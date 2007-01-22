Spicy Shrimp Creole

I make many dishes for my friends, but the men demand this one time after time. Easy to make and tasty as can be.

Recipe by Pamela Shaw

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium heat. Saute celery, onions, and garlic in the Dutch oven until the onions are pearly white and the celery has begun to soften.

  • Mix sugar, flour, salt, pepper and cayenne pepper into the Dutch oven. Add crushed tomatoes and tomato sauce, both pieces of bay leaf, and hot sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil, then turn the heat to low.

  • Let the mixture simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Approximately 15 minutes before serving, add shrimp to the pot and stir well. If necessary, raise the temperature to medium-low to ensure the Creole is bubbling but not burning. Scoop out the bay leaf halves before serving. Serve when the shrimp is pink and thoroughly cooked.

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 172.5mg; sodium 940.3mg. Full Nutrition
