Potato Soup with Fish and Cheese

36 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

The flavors in this soup create a warm and soothing meal. A generous plate of sliced avocados is a typical accompaniment. Use an aged European Muenster for the best results.

By Bob Cody

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Melt the butter or margarine in a large saucepan, and add the paprika. Saute the onions in this mixture until they are soft. Add the water, bring it to the boil, and add the potatoes. Simmer gently until the potatoes are almost done. Depending on the size of the potatoes it may be necessary to add more water during cooking.

  • Add cream or milk and the fish; continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until potatoes begin to fall apart. If they remain very firm, mash them gently in the pan with a masher or wooden spoon.

  • Add a little of the potato mixture to the beaten eggs, and then stir eggs into the soup. Remove from heat, and stir in the cheese. Correct the seasoning, and serve at once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
611 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 68.4g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 135.2mg; sodium 359.3mg. Full Nutrition
