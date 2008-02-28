Peanut Butter Vegetable Chicken Soup
The peanut butter adds something wonderful, without really tasting like itself. The BEST soup I have ever tasted.
The peanut butter adds something wonderful, without really tasting like itself. The BEST soup I have ever tasted.
I made this soup the other night.I thought that the flavor was very good. after reading some of the reviews,saying that they thought it was very bland, I did change 1 thing about the recipe.Not the ingredients,but just one step.I began with 2 TBLES. olive oil,heated,added celery,onion, garlic,a little salt &pepper to that and sauteed them til soft.Then added the broth and the rest of the ingredient's.This usually adds more flavor to the broth.Read More
I'm sorry...I hate to give a bad review but we just did not care for this at all. I thought it sounded delicious but it was very bland, the PB didn't add much at all. I followed the directions exactly other than to saute the veggies together in a bit of oil first- which should have helped add flavor. I feel this soup is crying out for some curry, and some spice- seems like a weak imitation of Thai food without it.Read More
I made this soup the other night.I thought that the flavor was very good. after reading some of the reviews,saying that they thought it was very bland, I did change 1 thing about the recipe.Not the ingredients,but just one step.I began with 2 TBLES. olive oil,heated,added celery,onion, garlic,a little salt &pepper to that and sauteed them til soft.Then added the broth and the rest of the ingredient's.This usually adds more flavor to the broth.
This is the recipe I've been looking for!! I used to work for a specialty restaurant in the 80's that served a soup called "African Peanut Chicken"...it was by far the most popular soup. The restaurant closed for business years ago and took the recipe with them! I used the base of the recipe (the broth, tomatoes, onion, celery, chicken and garlic). To make it "African" I used canned okra, corn, rice, cayenne pepper, and coriander. It turned out great! I've dreamed of that soup for years and now I can have it anytime I want! It even has the enthusiastic approval of my family, even my picky peanut-butter hating 13 year old daughter!
I loved this soup, very good recipe with a sweet flavor. the peanut butter gave it a thai flavor. i made the mistake of telling my boyfriend there was peanut butter in it though so he kept complaining about it even though he liked the soup. Word to the wise ladies: what your man doesnt know wont hurt him! : )
I love this soup! I've made it several times. It freezes well. I like freezing it in individual portions and popping it in the microwave for lunch. Yummy!
I was a little leary about trying out soup that had peanut butter in it, but with all the rave reviews, I decided, why not? I just got done with dinner and the soup was absolutely delicious! I didn't tell my boyfriend about the peanut butter until after he started eating. He couldn't believe it had peanut butter in it! And with all the healthy veggies in it, how could it be anything but great! We've added it to our list of our favorite recipes and I'm already looking foward to serving it again! :)
Wow! This is SO good! Even the broth is so delicious, which is unusual for a soup. Next time, we'll try it in the slow cooker and add peanuts (though we used crunchy peanut butter and those little bits of crunch were great!) Try this soup! Suspend disbelief!
I cringed while adding the peanut butter to this soup but it was amazing I only used carrots patatoes and onions because I didnt have the rest of the veggies on hand I also added egg noodels and some tomato sause it was great thank for the idea
Excellent soup. As for peanut butter grittiness this might help. A recipe for a simlilar peanut soup from Ghana I got years ago uses this method - In a heavy saucepan cook peanut butter over low heat, stirring almost constantly. It will turn silky and runny, then start to firm up again. This is the most labor intensive step. Add 1 1/2 cups of the broth and mix until smooth. Then add to soup
This recipe made me look like a genius! I modified due to the veggies I had on hand so I ended up with potatoes, canned carrots, diced tomatoes, fresh broccoli, frozen stir fry veggies, frozen corn, and frozen onion. I also added some rice in step 2. HUGE hit w/my non-veggie loving family. 5 stars for sure!
Excellent soup. No matter what you add for veggies you cant go wrong with this. Its a keeper.
My son and I thought this soup was excellent. My husband thought it was too until he heard it had peanut butter in it. Go figure!
