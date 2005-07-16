Conh Chowdah (Corn Chowder)

1 of 19

Rating: 4 stars This is a nice recipe but I made several changes to intensify the flavor. I added a couple of finely chopped celery ribs a diced potato three large squares of instant chicken bouillon and a little crushed basil. I used half-and-half instead of heavy cream (this dish is WAY rich enough without heavy cream!!) and also cut the cream to ONE quart. I would probably add more corn and vegetables next time to make it more of a thick chowder. Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars good basic recipe however i added a pound of fresh crabmeat used 8 ears of fresh corn 2 yellow onions and lots of freshly ground pepper. (toasted garlic french bread is mandatory with this dish). Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars my parents can be picky when it comes new new foods But when I made this chowder the whole pot was gone. I revised it a little. I used two cans creamed corn and one can whole in place of the ears. Helpful (11)

Rating: 2 stars Ok I am revising my review for this. The basic recipe here is good. But it is very very basic. To me it tasted like bland cream with corn in it. It wasn't smooth or flavourful in anyway. Ok so let's fix it by adding some cubed potatoes chicken stock and half the cream. Add some garlic and chopped parsley a dollop of butter to make it smooth and thicken it ever so slightly with corn starch as well. Also substitute the 2 quarts of whipping cream with only 1 quart of it and 1 can of evaporated milk. The way this recipe is written is not tasty at all. It needs something more added. I will give it 2 stars for the basic recipe but it definitely needs major tweeking. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This is an excellent starting point recipe. I did mostly substitute the heavy cream for 1 fat free half and half 1 regular half/half and added only about 1/4 cup of the heavy cream just to thicken it a little bit and cut down some on the fat. I also added potatoes to it. Overall this is a great recipe. Everyone raved about it. It is rich and creamy even using mostly the half/half. Taste great after letting it sit over night. Definite keeper. I use all the time Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars with additions. Used half the heavy cream and substituted chicken broth. Also added about 3 potatoes and 2 cloves minced garlic. An AMAZING use of fresh corn especially when it is plentiful in the summertime. Also finished with some Texas Pete. YUM! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Some of you are gonna have issue with this but... This was good but with some of the modifications I borrowed from several of the reviewers. I used the frozen corn simply for ease but also appreciate the added nutritional benefit. I also opted for half and half instead of the heavy cream. Anyone do a comparison of calories there?! I used less than a 1/2 of the recommended amount. Cut the amount of onion in half enhanced with dried Hatch chile and a little garlic. Also added about 2 cups of shredded breakfast potatoes. My husband ate this my son loved it (multiple comments of "that was good") and I also appreciated my first attempt at Conh Chowdah.:) Hope you don't mind my modifications Michelle. Your soup was a great base recipe. And thank you to the other reviewers for their suggestions. Helpful (5)

Rating: 1 stars This recipe was to bland and used far to much cream. I should have read the reviews so that I knew what else to add. My family gave this chowdah the thumbs down. Helpful (5)