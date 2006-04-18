Wontons are a great meal or appetizer. Once they have been put together you can either fry them or steam them, both ways are delicious. These egg rolls are easy to customize as well with anything from bean sprouts to cabbage, to beef, shrimp, and more.
I thought this was good, but I added a little flavor to it by adding some freshly grated ginger. I also used ground pork instead of ground beef. But the HUGE time saver I found is when I used a bag of mixed cole slaw instead of chopping cabbage. Wrapping can be tough until you get the hang of it, but the tast is worth it.
I thought this was good, but I added a little flavor to it by adding some freshly grated ginger. I also used ground pork instead of ground beef. But the HUGE time saver I found is when I used a bag of mixed cole slaw instead of chopping cabbage. Wrapping can be tough until you get the hang of it, but the tast is worth it.
My husband is a Shrimp egg roll lover & I have a hard time finding them in the store for him. But then I found this recipe on this site & he got very excited when he seen the recipe & even did most of the work making them. The only thing we changed was we bought both wonton wrappers & egg roll wrappers because he preffered the egg roll wrappers he said they were easier to work with. He absolutely LOVED them. Next time we will make another batch & freeze some he said 2 to a package for a quick fix.he's already talking of making them again & it had only been a week. Thank-you for this wonderful recipe from both my husband & I.
Mmm, Mmm :) These fried up nicely! I've never made eggrolls before so I was skeptical. They did take a little time to make but they were worth it. I left out the ground beef & MSG and the recipe was still great. Also, I used large wonton wrappers.
Very good base recipe. I did use pork instead of beef. I used the cabbage that was already shredded in the bag but I only used about half of it because when you go out to get these there is always too much cabbage in them. I also added just a small amount of fresh grated ginger. I used the large wrapper instead of the small and I deep fried them. Really great flavor. I will make these again for sure. My hubby loved them.
FANTASTIC! I used some suggestions from reviewers: used the coleslaw mix in a bag, sub ground pork for the beef, and omitted the MSG. One thing I did notice was that the first time I made these, I rolled them earlier in the day to cook at dinner and the wrapper got soggy. So the next time, I strained out the broth from the meats & veggie mixture before I rolled and they came out perfect. I also lash froze a few before cooking, wrapped them, and cooked later in the week. It worked like a charm, just defrost partway before frying and no problem! Thanks so much for the post...I'll make these often!!
Good egg rolls, but would be restaurant quality with a few minor changes. 3 TBSP of oyster sauce was way too much; made the rolls taste too fishy. Next time I'd try 1-1/2 TBSP or less. Also, 5 TBSP of soy sauce was a little too much in the sense that it made the egg roll filling (still in the wok) a little too soggy. Next time I'd try 3 TBSP of soy sauce and add more if necessary at the end during the taste test before rolling. I also added 1/4 tsp of ground ginger because it's a flavor usually found in egg rolls. I used a 1 LB. bag of cole slaw mix (without dressing) instead of a head of cabbage for convenience. Use ground pork instead of beef, and next time I might skip out on shrimp because I don't think it added much to the egg rolls, but I'll have to see about that. With those changes, these egg rolls should be better next time around.
I've never eaten an egg roll that contained ground beef - and I didn't like the idea of it - so I left it out and used pork diced very small. I also substituted the celery with finely grated carrot, and omitted the msg. I have to say these turned out MUCH better than I expected! I didn't find the rolling-up tricky at all, and they tasted great! Next time I might add a little Chinese 5-Spice for a little more flavor. Excellent recipe! Thanks so much, Donna!
These egg rolls were excellent. I omitted the meat altogether and just used salad (tiny) shrimp. I doubled the green onions and the garlic, and used the prepared cole slaw mix in the bag. I also didn't deep fry them. Instead I pan fried them. For those who had trouble with rolling the egg rolls, here's how you do it - lay the wrapper on your work surface with one point facing you. Put the filling in the bottom third of the wrapper. Roll up to the halfway point, rub some egg whites on the two top sides of the wrapper, fold the two ends in and continue rolling upwards. Works like a charm every time! :)
I changed the sauce (since I didn't have oyster sauce) by adding a little rice wine vinegar and it came out fine. It was a lot of work/time consuming wrapping the egg rolls -- next time I will buy larger wonton wrappers. Other than that, they were great!