I love peanut butter on pretty much everything so I knew I would love this soup. It is so good. I prepared it according to the recipe except that I added one more clove of garlic. I thought the flavor was absolutely perfect. When I read the reviews where people say it is bland so they added cayenne or curry (???) I have to wonder if these people accept anything as flavorful without it being spicy. Lack of a spicy zing does not equal bland. It's just a different flavor. Spicy is not the only flavor out there. And I personally LOVE the subtle flavor of this soup. It is the flavor of all the vegetables blended together, and the peanut butter adds an extra boost. I think it's perfect. If you're looking for something spicy, make a different soup--don't ruin this one with cayenne pepper!
This soup is great, but the best part, THE GREATEST PART, is that my 2 year old daughter that has been on a hunger strike will eat it. Awesome. She likes it more than fish sticks and mac and cheese.
I'm sorry...I hate to give a bad review but we just did not care for this at all. I thought it sounded delicious but it was very bland, the PB didn't add much at all. I followed the directions exactly other than to saute the veggies together in a bit of oil first- which should have helped add flavor. I feel this soup is crying out for some curry, and some spice- seems like a weak imitation of Thai food without it.
We loved this! I read that many thought it was a little bland, so, since my family likes a lot of flavor...I decided to add a handful (about a tablespoon) of manchu curry powder, and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. That added just the right amount of kick, but still not too spicy for my 8 and 9 year olds to handle. My husband brought the leftovers to work for lunch the next day, which is always the sign of an awesome meal!
Annie, I don't know what to say, A "Thank You" is not enough. This recipe deserves 10 stars! I made your soup the other day because it was a cool day here in Texas and it just seemed like a soup kinda day to me. Hubby came in frome work said something really smell good...He was so down hearted when I told him it was chicken soup, as he is NOT a soup lover. He came in here to play on the computer so I brought a small bowl of soup in for him to taste, after the first bite he grabed the bowl away from me and told me this was really good soup. He told me to give it 5 stars. The next night we had leftover soup and after eating his fill he stood and declared "This is the best soup I have ever eaten." I also took some of this to my Mother and Dads for lunch. Daddy gave it 5 stars, Mother 4 stars as she isn't much of a chicken lover. As other reviewers stated they used their own veggies I did the same. Don't care for the squash family. I used asian type veggies, & doubled the recipe because of sharing it with my parents. I finally told my hubby that the soup had peanut butter (he hates the stuff) in it and ask if he would ever eat it again, he thought for a second or two and then said YES. Miracles do happen. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
On our journey to healthier eating we discovered this recipe and it has become a staple!!! My husband has been a complete vegiphobe in the past but loves this soup! He takes it for lunch and adds a small can of corn and it really makes a meal out of it. Being a fan of spicy food, I prefer to substitute the can of regular tomatoes with a can of Ro-Tel tomoatoes, the spicy of the Ro-Tel and the sweet of the peanut butter makes for an awesome combination.
This is incredible. The vegetables are so fresh. I thought the tomatoes would make it weird, but it really makes it great. I just used canned diced tomatoes. The timing of everything is great; nothing was too mushy or underdone. Try this, you won't regret it!
A 1/2 cup of peanut butter sounded like alot. Found the conversion of Tablespoons to 1/2 Cup is 8 Tablespoons. I did 4 T to begin with and then tasted. I found the soup needed the full 8T. Got with the peanut butter...you won't be sorry
I made this with a few changes and it turned out ok. The only changes i made were that I used frozen peas and corn, didn't add zucchini and used red bell pepper instead of green just for looks-sake. I cut the recipe in half allowed the chicken bones to boil with the stock for a few minutes. I mixed some cornflour in to thicken up the soup and added spiral pasta to make it a meal. A little more peanut butter was added and the whole pot was swollowed up by 4 people in a matter of minutes. I like this soup for its nutritional value and it is always nice to have a hearty meal.
Great tasting soup. My husband said it's the best soup I've ever made. I used natural peanut butter and since I am low carb dieting, I added a medium peeled, diced turnip instead of potato. I also used a can of rotel tomatoes instead of plain tomatoes and an additional 2 tbs of peanut butter since subtlety is wasted on me. It still didn't taste like peanut butter, but has a great flavor. I sprinkled chinese red pepper on my serving. (forgot to add that I cooked an entire medium chicken for this recipe!)
