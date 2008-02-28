Peanut Butter Vegetable Chicken Soup

686 Ratings
  • 5 432
  • 4 165
  • 3 57
  • 2 15
  • 1 17

The peanut butter adds something wonderful, without really tasting like itself. The BEST soup I have ever tasted.

By annie nordmark

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • In a large stock pot, combine the broth, chicken, potatoes, and carrots. Bring the soup to a boil, and then reduce heat to medium. Cook for about 10 minutes, till vegetables are tender.

  • Add zucchini, broccoli, tomatoes, celery, onion, green pepper, and garlic. Simmer for about 8 minutes.

  • Add peanut butter, parsley, salt, and pepper; stir until peanut butter is fully blended. Simmer for 3 minutes longer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 26.3mg; sodium 934.7mg. Full Nutrition
