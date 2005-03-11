Hot Clam Dip I
Yummy hot clam dip. The clams aren't that noticeable, even for someone like me who is not a clam person. Delicious served on crackers.
This dip is great and I've made it several times. Even though I make a couple of changes and call it clams casino dip, the rest of the recipe is the same. First, I always double this recipe. I also don't use the cheese. Instead I add one of the cans of clams with it's juice so it's not to dry. Next I add 3 - 6 slices of raw bacon cut very small, (it's best to do this when the bacon's frozen), which cooks completely during the alloted time. I also use a small jar of pimentos, minced, for color. Hope you enjoy.
it was "OK"...party goers seemed to like it but I thought it was more a baked clams recipe. It would be GREAT in clam shells and baked!
I've made this recipe many times and I love it. The only change I make is to add 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt or 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder if I don't want the additional salt. Thanks for your recipe!
I made this today for a baby shower...it was the first time I made it. It went over real well, everyone liked it. I served it with Ritz Chips (they are sooo good)! This reminded me very much of Clams Casino or stuffed clams minus the clam shell. It also looked exactly like turkey stuffing! The only thing I plan to change is to reduce the butter...it was swimming in it. The butter made it moist, but a little clam juice in place of the butter may work. It took me a lot longer than 5 minutes to prep...(I can't even make scrambled eggs that fast!)...I hand minced my veggies, it took me about 25 minutes. Overall very good and I will be making this appetizer again!
Everyone loved it. They asked for the recipe if that tells you anything.
This is one of my favorite appetizers. Whenever I make it, I get compliments. It's especially good with an additional half chopped red pepper.
This is an amazing recipe!!!! Everyone always raves about it when I make it. Sometimes I double the recipe and makes stuffed mushrooms from the second batch.
I have been making this recipe for years and for the people who thought it was too bland, I always add a large minced garlic clove when I saute the onions and veggies.
Took this to a BBQ this past weekend, and it disappeared in under 5 minutes once it hit the table! I doubled it, added bacon and garlic per another review, and it was a hit. Easy and fast, and a nice appetizer option for those of us who don't care for cream cheese or sour cream. Thanks for this great easy recipe!
We prepared this ahead and refrigerated before the final baking time. However, we goofed and forgot to take it out of the frige on the night of our party. We froze the dish and used it about a month later - It was still Excellent.
This is an OK recipe. I would use different cheese next time.
I thought this dip was very bland...didn't hardly have any taste at all. Won't be making again.
I thought this was just okay. It was an interesting concoction, and I ate it all, but it didn't wow me, sorry.
Excellent dip. Used yellow green and red peppers minced to give it a more festive look.
I've made it plenty of time but don't like the green pepper in it. I also add fresh garlic.
Big hit. Delicious
I'm thinking there must have been some ingredients left out of this recipe. This was inedible. A waste of two cans of clams!!!
