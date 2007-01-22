Spicy Shrimp Creole
I make many dishes for my friends, but the men demand this one time after time. Easy to make and tasty as can be.
This is a quick and very good flavor. The only change I made was to 1/2 the recipe (just the two of us)and I used fresh tomotoes and fresh shrimp. Served with white rice, crusty bread and salad. Wonderful meal and very quick. I plan to use for a large family meal as it would be easy to pre-cook everything ahead. Just throw in the shrimp and reheat while preparing the rice. Nice company meal. Thanks for the post.Read More
too saucy, needs the addition of sausage and possibly less tomato base. seems to be missing something. served with polenta which was decent. sort of a confused meal.Read More
That was great! My boyfriend said it reminded him of being back home on the bayou. I followed suggestions from some of the others. I added one chopped green bell pepper. I used one 8 oz can of tomato paste, 1 14.5 oz can of stewed tomatoes and one 14.5 oz can of rotel. I didn't really measure the spices. Just dumped in cayenne and tabasco until it looked about right. I let it cook in the slow cooker on low for 6 hours and then added the shrimp and let it cook another 2 hours. It was perfect and pretty spicy. Thanks Pamela, I've been looking for some recipes that would taste like dishes my boyfriend used to eat in Louisiana.
This was good but next time I would cut down on the cayenne pepper. Served it New Year's Day.
Excellent...but I doctored a little...added 1/4 cup wine, a slpash of worshester, juice of a lime, can of Rotel, green and red pepper, less celery, cooked the sauce for an hour.....my sister says it was better than her real Cajun recipe
Really tasty creole recipe. I pretty much followed the recipe without any substitutions with the exception of using extra hot Rotel instead of crushed tomatoes. I would also recommend getting fresh shrimp from the seafood counter at your grocery store instead of the frozen kind. Frozen shrimp tend to give it a funny taste. Pour it over a bed of freshly made white rice and some hot buttered cornbread and you have yourself a meal made in cajun heaven!
Loved it! My husband really loved it. He loves spicy food so I doubled the Cayenne pepper and used Habenero Pepper sauce....and tons of it. He was in heaven. Not to mention that this recipe is actually rather heathly. What more could I want! Definitely use fresh shrimp if you can...I used half fresh and half left over frozen cooked shrimp I already had on hand and the fresh shrimp really did taste wonderful.
This was easy to prepare and very flavorful! Next time I will add scallops or crabmeat. I did cut the pepper sauce in half and the overall flavor was very balanced. Excellent. Can't wait to try this again to serve to friends and family!
"Spicy" is the keyword here! I followed the recipe to the letter...it was delicious and has a great "kick" (I would hold back on some of the pepper if serving to kids or people who are not spicy food fans)
Excellent flavor. I substituted cajun style stewed tomatoes and it was delicious!
Highly recomend using the creole seasoning blend from this site. Add 5 tsps to this recipe to make it a real creole in lieu of the spices listed. Also was better the second time around when I substituted diced tomatoes in lieu of crushed and added in some additional seafood - salmon was nice
This was incredibly good, easy to make, but too spicy for 3 of my 4 family members. I'll make it again, for sure, but with less cayenne! Very, very good!
This recipe was a keeper. It has good basic ingredients and leaves plenty of leeway to get creative. I cut the recipe in half and added Worcestershire sauce, basil, thyme and Cajun seasoning. The only fault I found was the 15 minute simmering time for the shrimp. I thought they were a bit overcooked. 10 minutes seems a better choice for my taste.
I've tried a number of shrimp creole recipes from several Cajun/Creole cookbooks over the years and this recipe is as good as any of them. So good, in fact, that four of us pretty much wiped out the entire pot! Serve with Absolute Mexican Cornbread (also on this site) and you'll have a meal to impress just about any dinner guest(s)!
This was the 1st time I cooked this and it wont be the last. I cooked this recipe for 75 people and everyone enjoyed it. I'm a personal cater and I had people asking me for the recipe. Followed this step by step. If you want a little more heat add some more cayanne. The recipie will make more that stated so be careful. I just love "All Recipes" makes me feel like I'm on "Top Chef"...