Yummy!! I didn't have all the veggies, but added in a leftover baked sweet potato (mashed) to thicken slightly...so far, no one identified the *secret* ingredient :)
I am not a big peanut butter fan but was feeling adventurous and tried this recipe. It's delicious! I made it just like the recipe stated and nothing more needed to be added to the soup. Thanks for the recipe.
Holy Moses, this is a good recipe. I left out the chicken and added some crushed red pepper flakes, and it couldn't have been better. I actually fantasized about this soup while I was at work.
AMAZING!!!!!! I crave this soup all the time, and I HATE soup usually. I used potatoes and zucchini and carrots instead of broccoli. I also used Extra Chunky peanut butter. The textures were incredible. I tell people it has a "nut paste" in it when they ask.
This was a solidly good soup. I added a few dashes of cayenne which gave it a nice little kick.
Honestly, this really was the best soup I have ever tasted. I can't even believe that I made it! a couple of changes I made - I used frozen California blend vegtables (zuch, carrots, pea pods, lima beans) and canned diced tomatoes with jalepenos. It really added some heat and gave the soup a real thai flavor along with the peanut butter. My friends thought I was nuts for even printing this one out, but I am so glad I did! Now I am nuts for this soup!!
OMG!!! Fantastic flavor! Like others I carmelized the onion, carrots and celery in a little olive oil first, then added the remaining ingredients. I also added the coriander as suggested by another cook. This is a definite keeper and I will be making this again!
I would give this 10 stars if I could. Love, love, love it. I thickened it up a tad with cornstarch, as we prefer it that way. So many variations with so many vegetables. I used canned chicken, and it was excellent. Next time, I would use two cans! Thanks a million!!
This is a very good soup, better with the addition of cayenne, corriander, and paprika. I used frozen chopped spinach (thawed and squeezed dry) in place of the broccoli.
Very nice!!! Instead of using canned chicken broth, I 1st sauteed onion & garlic w/ olive oil in pot, added water, 1 chicken bouillion cube, & 4 fresh chicken breasts. I also added 1/2 cup rice & 1 can of creamed corn. Next time I will add a can of spicy canned tomatoes. Def. a keeper, thanx for sharing!
This was awful. I used the natural peanut butter like someone suggested, and I wouldn't recommend that. My whole house smelled like a burnt peanut butter chicken mixture, and this soup fixed my boyfriend's craving for peanut butter for life. He's not sure he ever wants to eat pb again because it'll bring back flashbacks of this soup.
Truely is a fantastic soup! 4 WW pts a serving. Looove it =)
Wow, this is so good. The peanut butter gives it such an interesting flavor. The only change I made was to use a tomato from our garden instead of the canned. DH won't like this, but that's ok...more for me!
I pretty much made this, but sort of combined it with another recipe, the African Peanut Soup because I found it first, but I really wanted the chicken and extra veggies, but I also added the rice. The two together were awesome! We loved it!
My husband who loves peanut butter had no clue that there was peanut butter in the recipe. He did really enjoy the soup. There is some peanut butter taste but it's not overwhelming; it kind of changes the texture of the soup. I sauteed the onion with the garlic in a little olive oil 1st. I eliminated the green pepper, used petite cut tomatoes to eliminate the chopping, & used a reduced fat peanut butter. Finally I substituted whole wheat small pasta (which I cooked separately so it wouldn't become too mushy) for the potatoes.
This was tasty. The pb added a kind of Thai taste to it, and just made it unique. I added lots of veggies, as other reviewers have suggested. Freezes well too.
Good needed more seasoning & PB.
Amazing! I'm eating it right now. I added dried chilis to mine for some kick and topped it with chopped green onions. Also crushed some peanuts and threw them in. So good!
A great way to get the kids to eat vegetables. I was a little worried about the peanut butter but it really made the broth. I might try thickening the broth a bit next time however, my family said it was a little too thin. I sent the left overs home with my mom and she said it was the best soup she had ever had. Great review coming from somebody who makes home made soup at least once a week. We will definately use the recipe again.
