Hot Clam Dip I

Yummy hot clam dip. The clams aren't that noticeable, even for someone like me who is not a clam person. Delicious served on crackers.

By Luann Charity

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 appetizer servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine minced clams and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Bring mixture to a simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes.

  • In a medium-size saucepan, combine butter, onion, green bell pepper, parsley, oregano, hot sauce, and red pepper. Stir vegetables over a medium-low heat until butter or margarine is melted. Mix in the clams and breadcrumbs.

  • Pour mixture into an ovenproof baking dish and top with 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese and sprinkle with paprika.

  • Bake uncovered for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 61.3mg; sodium 278.8mg. Full Nutrition