JENNIFERTAYLOR1
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
I made these with my class. They are so easy and very delicious! I did not use the MSG and I used a can of shrimp due to the cost. They turned out very nicely. Next time I am going to use only bean sprouts and buy another package of wrappers because it made 25 egg rolls and they were BIG! Great recipe!
Very good! I didn't have shrimp or ground beef this evening, so I used ground pork which I seasoned very well with salt, pepper, and onion powder before adding to the veggie mixture. I also did not have celery but still wanted the crunch factor - so I chopped up some water chestnuts and added those instead. Also, I used beef bollioun (dry) instead of MSG because I never use it in our home. Also, I didn't have oyster juice, so I used 3 TBS of chicken stock instead (which was fine since this roll didn't have shrimp in it). I would suggest salting the veggies well prior to sweating them as this helps to wilt them. Drain the water off of the veggies and drain the browned pork before combining. Be careful with the heat of the oil. These cook fairly quickly so keep a close eye on them. I used canola oil to fry ours because it is a healthier option (no olive oil as it will burn at that temperature).
I used egg roll wrappers to make these, left out the MSG and added more seasonings. These are so wonderful and my kids beg me to make these all the time. The oyster sauce gives these great rolls a wonderful flavor. Thanks so much Donna!
Lucille
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2000
Since I love eggrolls, this was a blessing. thank you!
These egg rolls are the bomb...and I've gone through my fair share of egg roll recipes! I used large egg roll wrappers, used 2 lbs. ground turkey and omitted the shrimp. I used shredded carrots in place of the sprouts and upped the green onions to five instead of two. Thanks to IRISHMOM1 and KARONA1958 for their suggestion on using the bagged shredded cabbage...it saved some time. I omitted the oyster sauce and the MSG and added 2 tbsp. wasabi. Delish! Will probably cut the recipe in half next time as I still have some scrumptious egg rolls for the family dinner tomorrow as well as about 1 1/2 c. of filling left but I don't believe that I'll hear any complaints. Served these with Oriental Dipping Sauce from this sight (which I also highly recommend!) Thank you SO MUCH Donna! Excellent!
These dont have five star taste, but they are pretty good and easy to make. I made them in a big batch and froze the uncooked extras individually wrapped. They cooked up great from frozen in the deep frier and were a really easy snack. I would make these again.
I omitted the shrimp and opted for ground beef as well as baked them instead of frying them. I am going to use no meat next time and just do a vegetarian version. And I am usually one for the healthier version but they just don't taste the same so I will also be frying the rolls the next time. I used egg roll wrappers instead of wonton, and the sizing was perfect it yielded 12.
very easy and great! i didn't use the msg and used broccoli slaw as well as cabbage for the bean sprouts. i used shrimp and no ground meat . but love the idea for an option to do so the next time that i make the filling. i only made a couple to try and left the rest of the filling in a container in the fridge to make another day thank you so much for this post i will make this over and over
Tasty but I ramped the flavor up by increasing the amounts of spices a bit and added a 1/4 tsp five spice chinese powder, omitted the bean sprouts and added a can ot drained and chopped water chestnuts, omitted the MSG, had no gr onions so I added to taste some onion powder. It was a little too heavy on the meat for me and next time will add more cabbabe. I too used the bag of slaw mix instead of slicing a head of cabbage.
The only change that I made was to use ground pork instead of ground beef and I left out the msg. Instead of getting the bigger shrimp and chopping, I had the small frozen salad shrimp on hand and used them.
Awesome recipe! Fabulous flavor, especially with the addition of freshly grated ginger and fresh ground pepper. I also have a fabulous chicken egg roll recipe I am going to post. Great recipe worth trying though!
