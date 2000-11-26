Beef and Wine Soup with Dumplings

I had some stewing beef cubes and did not feel like making stew so I tried out this recipe. I made two changes only to this recipe. I was using stew beef so I first lightly floured/seasoned and seared the beef to lock in flavor. Also we do not like dumplings so I omitted those. I was lucky enough to have a very, very good pinot noir wine left over from Christmas so I opened that and it was splendid in this soup. I will be making this recipe again. I agree, however, that you must use a very good wine (as you should whenever you cook with wine) or else there probably would not be as much flavor. Overall though a very good recipe.