Curried Pumpkin Soup
This is a very tasty soup that keeps up to 3 days in the fridge, and freezes well. When you ladle this soup into individual bowls, swirl a dollop of sour cream or yogurt into the soup.
A truly delicious soup! I omitted the sugar from this recipe and still found it nicely sweet (thanks to the apples). Since you can always add sugar, but can't subtract it, I'd recommend not adding it until the end - if you need it. I made my soup with a small fresh pumpkin that I cubed and simmered until soft (25-30 mins.) I potato mashed the whole thing before transfering in batches to my blender. I found the curry flavour and intensity very mild, but I also like very hot foods, so perhaps some may find this spicy. Instead of sour cream I swirled a bit of low fat yoghurt and grated a pinch of nutmeg on top - pretty and delicious. Enjoy!Read More
I followed one of the reviewers suggestions and intended serving this soup as a first course for Thanksgiving dinner. I spent money and time making this recipe but found it inedible - very seriously. I would not wish this soup on my Mother-in-law and was forced to make another first course.Read More
Very nice soup! I didn't want to make it too sweet, so I omitted the sugar, added only three apples, as well as three large carrots. The carrots really complimented the taste! I also let the soup simmer for 45 minutes instead of 25.
I served this at a bunko meeting. Either you like it or you don't! I followed the recipe as written. I would have added more sugar and less curry.
I really enjoyed this soup. I did add about 1/8 cup of brown sugar and omitted the white sugar and water. I like my pumpkin soups sweet and thick. I also added a shake of crushed red pepper flakes and a dollop of sour cream to my bowl. This is a very quick and tasty soup!
It's awfully sweet--I ended up cutting out the sugar and reducing the number of apples to get something that suited my taste... A good hearty soup, with a touch of the exotic.
This soup is fantastic! But watch out - it definitely has a kick to it! The combination of cumin and curry along with pumpkin is absolutely divine. Definitely a good fall soup. I thought the apples would stand out more, but I hardly tasted them - they just pureed well to make a wonderful thickness. I would have thought there was cream in this soup, but it's very low fat!
Delicious!! I added extra curry, and topped with sour cream and cilantro....This soup rawks harder than Molly Hatchet!
With a few modifications suggested by other users, this soup turned out FANTASTIC! Instead of canned pumpkin I used the flesh of 2 large roasted acorn squash that I've had as a centerpiece on my table since Thanksgiving. Totally worked. I doubled the curry powder and omitted the sugar. Topped with plain yogurt this stuff is amazing.
This is a very satisfying soup, tasty and attractive, too. i love pumpkin and this soup does not disappoint. It is just sweet and thick enough to be a satisfying winter soup.
There was something missing from the soup, I just could put my finger on it. You really could not taste the pumpkin and there was way to much currie in it.
This is one of the tastiest soups I've had! I followed the recipe as posted, and found it to be thick and wonderful. I will be making this a regular. Thanks for the recipe!
I should have listened to the few bad reviews on this because I too spent quite a bit of time preparing an absolutely inedible soup. So disappointed!
A nice soup for a crisp autumn day; however, I found that, even with the four McIntosh apples, it still seemed rather bland. I added 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and 1/3 cup of heavy cream and a pinch of nutmeg and it developed the flavor I was looking for. It's nice topped with roasted pumpkin seeds instead of croutons.
Great start... For great flavorful soup shake it up a bit. Fresh pumpkin takes time but is always worth the effort. I used 2cups Pumpkin, 3 Apples, Yellow Curry, extra dash of Cumin, hint of Gram Marsala, and a sprinkle of red pepper. Spice keeps you young.
May have added more pumpkin since we only had a 28oz can. Great taste, and tasted even better when reheating for lunch the next day
i followed this to a T and found it excellent.. for a low fat, low calorie and generally healthy soup its tasty and different (plus you would never know) my boyfriend said it tasted 'healthy' but really liked the flavours..maybe add more curry powder to it though... i used the powder to make chicken broth but might use canned broth next time and more pumpkin the 4 apples were small but still found it nice... i would definetely add cinnamon and nutmeg next time
Delicious! I used what I had on hand. I sustituted 2 T grade b pure maple syrup for the sugar, subbed 2 granny smith apples for the 4 macs, & omitted the water. It is spicy, but not too much for me, as I love spicy food. This is exactly the taste I was looking for when I looked up pumpkin soup! I will definitely be making this one again. Thank you!