Excellent!! The only thing I did not like was the broccoli was mushy. Next time, I plan on putting the fresh uncooked broccoli in each bowl and poring the soup on top of it. I also added one jalapeno pepper.. I might add two next time.
Love peanut soup!! I put some jalapeno and cayenne pepper in mine cause i like it spicy! To go Thai on this one add a little coconut milk and a fresh squeezed lime at the end. But it is wonderful like this!! You can be creative with the veggies in this one! Thank you for this great soup!!
Knock me down with a feather. My two underweight teens both ate FOUR BOWLS of this, as did my husband. A + + + I will make this again often. Thank you!!
This is now a family favorite. When I had to make a dish for a sick friend I made this soup and she called for the recipe. My daughter is taking a copy to visit her husband before he is shipped overseas, because it is his favorite as well. I add a cup of cooked egg noodles (the thicker homestyle kind) as my grandsons like to slurp the noodles. Even people that wrinkle their noses at the name like this soup. I have fixed it about a dozen times and it is the only "leftover" that is finished off the next day. Very yumalicious!!
Very good. I changed it this way (little time on my hands, college student): bag of frozen potato, corn, carrot, broccoli, pepper mix 1.5 cups frozen broccoli 4 cups organic chicken broth 1/4 cup peanutbutter (maybe less) small amount of pepper 2-3 Tb dried onion 1.5 Tb garlic 1 can diced tomatoes Seperate carrot, corn, potato and add to soup in a rice cooker Add onion (dried) Cook until boiling Add garlic, broccoli, peppers Add diced tomatoes Heat until boiling again Add peanut butter mixed in with some water, and pepper. It was pretty good, and very easy. All I needed was two bags frozen veggies, box of chicken soup, some Skippy peanut butter, dried onions, and garlic, all of which were on hand. Excellent pantry/freezer dish.
I love this soup. I make huge potfuls 3-4 times every winter. I have substituted a product called Better than Peanut Butter, for the Peanut Butter in the recipe and it tastes just fine.. maybe a little lighter in peanut flavor. It greatly reduces the fat content of the soup.
Everyone's right about how versatile the soup is; I didn't even have regular potatoes on hand, so I used some bagged hash brown potatoes instead, and it's still awesome! My four-year-old is gobbling it up as I write this!
A very hearty soup! I read a lot of the reviews and made some of the suggested changes. I don't like peppers (or they don't like me) so I omitted them but added about 1/2 cup or so of chopped green onions. I sautéed the onions, garlic, about half the celery (I like my veggies on the firmer side but knew that sautéing them would add great flavor) and green onions, cooking until tender. I only had a 48 oz can of chicken broth on hand so I added to it 2 cups of water and two bouillon cubes. I didn't measure any of the other vegetable ingredients but if anything they were all more than what was called for. I added the chicken (Costco’s rotisserie chicken) in the second step. I also used about 3/4 cup of peanut butter. The soup tastes great! It's great the next day too. The only changes I will make next time is reduce the cooking time and add the chicken just before adding the peanut butter as the veggies were a little softer than I like and while the chicken wasn't tough it was a little over cooked. My picky Hubby loved it and so did my coworkers. Although it takes a lot of time chopping everything, it is well worth it. I will make more next time so I can freeze it.
Absolutely amazing soup! and I don't even like PB. I used fake chicken, because we are vegan, and natural PB, and now my husband asks for it on a regular basis!
I had such high hopes for this, as I love peanut butter, but I did not care for it. I ended up throwing away the entire pot. It was that bad. I followed the directions given.
Awesome! I must admit, I was skeptical about the peanut butter, but you must try it! I doubled all the vegetables, and the result was a very thick & hearty soup! I also used a rotisserie chicken, and added it to the very end, as it doesn't need to cook. I've never heard of a soup recipe not starting with oil and the onion, so I tweaked it: I heated 1 1/2 Tbl. olive oil, and added the celery, onion, bell pepper, and garlic, sauteeing until all were soft. I then followed the rest of the steps (as a timesaver, I used a can of *diced* tomatoes instead of whole). Note that using reduced fat peanut butter is just fine! I added 1/2 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper at the end, and would use those measurements again. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Awesome soup! I usually don't do so well with the soup thing. I made two: one was a veggie version. To that I used veggie broth & a 15 bean combo + extra kidney beans (all of the dried kind; soak, cook first) about 1 cup each of those. And then cooked & added (cooked) barley to some also. Also donated some of the beans to the chicken version. I know, it was a little loaded, but sooo good. Mom & Hubby loved it. And since Mom was just home from some (spinal) surgery, her throat was a little sensitive to solids, and she was fine. Really, really good. Thanks!
