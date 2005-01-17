Simple Chili
This is delicious on a cold wintry day. Add fresh cornbread and salad for a great meal.
This is delicious on a cold wintry day. Add fresh cornbread and salad for a great meal.
Awesome! This is the ONLY chili recipe I use! I've found that dry onion soup works just as well as a real onion, only you don't have to chop it! Makes life a bit easier. I cook this in the crock pot on low for 8 hours. Delicious!! AllyRead More
This made a good soup but it did NOT taste like chili...it's missing a key spice, perhaps coriander?Read More
Awesome! This is the ONLY chili recipe I use! I've found that dry onion soup works just as well as a real onion, only you don't have to chop it! Makes life a bit easier. I cook this in the crock pot on low for 8 hours. Delicious!! Ally
My family loves this chili! It is so quick and easy to make. I omit the vegetable oil. Instead of 2 cans of of kidney beans, I use 1 can kidney beans and 1 can pinto beans with jalepano peppers. For the tomatoes I use one can diced and one can with green chilis.
This is my basic chili recipe though I have modified it with ideas found in other chili recipes. I add 1/4 teaspoon of allspice, a teaspoon of cumin and 1/2 ounce of unsweetened baking chocolate to the seasonings and I add a small can of tomato sauce along with the diced tomatoes. And I cook it all day in the crock pot. Very good and filling. You can also use browned, cubed pork or beef instead of the ground beef.
This is an excellent Chili recipe. I'm single and it makes just the correct amount for me to have at home and take for lunch at the office. Not caring much for tomatoes, I used tomato sauce.
This is the first chili that I have been able to get my kids to eat. And not only did they eat it, they loved it! I will definately make this again.
This recipe is a keeper. I have finally found a good thick chili recipe.
This was a wonderful recipe. It was my first go at making chili. This was a great jumping off point for me. I ended up changing a few things to make it my own. It was absolutely tasty. I will definately be making it again! Thank you!
This recipe was quick and easy. I omitted the vegetable oil (meat is fatty enough) and used balsamic vinegar instead of white vinegar. I also used two 15oz cans of diced tomatoes instead of the one 28oz can. One was regular and the other had diced green chili's in it. After I dished up the kids servings I added some cayenne and red pepper flakes to add some heat...YUM! Next time I might use two different kinds of beans (ie. one can of kidney and one of pinto).
This is a great basic chili. My family likes it rather mild and this one fits the bill. It can easily be customized with added chili powder, canned chiles, etc. Or great as is. Thanks.
This made a good soup but it did NOT taste like chili...it's missing a key spice, perhaps coriander?
I add 1 Tbls. Cumin Powder to this aready excellent recipe to satisfy my personal taste.
Good base chili. I used dried minced onion instead of fresh and simmered this for 4 hours. Not too spicy but I would have liked more chili powder in mine. I used Ranch Style beans instead of kidney beans. Not fancy, but this is a great standard recipe like I grew up eating.
This was the first time I really made chili (the only other time I wouldn't consider it chili) and both my husband and our friend RAVED about it. Our friend thought I had bought it from a restaurant. Needless to say, I'll DEFINITELY be making this again, thanks!
This was quite tasty, albeit a quite simple chili recipe. I made it exactly as written, using 93% ground beef, dark red kidney beans, and sea salt to taste. One complaint, though, is the "2 quart saucepan" - I found that to be too small. The recipe didn't say whether to drain the beans, but I drained (but not rinsed) one can, then wondered if there would be enough liquid in the chili, so left the other undrained. The chili almost filled the saucepan, and while cooking, it leaked quite a bit of liquid through the saucepan's cover. I think even if I'd drained both cans of beans, some leaking would have happened. A bigger saucepan is necessary, I think. This made three fairly big bowlfuls for me. The spices were basic (and not very hot, to my taste). Still for such a simple recipe, I thought the proportions of ingredients worked out nicely. As is usual with chili, I thought the reheated leftovers the next day were even better (and thicker). For a quick-and-dirty, mild chili recipe, I think this is a pretty good choice.
delish, thanks made it last night and we are still enjoying it.
