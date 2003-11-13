Tasty Tuna Burgers

574 Ratings
  • 5 348
  • 4 158
  • 3 36
  • 2 14
  • 1 18

These tuna burgers are so delicious. My husband is a very fussy eater, and he loves these. Enjoy!

By MARBALET

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
22 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tuna, egg, bread crumbs, onion, celery, red bell pepper, mayonnaise, hot chili sauce, chili sauce, dill, salt, pepper, hot pepper sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well. Shape into 4 patties (mixture will be very soft and delicate). Refrigerate for 30 minutes to make the patties easier to handle, if desired.

    Advertisement

  • Coat a non-stick skillet with cooking spray; fry tuna patties for about 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until cooked through. These are fragile, so be careful when turning them.

  • Serve on buns with tomato slices and lettuce leaves, if desired.

Tips

Editor's Note:

The original can of tuna was 6 ounces and has since been reduced to 5 ounces due to manufacturer's change. Amounts of bread crumbs, mayonnaise, and seasoning may need to be slightly reduced.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 61.3mg; sodium 779mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022