please. Lastly we substituted onions for the onion powder. There was enough in this recipe to make 14 pints, which we pressure canned so we can have it anytime.
Delicious.
I absolutely love this recipe for Manhattan clam chowder (red) over the New England clam chowder (white)! I threw in a bunch of frozen veggies I had in the freezer, and because I am from the East Coast, I added in a few teaspoons of Old Bay. I served it with some French bread crusty rolls to sop up the soup…oh my it was Delish!!!
My parents are from the East Coast and they have been missing their "red" Clam Chowder... I made it and they were very pleased with it!
I used almost everything from the recipe. It was delicious, thanks for sharing
After reading the previous comments about this being too tomato-ey, we used only one 28-oz can of crushed tomatoes and it was great!! It is very thick, almost a stew, and delicious! The recipe makes a lot so this would be great for a crowd!
Thank you for sharing your recipe, but I tweaked it a little and it was scrumptious ?? I added the white wine, extra can of clams, no bacon, extra carrots, potatoes, Italian stew tomatoes, and crushed tomatoes, no dice tomatoes. My husband had three bowls of soup and I had two bowls of soup.
Delicious. Added my fresh tomatoes from garden instead of diced tomatoes. Added thyme, bacon, extra celery as per Soupman. Bacon is key! Whole family (3 fussy kids) loved it!
This is an excellent Manhattan style chowder. I did follow several other recommendations, and added a lot more clams. SoupMan recommended 1 1/2 tbsp of thyme. I added a little under 1 tbsp, and even with that reduction, it was too much. Overpowered the soup. I would suggest 1/2 tbsp, tops. Other than that, it is delicious.
Modified after reading all the reviews as follows and it was incredible: 12 cans of clams with juice, 8 oz jar clam juice, 1/3 cup chardonnay, a few sprigs of fresh thyme plus maybe 1/2 tsp dried, two dashes hot sauce instead of 3 drops, salt and pepper. Big hit with the entire family, and so simple.
I made this following Soupman's advise and...IT WAS EXCELLENT!!! Got so many compliments!
This recipe was a great starter. It needed a lot of adjustments for seasoning as to take away the heavy tomato taste. Added thyme, fresh garlic, bacon and instead of hot sauce I added cajun seasoning instead for a more even subtle spice.
It's more like stew than soup, since there isn't any broth, but it tastes excellent!
So as stated by many people this is way too much tomato flavor. It comes out more like a tomato soup than a clam chowder. I decided to follow the advice of Soupman and cut way back on the tomato. My wife doesn’t like chunks of stewed tomato so instead I used a regular 46oz jar of tomato juice and 64 oz of chicken stock. I also used 2 cans of minced and 2 cans of chopped clams along with a half a bottle more of clam juice. Bacon was an excellent addition to the recipe.
MARIA I AGREE WITH YOU TOO MUCH TOMATO AND NOT ENOUGH CLAMS . FROM WILKES-BARRE PA. STILL I ENJOYED THE SOUP.
soooo good!
I have made this soup a few times. Suggestions: first, cut the amount of tomatoes in half. The recipe calls for 114 oz. of tomatoes to 26 oz of clams. Second, at least double the amount of clams. I used 66 oz of clams. Every time you put your spoon in the bowl you are coming up with clams!!! I added three cloves of garlic, three large potatoes, and I chopped baby carrots which was easier probably three regular size carrots worth. I also added three bay leaves and half a cup of Chardonnay. The rest of the recipe I followed except I did not add salt.. The sodium in the canned tomatoes is more than enough. This yields 5 quarts of chowder.
I took the suggestions of other reviewers and added garlic, a little chicken bouillon and a few bay leafs
I agree with RCKim ... WAY too tomatoey. I followed her advice and added 1 can of chicken broth and 1 cup of water. I also added tons more celery and used fresh onion instead of onion powder. After a little fiddling with it turns out to be a super soup!!
Way too much tomato sauce. If I do it again I'll substitute a can of tomato juice for the tomato sauce and add some clam juice.
Ok, I made a bunch of changes, as recommended by many reviewers, and it was great. I subbed half the tomatoes with chicken stock, used 46 oz canned baby clams, and sautéed the peppers, carrots, and celery first in some olive oil, and threw in lots of minced garlic. Plenty of cayenne and paprika, Worcestershire sauce, and a dash of soy sauce. Whole family couldn’t stop wolfing it down. (I ran out of time, or would’ve fried up some bacon and sautéed the onions in the bacon fat, before adding both in. I followed the recipes instructions to just throw the raw onions into the liquid, which surprisingly worked well). Yummers. Great base recipe.!