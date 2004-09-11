Chickpea Soup I

This bean soup can be made in 45 minutes. Substitute vegetable broth to create a vegetarian alternative.

Recipe by Christine L

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, warm oil over moderate heat. Add onion, garlic, and sweet potatoes; saute 5 minutes.

  • Stir in broth, bay leaf, basil, thyme, and paprika. Salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, and then reduce heat to medium low. Cover. Simmer until vegetables are tender but not mushy, about 15 minutes.

  • Stir in tomato, green beans, and chickpeas. Simmer uncovered until tender, about 10 minutes more. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 6.1g; sodium 570.2mg. Full Nutrition
