Lemon Pepper Pasta Seafood
Lemon pepper pasta served with sauteed garlic seafood. You can substitute the shrimp in this recipe with crab or scallops, or you could use a mixture of all three types of seafood.
This recipe was great, fast and easy. I used regular linguini. In the saute, I added fresh, sliced mushrooms, a little less garlic and a splash of white wine. While cooking the pasta, I added fresh, chopped broccoli. This resulted in a more colorful presentation and well rounded meal. Thank you for sharing Catherine!Read More
I wish I had just used regular linguine. The only lemon-pepper linguine available at my supermarket is Prince, and I didn't like it at all. The seasonings for this recipe are lemon-peppery enough as it is, so I would recommend skipping the lemon-pepper pasta.Read More
I LOVEd this recipe. I did modify it a bit by adding yellow squash, asparagus, broccoli, and tomatoes. It was a total hit! And so easy to make!!!!!! Highly recommended!!!!!!
I made this yesterday, and my husband is still raving about it. Doubled the garlic (and used fresh of course), and we both squeezed fresh lemon juice over our servings. It was fantastic!
I doubled this (so we could have leftovers) and used regular linguine-we loved it.
This is a great, fast dish. If you like lemon pepper, don't skimp on the seasoning. Toss cut up asparagus into the boiling pasta pot a few minutes before draining. Toss it all together and you'll have a complete meal.
This receipe was great. I used regular linguine instead of the lemon pepper. I served it with 5 cheese garlic bread and a fruity wine. I added some wine to the receipe and a little more oil and lemon pepper then suggested. The meal was complete from start to finish in under 30 minutes. My friend loved it and took the receipe from me. Will definitely make it again! Thanks for a great, easy meal! (And it's cheap too!)
Very fast and tasty. I used Trader Joes Lemon Pepper Pasta. This pasta is very yummy and good by itself. I use frozen cleaned and peeled shrimp for the ease of making the dish. Much lighter than cream and parm sauce.
Awesome dish! Followed the ingredients exactly as stated, but instead of topping the finish shrimp with Parmesan cheese, I added the Parmesan cheese within the shrimp for the last few minutes of cooking to thicken the sauce. Delicious!
This recipe was good, but not great. I didn't have lemon pepper pasta, maybe that would have made a difference. I wanted a more lemony taste.
Added a squeeze of lemon juice. Was great!
Made 2 times over weekend.. once with salad shrimp and once with shrimp and fresh crabmeat; used fresh chopped scallions and garlic powder (lots since we love garlic) and both batches disappeared quickly! This one's definitely a keeper!
A great base recipe! I added chopped parsley, some pesto, lemon garlic in addition to the fresh garlic. I also used a seafood mix of shrimp, calamari and scallops. Easy and Fast!
Like others, I couldn't find lemon pepper linguine. I used garlic fettucine instead and halved the garlic in the recipe. With shrimp and scallops, it was fantastic! Both of my friends and I finished it!
Very quick, easy, & flavorful. I used regular pasta & agree that lemon pepper pasta would have been too much. Would make again.
Thought it was good as a base. I added aspargus, cooking wine and fresh basil from the garden. I may add more garlic next time like some mentioned. I also put in some fresh lemon.
Very delicious. I used thin wheat spaghetti and added some roasted yellow pepper, onion and celery when I sauteed the garlic. I also added some wine ( I used a mead we had on hand). I used some frozen salad shrimp and some imitation crab for the meat. I was afraid the pasta would be dry, but the oil (I used olive) and wine were enough sauce. I agree with a previous review that is was much lighter than a creamy sauce.
great recipe even my 5 year old loved it, and ate the shrimp
My husband and i loved this recipe! i didn't have lemon-pepper linguine, just used regular. I doubled the garlic, "too much garlic" is an oxymoron in our family. the amount of lemon pepper sounded excessive, but we found it to be just right.
I really liked this recipe. I am a new cook and it was easy to make and quick! (Good weekday dinner) I read the reviews and I doubled the garlic and I used fresh minced garlic. I doubled the lemon pepper for seasoning shrimp as well. I sauteed some asparagus along with the shrimp. I used regular angel hair pasta and added lemon and lemon pepper to the water during boiling. This still didn't get much flavor on the pasta so when I sauteed the pasta I seasoned the pasta with more garlic powder and lemon pepper. Before serving, I squeezed 3 lemon wedges over the whole thing. Next time I will probably try white wine to see if it brings out more flavor. It tasted fresh and healthy but I would definitely warn to season to your taste.
