Chinese Broccoli

Rating: 5 stars I simply love Gai Lan. It is one of the best veggies I've ever had. I have found it at Chinese and Vietnamese markets, but usually I get it at the China Market near my house. It's bitter so ends up going really well with a sweeter sauce. This recipe is VERY close to what I usually do so I feel justified in reviewing it. When I blanch my gai lan, I put in a teaspoon of salt, teaspoon of baking soda and a thick slice of ginger (or some bottled minced is good too) in the water. For the sauce I like using some oyster sauce so it's half hoisin/half oyster. (I use vegetarian oyster sauce purchased at the Chinese market). I've also left out the oil and been fine, but the oil is good too. Other than that my recipe is pretty much the same. You could do less garlic if you don't like it, but I love garlic. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars Great combination of flavors for Gai Lan. I didn't boil it, just sauted in a bit of oil before adding the sauce. I added a cubed small kohlrabi as well. Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars I like to use this sauce to toss not only Gai Lan, but also broccoli or green beans. It makes a flavorful veggie side for any asian meat & steamed rice dish. I find that half the sauce is plenty for 1 bunch or 1 pound of veggies, but this is just preference. I like my veggies just lightly coated. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars This is a yummy recipe. I used regular broccoli because that is what we had on hand. The only thing it is missing is a little heat so I added red pepper flakes for that. Pairs well with Asian Barbequed Steak from this site. Try it you will like it. Helpful (15)

Rating: 3 stars I would describe the sauce as a sweet-and-sour sauce, which my boyfriend did not like at all. He prefers his veggies with more of a savory sauce, so this wasn't a winner for us. Also, the sauce was very, very thick. I had to add water to keep it from turning into jello. I think it might be because I used a prepared hoisin sauce from the grocery store instead of the regular kind you get at the asian market, which has the consistency of soy sauce. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! Didn't change a thing! This is a must everyone should try. 12yr old son said this is better than broccoli with cheese that says alot! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This was awesome and easy. We used a bag of frozen regular broccoli. Our kids LOVED this! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I tried this and added it to cabbage instead. I used one clove of garlic and it was still way too much garlic for my taste. I would make again but omit the garlic - or use garlic powder. Helpful (7)