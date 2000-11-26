Beef and Wine Soup with Dumplings
Serve with toasted dark rye bread.
This is one of the tastiest soups I've had in a very long time. The key I think is to get a good red wine. A cabernet or something like that works well, don't be tempted to use a really cheap wine as I just don't think it'll be as good. Also, I took to adding just a dab of sour cream as it works well with the broth. I will be making this soup again for sure, especially as the snow falls.Read More
I enjoyed this soup, but my roommate did not. He didn't care for the strong wine flavor that was present. I used a smooth merlot that added depth but the overall recipe was less flavorful than I had hoped! I made the following changes / tweaks: added an entire chopped small yellow onion, used 3 cloves of garlic, added a 1/2 pound of sliced mushrooms, used approx. 6 oz. of dumpling style egg noodles and increased the tomato juice and red wine by 1 cup each. If I make this in the future (which I probably won't) I will increase only the tomato juice and broth by 1 cup each and decrease the wine by 1 cup. Some additional spices should be added for flavor, but I am not sure which ones. Thyme and parsley?Read More
How can you say the Prep Time is 5 minutes? I find that deceptive - especially if one is looking for a fast and easy meal to prepare on a worknight. How is that calculated - once everything is brought together, chopped, diced, portioned, etc? I would put the Prep Time at at least 20 to 30 minutes.
We loved this, although I admit to making a lot of changes not b/c anything was wrong with the original recipe, I just tend to tinker as I cook. Anyway, I cooked soup bones separately to make the broth, and then added another 1# stew meat to the soup. I used a Snap Dragon Cabernet Sauvignon. Increased the garlic to about 3 cloves. Added a can of diced tomatoes in sauce. Used about 1 tsp sea salt. 1/4 tsp pepper. 1/4 tsp thyme. 1 Tbsp beef granules. Added some green beans from the garden half way through the day. Simmered all day in my crock pot. Omitted dumplings and instead cubed 2 yellow sweet potatoes and added them 2 hours before dinner. Delish! My husband ate 3 bowls!!! Served with a wheat beer bread and salad.
I've been making this recipe for at least five years! During the winter, I make it at least twice a month. It is one of the best I've ever had. Customizations that work for my family: I add thyme and a bay leaf and fiddle with the amounts of veggies. I skip the dumplings (they just don't really go with this soup). Instead, I make barley separately and add it to our bowls when I serve because otherwise the barley soaks up all the amazing broth! Hands down, this is one of the best soup recipes on this site! Thank you, Elizabeth!
This is AMAZING! Healthy, easy and SO GOOD! My whole family LOVED it! Not the dumplings, though. We skip the dumpling step completely and serve it with crusty bread. Also, added thyme and parsley with the salt and pepper. Thank you, Elizabeth, for a new family fave!!!! It is requested I make this just about every week!
This had a very nice flavor. I was a little worried about equal parts tomato juice, wine and broth but it seemed to blend well. I used a cabernet, leftover roast & homemade stock and added a little beef base to compensate for the condensed flavor of the canned broth. There wasn't quite enough roast so I also added some lentils with the veggies (with extra water to cook them). I didn't make the dumplings because we don't care for them. I think in the future I would make the lentils standard for us as we really liked it this way.
I had some leftover beef roast in the fridge, so thought I would try this recipe. It turned out great! I omitted the wine since I didn't have any on hand. I used another dumpling recipe from this site: 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon white sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon margarine, 1/2 cup milk. Dropped them by teaspoonful, covered, and simmered for 15 minutes. Can't wait to take the leftovers to work tomorrow!
Excellent. Substituted egg noodles in place of dumplings after reading the other reviews. One of my favorite soups.
This soup is EXCELLENT! I used meatballs in place of the stew meat, and it was wonderful! The longer you simmer, the better the flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
I had some stewing beef cubes and did not feel like making stew so I tried out this recipe. I made two changes only to this recipe. I was using stew beef so I first lightly floured/seasoned and seared the beef to lock in flavor. Also we do not like dumplings so I omitted those. I was lucky enough to have a very, very good pinot noir wine left over from Christmas so I opened that and it was splendid in this soup. I will be making this recipe again. I agree, however, that you must use a very good wine (as you should whenever you cook with wine) or else there probably would not be as much flavor. Overall though a very good recipe.
A very flavourful, quick and easy meal! From start to finish it was on the table in less than 30 minutes. I did not make the dumplings...just not a dumpling kind of family...but I did add some barley shaped egg noodles. My whole family loved this soup. I used a left over roast beef, and almost a cup of au ju from that meal. I cut the wine down to 1 cup, and used bloody mary mix instead of tomato juice. I will DEFINATELY make this again!
My husband loved this, but I thought it was much too strong. Next time I will either cut down on the wine or simmer longer to tame the flavor.
