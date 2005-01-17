Simple Chili

The perfect chili for MY taste buds. I used 1 tbsp of veg oil, 1 can of kidney beans and GROUND TURKEY instead of beef. The chili is not thick, which makes it perfect over a slice of cornbread or with corn chips or my fave NACHOS. I don't call this a thick and chunky chili but just a perfect chili for people like me. I don't like a lot of stuff in chili, ex: chili meat, grease, beer or chunky stuff. Since I used turkey, I made sure to add more spices to the chili, like seasoning salt, onion powder and cayenne pepper. My kids like it and my husband and I loved it. You can thicken this chili by using a mixture of (1 tsp) flour and a little bit of water to make a paste and then add it to the chili. If you just add flour without water, you will probably have "flour balls" or streaks of flour that will be hard to get rid of. Keep in mind if you add a flour and water mixture, make sure to add more spices. Also use as much flour and water paste as needed for your desired thickness. I think the chili recipe the way it is written is PERFECT!! Enjoy!!