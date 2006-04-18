Egg Rolls

4.4
66 Ratings
Wontons are a great meal or appetizer. Once they have been put together you can either fry them or steam them, both ways are delicious. These egg rolls are easy to customize as well with anything from bean sprouts to cabbage, to beef, shrimp, and more.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cabbage, bean sprouts, celery, and green onions in a large wok and stir-fry over high heat until vegetables cook down (add a little water if necessary). Mix in shrimp, stir-fry until cooked.

  • In a large skillet, brown ground meat. Drain grease and add the meat to the vegetable and shrimp mixture. Continue to fry over high heat; add oyster sauce, soy sauce, garlic, and MSG. When well blended, remove the mixture from heat.

  • Place a tablespoon of the meat and seafood mixture (or more, depending on how large your wonton skins are) into the center of each wonton skin. Fold the wonton skin over to make a package of the meat mixture inside, and seal the skin closed by dipping your finger in a little water and pressing the ends together to make egg rolls.

  • Fry the egg rolls in 1/4 inch vegetable oil until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 83.7mg; sodium 751.1mg. Full Nutrition