I loved this recipe. Easy to make and delicious. I topped my meal with a little sour cream and grated cheddar cheese. I definitely will make this again.
I used ground sirloin, substituted onion & garlic powder and tomato sauce and added 1 TBS sugar. My kids loved it! My picky son asked for 2nds and said it was the best chili I had ever made:)
The perfect chili for MY taste buds. I used 1 tbsp of veg oil, 1 can of kidney beans and GROUND TURKEY instead of beef. The chili is not thick, which makes it perfect over a slice of cornbread or with corn chips or my fave NACHOS. I don't call this a thick and chunky chili but just a perfect chili for people like me. I don't like a lot of stuff in chili, ex: chili meat, grease, beer or chunky stuff. Since I used turkey, I made sure to add more spices to the chili, like seasoning salt, onion powder and cayenne pepper. My kids like it and my husband and I loved it. You can thicken this chili by using a mixture of (1 tsp) flour and a little bit of water to make a paste and then add it to the chili. If you just add flour without water, you will probably have "flour balls" or streaks of flour that will be hard to get rid of. Keep in mind if you add a flour and water mixture, make sure to add more spices. Also use as much flour and water paste as needed for your desired thickness. I think the chili recipe the way it is written is PERFECT!! Enjoy!!
Thank you for a great recipe . As some others I modified a bit. I like to cook the onion first in evoo until tender, then add garlic and beef ( ground turkey works excellent as well). Then I add 1 can red beans, 1 can black beans , 1 can crushed tomatoes and 1 can whole peeled tomatoes that I cut ( it gives a great chunky texture). I also use Lawry's salt to flavor the beef as soon as I put it in a pot. And instead of vinegar I use juice of half of lemon. I tried Jalopeno peppers works great if you want extra heat. I serve with sour cream. Delicious! Thanks again
Chili I Haiku: "Surprisingly good! Not mind-blowing, but still great. Warm and pleasing bowl." Sure, this recipe won't win any chili cook-off ribbons, but for what it is, it's a nice, basic, humble bowl of chili that one can tweak and customize to his or her heart's content. Due to what I had on hand, I had to sub in a can of black beans, and I also threw in a handful of chopped bell pepper and a teaspoon of cumin. I let mine chirp in the crockpot while I was at work, and returned home to a tasty bowl of chili that my pre-schooler inhaled, while I dressed mine up w/ grated cheese, fritos, and green onions. Nummy nummy good.
This is my "go to" recipe for easy chili. It's great, and my husband always raves about it. I substituted hot turkey sausage for the beef, used chili beans in sauce, added 1/2 a beer for a more "soupy" chili, and put a few dashes of crushed habenero flakes to spice it up. Delicious!
This is a good starter recipe. I used some ingredients from Quick Chili 1 too. I added a can of white beans, a can of corn, a small green pepper, some cumin and tomato sauce and put 2 tsp of hot sauce in, but only 1 TBSP of chili powder.
Very easy & fast too make. I doubled the recipe and added green pepper sauce to taste as well as a can of tomato paste to thicken it up. Very good basic chili recipe.
Perfect balance of flavor. Could always add to it. I added some diced tomatoes, also I used one can dark and one can light kidney beans.
This chili is fantastic. I made it without the kidney beans because my family is on the Atkins diet. I used red wine vinegar because I had it in the pantry. It added a good flavor. I'll definitely be making this again, probably this week. We topped it with chopped white onion, sour cream and cheddar cheese. It was paired with a BLT salad.
This was a great recipe. You can spice it up a tad by adding a small jar of salsa which adds a lot of flavor.