This was a very elegant soup. The flavors were wonderful, spices were just enough, and the curry/sweet flavor was a nice surprise. I loved it, my husband loved it too. It was a joy to make and eat. My co-workers thought I spent hours making it, when it took me less than an hour.
To vegetarian-ize, I omitted broth using water instead and used coconut milk where the recipe calls for water. I would have used vegetable broth, but was out. Still came out pretty good, like a creamy curried pumpkin soup.
This is a good starter recipe but I had to add more sugar. I used 3 tsp brown sugar, added a touch of sweet potato, carrot and butternut squash puree (which I had on hand) and it was delicious. I thought it was a bit bland just as is. It needed more sugar in my opinion to bring out all the wonderful flavors. I had a soup just like this Whole Foods and fell in love with it and just had to try to duplicate the recipe. This was pretty close! I will make this again with my additions.
Really good! I used some fresh baked pumpkin and some pumpkin puree for this recipe. I recommend serving it with a dollop of sour cream.
Pretty good. Per one suggestion, I did not add the sugar and used different apples due to what I had on hand. Not very likely to make again simply becuase my dh does not like pureed soups. But, even still he liked the flavor.
Excellent soup, nice blend of flavors. I left out the extra water and the sugar and didn't blend the soup. Will make this again!
Got to say no on this one It's not you it's me, I swear.
This soup was great! I added a tsp. of tabasco and substituted 1 cup of heavy cream in for one of the cups of chicken broth to make sure it was creamy enough. I also added a little more sugar and a little bit of cinnamon. The soup ended up having great flavor and tasted even better each time it was reheated!
This is the first time I've ever made any sort of pumpkin soup and it was great! It was gone in 3 days, and there are only 2 people in my house. This is going to be part of my permanent recipe rotation!
This wqas definitely a little odd, but I liked it. It was a little bit like a cross between applesauce and soup.
Mmmmmm! This is the best soup I've made in a long time. I only made a few small adjustments. I used Fuji apples, and since they were organic, I didn't peel them, thereby adding (or not removing!) extra fibre from the soup. I also used my own fresh pureed pumpkin, and substituted 4 cups water + 2 chicken bouillon cubes for the broth. It didn't need the sugar, but I did add a bit of cayenne pepper for a bit of an extra kick. I'll be making this one again!
Wow! This soup is fantastic! I used fresh pumpkin puree, doubled the recipe, substituded a few granny smith apples for a few mcintosh, and left the water out. This soup is low in calories and high in nutrition and flavor. I love curry, so the more the better. However, if your not crazy about curry you might cut the amount in half.
I've made this soup a couple of times now and it's always good. Most people can't quite identify the apple which really picks the flavor up. Another variation for warmer weather is to blend it well in the blender, adding a good shot of orange juice in place of some of the water and served chilled.
Delicious! I used Korean pumpkin and it still turned out really well. I added 2 tsp. garam masala for extra sppice.
Delicious! I used 1 cup of unsweetened applesauce and 2 apples and increased the amount of curry and cumin by 1/2 a tsp. each. I also cut the amount of onion in half, but I still thought the onion taste was a bit to strong.
***Ummmm, this soup is pretty good, but nothing that feels like comfort food, which was what I was searching for. I didn't add sugar, but I feel this soup is too apple-y (sweet) and not pumpkin-y enough. I agree with another reviewer that there is just something missing! It's too mushy. Since Macintosh apples are already soft, I'd reccomend just pulsing it quickly in the blender rather tham emulifying it. This way, there will be a few chunks of apple left. Made as per instructionsand it's too much like baby food.
I love curry dishes and I love pumpkin soup, but this is definitely not my favorite recipe. It was too apple-y and there was too much curry and not enough additional ingredients to unify it. it was weird because you could taste the individual ingredients. This is not something I will be making again. If you're looking to punch up a pumpkin soup, follow a traditional recipe and add a carrot and some rosemary.
This is a keeper. It does have a kick though -- so unless you like spicy foods, don't omit the sugar. Since my husband likes spicy foods and I am a wimp, I add a larger swirl of sour cream to my bowl and it calms down the curry enough for me.
The perfect soup for a cold autumn day! Also would be great as a first course for Thanksgiving dinner.
was really disappointed with thie soup. it tasted like hot, bland apple sauce to me.
Very yummy! I added about 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp of nutmeg. I will make this again for sure!
I agree with the people that say there is something missing. I love the curry and the apple. I think maybe it would be better with a cream base, rather than a broth base? I'm not really sure.
