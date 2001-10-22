Potato Soup with Fish and Cheese

My daughter was craving "a fish soup" so I told her to find me a recipe and I'd make one. This fit the bill as the ingredients were pretty easy to find and I happened to be at the grocery store already when this happened. However, my store didn't have muenster or cod, so I substituted havarti and flounder (which were recommended substitutions on line). The soup is good my daughter was happy and my husband - despite being nervous about it - loved it. I found it a little bland. It needed a lot of salt. And I probably should have used more fish (but I was already used more than was recommended). I see someone else added garlic. That might be a good idea. It also took a long time to prep and then the potatoes took a LONG time to cook. I had to finally turn the temp way up which seemed to help but then of course the soup was ungodly hot. Anyway, overall it was good and we will definitely make it again and get tweaking it.