Simple Chili

4.5
194 Ratings
This is delicious on a cold wintry day. Add fresh cornbread and salad for a great meal.

Recipe by Teresa Jeffries

Recipe Summary

cook:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 2 quart saucepan, brown hamburger in vegetable oil. Add onion and garlic, and cook until the onion is soft. Pour off any excess fat.

  • Stir in beans, crushed tomatoes, chili powder, and vinegar. Salt and pepper to taste. Heat to boiling, and reduce heat. Cover, and simmer 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 42.6mg; sodium 415.7mg. Full Nutrition
