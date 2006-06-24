Stuffed Pepper Soup II

This is great! I did make a couple changes. I doubled the vegetables, meat and rice. I used diced tomatoes and spicy V8 juice as those are what I had on hand. I used beef broth instead of water, and I added a couple of dashes of Montreal steak seasoning. I omitted the sugar and cinnamon. If had just been for me, I would have considered trying it, but my man does NOT like even the slightest hint of sweetness in savory dishes, so I didn't chance it. I did end up adding more juice and some water since I doubled the ingredients- maybe about a 1/2 cup total...I wanted this thick, and it was. Filling, comforting and incredibly tasty! I highly recommend the spicy V8 if you like a little kick to your soup! Thanks for a great recipe Barb- I hope you don't mind me tweaking it a bit to suit my family :)