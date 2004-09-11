Chickpea Soup I

Good, but I think it could be better with a few changes in cooking techniques. Next time I will begin by cooking only the sweet potatoe in the oil then remove and set aside. Then add a bit more oil to the pot and cook the onion. Next, follow step two but also add the frozen vegetables and 1 14oz can of chopped tomatoes (in place of the fresh tomatoe). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for an hour covered. Return the sweet potatoe and add the chickpeas. Simmer an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until sweet potatoes are soft. I know this sort of defeats the point of having something quickly but cooking longer helps the flavors blend. Feel free to adjust the amount of broth. Since I had almost 4 c. of sweet potatoe once chopped, I used three cans of broth and kept all the other measurements the same.