This was pretty tasty. I do prefer a savory soup rather than sweet. I used 2 braeburn apples and 3 carrots. I ommitted the sugar and added salt. Turned out to have a nice flavor. My kids even at it. Try serving with feta cheese crumbles.
Really good. I grated the apples, cut curry down to 2 tsp, and added 1/2 tsp cinnamon at the end of the cooking. I only put a little of it in the blender and mixed it back in with the rest of the pot. Thanks Debbie
I am always wanting to try something different.. for me this soup was VERY different. I did not care for it. After tasting it, I added brown sugar. The brown sugar helped a little, but not enough. Just not my style I guess.
i found using macintosh made it a bit too sweet for my taste. i tasted a lot of curry and sweetness, and not enough pumpkin, even though i added more pumpkin puree than called for. still a decent soup.
An okay recipe. Was not completely thrilled. I was aiming for something like what I had sampled in a Thai restaurant, but this missed the mark a bit.
The sour cream brings it from good to great. If you like curry I recommend doubling the curry. Serve with naan or papadum . It freezes very well.
Delicious! I omitted the butter and only used 2 apples.
Loved it! This recipe is different than any soup recipe I've ever made. I like to try new things and was curious how a pumpkin soup would taste. Mine wasn't too sweet as some people thought. I was trying to use up apples leftover from apple picking, and since I believe McIntosh apples are a bit tart and pretty small, I used some smallish winesaps that are semi-tart. Some reviewers thought it needs cream, but that is what the dollop of sour cream/yogurt (at serving time) is supposed to accomplish. Instead of doing that, I opted for adding 3/4 cup of cream to the recipe which I added near the end of the cooking time. Oh, I didn't go through the trouble of putting the soup in the food processor - I used my immersion blender and it worked out fine. Delish!
This soup was pretty easy to make and turned out perfectly. However, I would only recommend this soup to those that really enjoy the taste of pumpkin. I personally wasn't crazy about the flavor, but others seemed to like it. It's very unusual, with the cumin and the curry. It's worth a try if you want a soup definitely off the beaten path - clearly a lot of people do like it, but not all will.
Fairly easy to make. I had three apples and used the rest of a container of apple sauce. I felt like it was missing something. I added a few TBS of Worcestershire and reduced sodium soy sauce. It DEFINATELY gave it the smoky flavor I was hoping for. Served with cheese tortellini.
Yummy soup, i added more curry though, next time i will use a little apple juice as well, even my 18month old ate it!!
a little spicy. Great with Sour Cream.
This wasn't the best soup I've ever had, but it certainly wasn't the worst either. I took the advice of another reviewer and used a small fresh pumpkin. I roasted it in the oven for about a half hour to it would be easier to cube. I left out the sugar and I added the 4 apples. The soup was quite sweet on its own, so I'm glad I didn't add the sugar, because its very unnecessary. As for the curry, I could barely taste it in the soup. I swirled it with yogurt instead of sour creme. I will make it again, but next time I'll add double the curry powder, and substitute a couple of the apples for some carrots.
Coming from a non pumpkin eater this is very good but a little too sweet. Substituting Granny Smith apples seems to make a big difference.
AWESOME! I made a double recipe last weekend, and had to hide the leftovers from my wife so I could have some! I substituted vegetable stock (NOT BROTH) for the chicken broth and addes 1 t. kosher salt. Per some of the other reviews I didn't add the 1 c. water and wound up with a nice thick mildly spicy soup. Excellent with some homemade yoghurt swirled on the top and a nice crusty loaf bread!
I made this last year for thanksgiving and I am already getting requests to make it again..its only Oct. I served it without the sour cream since I am lactose intolerant, and the table begged for more. I love the addition of the apples!
Very good soup! High in flavor! I took some reviewers' advice and substituted the 4 macintosh apples for 3 granny smiths and 1 large carrot. I substituted vegetable broth for the chicken broth (I am a vegetarian), I omitted the 1 cup of water (I was afraid it would water it down too much), and I omitted the sugar (it doesn't really need any more sweetness beyond that which the apples provide). I served it with a dollop of light sour cream, which really made this perfect. A very nice recipe!
This has become a staple for me; my flatmate is rather fussy when it comes to food, and we both just love the slightly spicy flavour this soup affords. I make my own pumpkin puree instead of using canned, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth, and I omit the extra cup of water as seems to be common. Sometimes I add a little cinnamon, too. Very good for a different and low-calorie soup.
I like the simple taste of this soup. It doesn't take forever to make, either. I too left the sugar out. I also made a mistake and put in pumpkin pie ready made puree, instead of just pumpkin puree- it still tastes great.
