Stuffed Pepper Soup II
Stuffed peppers in a soup bowl. Tastes just like stuffed peppers! Garnish with parsley.
Another good soup recipe. I didn't want to measure so I just threw in 1 onion, 2 bell peppers, 1 pound ground beef, closer to 1/2 cup dry rice, and 2 cans beef broth (instead of water),and no cinnamon. It is worth making again.Read More
If you are a salt-o-phobe as I am, ignore your instincts. Add the salt. A bland soup without it.Read More
Omit the cinnamon and sugar (I don't know about you, but I don't put either in my stuffed peppers...), use beef broth instead of water, use twice as much meat, twice as much garlic, add Worcestershire sauce and a good amount of Montreal Steak Seasoning. Now a five star excellent soup that lives up to its name.
I love stuffed peppers, and I really enjoyed this soup. I made it for my husband and another couple and 3/4 went back for a second bowl. The only reason it didn't get five stars is the cinnamon. I put in less than half of what the recipe calls for, and I still thought the cinnamon was too overpowering. I'm sure I will make it again soon -- sans cinnamon.
This was great soup. We love stuffed peppers and this was the easy way to get the same taste!
easy to make, wonderful soup. I loved it because fof that and it was good and thick. I added just a dash of cinnamon but did not like this taste and left it out the second time I made it.
This was really good. I doubled the recipe. Instead of 6 cups of water, I used 4 cups beef stock, an extra cup of tomato juice, and a 15 oz. can of tomato sauce. Per other reviews, I did not add the cinnamon, instead I added a tsp. of crushed red peppers for some zip... definitely a recipe to make again.
Excellent supper soup. I increased the celery to 1 cup and added a generous dash of allspice instead of the cinnamon.
Very good. Tastes even better the second day. The cinnamon is a nice twist. I added 3/4 lb. hamburger, could use up to about 1 lb. Will definitely make again.
My kids do not like stuffed peppers as a meal but they love this soup....go figure. What's amazing is it tastes just like the meal!!
Made this twice already with the 2 following changes...I didn't use the cinnamon. Cook time only 20 minutes once you add the rice, then turn it off to continue cooking. Double the recipe AND double the requested amount of rice and freeze some for later. Brown up some garlic bread for a complete meal. Definitely 5 stars with those little changes.
This soup was fantastic! My family all liked it alot!It is unusual for everyone to like the same thing. I added Beef Broth instead of water, used 1 lb of ground beef, 29 ounce can of diced tomatoes and 3/4 cup of rice.
Yummy....yummy.....yummmy!! The family loves it!!
I used this a base recipe because I did not have green pepper or ground beef. I used fresh bulk sausage and red/orange/yellow peppers and brown rice. But I still give 5 stars because I don't think I altered it to the point of it not even being similar to the original. I will try it with ground beef next time but it was absolutely delicious with fresh ground pork in place of the ground beef.
Was so delicious! did not change a thing
I wasn't looking to make a soup here; more like a stuffed pepper mix without having to stuff the peppers. So I used a pound of ground beef, 3 (8 oz.) cans of tomato sauce, 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup rice and 3 cups beef flavored Better Than Boullion. Didn't add the salt, used only 1/4 tsp. sugar and just a pinch of cinnamon. Different... kinda reminded me of Stouffer's. Thanks for sharing, Barb.
This smelled terrific while cooking -- just like stuffed peppers! Easy to make & delicious. Leftovers froze well. I topped the individual bowls with extra sharp cheddar cheese right before serving.
Very easy and a good soup. I cut down on the cinnamon as others suggested (1/16th tsp), but I think I will add more next time. I also doubled the meat, but that is just a personal preference. I tend to put more meat in soups and stews. Will do again and often...UPDATE: after doing this several times, I add the cinnamon called for in the recipe, use 4 cups beef broth instead of water and double meat. Great soup!
Very good! Excellent as leftovers too! I doubled the recipe so we would have lunches, and some to freeze. With loaf of Italian bread and real butter - EXCELLENT!
My hubby really likes this soup, but I am not a huge fan. It seems to greasy, so I double the LEAN meat & the rice. That helps absorb the grease. I will also try cutting the oil ued in half to see if that helps. It has a really great flavor, aside from the grease.
Very good! I spiced mine up a little by adding hot sausage with the ground beef, and adding extra garlic. I put everything in the slower cooker on low for about 5 hours. Easy and tasty, thank you Barb!
Loved it!
I love recipes like this that are tasty, flexible with ingredients, and come together easily. I diced the onion, celery and green pepper fairly small and used a can of condensed tomato soup and petite diced tomatoes. Chicken broth (because I had some), water, beef bouillon and added instant rice after I let everything simmer for a while. Dried parsley but next time I'm using fresh. Just as good as stuffing peppers!!
I USED THIS RECIPE FOR A CLUB GET TOGETHER AND WAS SWAMPED WITH REQUEST FOR THE RECIPE. MY SOUP WAS THE FASTEST TO GO. GET TASTE!!
Great recipe! Everyone loves it. If you are wondering about the cinnamon, just use half the amount the first time you make this. I used the full amount and it kind of overpowered a little.