This recipe was received very well. Overall it was very easy to make. Members of my family liked the spicy taste of the finished product. The onion, garlic, celery, and other seasonings mix added not only flavor but a nice crunch when served over rice. We really enjoyed the diced roasted tomatoes that we added to the dish. One from deep Southern Louisiana gave the meal an excellent rating. I would recommend to anyone who wants to experience a great meal. Much better the second day!
I thought this was a great and easy recipe! I didn't alter anything other than add some sausage at my husband's request! try it, you won't be disappointed
This was fantastic.
Very, Very yummy - but if you follow the directions exactly, it's very, very spicy. That was good for some members of my family, but far too much for me. I fixed it by adding 1/2 a tablespoon of plain greek yogurt (or you could use sour cream) to my personal portion. Worked beautifully. Made the dish deliciously mild (which is my preference). Everyone else LOVED the spice level...so it's really about personal preference. Also - we used two cut up chicken breasts and two spicy sausage links (sliced) for the meat and it was sooo good!
Fantastic. I took the advice of others and added 1/4 c. wine, a dash of Worcestshire, and okra. My husband said it was perfect - and he doesn't even like shrimp all that much.
This has become a family favorite... we made it for our first Restaurant Night and the family loved it. We spiced it up alot by using rotel tomatoes.
Delicious! I use 1 can of diced tomatoes and one can of rotel diced tomatoes with green chiles instead of the called for tomatoes. I also went a little heavy with the hot sauce. I will make this again and again. Perfect with crusty bread.
Added 1/2 lb. andouille sausage. Superb recipe, with or without the sausage.
Very tasty, and you can adjust the amount of heat to your tastes. I added diced bell pepper along with the onion and celery. It's a versatile dish, so you could add many different kinds of veggies. Andouille sausage would also be a nice addition.
Delicious and not TOO spicy. I scaled the recipe in half but still used the full bay leaf. I realized too late that my onions were rotten, so I had to use dehydrated onions instead (just eyeballed the amount), and it worked out. I omited the extra salt and served this over brown rice. We all loved it.
I used one pound of 31-40 shrimp and one pound of scallops (medium). This sauce was good and can be used on rice or pasta. We served with steam asparagus on brown rice.
This had a good consistency and spiciness. Next time, however, I'll add a chopped green pepper, and maybe reduce the tomato sauce to one 8 oz. can, so there'll be a slightly higher shrimp-to-sauce ratio.
UMMMM! I love Shrimp Creole!
This dish was excellent when first cooked, but served COLD the next day was wonderful.
Tasty! The only modification I've made were to add thichly sliced Aidell's Andoullie sausage, a little red wine and sub wole tomatoes vs. crushed. The Andouille sausage give it a little more zip-tang!
I will not make this again. It turned out really bland and much too tomato-y. Could have been the canned tomatoes- I didn't have Rotel and just used plain and added extra seasonings. My advice is to use Rotel tomatoes, maybe those make the difference-- or keep looking, there may be a better recipe!
I made a few changes. I used 3 tablespoons of the creole spice by JOS instead of the spices suggested in the recipe. Instead of 2 lbs of shrimp, I added 1 lb of shrimp and 1 lb of scallops. It went perfectly with sweet cornbread!
Nicely written and executed recipe. Easy to follow and make. To round it out, I will add bell pepper next time as bell pepper, onion and celery go hand in hand in hand in New Orleans cooking. Other reviews complained of it tasting like celery....I would suggest cooking the onion/celery (bell pepper) longer. Very well recieved with my group.
We really enjoyed this recipe. Only made a half recipe, using a 12oz bag of med frozen shrimp. I'm sure fresh shrimp would taste better but frozen was quick, easy, & tasted fine. Doubled the cayenne & hot sauce, since we like spicy foods. I also let it cook longer to thicken & meld flavors. Quick & healthy. Thanks!
Very good! I used frozen already cooked shrimp adding it after the mixture had cooked the 30 minutes and letting it cook an additional 10 minutes. I served this over white rice. I will make it again.
Excellent!
This was scrumptious! It wasn't too spicey for these taste buds and was even better the next day! Next time I make I am going to try using clam juice in exchange for some of the tomato sauce... it was a bit too tomatoey for my liking... for me I think it would be better with less tomato sauce. Thanks for the recipe, will be making this again soon.