This was delicious and super simple. I sauteed some chopped onion in the olive oil before adding the shrimp. Yummy this is so simple it's a keeper.
Made this last night. It was a hit! No leftovers. I added asparagus, mushrooms, onions and some white wine. This one is a keeper!
I could not find lemonpepper pasta in my local grocery stores here in Montreal so I substituted green spinach linguine. I did add the lemon pepper spice however. It turned out great. (I also put some lemon wedges on the table...some liked it with the extra lemon others enjoyed it as is). It is a very simple yet elegant recipe. Thanks
I used Angel Hair and added a bit of lemon pepper seasoning to it but other than that I left the rest of the recipe as is. It was quick and easy and tasted great. My whole family ate every bite. Next time I'm going to have to double the recipe.
This dish was good and very quick and easy, but it wasn't that flavorful. I didn't use the lemon pepper pasta, but added some lemon juice to the water as suggested by another reviewer. Might make again if short on time, but will probably try another recipe next time.
This was a very easy meal to make, my husband loved it, I thought it was good but not great. I couldn't find lemon pepper linguine, so I just put some lemon juice in the water while cooking them. I'll make this again when I need to make something fast!
I really liked this dish. I used fresh herb linguine and 1/2 tablespoon of the lemon pepper. Next time I will add some vegetables.
Very refreshing and quite a change up from the typical heavier, fatty pasta dishes.
I thought this was delicious. I used regular linguine and even added mushrooms and zucchini. It was delicious!!! Will definitely serve this again
I wasn't as impressed with this recipe as other reviewers seem to be. I didn't use (and couldn't find) lemon pepper pasta. I used linguine instead. The recipe just had too much of a "fake" lemon pepper taste. I think I'll try the recipe again but next time use fresh lemon juice and ground pepper instead.
Average at best; not enough flavour or sauce to stick to the linguine. My children seemed happy enough to finish it, though they love ANYTHING with shrimp in it.
didn't like the flavor, pasta was dry, did not enjoy it at all and will not make again.
Used regular angel hair pasta. Otherwise, followed the recipe exactly. Delicious!
Thank you for this recipe! It makes for a great weekday meal, taking 20 mins to make....but tasting like you slaved all day! I can never find lemon pepper linguine, but the regular kind works fine....this is made a couple of times a month..ATLEAST...my family loves it!
You can use precooked frozen shrimp but don't heat them up too long b/c they'll get tough. I used plain linguine and it turned out great. Don't skimp on the garlic.
It was very easy to make. There was way too much shrimp though. Half the shrimp the recipe calls for is sufficient. Not too strong of a lemon taste. Could be good or bad depending on your taste.
I used 1/2# shrimp, 1/3# scallops, about 3 oz. imitation crab meat, sliced mushrooms, and more garlic. Just before serving, I squeezed 1/4 lemon over all. This was a really good recipe that I will use again!
i also used regular pasta, and cooked it in water with some lemon juice. i threw in some broccoli florets and roasted red pepper just for color. Served with parsely and lemon wedges for garnish.
This recipe is excellent. I fixed it with shrimp and bay scallops!!
This was good. Thanks for the recipe.
Awesome sauce, however, I substituted Scallops for shrimp & OMG! Everyone tore it up!
Really good!
Quick, tasty, & easy. I was able to make this recipe using everything I already had in the house! No grocery shopping= even better! I used the ingredients I had in house. I used regular linguine, amped up the gralic to about 4 cloves, alongside the lemon pepper, I added a pepper medley, seasoning salt, and onion and garlic powder. I also had to subsitute vegetable oil for olive oil. I also added in 3 tablespoons of honey. The comination was delicious!
I cut the garlic in half, added the wine and lemon juice as suggested and probably won't repeat. It was ok - but nothing to keep around.
Great recipe! I used diced up chicken breast that I had sauted with some butter, fresh lemon juice, garlic, and lemon pepper, to replace the shrimp. Yum! :)
I made this last night and everyone loved it only I added lemon juice to it and pepper instead of lemon pepper my kids ate it all and insisted I make this a monthly meal!
I loved this recipe!! I added some peppers and onions to make it look more colorful. It was quick and easy and delicious!!
I thought this sounded like a good recipe and decided to try it. It is fast and easy to make. My husband and I loved it!
This was super easy, very tasty (was a bit more liberal with lemon pepper seasoning since I was using regular linguine) but a bit oilier than I'd prefer due to the butter. Regardless, this was simple and well received so I'll likely make again. Thanks!