My teenager requested this soup today so it's bubbling away! I make my own stock and sometimes don't have all the veggies but it's still great every time. Today I doubled the peanut butter, since that's my daughter's favorite part, and we didn't have broccoli or zucchini, but it's still great. Thanks for a simple yet unusual recipe.
This was really good. I took the suggestion of sauteing my onion, celery and garlic in olive oil first. I also added 1 cup of white wine and cooked my chicken breasts in the soup for 3 - 4 hours and shredded it in the soup. I think cooking the chicken in the soup just gives everything more flavor. I also added a cup of cubed acorn squash, a little red pepper flakes for some heat and a teaspon of lime juice to brighten the flavor. This was a really good soup. We served it with couscous with golden raisins. We ended up mixing our couscous into our soup bowls and the sweetness of the raisins was really good! I will definitely make this again.
My husband and I loved this recipe! I added a little Chinese 5-spice, and a dash of cayenne to further the oriental flavor of the soup. We think either dumplings or home-made egg-noodles would finish this dish perfectly.
I used this recipe but changed up the veggies a bit according to our tastes. I added about a cup of okra, used sweet potatoes instead of reg, added about one cup of each corn, carrots and edamame. I cooked the onion, celery, garlic and bell pepper in about a TBSP of olive oil. I ended up adding more chicken broth b/c it was getting too thick for our tastes. I probably added a little more crunchy peanut butter than called for also. We loved it! Thanks for a great recipe that can be adapted for different tastes. BTW, I did add a little tabasco to mine! Follow-up: Mine was not very good later reheated so best to eat this the day you make it.
This is one of my favorite recipes. I make it more like chicken soup than vegetable soup. After I add the peanut butter, I let it cook longer than the time stated and it loses that peanut butter taste but adds a much deeper flavor to the broth. It's very good.
The PB does give a rich warm taste. Don't leave it out. I made a quick broth and the meat from some chicken wings and a carcass, saved from another time, then made the soup from that. To make it lo-carb, I subbed a sweet potato and a can of chickpeas for the potatoes. Other than that, i pretty much followed the recipe except that my can of tomatoes also had okra in it, and I used dried parsley. (Don't forget salt. I did at first, and it is key.) Very delicious--I'm eating it leftover for lunch today and it keeps getting better! To make the recipe a little smaller, I used the same amount of vegetables the menu writer said, the chicken I already had (admittedly, a small amount), and about 2.5 quarts of liquid. This yielded 5 meal-size servings. Try squeezing fresh lime into the soup when you eat it. This Latin technique is great against a rich soup.
I used Wyler's chicken broth granules and Skippy natural creamy peanut butter. Instead of measuring the green pepper and zucchini, I just added the whole thing. It took longer than the suggested time for my veggies to cook. Before adding the PB, the soup looked so pretty and already tasted excellent! But, I added it, and I am glad I did - it has that Thai look to it, but the flavor just adds a sweet richness - not really a peanut butter flavor at all. Something different than I'm used to, but excellent! My mom, who is very traditional in her foods, even loved this!
It was a good hearty soup,I added mushrooms(3/4cup),crushed coriander seeds(1tsp),cayenne pepper(1tsp),1.5cup potatoe,28oz can whole tomatoe cut up (undrained). Everything thing else the same.
I decreased the peanut butter to 1/4 cup. I could still taste the peanut butter, but other family members who did not know about it did not realize it was in there.
So good. Reasonably healthy and very hearty. I added an extra dollop of Peanut Butter to it, but I don't think you need to. A tip: (albeit less healthy) try putting some crumbled bacon across the top of each bowl. - Just made it again and threw in some corn and fresh spinach. Honestly, this is the best soup recipe I've ever made from allrecipes.