I liked this recipe because it had just the right amount of heat. I skimped on the shrimp and the meal suffered. I'll use the full 2 lbs next time. Also, I added 2 chopped green peppers. It's a definate must. One recommendation is do not crush the bay leaf. Add it whole. It'll make it easier to remove at Step 4. I will definately make this again! Thank you.
loved this!! was flavorful and everyone i served it to loved it too!
Delicious!!!!!! Of course I add more garlic, (we are garlic lovers,) and a bit more cayenne pepper. I also used diced tomatoes, I like the bigger chunks.
Great recipe!
My husband LOVED it!!
Quite tasty, but next time I will try the cajun tomatoes as other cooks did. I also might cook the celery a little more- mine was too crunchy. We liked the amount of cayenne- spicy!
Personally, I think the proportions were way off on this recipe. I changed to 1/2 cup celery, 1/2 cup onion and half cup diced bell pepper. Otherwise, the dish tasted entirely of celery. I also substituted on can Ro-Tel for one can of crushed tomatoes. And I ommited the flour....I thought it made the sauce too pasty. Also garnished with minced parsley.
Tres bien! Made this for my visiting college-age sons and everyone loved it! I applied the hot sauce and cayenne pepper liberally because we like it hot! I only regret that I could not talk anyone into running to the store to get celery, so we had to forego that. However, I added lots of green pepper (2 large, from our garden), and it was delicious. I also used a lot of fresh tomatoes from our garden instead of canned. I like the andouille idea and look forward to making this recipe again. Served with sazon-flavored rice, and cheese and chive biscuits. Very easy too!
This recipe is fabulous! I made it with crushed tomatoes with green chiles, which gave it an extra kick. Also, I served on brown rice. Completely excellent!
Excellent! I did add 2 medium chopped green peppers, cajun style tomatoes and fresh mushrooms.
Love this recipe! It is very authentic. I followed the recipe almost exactly except that I used fire-roasted diced tomatoes, which I highly recommend. Also, I found that even on medium low heat, the shrimp didn't take fifteen minutes to cook. Probably closer to five minutes. I didn't think it was to spicy at all, but I love hot and spicy food, so that may not be saying much. This recipe is great served by itself or over rice. Thanks for posting it!
For starters, I halved the recipe. I added a green pepper, as well as 3 cloves of garlic instead of 2. I used red pepper instead of cayenne pepper because that was what I had on hand. I did not have hot sauce on hand, so I omitted that ingredient. I also used frozen shrimp instead of fresh. I put the meal in a dish and stuck it in the fridge overnight so the flavors could blend together. I reheated the creole the next night for dinner. I was so happy I omitted the hot sauce because it was almost too spicy for my taste! Next time, I will only put in 1/8 tsp red pepper. I served the creole with a Dole Light Caesar Salad Kit and french bread.
I made this recipe today for the first time. It was quick, simple, easy, and tasty. It is pretty darned hot though; if you or your loved ones aren't into sinus opening hot-tone down the hot sauce a little (1/2 T. maybe) and it would be perfect.
Awesome!
I substituted tomato sauce w/ tomato paste. Then I used some leftover Clamato juice, green tobasco sauce and lots of hot pepper flakes. I used 2 lbs of frozen shrimp and it was still good, My kids even liked it. Delicious!
Really good! This is better than my old recipe - the addition of the flour and sugar makes a difference!
This was really good - just the right amount of spice. I will try this again sometime with chicken. I halved the recipe and did not use an entire pound of shrimp - more like 11 ounces.
Soooooo good and flavorful. I found canned Mexican stewed tomatoes at the grocery store, so I used a 16 oz can of those, crushing them up with my hand before putting in the pot, plus a little crushed tomatoes. I am allergic to shrimp, but risked breaking out in hives for the taste. Oh, I also took my allergy medication just in case.
I love this recipe!! I made it one night when one of my friends came over and now every time she visits she request this!! I didnt think it was too hot, like some of the others, as a matter of fact I throw in a little extra scotch bonnet hot sauce =) YUM!! I usually serve it with red beans and rice too to give it that New Orleans feel!!
I was craving a spicy shrimp dish and this really hit the spot. I did get a little crazy with the recipe and once it was served over rice it was more like gumbo. I added a diced bell pepper, more garlic, sliced andouille sausage (reduced shrimp to 1 lb), and a can of black eyed peas I had on hand. I also added a splash of sherry vinegar which really helped brighten the tomato flavor. With a glass of pinot gris and a few hefty slabs of cornbread, this was one delicious meal. Will make again and again.
