Curried Pumpkin Soup

This is a very tasty soup that keeps up to 3 days in the fridge, and freezes well. When you ladle this soup into individual bowls, swirl a dollop of sour cream or yogurt into the soup.

By Debbe Hallborg

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, curry, and cumin; saute, stirring often, until onion is soft and fragrant.

  • Stir in apples, pumpkin, broth, water, and sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Cover, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Puree soup in a food processor or a blender.

  • Return soup to saucepan; reheat, covered, over low heat.

131 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 696.5mg. Full Nutrition