I left out the cinnamon and sugar. My family loves tihs on a cool/cold day.
This soup is great, I always smashed my stuffed peppers when I ate them so this is perfect! I used brown rice since it's what I had on hand and it was wonderful!
Loved it! Used wheatberries instead of rice (happened to have some already cooked/frozen). Also added several shots of sriracha hot sauce and some pepperoni, chopped up some summer tomatoes, and then served with shredded hot pepper cheese on top. (this turned into a frig cleaning event!) Thanks for the idea!
What I liked so much about this recipe is the cooking method and basic ingredients. Most recipes I found only used one or two peppers at most and that didn't sound appealing for a soup with "stuffed pepper" in the title. This is an excellent base recipe. I find it extremely hard to completely cook a recipe as it is written and this recipe was a great recipe to be able to modify to suit my own tastes. I added some diced dried red chili peppers, basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme, and peppercorn melange to the green peppers and meat while they were cooking so that the spices would have a chance to bloom. I also used 1lb extra lean ground beef rather than just 1/2 pound. I added in extra garlic and substituted beef broth for some of the water. I didn't have any crushed tomatoes or juice so I substituted 12 oz of tomato paste and 24 oz of water.
This is the BEST soup. Make a huge pot, because everyone wants more!! Everyone raves about it and if there happens to be leftovers (which isn't very often), they fight over who gets to take them home.
I just made this recipe for the first time, and really like it, but think it goes overboard on the ground pepper. Next time I will reduce the ground pepper by about half. Otherwise a very yummy, easy meal.
I made a few modifications, simply due to the supplies I had on hand. I used two whole green peppers, and tomato sauce instead of juice. Tastes great!
Tasted OK. I added quite a few other ingredients to make a better flavor. I added thyme, worcestshire sauce and rosemary. I used beef broth instead of water and increased the amount of salt and pepper. The soup ended up rather thick, but that could easily be remedied.
We love this! It tastes wonderful!
Very good. I'm a soup lover and a stuffed pepper lover and this fit both of those bills. I didn't care for the cinnamon and added beef broth instead of water. Also added extra garlic and more seasonings to taste.
I enjoyed this soup, so much easier that making stuffed bell peppers and a lot cheaper too! I used a jar of pasta sauce to keep things simple. I wil make this again!
Delish!
Very yummy. I put in just a dash of cinnamon, and we really liked it. It gave it just the perfect little "something". My husband kept telling me how good it was and that it really tasted just like a stuffed pepper. It does!
Very good, I didn't add the cinnamon just because I have tried cinnamon in chili before and didn't care for it. I didn't have any celery but thought it still taste great w/I it. Will make again. I doubled the recipe so we could have leftovers!!
Great recipe. Freezes really well and works better as leftovers than do regular stuffed peppers.
Tried this one, doubled the recipe, doubled the amount of garlic, used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, a little more ground beef which I browned first, beef broth for water, added basil & oreganeo, omitted the cinnamon, sautated onion, celery, garlic & bell pepper. Cooked in crock pot for approx 4 hrs. It was Yummy! Better yet the second & third day!!!
Great soup and a definite keeper. I will definitely make this one again.
Absolutely amazing! Wish i could of made it thicker, my family said I definately had to make it again.
I've made this about 5x over this winter, sometimes I use more or less of everything depending on what's on hand & it never disappoints - hearty & yummy all the time.
My husband and I both liked this soup. I added a ~16oz can of petite diced tomatoes in addition to the crushed tomatoes as we like chunky tomatoes. I also added a little more rice and left out the cinnamon. Freezes well - we just had leftovers last night and enjoyed it a second time!
This was really good- I did not add the cinnamon though, based on other reviews.
Great soup. It really hits the spot!
This is the best soup ever!!! If you like stuffed peppers, you'll love this. Thanks for sharing. Terry
Followed other's suggestions and didn't add the cinnamon and it turned out great!. Add a little sour cream to your bowl if you want a little tanginess. Yumm!
I followed this recipe to the "T". The only thing I DID do differently was in place of the rice, I used egg noodles. Several of the reviews said the rice still absorbed most of the liquid, and because we like soup to have liquid, to try to reduce the chances of that happening, I tried the noodles instead. I thought the soup was kind of bland. Definately needed something else. We weren't impressed, which really disappointed me. I was hoping for a new favorite home made soup. :(
I have to double this recipe everytime I make it it is wonderful. I took some to work and everyone that tasted it wanted the recipe.
We liked this soup very much. I spiced it up a bit, as we like spicy soups. I added a little crushed pepper and we needed a little more salt. I will definitly make this again. mrsn
Good thing I doubled this, we really liked it! Tastes just like a stuffed pepper without all the fuss. I used the instant rice to save on time and one can of stewed tomatoes and one crushed since that is what I had on hand. Will leave out the cinnamon next though. I also think this would do well in a crock pot. Great recipe!!!
Awesome soup! I used Costco’s Ancient Grains (has rice, quinoa, and other healthy grains) instead of plain rice. And I made it in my pressure cooker. My hubby is on his second bowl! Thanks for sharing. :)
I used chicken stock (store bought) in place of the water. GREAT TASTE and EASY to prepare. Loved it and so did my family.