I have made this recipe several times for my family. I always make a recipe as is the first time and we all loved the recipe as is. Now I add the onion soup mix and powdered garlic if I don't have the fresh on hand as it works as well. AWESOME recipe that doesn't require a whole lot chopping etc. which I appreicate at times. My 10-yr-old son loves it so for me that was all I needed to hear to make this a "keeper recipe"
This is delicious chili. There is one ingredient we like to add that isn't here though. Try adding 1 tablespoon of cumin to this, it adds something special to the chili. I made this as is, but will add the cumin next time I make it. Also I found it a bit salty so will not add the salt next time. Canned tomatoes are salty enough for us. It isn't mentioned here, but it's best to rinse and drain the kidney beans before adding them.
This was good for a quick and easy chili with not a ton of ingredients. I had to make due with the ingredients I had on hand but it still all worked out. Didn't need to use salt due to the sodium content in the canned beans/tomatoes. Will make again!
This recipe is a keeper. It was not overpowering and although I still had to add a few of my own seasonings, this is a recipe you can make all your own. My family and I added sour cream and cheese at the end. Yum! Thanks Theresa!
This was awesome chili! I prepared it just like the recipe - except for the brown sugar - I left that out. I was a little nervous about the coffee and beer, but it made it soooo tasty! My Husband said it was the best chili he ever had. I wasn't sure about what chilis to use, so I used 4 large jalapeno peppers. Very great chili!
It was good but it wasnt all that either.
I made this recipe with ground turkey, italian-style tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, even mexican chili powder-- but it STILL turned out good!! It was hearty and very filling, great with tabasco sauce! Thanks for the easy recipe =0)
Great Recipe. I omitted the vegetable oil, substituted 1 can of chili beans for one of the kidney beans, added 5 chopped hot cherry peppers (my family loves spicy food). Easy recipe to make and to flavor to taste! My husband loves it, he wants the recipe so he can make it next time!
Delicious and very simple! I made it with turkey burger, and added a few chilis, and it was lowfat, and very spicy! Definitely recommend this recipe to everyone. Great on it's own, but it's also great to personalize.
This is a great recipe for a family with small children as kids do not typically like spicy foods. My 4 year old gobbled it up. Next time I will add a little more garlic and maybe add some rice too. It's a keeper.
It is tradition in our family to have chili on Halloween night and this fit the bill. It was easy to make after work and it was enjoyed by all. We like a spicier chili so I added a little cumin and red pepper. I also simmered the meat mixture about half an hour, then added the beans and cooked everything an additional 15 minutes.
This was GREAT!!! I am trying to stay away from packaged seasoning and making things from scratch due to my husband’s kidney disease and this one is a keeper.
I SIMPLY LOVED IT!!! THE CHILI WAS SO QUICK AND EASY TO MAKE YET TASTED DELICIOUS. I USED TURKEY INSTEAD OF GROUND BEEF, AS I AM NOT A BEEF EATER. THANK YOU FOR SHARING. WHAT A TASTY RECIPE--ENJOYED. WILL USE AGAIN, AGAIN, AND AGAIN. :o) :o) P.S. I HAD FRESH CORNBREAD (AND RITZ CRACKERS) TO GO ALONG WITH THE CHILI, OH BOY!!
I would give this Chili a 5 star rating. It was very easy to make and my whole family loved it.The only thing I changed was instead of using the whole amount of Ground Beef I cut it in half and used ground Sausage, but I use Sausage whenever I cook any Ground Beef products. It just gives it that little added flavor. I would use this recipe again.
I followed this recipe except for the fresh ground beef. Instead I used 1/2 of a leftover meatloaf (from this site - Meatloaf w/fried onions and Ranch dressing mix). I have done this with other chili recipes and it really adds a good flavor. But after tasting, decided it needed a few additions. I added 1/4 c. smokey BBQ sauce, 1 TBLS cumin, a splash of worcestershire sauce & liquid smoke, and 1/4 chopped roasted red pepper.
This chili was very easy to make over the stove in 30 minutes. I did not have fresh onions, so I omitted this ingredient, but I did use Mrs. Dash and there are also onions in the Ragu sauce that I used instead of the canned tomatoes. I added Indian meat masala instead of chili powder. Used ground turkey. Served it with white rice. This came out great and I was very pleased!
