Cream of Broccoli Cheese Soup I

Our favorite anytime soup. Very quick and easy.

By Lisa

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 - 8 servings
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, saute onion and garlic in butter or margarine over medium heat till tender.

  • Add broth, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and add noodles. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in broccoli. Cover, and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Stir in milk and cheese. Heat slowly, stirring, till cheese melts. DO NOT BOIL. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
483 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 24g; cholesterol 96.9mg; sodium 1450.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (24)

Reviews:
KLEE02
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2007
I gave this recipe a 5 star because I did change things around and don't believe its fair to rate a recipe that is changed! I made some changes for my liking and from other reviews. I omitted the pasta- not a pasta fan... I used 16 oz of velveeta cheese instead of the 12oz of American. I added two large potato's cubed and 2 carrots sliced... Even with the extra ingredients I found the soup to be a little milky like other reviewers. This is possible from not adding the pasta. However!!! The taste was great! I suggest using a little thickening agent or some potato flakes to thicken if you like your soup a little thicker. I would also add more potato's - 2 is not enough. Read More
Helpful
(37)
valerie
Rating: 4 stars
10/17/2006
I thought the recipe was easy to put together and tasted delicious. The only thing that was a turn off to me but not my family was it was too milky. It would be better thickened with flour. I wish I thought of it before i made such a large pot. Read More
Helpful
(33)
TMM004
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2004
Absolutely WONDERFUL!! Served this recipe to 40 people and they all wanted to know where I got the recipe. I did triple the amount of egg noodles. Now I get requests for "Lisa's Broccoli Cheese Soup." (They still want to know who Lisa is!!!:-) A gave them the internet address. Read More
Helpful
(21)
JONCLIBURN
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2007
We received this recipe from a friend as a wedding gift 25 years ago! We did make only two changes: in place of the egg noodles we use fettuccine pasta broken up into 3" pieces and Half and Half instead of milk which thickens it. The best judge, our three kids! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Laurie Musick (Granny)
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2009
This is a great recipe. I used a bit less chicken broth, more cheese, extra broccoli and I used farfalle noodles instead of egg noodles. YUM! I think next time I might add some carrots and corn. Great Comfort Food! Read More
Helpful
(13)
WOODYM2K
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2004
I really liked this recipe although I think I would use something like Velveeta cheese instead of others. The shredded cheese just doesn't melt completely. The overall taste of this recipe is good. I would try and use home made chicken broth instead of store bought as well. Always makes a difference. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Charla
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2008
I followed earlier advice and added potato flakes but next time I'll add more. It was delicious but still a little thin. Any recipe that my two young children both eat is a winner in my book! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Andrea Gerber
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2003
My 4 year old son ate this with a smile and asked for more!! Great recipe!! I substituted spaghetti (broken into 2 inch pieces) for the noodles and omitted the onions to make it even more kid friendly. I also nonfat dry milk powder because I was out of milk and it worked beautifully!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
cookinaz
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2010
Loved it especially after adding a shake or two of Cayenne. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Brenda Dick
Rating: 3 stars
05/28/2016
I found this very bland. I added garlic cayenne dry mustard powder and parsley and then we thought it was very good! I also made it Gluten Free by making the sauce with cornstarch instead of flour. Read More