Excellent for fall or winter meals.
This is my husbands favorite! The curry can tend to take over though
I made this in the vitamix (64 oz) on the soup setting - it is amazing - I just put in all the ingredients in left the apples, garlic and onion chunky and put it on the soup setting. Ready and hot in less than 5 minutes.
I made this for my family, and no one liked it. I think it may have been the cumin that ruined it for us.
Wow, this tastes amazing! I did add cinnamon and left out the water. I also doubled it so I could use the XL can of pumkin I had. Looking for pumpkin soups, I first tried the Bachelors Pumpkin soup. Of course it was a different taste than this recipe, but it was terrible. Hubby said it smelled like pie, but tasted just bad. This Curried Pumpkin soup is one we will be saving forever!
Love this soup !!! Didn't have cumin so I substituted coriander. When it was time to add pumpkin puree, I only had pumpkin pie mix puree so I tried it. Definitely a winner. Added a generous dollop of sour cream and YUMMMMM. When puree-ing, make sure to do it in very small batches to achieve a thick and smooth consistency.
This soup was wonderful. It smelled so lovely I didn't want to wait the 25 minutes to let it simmer, but it was worth it. The only change I made was to double the onions and garlic, and they still weren't over-powering. Lovely!
Made it exactly as recipe - soooo excellent. Even for my husband who doesn't like any soups, he will enjoy again tomorrow. Thought spices and quantities just right. Served with easy Wheat and Barley quick bread that was also outstanding.
This is a good soup but needed a few alterations, in my opinion. I made it as listed (except for the blending) but found it rather bland. I added a clove of garlic, half-teaspoons of curry powder and cinnamon, and 1/8 teaspoons of both coriander and cardamom. For more body, I added three carrots chopped finely and served over a little rice. I also used some red pepper flakes, but it was spiced nicely without it. I plan to make it again, maybe with some sweet potato in the mix, but will almost certainly stick with these changes when I do.
This soup has way too much curry for our taste. The curry flavor overpowered all the other good flavors, plus it was pretty hot. The apples add a nice texture and and it was a good use for the extra can of pumpkin left over from Thanksgiving. I definately recommned the sour cream or yogurt added when serving. Also, I would serve this as an appetizer only - not a main course (with only a teaspoon of curry, not a tablespoon!)
Great recipe a nice change up from ordinary soups. Served it before Thanksgiving dinner and ALL enjoyed!
Made this soups because it's a cool day. Thought it would be perfect. Seen a review saying they really did not like it. So I looked at the recipe added salt and pepper and a bit of ginger powder and it's so good.
I really enjoyed this as a base recipe. I used fresh pumpkin from my garden and cortland apples because I had them on hand but everything else was to the recipe and it turned out great. I will definitely be making this again!
This recipe was delicious! Lots of different flavors that all work together nicely.
An easy, yummy soup for fall! I substituted 1/4 cup pure maple syrup for the sugar and it was great. Also added a few shakes of hot sauce to turn up the spice.
We really enjoyed this recipe! I made it with roasted pumpkin, and switched brown sugar for the white sugar. Still delicious, but with a paler colour. I tasted similar at a winery and went looking for a recipe to make it myself. thanks!
Our family really enjoyed this recipe. The apple made it taste a little tart which was a nice surprise.
Bland, boring!
This is quite tasty and I'm impressed by the low calories and fat. I was expecting it to be a bit creamier though, texture-wise. I'm not sure if it's because I didn't puree it long enough, or if that's just the way it is. Quite yummy!
I had sweet apples, but I still had to add brown sugar...and I'm not a sweets person. I doubt I'll get my family to eat much. So I'm going to be working on this for the remainder of the week.
This soup got mixed reviews...It kind of grew on me, but my husband and 5-year old really didn't like it at all. I ended up adding brown sugar to the final puree because the curry was quite strong. Perhaps if I only added 1/2 tablespoon of curry, it would have been better for us.
Excellent recipe! It's sweet & a little spicy, very unusual flavors. The only change I made was to add mushrooms shortly before serving - an idea from a local restaurant.
This soup is gorgeous! I use fresh pumpkin instead of canned but stick to the receipe everywhere else and it gets rave reviews from everyone I serve it to.
It was missing something so I added half and half, ginger and sugar. Much more flavour, less pumpkin taste.
This was OK..... curry was really the only flavour.
I omitted the water for a thicker texture, it does taste exotic but I really love it, including the sweetness of the apple with the curry and everything.