This soup was sooo good and really easy. I was intrigued by the peanut butter and totally surprised at how great it tasted. It's basically just throwing chicken and veggies into some broth and adding peanut butter at the end. You can't get much easier than that, but the best part was the hard to please boys in the house LOVED it!! Definitely a new, soon-to-be regular, dinner for us.
I was doubtful about adding so few spices to this soup because I am a person who likes things with LOTS of flavour, but this soup is delicious! dont change a thing. dont be tempted to add more spices either. perfect as is. it's so rich tasting.
This is wonderful. We have made it more than once and people who have asked for the recipe have also made it multiple times. It is definitely worth trying! I use whatever veggies we have, and it is always good.
This Soup is so great! I didn't have potatoes so I left them out and added eggplant, yellow bell pepper, and mushrooms along with all the vegetable listed. Soooo Yummy! I served it with Rice and cornbread. My husband loved it! I even told him about the peanut butter.
I usually bomb at making most soups. This one, however, was absolutely amazing. I loved the flavor.
Really good...I followed it to the "T" and it was perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
I was intrigued by the peanut butter in this recipe so I had to try it! It really adds a yummy flavor to the soup! This is definetly a recipe I'll be using again. :)
I added Coriander and Cayenne per another reviewers recommendation. You can throw any veggies you want in. Or rice. Never tried with beans.
awsome soup! I boiled the 2lbs of drum sticks in 8cups of water with 4 chicken bullion cubes. Once the chicken was cooked I took them out and cut them in to cubes then returned to the pot and continued the recipe as instructed. Everyone loved it from my 1 year old daughter to my 30 year old sister and our mother. Will definatly make this much more!
I was apprehensive at first but willing to try it because it sounded different from regular chicken soup. Like others I have to admit the peanut butter does throw you but it's great! I love soups and make them often in the winter and this one is a keeper.
Fantastic! The only changes I made were added 1. more amount of veggies and 2. home made chili powder. Spiced it up! Would have been good w/out though!
Not very good, the flavor was very different and vegetables didn't hold the peanut flavor.
So delicous! I took the advice of one of the previous reviewers and sauteed the onions and garlic first and then started the recipe as written. I think that helped a lot with giving the broth a more complex flavor. I tasted it after it was done and was a little scared, since the peanut butter overwhelmed the rest. I gave it some time in the fridge and warmed up a bowl for lunch the next day. So worth the wait - It is outstanding! Best part: one serving is 4 weight watchers points!
AMAZING!! I made a few changes to make this for 2 people: I thawed 1 chicken breast, and simmered it with onions, carrots, and spices. Then drained, put back in the pot and added the veggies, simmered, and added about a 1/2 tbsp peanut butter. I used fresh green beans that I french cut and chopped zucchini(trying to use up what was left in the fridge!) and omitted the tomatoes because I didn't have any. You'd never know there was peanut butter in this soup and the flavor is amazing. My soup tasted like delicious, southern, comfort food-without the guilt!! =)
After reading all of the reviews, I was excited to make it. It tasted okay, until I added the peanut butter. The smell and the taste was horrible. The recipe was very time consuming and the end result was not good. My daughter who eats everything would not even try it because of the smell.
I feel like an outcast after all the great reviews this soup has gotten, but.... I thought it was incredibly boring and bland. The peanut butter is an interesting twist, but not interesting enough to keep me coming back for more. :(
This soup is AMAZING!!! You have to try this!!
This soup was incredibly bland. No one in my family liked it and all commented that it was lacking flavor. I am shocked it has such a high rating.
This soup is simply amazing. I cut it down from 8 cups of water to 6, although if you like a soup with a lot of broth, then stick with the 8 cups; if you don't, then drop down to 6 cups, or thicken however you please. I tossed a few dashes of some hot sauce in while it was cooking, but it doesn't even need that the taste is so good. My wife kept saying, "This is really good" over and over.
This recipe is phenomenal!!! I read the reviews before cooking it, but was still a bit nervous right before dropping the Peanut butter in the soup. It looked pretty good on its own. I did put the PB in and am so glad I did!! This is amazing. It makes this soup incredible. I did put a significant amount of pepper in at the end. Also, I added some cayenne pepper...not too much maybe 1/2 tsp...this keeps the soup feeling warm even when it starts to cool off....I think its a trick the restaurants use.