This was a great soup, my family loved it. I did use more tomato juice and a little less wine and it was perfect. I also added some mushrooms too. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
Tastes great! I decreased wine to 1/2 cup, my kids are a bit picky! I did use my own dumpling recipe. I'm sure the others would have been great, I just didn't want to use eggs. Very easy
Great tasting and so easy! I reduced wine to 1 cup to please the kids and added 1 can of diced tomatoes with juice.
Very delicious soup. I would prefer a different dumpling recipe, though. Next time I'll probably use Bisquick.
Very good. I also added mushrooms.
Easy to make and absolutely delicious. This was loved by not only me and my husband but by my 7 and 9 year old. I will be making this again and again. THANKS!!
I omitted the wine and even the kids loved this!
This came out really great, but it does need some additions. I would just use egg noodles in place of the dumplings as others have suggested. I also used half the amount of wine. It also needed some salt, more garlic, and pepper. I also cooked the meat in a skillet with garlic and onion powder and threw everything in it, including the juices. It made it much more flavorful. This is a good starter recipe, just remember to taste as you go along and modify it.
The soup was delicious...hated the dumplings. They looked like little brains and honestly had this horrible texture...5 for the soup...2 for the dumplings...
Great recipe, hubby & Mom loved it. I used 2 more tablespoons flour for dumpling recipe & cooked for 15 min instead of 10 with the lid on pot whole time. Also used ground beef instead, 3 more garlic cloves, vegetable broth instead of beef and a can of tomato sauce instead of juice. Delish! Thanks for the recipe. A keeper.
This was the 1st time I've ever made homemade soup & it turned out wonderful. Everyone loved it. Did not like how the dumplings turned out, next time I'll use Bisquick dumplings.
Good flavor, wish it was thicker
Very good. Creates a rich broth. We don't make the dumplings, instead we serve with warm, crusty rolls.
The soup is delicious but next time I would leave out the dumplings and just sprinkle the soup with a little cheese or a sprig of dill.
This recipe is fabulous, the wine adds an especially rich flavor to it. My only beef (teehee) is that it seemed a little salty. Next time I might substitute some of the condensed beef broth with water.
I really liked the broth on this. Based on a reviewer saying it had a strong wine taste, I did half velvet moon cabernet and half water. I mixed up broth using broth paste. I didnt have any V8 like juice, so I used some canned diced tomatoes, water to equal 2 cups, a few slices of yellow pepper, parsley, celery seed, and some garlic and onion powder I blended in my vitamix. I didnt have celery, but it was fine. Only issue with soup is it is slightly thin for having dumplings and the dumplings were extremely bland. I would use like a Bisquick type dumpling biscuit. It is softer and has more flavor. The soup is also on the acidic side with the tomatoes and wine, so something to consider. It has a bolder flavor than typical soups.
Excellent soup recipe. I cooked up a pound of stew meat with the carrots, onion and celery. I think the key is to cook it longer that 15-20 minutes. I let mine simmer for 2 hours. I also added some 1/4 t. of thyme and some parsley. I liked the dumplings in the soup, but I used 8 T. of flour. Like others said - use a good red wine.
This was really good. I added 3 cups of tomato juice and simmered it for about 40 min before adding the dumplings to blend the flavors a little better. I also added a little sage, basil and a bay leaf. Next time I will brown the meat in the pot for added flavor.
My husband and I both really liked this recipe. The only difference I made was that I used beef bouillion and tomato bouillion instead of beef stock and tomato juice. I used a rich Sangioviese wine and it all melted together in a really delicious symphony of flavors. I will definately make this one again!
Tasted great especially the next day
I decided to make this tonite because I'm enjoying cooking different types food. It was great. When I first started cooking it, I thought the wine was going to take over, but it combined with the other liquids came out great. I did use roll dumplings and they were really good. I do want to try the others too. Thanks
I thought the soup was a little bland. Added some pepper flakes and it gave it just enough "kick." Also, browned the beef and then put everything in the crock pot on high for 4 hours. Didn't make the dumplins..too many calories. Will keep in recipe file.
This is a keeper for leftover beef. I added and extra pound of beef to make is more like a stew, added extra cloves of garlic, substituted cubed potato for the dumplings, seasoned with Herbs de Provence, and added sour cream to the pot. Delish!!
We loved the flavor of this soup; however, I didn't like the way the dumplings turned out and would like to use another recipe for the dumplings. It is a hearty and delicious meal on these cold and wet winter evenings.
I tried this this evening as I had some steak left over. I didn't have any tomato juice so I used a small can of diced tomatoes with Italian spices. I used a McCormick beef bouillon cube instead of soup again because I didn't have any soup and I used de alcoholized red wine that I got at the grocery store and it really turned out good Oh I didn't make the dumplings instead I put handful of broad noodles in
So simple, yet so FABULOUS! Instead of pre-cooking the beef, I just sauteed it with the veggies. I had to add a bit more flour to get the right consistency for the dumplings (I used extra large eggs, which resulted in a runny batter without the addition of extra flour). Thank you, Elizabeth!
