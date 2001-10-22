Potato Soup with Fish and Cheese
The flavors in this soup create a warm and soothing meal. A generous plate of sliced avocados is a typical accompaniment. Use an aged European Muenster for the best results.
The title of this stew doesn't sound good but this soup is TASTY! I used 3 yukon gold potatoes and it was thick enough. Perfect for a cold winter night.Read More
it's good. The taste is just light so i added salt pepper and spring onionsRead More
Fantastic! I added some fresh garlic and a few other seasonings (I recommend just seasoning it with whatever you like, as I don't think that just paprika would be enough) and added some frozen broccoli and cauliflower when the potatoes were almost done. I also used Flounder fillets instead of Cod and Colby Jack and Parmesan cheese instead of Muenster... My mother was recently put on a diet by her doctor for her cholesterol, so I used all low fat ingredients (I can't believe it's not butter, 1% milk and low-fat/no-fat cheese) and it was still fantastic. A great way to get her to eat the fish that the doctor told her to eat! This recipe makes enough for several meals and still tastes great warmed up.
Very thick and delicious soup! I cut the recipe in half, added garlic, shredded carrot, and red pepper flakes for more flavour, and used dover sole fish and shredded mozzarella, asiago, and cheddar cheeses. I altered the recipe according to what I had (and preferred, like garlic), but I think I'll make it as is sometime in the near future. Still, it turned out fantastic!
This was a great recipe! I used haddock instead of cod, and added some spices (black and red pepper) as well as some cloves of fresh garlic. It turned out great--"creamy, smooth, melts-in-your-mouth" says my husband. I accidentally added a bit too much butter and this was a "mistake" worth making!
This soup is creamy, delicious and filling. I followed the recipe exactly, although next time I might use a splash of white wine. This would also be great with langostinos and white wine and scallions. Will definitely make this again! Thanks for the recipe!!
Soup was great - added cayenne and coarse ground black pepper as well as 3 different kinds of cheese - looking forward to making it again with spicy sausage - great potato soup - very warm, smooth and comforting!!!!
This soup was delicious, easy and filling. I used part skim milk and part fat free half & half. I also used black pepper and red pepper as seasoning. I will definitely make it again.
on a snowy night we added salmon and basa fish. 1% milk and red pepper flakes with a tiny bit of chili powder. delicious!!
Wow, this soup is fantastic!!! I used sweet potatoes as it's what I had to hand. I also added red pepper flake, coriander, a tiny drizzle of honey, a dollop of organic broth paste, and a can of whole kernel corn. I was worried that the eggs might cook when I added them to the soup, but they were fine. I will make this alot, even in summer! Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
This is great! I only did two things different but everything else I followed. I realized I didn't have cream so I used 2% milk, same amount and I didn't add the fish, I wanted to try it w/out it. This was amazing! I put the salt in at the end. When i served I added bacon on top and a little cheese and this was better than any restraurant! I'm doing this again!
This is a great recipe for a filling, cold weather soup. I made a few changes the second time I made this out of necessity. I exchanged the half and half for 2% milk, and the muenster cheese for gouda because it is all I had on hand. Less fat and still creamy. Thanks for the recipe!
Great for a cold day! I bought huge package of fish from Costco and was tired of the same old thing so thought I'd try this out. I substituted with TILAPIA, SMOKED PAPRIKA, EXTRA SHARP CHEDDAR and tripled the recipe. Will definitely be making again. Could only have been better with crusty bread.
Made with what I had - imitation crab & monterey jack. Whole family loved it!
I liked this soup will make again.
easy to make, perfect for a cold night. We didn't even use the fish and it still turned out great.
I only had "Yellow Eye" fish and it just wasn't a good fish for this recipe, however, boyfriend & I LOVED it! I added a dash of red pepper flakes & fennel - heavenly! I wanted to use french bread bowls but the store was out so we dipped our sourdough bread into it. I pulled out the fish and tonight we are going to add shrimp to it, I'm sure that will be awesome. It reminded me of the "Killer Shrimp Soup" also on this site. I actually like that recipe better than this one for seafood!
