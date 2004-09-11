Chickpea Soup I
This bean soup can be made in 45 minutes. Substitute vegetable broth to create a vegetarian alternative.
Let's see, where to start. First off, I didn't think 3C broth was enough. I like "juice" in my soup so I probably used 5-6 cups of broth. No fresh tomatoes so I used a can of petite diced...added 10 ozs of mixed vegetables (I was a little confused by the directions...said to add green beans, maybe that's what the person who submitted used instead of mixed). Also, I probably used 4 cups of diced sweet potatoes. I also added about 1/4 t. of cayanne pepper to add some kick. Think I'll add a little more next time. My boyfriend and I LOVED this soup, in fact, I'm having it for lunch now as I type this review. Really, really good!!! Will make again.Read More
Though easy to make, did not like this at all. The massive amount of dried herbs gives it a weird texture (maybe better with fresh?) - and yet despite the herbs, the flavor wasn't good.Read More
This was the BEST soup that I have ever had! I've cooked a different soup each week for the last 3 months or so, and by far, this was the most delicious! As I am a vegetarian, I substituted the Chicken broth for Vegetable Broth. Mmmm Mmmm good!
We really enjoyed this soup. It's delicious and pleasing to the eye, very colorful! Next time I make it I am going to use a can of Rotel tomatoes instead of a fresh tomato to add some kick to it!
Very quick and delicious. I would definately make this one again.
I chose this recipe because I had 2 big sweet potatoes with no idea what to do with them. I used canned (rinsed) chick peas a can of mixed veggies (rinsed) <-- those were shopping oops so using it was a major plus. I also added more ckn stock, 6 cups. Added some curry in there too. It was delish!!
This was a lifesaver when I was looking for something quick and easy to cook for Sunday tea. Really delicious and proved even better the next day!
I used beef broth instead and loved it!! My husband said it was hardy and to make it again ;)
First of all, the ingredient list shows: 1 (10 ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables I went out and bought mixed veggies and then down in the bottom section it mentioned green beans... so I guess it means frozen green beans? My mixed veggies had cauliflower, carrots, and pea pods. I would not use frozen veggies again, as they get too mushy and I like them to have a little bite to them. Also we didn't love the sweet potatoes, I think we are going to do this again with regular potatoes and more fresh vegetables. It didn't seem to have enough broth, it was very thick, so I added water and a chicken boullion cube.
Wonderful!
Very tasty. It was my first homemade soup and it came out great.
Yum! I made this as is and it was good. I used homeade broth - you probably need a good quality broth for this.
My husband - a meat and potatoes kinda guy - absolutely loved this soup. He requests it just about every other week. It is wonderful with a nice warm loaf of frech bread!
Wow, this soup is surprisingly delicious! I followed the recipe except for adding only frozen green beans, not mixed veggies, and I used a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles in it(oops!), in place of fresh tomato. I don't like alot of spice, so I added a scoop of non-fat plain yogurt to my bowl of soup. It turned out amazing! I will make this regularly, adding the Rotel tomatoes.
I really love this soup and have given the recipe to several friends. Like the suggestion said, I use veggie boullion to keep it vegetarian. I pretty much make it as the recipe says, though I was a little confused that the ingredient list called for mixed veggies while the directions said to add green beens. I used the green beans anyway and it came out awesome! Very wholesome. Though I had to fib and tell my kids the sweet potatoes were carrots so they would eat it!
Very good, with a few changes: Because green beans were mentioned in the intoduction, I assumed the "frozen mixed veg" was a mistake, and unfortunately used beans. It spoiled an otherwise delicious soup. The next time I made it I omitted the beans/frozen veg, used a fresh sprig of thyme and added 2 chicken breast halves near the end of cooking time (fried in a little olive oil and thinly sliced). I also increased the paprika to one teaspoon. My husband said it was one of the best soups I'd ever made! I'm making my version of this for a friend's dinner party next week. Thanks, Christine!
Yum! This was really good. I followed the recipe, but used a can of Italian seasoned petite diced tomatoes rather than the fresh tomato. I may add another can next time. Great, healthy and quick. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This was very bland. I was expecting so much more flavor.
Finally done! And absolutely delicious! Takes about 2 1/2 - 3 hours when using dry beans versus canned. Taste is likely much better though. I did use home canned sweet potatoes so already cooked and quite soft. Knowing that they would disintegrate I added them when about an hour of cooking was left. That way it became a flavorful thickener rather than a mushy veggie. More a stew than a soup but that was what I was aiming for. Will definitely make again.
Let me start off with I mainly used this recipe as a base, and I left some things out that I didn't have and added things I did. I used about 4 small cloves of garlic. I didn't have bay leaf or paprika but I did use fresh thyme and I also added rosemary and about 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper. I didn't have onions or sweet potatoes so I added one carrot chopped. Instead of a fresh tomato I used a can of organic diced tomatoes seasoned with garlic, basil and oregano. I also used 4c of vegetable broth and about 1/2c of water. The flavor was wonderful and next time I will make sure I have sweet potatoes and onion because I think that will make it even better!
This was good, very colorful and the sweet potatoes where great. But it didn't "wow" me.