This is one of my go to recipes. I make it as written except I don't add the cinnamon. Thanks for a great recipe
Four stars with the cinnamon and sugar, 5 stars without. Will definately make again.
Really easy to make (I did it while talking on the telephone) and delicious, too. My husband loves soup and raved about this one. Definitely a keeper!
I made a double batch of this and ommited cinnamon and sugar. Added mmore tomatoes being it was thick.
I really liked this but I changed a few things the next time I made it, I only used a drizzel of oil because it was too oily the first time. Also, I added some chopped jalepenos for a little spice and doubled the celery. Now it's one of my favorite soups!
came out great
This is my favorite recipe for stuffed pepper soup. I omit the sugar and cinnamon.
VERY FLAVORFUL AND COMFORTY. WILL DEFINITELY MAKE AGAIN.
This was easy to make. I fed it to picky neighborhood kids, and even they liked it. Easier than stuffed peppers!
So much easier than traditional stuffed peppers and with your eyes closed you would never know the difference. Outstanding!
This was really good. I pretty much followed the recipe (didn't have crushed tomatoes, so used a can of diced) although it didn't seem like 1/4 cup of rice was enough so I added probably closer to 3/4 or maybe even a full cup. Of course then it wasn't soup!! But still really tasty. I will freeze what's left over and actually stuff peppers with it another day.
This tastes great! I doubled the recipe. I didn't add cinnamon as I never would use cinnamon in my stuffed peppers. And I doubled the amount of rice cause I like it thick. I used beef bouillon in place of salt because I never used just water in ANY recipe.
Turned out great
We made this using ground turkey (2lbs) also we switched the water for beef broth and added a lot of rice. Also substituted tomato sauce for the juice and omitted the cinnamon and the sugar. Cooked this in the crockpot for 8-10 hrs on low. Family loved it even though the rice was a bit much and was more like a stew/chili.
My young kids loved this. Was easy to eat for a 3 year old and a 17 mo old. I thought it was delicious too. I didn't cook it with the rice so I reduced the water by 1/2 a cup. Cooked the rice separate so I could eat it with no carbs. mixed in the rice for the kids and wife's portions. I liked the cinnamon.
I had to make a few changes to get it to a 5 star for our tastes but made it as written the first time. We could barely taste the green pepper, so I ended up DOUBLING the peppers, adding extra garlic & a can of tomato paste. For us, this equaled perfection!
This recipe is truly the best. I have made it numerous times over the past three months and instead of beef I have been using ground venison. With the fresh onions and garlic and gr. peppers any gamey taste is gone. Half pound of the ground meat is perfect in here.
This recipe was a good start. It was way too sweet for me. I made. The following changes: cut the brown sugar to 2tsp and omitted the cinnamon . added 1 chopped onion, added another bell pepper, 2 crushed garlic cloves, and 12 oz of tomato purée , more salt, little dash of creole seasoning and season salt. Now it tastes like stuffed peppers.
added more meat, another 1/2 lb, and one red pepper. it was great. no cinnamon.
Everyone loved this soup. I don't care for stuffed peppers, probably because I don't care for green peppers. But I still like this soup. Super easy. I didn't measure, just threw it all in. Making sure I had a high ratio of green peppers. Omitted the cinnamon. I think it should freeze well, so I plan to make a few big batches with our garden harvest and freeze.
This was great. Left the cinnamon out because for some reason when the recipe printed it wasn't listed in the ingredients. Wouldn't change a thing.
This is delicious! I double the recipe and instead of the sugar and cinnamon, I add a tsp. of hot Hungarian paprika. It's a family favorite.
This was by far the best soup I have ever made!!! I used ground turkey instead (and added mushrooms too)and it tasted wonderful!!! Thank you!!!
I love stuff pepper! This is recipe is actually inspiring me to make Ramen with stuff pepper.
Please use beef or vege broth in place of water. Orzo is good in this soup instead of rice. We cook the rice in a separate pot, add after soup is cooked. Husband and kids like it best with a can of tomato soup added, also mixed vegetables. Use broth at the end to get cositancy you like. (Also think twice before adding cinnamon).
Did not add the cinnamon as don't use that in my stuffed peppers recipes; used Worcester sauce which I commonly put in stuffed peppers. Very tasty, will make again. Easier than making stuffed peppers.
This is great! I did make a couple changes. I doubled the vegetables, meat and rice. I used diced tomatoes and spicy V8 juice as those are what I had on hand. I used beef broth instead of water, and I added a couple of dashes of Montreal steak seasoning. I omitted the sugar and cinnamon. If had just been for me, I would have considered trying it, but my man does NOT like even the slightest hint of sweetness in savory dishes, so I didn't chance it. I did end up adding more juice and some water since I doubled the ingredients- maybe about a 1/2 cup total...I wanted this thick, and it was. Filling, comforting and incredibly tasty! I highly recommend the spicy V8 if you like a little kick to your soup! Thanks for a great recipe Barb- I hope you don't mind me tweaking it a bit to suit my family :)