This is going to be a lifetime favorite soup of mine from now on!!! I was very pleasantly surprised... and thoroughly impressed.
This recipe supprised me, I like some others on here were doubtful of the peanut butter at first, but it really makes the soup. I used all natural reduced fat peanut butter and I thew in a handful of tri colored pasta for added color and thinkness. Definately a keeper!
good, but im looking for great. does lack salt.
This recipe is fantastic! Don't be aprehensive because of the peanut butter. It's like in Asian (Thai) cuisine, ingredients that you typically would not put together end up suprising you with delicious flavors! It's also a pretty healthy meal, with lots of veggies in each serving. I though my vegetarian friends could use vegetable broth and tofu in place of the chicken broth and chicken.
Very good soup...my alterations were to add some ground coriander, cilantro (instead of parsley), and chick peas. For veggies, I used potato, green pepper, celery, and onion. Oh, I also added some tiny shells of pasta. Very good and fast!!
I was looking for a new soup recipe and came across this one. It was excellent. I cooked the onions, celery, pepper and garlic in oil first then followed the rest of the recipe. My adult children couldn't get enough of it. Love the peanut butter flavor in the soup. I will be making this recipe often.
Yummy. I took other's advice and did not tell the fam that there was peanut butter in the soup. Everyone liked it. It is a good way to use up left over chicken AND eat fresh vegies.
I didn't know if I'd like both peanut butter and chicken in a soup but I was pleasantly surprised. I had rave reviews from everyone who tried it. Used natural peanut butter because I don't poison my family with trans fat.
This was very good! You can add whatever veggies you feel like. I omitted the broccoli and used fresh tomatoes instead of canned. The peanut butter gives it a creamy taste. My hubbie liked it! Thanks!!!
I thought this was very good, but my husband just thought it was OK. I made half a recipe and put everything in the crock pot on low and cooked for 4 hours. Then I added frozen peas, corn, broccoli, green & red peppers and peanut butter and cooked for ~1 hour more. This was a fun change from normal chicken soup!
I thought this soup was great, nice flavor and very healthy yet yummy!
I loved this soup, will make this again,I just added more veggies & rice to the soup. I will make this again, especially when my husband enjoyed it as well. He can taste the peanut butter, so there was no way of hiding that taste. Most important my husband hates SOUP & he rate this a 5 STARS. Thanks for the recipe
Amazing! This is one of the first soups I ever tried to make and I'm so pleased with how it turned out. The peanut butter gives it a creaminess and is better for you than actual cream. I was short on a few of the vegetables the first time I made this so I skimped a bit on the broth. The consistency was perfect.
this was good, not the BEST soup I have ever tasted, but good nonetheless. I was expecting it to be more "creamy", but it was pretty watery instead. instead of pre-cooking my chicken, I just put raw frozen chicken breasts in with the broth, and let them cook in the soup, then shredded once done. Saved me more hassle and dirty dishes. Also, I went with another reviewer and sauteed the garlic, onion, and carrots in coconut oil first, then added the broth and so forth. :) I omitted the celery and zucchini since I didn't have any on hand.
I had all the ingredients (which is unusual for me) so I thought I would give this one a try... After reading all the great reviews, I was expecting the soup to be a big hit with my whole family but it wasn't - at all. I was very disappointed. My husband & I both agree it only deserves about about 3.5 stars. I don't think the peanut butter did anything to improve this soup. And since I can't waste food, I get to eat the left overs...
This was a really nice winter soup. Heartier, for sure, than a normal soup. My husband (who was unaware of the added peanut butter) thought the broth was bit thick. Also it is hearty in veggies, which is great. I will definitely make it again, though next time I may cut back on the veggies and add some kind of noodles. I also used the cumin and cayenne and it was much better after these additions.
Me and my hubby both loved it - we had two bowls each - yummy! I thought it looked a little funny in color so i added a bit of tomato puree to darken it up - other than that - i stuck to the recipe -- it was delicious and i will make it again.