Let me just say, that my leftovers, which I had hoped to have for lunch went down the drain. I know it's called chickpea soup, but there were too many chickpeas in it, the flavor was bland, and I added way too much salt and pepper reducing the health factor that the soup could have. If you do make it, the sweet potato does get soft very fast. Probably closer to between 8-10 min. than 15.
Great flavor combo! Everyone loved it. I will make this again!
My family really enjoyed this soup. I doubled the chicken broth and garlic, added 16 ounces of frozen mixed veggies (corn, green beans, carrots, and peas variety), and added some cayenne pepper for some kick. It's a very colorful and eyecatching vegetable soup. A nice change from ordinary vegetable soup.
This was sooooo good. I love to find a good recipe that you can alter to your taste, and this is one of the best soups I ever made. I subbed oregano and cumin for the thyme and basil, used half can diced tomato, 2 chopped green chillies and a little more garlic than called for. thick, hearty, healthy, DELICIOUS results. I'll be making this again and again.
I loved this soup. It has a slightly sweet flavor from the sweet potato, which is unusual but very good. I made a few substitutions: some tomato sauce instead of the tomato and I used a frozen summer vegetable mix instead of green beans. My husband liked this a lot. It offered a nice balance to the spicy pasta dish that I served with it.
For some reason, I had quite a few cans of garbanzo beans in my pantry, so I made this last night. I used 2 sweet potatoes, 3 cans of Roasted Garlic chicken broth, 1 can of Fire Roasted diced tomatoes, 1 can of green beans and 1 can of corn. I also added 1/4 tsp of cayenne as another reviewer suggested, plus a 4-oz can of green chiles. It was so good that I ate two bowls of it along with some corn muffins.
This is a great recipe!! I'm giving it 5 stars even though I added chicken (my husband is a carnivore). Delicious and simple to make!
This was just an okay soup recipe. Very healthy, but not a lot of flavor.
This soup is so delicious! I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh tomato as others suggested and added I cup additional broth. I've tried numerous soup receipes and this is by far my favorite.
There was something a little funky about it. I very much liked the sweet potato, corn and garbanzo combination... but the tomatoes and green beans and peas were off. If I make it again, I'll leave those out.
We loved this soup--even the meat lovers! I am trying to wean my family away from meat on occasion and this recipe did the trick. Thank you. I followed the recipe except moved the contents to a slow cooker. I sauteed the onions and garlic as stated. Then, I transferred them into the slow cooker and added all the other ingredients. I did double the chickpeas and the chicken broth. I also added a can of diced tomatoes as I didn't have enough fresh tomatoes on hand. I let it cook for an hour on high and for about 4-5 hours on low. The flavors blended together so well and this was a very healthy soup for us. I will make this at least once a month if not more.
Have you tried this recipe? What did you think? I just loved it. Easy, tasty and simply delicious.
Good, but I think it could be better with a few changes in cooking techniques. Next time I will begin by cooking only the sweet potatoe in the oil then remove and set aside. Then add a bit more oil to the pot and cook the onion. Next, follow step two but also add the frozen vegetables and 1 14oz can of chopped tomatoes (in place of the fresh tomatoe). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for an hour covered. Return the sweet potatoe and add the chickpeas. Simmer an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until sweet potatoes are soft. I know this sort of defeats the point of having something quickly but cooking longer helps the flavors blend. Feel free to adjust the amount of broth. Since I had almost 4 c. of sweet potatoe once chopped, I used three cans of broth and kept all the other measurements the same.
I have made this following the recipe and have altered it with different vegetables. I enjoy this soup and am pleased the recipe is flexible. I'll make this soup a lot this winter.
Came across this recipe when looking for more bean recipes. My wife and I both liked this soup very much. The sweet potatoes and garbanzo beans work well and make this vegetable soup stand out. Based on the comments from others, I used 5 cups of liquid (broth and water) and added 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne powder. I also added 1/4 tsp turmeric powder. Next time I might reduce the cayenne a bit but this was still very good. I did not have packaged mixed vegetables on hand, but used a 1/4 cup of frozen peas and about a 1/2 cup of cut green beans and two small carrots chopped. Any combination of vegetables will probably work. Will definitely prepare this soup again.
Yummy !!!
Delicious. I didn’t have mixed veggies so used what I had frozen in freezer. Also had 4 fresh mushrooms and sliced them thin for a nice texture addition!!
I made this soup today for my family and it was a big hit. Like always I read some reviews made very slight adjustments to our taste. I used 2 cartons of stock (vegetable and chicken), instead of a fresh tomato used a can of diced tomatoes, and used 2 cans of beans. Also, didn't have all the spices that the recipe asked for so added a little Italian seasoning, dry basil and smoked paprika. I loved the soup and will definitely make it again.
Loved this soup! Reading the recipe, I thought it might be a bit bland; such a simple list of ingredients probably wouldn’t pack much flavor. I had most ingredient on hand so I went with it. Admittedly I had to sub in a can of diced tomatoes and white kidney beans because that’s what I had. It was delicious! Rave reviews from DH and we both went back for seconds. Looking forward to the leftovers because soup is usually even better the next day! Will definitely make this again. Quick and easy! Thank you for submitting.