Very delicious! My husband enjoyed it as well. He said it was "resturant" quality. I used a merlot red wine and seasoned the broth to our liking with different spices and sauces I had. I did use the dumpling recipe and thought it tasted fine. I will be making this soup again. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly.... LOVED IT.... even got a very good out my husband. Definitely keeping this in my recipe box.
Alittle to strong for us....but good. It reminded us of a french meal. I think as a base for roast it'd be perfect.
Excellent flavor - omitted the dumplings however, so can't comment on them but the soup was fabulous.
Great,easy and cheap. What a combination. You can eliminate the dumplings and just thicken with flour and water at the end.
I served this dish at my christmas eve celebration and it was amazing. My SiL asked me for the recipe. I did not make the dumplings I added egg noodles instead. I will be making this alot. Thanks Elizabeth.
Maybe it was the wine I used, but no one in my family liked the flavor of this soup.
I love beef, love red wine, and dumplings make me weak in the knees. I thought this would be the perfect soup recipe but it was not even mediocre. I followed the recipe EXACTLY and got a bland soup with so so dumplings. Not worth the ingredients for me.
I made this last night, and it was a big hit. We ate our soup with a baguette, which is a good replacement for the dumplings, which were too runny and soggy. I'd put in mushrooms next time.
i loved this recipe. i did change the dumplings a little because of other reviews. i added some fresh parsley and some other spices. i also cooked the dumplings for 20 mins instead of ten. everybody loved this!!!!
This soup is way too acidic. My kids hated it and so did I.
My kids said it tasted lemony, which I think was because of the wine.
I made it as written. I would give it five stars but hubby didn't like it. I recommend it.
Very good recipe for anyone's tastes.
I used a shiraz and substituted bloody mary mix for the tomato juice. Very hearty and flavorful, even without the dumplings.
This is a great recipe for using leftover roast beef. I used 3 large garlic cloves (because you can never have too much garlic) and added a chopped red bell pepper (cuz it was in my fridge). I used petite diced Italian style canned tomatoes instead of tomato juice. I used a little extra beef broth and 1 1/2 cups of good Cabernet. It turned out delicious!
We loved it ! I did add about 2 tblsp. of sour cream as one person suggested and I did not have tomatoe juice so I used bloody mary mix. A decent cabernet and I cut back on the wine at first, but then added as I tasted. Probably put the same quanity. The dumplings were ok..... again after reading reviews I added a little more flour and added a little extra butter. and cooked a little longer. I would try Bisquick next time. But over all it was wonderful and will make it again.
Made for family and they love it.
so I made this for dinner one day and I have to say its delicious. BUT do not make these dumplings!! I took two stars off just because they were horrible! they didn't even stay together it was nothing but tiny blobs of mush that never stayed together and never even cooked into dumplings. It ruined the entire meal. I'm so disgusted! Its possible that it was just me but I followed directions exact and it failed.
When I saw this recipe I thought to myself..."beef, wine, dumplings? How could this not be amazing?" Well let me tell you...it was bland and tasted overpoweringly of wine. And I love wine. No one in my family could eat it. I tried it the next day for lunch at work because soup is usually better the next day and pretty sure I was buzzed after eating it. Which is ok if you need an excuse to drink at work, but probably won't make it again.
Good stuff! Left over beef roast with red currant wine, tomato based gravy, potatoes, carrots and pre sauteed red onions in the slow cooker. Did the dumplings with onion powder, garlic powder, seasoned salt and parsley. Really enjoyed, thanks!
Very tasty. I didn’t have tomato juice so l used 2 cans of diced tomatoes.
I cannot tell you how good of a base recipe this is! I had leftover marinated venison roast. I had exactly the amount of roast the recipe requires. I only used one can of beef broth to avoid the sodium. I only had spicy V-8, but no spice was detected in the final product. I did use egg noodles as someone suggested, just to use up my leftovers. The result is too good for words!
Pretty good. For my personal taste i think I will cut down the wine a touch, but it's still very good.
The flavour is good, I used 1/4 less of the wine but I found it very heavy on carrots and celery, I would do less of each and add other vegetables part way through. I really liked the dumplings
I was leery about the wine as I'm not usually a big fan of cooking with it but wow, this is amazing. I added wild rice instead of the dumplings and used left over roast for the beef. Do yourself a favour and make this!
I used an oven baked tri-tip roast which shreds very easily when baked for a couple hours in a closed dutch oven (be sure to add water). Used that time to prep everything and was able to used the same dutch oven for the soup. The one thing that's lacking is not enough liquid. Needed to add additional broth and tomato soup. Also increased pepper to bump up the flavor.
It was very bland, but can be really good by adding more spices. I'm going to add parsley, oregano, thyme, and bay leaf next time, and maybe some seasoned pepper. It's not as greasy as other beef soups I've tried. Great basic recipe and I'll try it again with more spices!!
This recipe was good however next time I’d use less wine or maybe a different wine because it was a little over powering. I also had to cook the veggies much longer to get them soft.
