Peanut Butter Vegetable Chicken Soup

Annie, I don't know what to say, A "Thank You" is not enough. This recipe deserves 10 stars! I made your soup the other day because it was a cool day here in Texas and it just seemed like a soup kinda day to me. Hubby came in frome work said something really smell good...He was so down hearted when I told him it was chicken soup, as he is NOT a soup lover. He came in here to play on the computer so I brought a small bowl of soup in for him to taste, after the first bite he grabed the bowl away from me and told me this was really good soup. He told me to give it 5 stars. The next night we had leftover soup and after eating his fill he stood and declared "This is the best soup I have ever eaten." I also took some of this to my Mother and Dads for lunch. Daddy gave it 5 stars, Mother 4 stars as she isn't much of a chicken lover. As other reviewers stated they used their own veggies I did the same. Don't care for the squash family. I used asian type veggies, & doubled the recipe because of sharing it with my parents. I finally told my hubby that the soup had peanut butter (he hates the stuff) in it and ask if he would ever eat it again, he thought for a second or two and then said YES. Miracles do happen. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!