In the instructions, it says to add green beans,but there aren't any in the list of ingredients.
Wow. I totally did not expect this to be so good. Subbed butternut squash 1/4" cubes for sweet potatoes, used green beans vs mixed veggies and 14oz can petite diced tomatoes with celery and peppers. Served over ditalini pasta. Wow!
Wow, this was a great recipe! I made it exactly according to the recipe plus 1/4 tsp of red pepper flakes and would not change a thing - I will definitely make this again! Make sure to cut the sweet potato into really small pieces so it won't crowd your spoon.
This was a fabulous soup which I followed the recipe to a tee. I cooked the sweet potatoes too long and they were a bit mushy, but it did not seem to matter. I will definitely make this again.
Amazing food to use all veggies you have in the fridge. I did use potatoes, carrots not the green beans I did not have any but I added one cup of Jasmin rice for consistency, of course the main ingredient the chickpeas!! As far as spices I like spicy food so I added half spoon of red pepper crushed, a pinch of cayenne and oregano, on top of the established recipe. This was amazingly good and my boyfriend did not leave anything left. Amazing soup saves for life.
This makes a beautiful soup. However, it was too sweet to me. I prefer savory soups, but wanted to try this as I had extra sweet potato that needed to be used. It wasn't bad, just not the right flavor for me. This said, I had to make a couple of adjustments. I didn't have thyme or paprika (which is unusual in my kitchen), so maybe the flavor would have been better with them added. After the first taste test, I decided to add some leftover roasted turkey breast, however even with this addition, it still was sweet. I believe this to be a great base, but like another reviewer, I will add regular potato rather than sweet potato.
I used beef broth because that's what I had and frozen peas and corn. Also a can of tomatoes that I chopped up with an immersion blender. Plus I added a teaspoon of brown sugar as well as a shot of balsamic vinegar to give the soup some bite. It turned out very tasty.
My husband and I loved this soup. We recently have gone to a more plant based diet and he requested a chickpea based soup so I tried this with a couple of modifications. I used cubed russet potatoes instead of sweet potatoes and vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. It was delicious and I will be making it again as the weather cools. Highly recommend!!
The [diced] sweet potato was a very pleasant surprise addition to my favorite beans. I am keeping this one!
Very good and used organic canned tomatoes with the liquid. It added liquid and make it less thick Highly recommended it
Just made this soup! I love it! I am going to serve it tomorrow, allowing time for the flavors to marry. I realized this may be necessary with this recipe, after it sat on the stove and cooled a little the flavors were so much better. I used frozen mixed veggies for SOUP(instead of just green beans or just mixed veggies)the combo with the fresh tomato,sweet potatoes and garbanzo beans is wonderful ! There was so little left in the quart container of chicken broth, I put it all in. I did add a pinch of red pepper just to brighten things a bit. I used about 2/3 can of the garbanzo beans, thinking they may bland out the soup, I think it was a wise decision. I opted for fresh basil and thyme from my garden. It also past the hubby test, meat and potatoes man....
Nice easy flavorful soup with ingredients I usually have on hand. I added chopped rotisserie chicken, can of diced petite tomatoes, and splash of white wine.
it was too sweet, it might be 5 stars if regular potoes were used instead.
My wife is allergic to onion and garlic, so I have to modify almost all recipes, and make scratch versions of any prepared ingredients that are called for (most pre-prepared stuff has onion powder and/or garlic powder in it, even ketchup!) Otherwise I followed the recipe almost to a 'T'. There is one little "gotcha" you need to be aware of. Nowhere in the directions does it say when to add the frozen vegetables! The clue is where it says, "simmer until vegetables are tender but not mushy". I used fresh veggies rather than frozen, just because I had a bunch. Bottom line ... this soup rocks! I will soooo make it again and again!!!
Add cayenne pepper for a kick! Use 48 oz of chicken broth instead of bouillon. Delicious, low calorie and nutritious!
Excellent food for kids. I have a 3 yr old and a 1 yr old who, of course, don't at their veggies. I always look for recipes that they can eat and be clueless about veggies. I just made this for the first time and they both finished their servings with the 3 yr old asking for more, which rarely happens with non-chocolate items. What I did differently: I ballparked the quantities: 2 cloves of garlic, half an onion, one smallish sweet potato. I didn't have broth so I simply used water, salt and pepper to taste. I also didn't have the recommended herbs and used all seasoning and Italian seasoning instead. Then I added already steamed veggies (carrots, peas, corn and green beans), and 1/2 cup rice. It's possibly a different soup than what the recipes says. but it turned out delish. Most importantly, it's loaded with veggies.
I made a double batch- one vegan and one with hamburger & beef boullion. The only major change was adding a little zucchini and a large can of Hunt's spaghetti sauce to give it a tomato broth because it was weak & watery. My kids liked it, even the sweet potatoes hidden in it. I'd make it again for sure!
I liked this exactly as written. I did add some hot pepper flakes before serving. It’s so easy to make, it’s definitely a keeper.
Excellent! The sweet potatoes add something different. !! I add a touch of fresh lemon juice.