Super Easy...perfect dinner...I doubled the shrimp and I added sliced mushrooms, and diced tomaotes right before I take it off the stove! Wonderful!
My market doesn't carry lemon pepper linguine, so I threw some lemon pepper seasoning in the water. Used much more garlic than called for and served with caesar salad and garlic bread. Not our favorite seafood pasta dish, but not the worst either. Will definitely dabble with it a bit to suit our tastes more.
quick and easy! next time i'm going to toss the noodles first with olive oil to seperate them and give the dish a little more flavor before i add the shrimp.
This was very easy and fast! Used regular linguine and it turned out fine. I will definitely make this again on a busy weeknight.
It was easy to make, and I thought the recipe was ok, but my family didn't like it. It might have worked better if I used plain linguine instead of lemon pepper linguine. It was a little bit too lemon peppery.
I love anything with lemon pepper, so this was great! I already had almost everything in my pantry and fridge, and this was easy to make. I couldn't find lemon pepper pasta, so I just added some lemon pepper to regular linguine, and I wasn't disappointed. Also added broccoli so I could have some veggies. Thank you for the great recipe!
This came out excellent! I hate to cook and was having a friend over and didn't want take-out. I added some lemon zest, otherwise kept the recipe the same. Only problem - no leftovers. My two picky kids ate every bite. Thanks!
I love this recipe! It is quick and delicious. I add fresh lemon juice and extra garlic.
excellent dinner
This was really good! We just used scallops. My Dad thought it was awesome--he said it was one of the top five things I've made.
I make this often - it is easy and really tasty. I use shrimp and add spinach. Like other reviewers, I just use regular pasta and it still has plenty of flavor :)
I used angle hair pasta and it still turned out excellent
FABULOUS! This was fast, easy and delicious! I added scallops along with the shrimp...This tasted like a restaurant dish and is definitely one I'll make again! Thank you!
Tasty and EASY!!!
Amazing! I used Veggie pasta and added parmesan and Romano cheese. I also threw some mushrooms in the mix. Great blend.
excellent, made this for my girlfriend and she loved it.
I made this for my bookclub. All 7 of us agreed that it was quite yummy!
Delicious! I used chicken. Tasted like something from the "Olive Garden!".
My husband and I loved this easy-peasy, delicious dish! I added frozen broccoli florets to the last few minutes of the cooking water of my on-hand, regular linguine. Took other cooks' suggestions and upped the olive oil, (minced) garlic and lemon pepper quotients by about a tsp. each and added some white wine to the cooking shrimp. Just for fun, threw in some fake "crab" (pollock) I had in the fridge. Wow! Since I cooked the whole pasta box for the two of us, there were plenty of leftovers. My husband swore it got better with every meal and wants to know when I'll be making it again!
This was a really easy, tasty and FAST meal to make. There were a few changes I made: 1. used plain pasta, as my husband doesn't like a strong lemon flavor; 2. added a little butter to the olive oil for extra flavor; 3. added a splash of white wine as suggested by others. Will most definitely be making this again & think I will try it with angel hair next time!
Fantastic recipe! I also used regular linguini and it still tasted great! Next time, I will use margarine intead of olive oil and will cut it down a bit as it was a little oily. I will put this on my list of favorites.
This was sooooo good I added broccoli and some red peppers
Add a dash of fresh lemon and this recipe is perfect! =)
This was so simple and so delicious! I keep frozen shrimp on hand so I can make this when I'm short on time but still want a nice meal.
sooo good will make again
This recipe sets very quickly. Needs a little white wine added or lemon juice.
very good with scallops. Add a little citrus (lemon juice) and a splash of white wine while cooking. Does not make 4 servings though.
Fast, easy! Everyone loves it.
superb...excellent...finally something REALLY good to do with scallops. i combined shrimp and scallops. the only change i would make is to put in a larger quantity of seafood. thank u for this one!
This recipe was extremely fast and easy to make. The taste was great! I couldn't find lemon pepper linguine so I put lemon pepper seasoning into the water while the linguine was boiling. For me this was better because I got to use whole grain linguine and I didn't have to buy a special linguine to only use with one recipe.
This dish was easy to make and so delicious! The only thing is that I had a hard time trying to find Lemon Pepper Linguine so I used regular linguine and sprinkled a generous amount of lemon pepper in the pasta water while boiling it. My family loved it! Thanks for posting this recipe!