Was OK, nothing special.
I LOVED this recipe! I used some substitutions! Garlic powder, 3 meduim fresh tomoatoes crushed, and chili beans! It was delicious. I will definitely keep this recipe for a long time. Yum!
Loved this chili!!!!!! Browned ground meat and onions on stove top first then put in crock pot with rest of ingredients to cook all day!!! Also add some cocoa pwd based on someone else's review..YUM
I've been using this as a base recipe for a long time, and I love it. I add less onion, and I also add 1/2-1 tsp. each of caraway seed, oregano and cumin. I use one can of dark red and one can of light red kidney beans. So good served with cornbread, fritos, sour cream and cheese!!
This is a good quick recipe...but as far as chili goes, its not the best. I almost feel like its missing something. But everyone enjoyed it and it was very easy to make.
I just made this for Halloween night. It is delicious! I have always made a tomato-based chili, and was looking for something different. This recipe didn't disappoint.
I accidentally used two cans of baked beans instead of kidney beans. After realizing my mistake I chopped two green chili peppers and another teaspoon of chili powder. It came out great. It had a mild taste to it with a hint of sweet.
This was so easy to make, and very quick too. Made according to the recipe, other than to cut down on the chili powder. My younger daughter really doesn't like spicy food and I have served her things that were too spicy for her twice this week already, so I was afraid. Served with a bottle of hot sauce on the table for those who wanted to add some. Accompanied by apple coleslaw, sour cream and grated cheddar for topping and baked tortilla chips for scooping. Thanks!
This is a great Chili recipe. I did the recipe step by step and it came out perfect. It tasted great. My husband even loved it. The only thing I changed in the recipe was the lean ground beef. Instead, I used ground turkey. It still tasted great.
Cheap, easy and delicious. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
My husband loved it! I made a few alterations. I cut the onion and garlic in half and added more chili powder and cyanne pepper to taste.
Wonderful recipe. Added a bit more chili powder. It's a keeper
It was good but a bit bland for my taste so I added more chili powder and some cayenne pepper.
Perfect base recipe for chili (at least the way we like it - thick!) I use 1 1/2 cans of beans and add a diced, seeded fresh jalapeno pepper. Add cayene & extra chili powder if you like more spice.
I made this recipe using Johnsonville All Natural Mild Italian Sausage. The sausage gave a very nice added layer of flavor. I did sub 1 can of beans for black beans. Not really spicey, that's the way we like it. A few family members did add some chopped hot peppers so everyone was happy.
This was the best chili I've had in a long time. I also added the tomatoes with green chilies. My whole family loved this recipe. I'll be making it alot more.
I and my husband and my 86 year old mother-in-law loved this chili [I only put in 1 tbl. of chili powder instead of two.]As we don't care for food to hot.
This was a good chili. Will probably make again.
This recipe is easy and delicious! I substituted turkey and canola oil, and added green peppers. I'm quite impressed.
I like diced tomotoes better than crushed, just personal preference.
Thank you for a simple but delicious recipe!
Very good but may add just a little more chili powder next time.
This recipe was very yummy, I had never had chili before this recipe. I added a lot more spices, though, otherwise, it was kinda bland.
One of my favorite go-to chili recipes. Delicious! Made no changes except that I used ground turkey instead of beef.
Love this chili!!! It's sooo easy I can even make it:) Turned out great.
Easy and tasty. I'll make this again and again. I doubled the recipe so there would be some to save for later.
Great flexible recipe! Can be healthy too! I eat it every one to two weeks. I use ground Turkey (omitting the oil) instead of Beef, I add a 15oz. can of tomato sauce because I like saucy chili. And I added a pinch of cumin. Eat it, Love it, Crave it!
This is a good recipe. I added one teaspoon cumin and it gave the chili an added flavor dimension. This an easy quick meal I serve with corn muffins.