This is an excellent recipe, especially if you love really spicy food. My boyfriend and I like moderately spicy food, so I used 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper instead of 1/2 tsp. I also greatly reduced the amount of tabasco sauce, using only a few drops. Even so, the sauce was still so spicy that it caused my boyfriend's eyes to water while he was eating it! Next time, I think I will completely omit the cayenne or add just a very small pinch as it is spicy enough on its own. Next time I will also add green peppers and maybe mushrooms to thicken the sauce. With the exception of the ultra spiceyness, this recipe is amazing! Also, instead of rice, I served it over linguine which made for an elegant combination.
This was pretty good as is but I'd you really like it spicy you will need to add more kick. I added a tablespoon of Asian hot sarachi.
Wow, this is exactly what I was looking for !! This tasted much better than the creole I had at Pat O'Briens in New Orleans (which says a lot because I loved that !!) We substituted the celery with green peppers. We also halved the amount of shrimp and added chicken that had been cooked in cajun blackened seasoning. Amazing !!! Thank you for sharing !!
This was too hot for me! I cannot eat many spicy foods due to health reasons, but I made this for my husband and his grown son (who love anything spicy) and they ate it all! They absolutely loved it. Thanks for the great recipe.
I have been using recipes from this site for years and this recipe is one of my absolute favs and the fav of anyone I make it for. I did add a green pepper, creole seasoning,sub one can of crushed tomatoes for Rotel tomatoes, and added worch. sauce. WONDERFUL! Make this recipe. Served with Grandma's Buttermilk Cornbread.
thanks Pamela for sharing this recipe!! this is my first recipe for creole type. scaled it to 4 servings but added garlic 5 cloves instead of.Instead of canned tomatoes , i added 1/2 large fresh cut tomatoes, added 1 tsp of flour ,1 chopped green bell pepper, for hotness i added 1 tbs of indian red pepper , 1 jalapeno pepper (we prefer bit hot and spicy)and 1/2 cup of water for the gravy and lastly added 2-4 tbs of fresh cut cilantro .We served it over plain cooked rice.its a wonderful recipe !!!.
Excellent recipe. Just enough heat but be very carefull about the salt. I cooked my rice in chicken broth with a bit of salt. When combined with the shrimp It was too salty.
WOW! I absolutely LOVED this recipe. My husband does not like things as spicy as I do, so I didn't use all the cayenne - but it was still spicy. I'm thinking I might try this with chicken next time. Great recipe - thanks!
excellent! I will make this again. I halved the shrimp amount and substituted some chicken. I also used 1/4 tsp of cayenne and it was still spicy! Served over brown rice and with bread on the side. Yum!!
This recipe is HOT...but awesome! I made it for my husband who is a big fan of spicy food (I'm not, but couldn't stop eating it!). I left out the celery; added more garlic, some mushrooms, and a little bacon. Delicious!!!
This recipe has the flavour and consistency we've been looking for. Substituted peppers and mushrooms for the 2nd cup of celery and added some back bacon instead of the 2nd pound of shrimp. Poured over hot buttered rice or with sourdough bread on the side. LOVED IT!!!
Very good recipe. I added yellow,green and red peppers for color.Also one can of rotel. Needed a little extra sugar. Was easy to make ahead, and add shrimp at last minute.Thanks Pamela!
Easy to make and delicious. Respect the cayene portion.
I had been searching for a simple, delicious peel-and-eat spicy shrimp recipe ... and this one fits the bill! I cannot stress how easy it was to prepare. To make it easier, I made the first 8 ingredient measurements equal at 1 teaspoon. All my friends have requested this recipe several times since I made it!
I have South Louisiana roots and after attending JazzFest this year me and my travel buddy are keeping the South Louisiana spirit alive. I made this recipe and found it easy and just the way I like it. Real South Louisiana food is generally not very hot, but there is always hot sauce on the table to spice it up. I liked that this recipe has a good bit of kick to it to begin with.
Good. I added some green pepper and more hot sauce. I will use less crushed tomatoes next time. The ratio of mixture to shrimp wasn't quite right, so I will either lessen the tomatoes or add more shrimp. Makes a lot and tastes great. My husband loved this!
this is just like the recipe my grandma used to make. i added a little green pepper and worchestershire sauce, like grandma did. thanks!
I love it! I was looking for a dish that would be relatively easy to make and had a kick to it, this served both purposes. I followed the recipe pretty much, except I diced the celery and minced the garlic and -ish'ed the hot pepper sauce to my taste. Awesome served over rice!
I rarely follow a recipe exactly, but this one would be great even if you did ! I added green pepper strips, not as much celery and only 1-8oz. can of tomatoe sauce I also used canned chopped tomatoes and blended them a bit before adding. this recipe has a great taste and smells divine when cooking !!
This was great, modified it a little for personal taste. Added a diced jalepeno (had one on hand), a little fresh lime juice, cup of white wine and fresh parsley right at the end. Very nice.
This recipe is restaurant quality in my opinion. I make it at least once a week. Prep time is fast and the leftovers heat up well. You can vary the heat depending on your preference. Two thumbs up.
Simple to make, more than enough to feed the crowd, lots of spice, not so much flavor.
So delicious Pam! I too added worst.sauce, green bell pepper and some paprika. Loved the spice! Thanks!
Made this a couple weeks ago it was awesome. In a rare moment for me I didn't even change the recipe at all as it looked pretty good just the way it was written (okay I didn't crush the bay leaf but....) If you are looking for a good Shrimp Creole recipe look no further.
Yummm. This recipe is great, and easy to bring some healthy southern food into the rotation of meals.
First time making this, with a few changes. Sooooo delicious!! Added bell peppers, a dash of worchester sauce, a teaspoon of green chile powder and substituted the cayenne pepper with red chile powder (a taste of New Mexico).
I made some changes but this was yummy. I used 1 can of puree tomatoes and 1 can diced tomatoes with Green Chilis and added ground up hot Sausage. I will definitly be making this again next time I'm going to try Scallops and Shrimp.
I enjoyed this one! I did opt to make a few modifications. I used a small can of tomato paste instead of sauce so it wouldn't have a overwhelming tomato-y taste. Then added 1 cup of broth, added okra...WALAAAA!
Added 1 T Cajun seasoning and reduced the cornstarch to 1 T. Also added crushed red pepper flakes. We like it spicy! My husband really liked it.
Bland, tomato-y. Needs some tweeking.
LOVE this recipe!!! The taste is incredible.I made only a few changes because I didn't have all the ingredients. I added red bell pepper instead of celery and 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper and 1/2 tsp ground red pepper instead of cayenne pepper. I had no idea the taste would be so flavorful. Very spicy as the title states. Will definitely make again. Thank you for the recipe
I made it exactly as written and it was delicious, and I will be making it again!
My hubby loved it - didn't have hot sauce, so I used 1 1/2 tsp of red pepper - great!!
I am not at fan of very spicy food but wanted to try this version - but I did not use the cayenne pepper and I reduced the amount of hot sauce. However , I felt the recipe needed more oomph! Maybe that is why so much hot pepper seasoning was needed to give it the lift it needed. I was also surprised it did not use any green bell pepper . I added some Worcestershire sauce and 2 additional bay leaves ( left them whole). Simmered it longer to allow the flavors to meld. Then added the shrimp. Family enjoyed it!
Very good. Will make it again.
I loved this recipe and it was healthy too. I substituted a can of Rotel tomato's for one of the cans of crushed and used less cayane too. I served it over jasmine rice. I will be making this again soon. Great for lunch the next day too.
this was ok but i have made others that were more flavorful and had better texture. i prefer the shrimp creole III recipe from this site because it is closer to my grandma's version. i ended up adding green onions and lemon juice to help it. i think making a roux and adding thyme would have helped also.
No changes. Will definitely make this again.
We added okra, cumin, oregano, thyme, extra garlic and substituted Emeril Lagasse's Creole seasoning combination and Sriracha Hot sauce for the other spices. Doubled the recommended amount of Shrimp. We served with a kale salad,broccoli garnish, homemade french bread and a dry french chardonnay. An excellent dining experience!
I downsized the recipe a bit, used crushed red pepper instead of cayenne and used corn starch for the flour. It's a shrimp creole that has really has a "kick" to it..really good.
As always, I prepared the recipe exactly as it was written. I found it to be a great recipe to work from and feel that I will follow some of the other reviewers suggestion and it will greatly improve the taste.