I loved it will have it again
I had thawed out shrimp in my fridge that I needed to use so I used that instead of the cubed fish. Turned out ok for me, but I won't make again. The rest of the family devoured it. I think I am just stuck on the fact that I like my potato soup with cheese and maybe some ham.
So, so yummy! I made a lot of changes based on what I had on hand, and I hate it when people rate what is basically a different recipe. This one was so good because of the base, though, and it's ideal for making whatever changes appeal to you. I added some garlic powder to the onions and paprika, but I didn't have any potatoes so I used a cup and a half of cooked white rice and two cups of chopped up cauliflower. I've had a Swanson's cream soup starter in the pantry for a while, so I used it, and some of the enormous bag of tilapia filets, I, too, got at Costco. :-). I added a can of white shoe peg corn, then added a cup of a mild shredded Cheddar and a cup of the sliced Muenster I had on hand cut into small pieces. In the end, I added black pepper, salt and red pepper flakes (we like spicy). I'm headed out tomorrow to get some little bread bowls to serve it again tomorrow night. What a treat - thanks for the great recipe!
My daughter was craving "a fish soup" so I told her to find me a recipe and I'd make one. This fit the bill as the ingredients were pretty easy to find and I happened to be at the grocery store already when this happened. However, my store didn't have muenster or cod, so I substituted havarti and flounder (which were recommended substitutions on line). The soup is good my daughter was happy and my husband - despite being nervous about it - loved it. I found it a little bland. It needed a lot of salt. And I probably should have used more fish (but I was already used more than was recommended). I see someone else added garlic. That might be a good idea. It also took a long time to prep and then the potatoes took a LONG time to cook. I had to finally turn the temp way up which seemed to help but then of course the soup was ungodly hot. Anyway, overall it was good and we will definitely make it again and get tweaking it.
I made this soup for a book club meeting. (It was a survivalist novel, so the main character ate a lot of fish and potatoes.) I wasn't too sure about the soup based on the name, but I trusted the reviews and it turned out great! Everyone enjoyed it. I switched out a few things based on what I had in the house (flounder instead of cod and half cheddar/ half muenster instead of all muenster). I garnished with paprika, diced avocado, and cheddar cheese (see photo). I’ll make this again for my family.
I didn’t have the cheese it called for so I used a few cubes of Velveta and of Mexican Velveta. I also eliminated the egg. It worked very well and I’ll use this recipe again.
Fantastic soup. We used half the potatos suggested, added a cubed carrot. Also, added fresh sliced garlic to the onions while sauteeing them in butter at the start. Added Thyme, a bit of cayenne pepper, black pepper and a dash of Mrs. Dash.
I am not able to eat any carbohydrates so I had to remove the potatoes from this recipe and exchange with cauliflower. Still excellent!
This only gets three stars because although the final dish was a big hit I added a ton of seasonings (potatoes soak up alot of salt and other flavors) to make this tasty. This is a good basic recipe that can change a lot depending on seasoning and the type of cheese you add.
Great recipe. It sounds like the fish wouldn't work well but it does. I dumped in a light beer with the broth which added a nice flavor
I doubled the fish, decreased the potatoes, and added a chopped carrot and broccoli to dropt the carbohydrates and increase the nutrition. wonderful!
I didn't have muenster cheese so I used mozzarella and cheddar. I found that they did not melt easily, so next time I would use the cheese as a topping before serving. I used tilapia. Otherwise, this was delicious and made a huge amount.
Do not judge this book by its cover, sounds weird, looks funky but it's a great soup. Definitely versatile, I threw some white rice with it just because I had a giant pot made already. I believe that you should add more seasonings which is what I did (garlic, black pepper, red cayenne pepper) and when the potatoes were almost done I threw in frozen broccoli, cauliflower, carrot mix. I used mild cheddar and habanero/pepper jack cheese (don't have a grater and couldn't find shredded muenster). it's hard to mess this up if you change ingredients and I love that.
This was excellent! The only changes I made were to use smoked paprika instead of the standard variety, six potatoes instead of ten and whole milk instead of half and half. Everyone raved about this soup. I will be adding this to my normal repertoire.
