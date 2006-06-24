Stuffed Pepper Soup II

Stuffed peppers in a soup bowl. Tastes just like stuffed peppers! Garnish with parsley.

By Barb Heberling

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Saute onion, celery, garlic, and green pepper in oil until just tender. Do not brown. Stir beef into vegetables; cook until beef is browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in rice.

  • Add tomatoes, juice, water, parsley, sugar, salt, and pepper to the browned beef mixture. Cover, and simmer 45 minutes or until rice is cooked. Adjust liquid if necessary. Stir in cinnamon. Taste for seasoning. Garnish each serving with a parsley sprig.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 42.6mg; sodium 782.8mg. Full Nutrition
