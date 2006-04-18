I loved this recipe. This was my first time making egg rolls. I did this because none of the Chinese restaurants in my area have descent egg rolls, I'm from Michigan and we like bean sprouts in our egg rolls. The restaurants near my area either did not include bean sprouts or they were seriously lacking and they were not worth eating. Seriously, was only eating the wrapper with a bit of vegs inside. I did not add shrimp. I substituted ground beef with ground pork sausage. I added bean sprouts I added minced ginger (both to the vegetables and when I cooked the pork, also added garlic to the pork) The mixture was a bit juicy, so I strained it and put it in a new bowl to add to my egg roll wraps. Baked was a bit too crunchy (when letting it get properly browned) ... liked fried the best. I did this in a wok and that worked very well. I used tubed garlic and ginger ... I put three strips about .25 inch throughout each. Have pictures, but don't see where I can ad them here. Loved the recipe and I thank you, much better than the restaurants in this area!!