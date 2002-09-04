Lemon Pepper Pasta Seafood

Lemon pepper pasta served with sauteed garlic seafood. You can substitute the shrimp in this recipe with crab or scallops, or you could use a mixture of all three types of seafood.

By Catherine Neal

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil, add pasta, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain, and return pasta to the pot.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook garlic, lemon pepper seasoning, and shrimp in oil until shrimp is cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Toss pasta with shrimp and Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 181.3mg; sodium 671.1mg. Full Nutrition