So yummy. My husband and I truly loved them. Like most everyone I left out the msg. They tasted just like restaurant eggrolls, the ones from authentic Chinese gourmet restaurants. They were quick and easy. I'm so adding these to our regular line up. Thanks, Donna!!
These are really really good. The kids loved them. Super easy I used ground pork with the veggies and also added carrots. I like these with the wonton wrappers because they are the perfect size for the younger kids! Thanks for a great recipe!
We followed the recipe exactly with the exception that we used egg roll wrappers. The 3 tbsp oyster sauce was definitely way too much. I would use about half that or even just 1 tbsp. Also I didn't care for the ground meat in this. I think ground pork would have been a lot better. The egg rolls come with very easy directions on how to roll them. May try this again but agree it is a ton of work.
Not too shabby! Didn't use any meat at all, or the MSG and these still had a real nice flavor! Also threw in a bit of ground ginger, and on the wrappers I melted some butter and brown sugar together in a cup to "baste" onto the inside of the wrappers before putting in the filler, which not only gives it some more flavor, but also helps the wrap stick and stay together. Would definitely make these again, thanks for sharing!
These were very good, not quite as flavorful as I was anticipating maybe because I didn't use any meat (I like veggie egg rolls) but they were still really good!! I used bagged coleslaw mix, chopped celery, white onion, ground ginger garlic powder (that's all I had) and the sauces (not measured). NO MSG! The wraps were easy to roll and I sealed the edges with an egg/water mixture. Once rolled I made the mistake of leaving them out which caused them to stick together so some tore as I peeled them away from each other. Next time I will put them in the fridge until ready to cook up. Make sure the oil is nice & hot before adding the egg rolls. 3 bags of coleslaw made 30 egg rolls. Next time I will use 4 bags &/or the bean sprouts so they're nice & big!! This is definitely a keeper! :o]
First - the header says "Egg Rolls" but the ingredients specify won-ton wrappers which are NOT the same. Buy the larger wrappers for egg rolls. 2nd - I agree with the other commentator who said buy a bag of shredded stuff. Saves time and you can get a good blend of broccoli, napa cabbage, Kale, etc. The oyster sauce is a great addition. If you don't have it most everywhere sells it (like Walmart) and it's not a scary fishy sauce like some of my friends think! If you don't like that, use Hoisin sauce instead.
I loved this recipe. This was my first time making egg rolls. I did this because none of the Chinese restaurants in my area have descent egg rolls, I'm from Michigan and we like bean sprouts in our egg rolls. The restaurants near my area either did not include bean sprouts or they were seriously lacking and they were not worth eating. Seriously, was only eating the wrapper with a bit of vegs inside. I did not add shrimp. I substituted ground beef with ground pork sausage. I added bean sprouts I added minced ginger (both to the vegetables and when I cooked the pork, also added garlic to the pork) The mixture was a bit juicy, so I strained it and put it in a new bowl to add to my egg roll wraps. Baked was a bit too crunchy (when letting it get properly browned) ... liked fried the best. I did this in a wok and that worked very well. I used tubed garlic and ginger ... I put three strips about .25 inch throughout each. Have pictures, but don't see where I can ad them here. Loved the recipe and I thank you, much better than the restaurants in this area!!
Will definitely make this again. Didn’t have oyster sauce so substituted Hoison sauce, and didn’t use wonton wrappers to cut down on carbs. Added a touch of diced sweet red pepper and carrots. I may try it again with duck sauce or plum sauce, and add a bit of ginger as well. Also, made it in a sailboat...very easy!
this is defiantly not your chinese restaurant's egg rolls. these are SO GOOD. what works more is add a little plum sauce to it and egg wash it is this much better. :):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):)hi:):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):):
After reading reviews, I added fresh grated ginger, diced pork instead of ground beef, omitted the msg and used bokchoy instead of celery. I added bamboo shoots and water chestnuts. To overcome the challenge of using the smaller wonton skins, I minced the egg roll mix through the food processor. Turned out great! These freeze very well after frying, reheat at 400 degrees for 5-7 minutes. Great appetizer to have on hand for drop in guests or to make ahead for a gathering.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.