I gave this 4 stars just because it was an excellent starting point but I did some serious tweaking. Instead of 2 cans of kidney beans, I did only 1 and added 1 can of black beans. Next time I think I'll do all black beans and omit the kidney beans altogether. I also added about a half bottle of Octoberbest beer, 1 tsp tomato paste, increased the chili powder to 4 tbsp and 2 tsp of cumin, a couple dashes of tabasco and a couple pinches of cayenne. I also added a can of diced green chilies and used red wine vinegar instead of white. I guess it's really not the original recipe this way but it was DELICOUS!!
Delicious! Quick and easy and really hit the spot on this blustery night.
Excellent, easy chili recipe. I added a tablespoon more of chili powder, a teaspoon of cumin, and an extra clove of garlic. We served it for company with cornbread and it got rave reviews! This is now my favorite chili recipe and I will definitely make it again.
This wass a good base recipe to start with. I originally spiced it as the recipe stated but we found it wasn't enough for us. I doubled (maybe even a little more than doubled) the chili powder and added a couple pinches of cayenne. It was perfect for our taste buds. We did like the vinegar in it as per the recipe.
I think the vinegar makes this chili. I'm pretty picky about chili, but this is FAB.
this was a super easy chili, great for folks who don't like very spicy chili! i would recommend this recipe to friends.
This was a great recipe!
i really liked this recipe, but felt it needed more spice.
This recipe was so good. I was in the mood for some chile on a cold weekend and this really hit the spot. Loved it. I added a little more chili powder as I like mine spicy. We ate every last drop in 2 days. Will for sure make again!!
For our family this was excellent chili..I opted for only 1 T. chili powder and 1 can each of pinto beans, kidney beans. Also, used a 14 oz. can of tomatoes..
Great basic chili, and easy to throw together. I replaced a can of kidney beans with a can of pinto beans. I think next time I'll add more seasonings, and will use less of the crushed tomatoes. Still a good recipe, just needs a little tweaking.
It is delicious!
This was a great recipe, made it fast and easy.
I add one packet of McCormick chili seasoning and 1 and a half teaspoons of red pepper in place of the chili powder, it makes the chili a little spicier. This recipe is a huge hit with my hubby and goes perfectly with cornbread. Thanks for the recipe!
very delicious; i added cumin to the recipe
Made it. Fed 6 and had enough for the best part..chili dogs he next day!
I omitted the beans and used this for sloppy joes, and they were a big hit!!
This recipe was so easy and quick. I didn't have the vinegar on hand and didn't notice a difference. I also used Wahoo Chili seasoning from Tastefully Simple. It came out great. Thanks!
Hearty
Easy to prepare and tastes wonderful!
It’s a great simple recipe that I happened to have everything in my cupboard for! I added pepper flakes and a bit of brown sugar it went over very well. We had chili cheese fries thank you for the recipe!
This is a great basic chili recipe that my entire family enjoyed. I omitted the vegetable oil and added bell peppers which worked out well.
Good basic recipe. I used 4 small jalapenos diced, added cumin, used ground beef plus some loose italian sausage, and added 1/2 cup beer to simmer. Easy and great!
my favorite chili recipe..perfect as written.
Very basic yet good recipe. Can be ready in less than 1 hour.
This was a great recipe!!! I added 1 medium green bell pepper and it just added to the already tasty chili! YUMMY! and EASY!!
Family loved this for dinner. I added a bell pepper to it. I also bought large sourdough bread rolls and cut out the center and used them for bowls...
This chili is awesome! To make it a little spicier I add 2 more tablespoons of chili powder. I also add a can of corn and some mushrooms.
I had to change to a 5 quart pot because it was overflowing in the 2 quart saucepan recipe calls for. I followed the recipe to a T other than adding 1 tbsp of private selection memphis inspired bbq sauce and 1 tbsp of private selection kansas city inspired bbq sauce and 1/2 tsp of colgin hickory liquid smoke. In process of boiling then simmering hoping its as good as it smells
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections