Tasty Tuna Burgers

My family is out of cash and we have canned tuna specially for these hard times, so making this recipe was perfect. It took 30 minutes to make from start to finish along with cooking baked potatoes. Everyone absolutely loved this recipe and the cost is so low even paupers like me can live like kings. (stomach-wise) hehe Seriously, this is a lightning fast, budget friendly and super yummy recipe.. it is also very forgiving when you dont have all the ingredients.
Not something I minded having, but not something I'll look forward to having again. I didn't add the red pepper, dill or egg; used plain breadcrumbs. Only doubled the tuna amount - 12oz can solidwhite tuna. (That's where the issues with moisture come in. You have to use the solid white. You'll get more tuna per can, too.) Instead of the refrigerator, put them in the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes. They won't freeze, but will firm up.
This was a fantastic recipe. I have made tuna patties in the past and this recipe had the best flavor and consistency...similar to crab cakes. I added a bit more bread crumbs...about 3/4 cup total and served it with some southwestern flavored sour cream dip, but tartar would be good. I also made these on my George Foreman grill. Just spray the grill with oil spray and cook about four minutes. No need to flip or anything. Highly recommend.
Recipe pretty good as is, but next time, I will make the following changes: use regular bread crumbs--not Italian flavored. The oregano was overpowering. Also, use green onion and not regular. I think celery salt can be used for celery, and like other reviewers, I left out the dill all together. I added cajun seasoning, and although it was spicy, we loved it. I will definitely make these again with the above listed alterations.
These tuna burgers are excellent. I made the "salsa" (onions/celery/bell pepper/chili sauce, spices) a day in advance. I also microwaved it for a short time; I didn't want the veggies to be too crunchy. I agree that refrigerating the patties helps them stay together when they are being pan fried. I will definitely make these again.
I'm always trying to find new recipes during lent, and I know I found a keeper this time. Yum! I made these twice. The first time they came out very soggy, but with good flavor. The second time I increased to bread crumbs to 3/4c and that seemed to help. Also deleted the bell peppers and increased the hot pepper.
I've been using allrecipes for a few years now, but never opened an account until just now to review this delicious recipe. Being Lent, I had my doubts that any non-meat burger would be tasteless and just wouldn't compare to the real thing. Though I find this particular recipe more similar to a crab cake rather than an actual burger, it is still one of the most delicious thing that I can say has come out of my kitchen. The patty was moist, packed with flavor, cooks at super speed, easy to make (one bowl, one pan, one fork, one spatula), and is just overall comparable to the much more expensive cousin, the crab cake. I eliminated the red bell pepper (because I didn't have any), and eliminated the chili sauce, hot pepper sauce, and burger fix-ins. I also used albacore tuna (I can't imagine this this being super fantastic if the chunk light tuna was being used), which can be found in huge packs at Costco, or any other wholesale store. When I was cutting up the onion and celery, I had my doubts. I usually do not appreciate crunchy vegetables inside cooked food because of textural differences. However, for the few minutes it took to cook the patty, the vegetables turned out PERFECTLY. Not too crunchy, not too soggy. I made some for my mom, who is my toughest critic, and she LOVED them! I am so grateful that I was given another reason to use those cans in the back of my cabinet other than to make bland tuna sandwiches! I will definitely be making these often.
These were excellent. My husband and I enjoyed them so much that we had them twice this week! I grated some carrot to put in, and next time, I think I will add some frozen niblet corn (we love the cruch of corn in turkey burgers too!).
I can't believe I waited I think over two years to make this recipe. Now I can't stop making it. I am always looking for another chance to make this now! I did alter it to my tastes and what I happen to have on hand at the moment: no dill, no celery, no chili sauce, add old bay. Also, lots of people recommend adding extra bread crumbs... DON'T! Add extra tuna. These are tuna burgers, not tuna cakes. I usually make 3 cans of chunk light tuna with 2x the rest of the ingredients and about 1.5x bread crumbs, or just enough to make them pasty (I get 6 - 7 patties). They should be like the recipe says: delicate. The extra bread makes them tough, dry and bland.
These burgers were pretty good. My family really enjoyed them. I omitted the red bell peppers and celery because I didn't have any, but still tasted fine. Oh, I didn't really care for the dill weed so next time I make these I will not use it.
These were so good that DH actually said that I could add this to the rotation! I did make a few adjustments, though. No celery on hand, so I added a dash of celery salt. I used 2 cans of albacore tuna and had to add a little more bread crumbs to the mixture. I didn't have any chili sauce, so I added a dash of cayenne pepper. I accidentally left out the dill, too. Before sauteeing the patties in butter and olive oil, I dipped them in plain bread crumbs that I seasoned with cracked pepper and a dash of cayenne. We ate the patties without the buns and "burger" fixings and I served sauteed zucchini with it. THANK YOU FOR THE WONDERFUL BASIS FOR THIS GREAT RECIPE!! This tuna filling would make wonderful tuna melts, too!!!
One thing I haven't seen is anyone recommending the usage of Panko Bread Crumbs. I suggest replacing half of the stated bread crumbs with Panko, forming the patties, letting them sit for 30 min to 1 hr and then patting them with Panko before frying. For the reviewers that find this mix to be too "mushy", first please remember that this is tuna in a can that has sat in water and salt or oil for months ( or years! ) prior to your opening the can. Canned tuna, in general, is mushy. One way around this, is to "Smush" the patties down to 1/4 or even 1/8 of an inch. With patties being this thin, they cook very quickly. I suggest cooking up two and laying a piece of cheese between! Another use for this recipe, which could be fun, is to roll the mixture into small balls, like meatballs, cool them, and then roll them in either Panko and skillet fry or bake, or to dip them in egg and flour and fry them ( like in a Fry Daddy ). The small balls make them really kid friendly and they can be stored up and used a hundred different ways... topping for salads, tuna subs, macaroni and cheese add-ins. Be creative! (PS: Omit the dill and add 1/3 C BBQ for a southwestern flare!)
These were great! I made a few minor changes to suit our tastes, but otherwise followed the recipe. Over the years I've discovered tuna patties need both egg AND mayonnaise for texture, taste and moisture. I had no problem at all with them falling apart. Chiling for 30 minutes usually takes care of that. This one's a keeper and I will be serving these again.
Loved this recipe, my husband loves burgers especailly salmon burgers so i gave this a try and what a success! We have very sensitive eaters in our family so i made a few modifications: brown rice bread crumbs for our gluten intolerant eater, added 3 egg whites, 1 tbsp lime juice, about a tsp lemon zest and a tsp ground fresh ginger for our cholesterol watching spicy food intolerant eater and eliminated the mayo and the chili sauce and peppers. Will definitely make again!!!
Love tuna burgers!! I omit the dill, sub green bell peppers for the celery and red peppers, and use plain bread crumbs. I found that slipping an empty tuna can into a ziploc baggy makes the burger shaping easy and less messy.
Ok as another reviewer said, this recipe is so forgiving if you're missing stuff. I used celery salt instead of celery and skipped the extra salt. I didn't have the hot pepper sauce or the chili sauce so I added a bit of lime juce and some cajun seasoning. And i forgot to mix in the worcestershire so I just drizzled as I cooked. My husband promised me a weeks worth of dish duty if I'd make this again real soon!!! I served it with a spicy dill mayo that I found on this site. WAAAY good.
Very tasty! I used regular bread crumbs and added some basil to the mix. I also skipped the chili sauce and dill and added a bit of dijon. It is a very soft mixture. I recommend coating the patties with cornmeal and refridgerating them before cooking. I cooked them on a George Foreman grill, which worked very well.
I reviewed this a few years ago using substituted ingredients and thought it was great. I finally got around to making it as written and it is even better! I too had no idea what Chili sauce was, but found it in the ketchup aisle...made by Heinz. It tastes like a jazzed up ketchup to me...a bit tangy/spicy but not at all "hot". It is kid friendly...and I think you might be able to sub plain old ketchup in its place. I make them with low fat mayo, egg substitute, and form the patties earlier in the day so they can firm up in the fridge until I'm ready to cook. If you are worried about getting them cooked all the way, try making 5 thinner patties instead. Cook them gently and I think you'll appreciate this recipe.
these are really tasty. my only comment is that after cooking, they were still kinda mushy. I got a nice crisp on the outside, but i'd like it if the inside felt a bit more cooked; maybe i did something wrong? Next time i'm going to try baking them
I make these quite often. They are delicious and somewhat addictive. Make ahead of time and chill in the refrigerator and they won't fall apart. With our younger kids we serve without the bun and they love them. I highly recommend this!
I loved the taste, however was very liquidly. I added a cup more of fresh bread crumbs to absorb the juices, and refrigerated overnight. When I formed the patties, they were more like a runny dough. But, I fried them at least ten minutes, and was careful not to "flip" them in the pan until they were set. Fefinitely needed the mayo, tomato and lettuce! Added strips of crispy bacon to the "burger" and that helped with the bland texture. Could also be served with chipotle sauce for more flavor. Will make again once I figure out to eliminate some of the liquids. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
I love these because they are quick and easy to make! Perfect for a weeknight when you don't have much time. I used white tuna and skipped the bell pepper and used celery seed instead of celery. Also, my husband and I liked topping it with some thousand island dressing.
These were okay but my BF said they lacked a little zing and I agreed. I think they would have actually been better without the bun so you could taste the ingredients better. I will probably make them again, but plan doubling the recipe, no buns, add some cayenne pepper, and cheese to top them off.
I have had extra cans of tuna in my pantry for months now as I had gotten tired of tuna salad sandwiches. I'm SO glad I came upon this recipe. I love the flavors! I did not have chili paste, so I added a dew dashes of chili powder. I used fresh basil instead of dill. The only downside is that it still fell apart when I tried to transfer it to a bun, but burgers are napkin friendly food anyway.
I have been making these for a while and they are awesome. I do add more chili sauce but, that is for my own taste. They are also good made in to small balls and deep fried as an appetizer served with white sauce on the side. In this scenario, I add more bread crumbs so, they are not too delicate to go in the the deep fryer. Just another way to serve them. Oh, and to make these a little less delicate, in the ball form or pattie form, it is helpful to put breadcrumbs on the outside. Just fill a plate and turn the patties on to the breadcrumbs, both sides. Or, roll the balls in breadcrumbs. It works! Good job in posting this delicious recipe. Thanks!!
These are wonderful! I did make a few changes since I didn't have all ingredients on hand. I made this without the red bell peppers, celery and worcestershire sauce. Since I was making it for my children, I reduced the chili sauce to 1 T, as it can be pretty spicey. Yummy!
This is scrumtious! I've never made anything like this, and I think it's a great idea. I tripled the amount of bread crumbs called for, and they stayed together really well. Great with lemon juice or Thousand Island dressing.
Ours turned out fine. We think we cooked them with the heat too high, so they were not very firm and couldn't really bite into them. Make sure you make them thin enough or cook them long enough if you give this a try.
These are delicious, although I substituted some shredded cheddar cheese for the mayo & chili sauce so I could make a modified tuna melt. Also, to reduce the carbs, I used crushed pork rinds instead of bread crumbs. (You don't taste them & they act just like bread crumbs but without all the carbs.) And I served my burgers between 2 crisp Romaine lettuce leaves for a low-calorie, low-carb alternative to hamburger buns.
Not bad at all...I must admit I was skeptical because when it comes to burgers, nothing beats MEAT!!! But this was a nice surprise, I didnt refrigerate it first and I didnt hve any crumbling problems. I did use only the one can of tuna and it was definately enough without sacrificing taste of the tuna. My husband used to eat something like this when he was kid but used to eat it with melted cheese on top. Next time I think I will try it that way too, but they DO make a tasty burger. Thank you for the recipe.
I really enjoyed this recipe. My husband, on the other hand, did not (but he doesn't like crab cakes, so that is why). I thought that they held together great, and I also did not use all the ingredients as I didn't have them (peppars, dill weed, etc). I still thought that they were delicous - and great on the George Forman. I will make again.
Could not even tell they were made from a can of tuna! I used Sriracha (rooster sauce) as my chili sauce, it has bite, so I skipped the hot sauce. Really good and since we love heat, these were perfect!!! Yum!
I agree with all the reviewers who said this recipe was very forgiving. I had no celery salt (subbed celery salt), no onions (subbed onion powder), skipped the bell pepper completely, plus doubled the tuna, egg, and breadcrumbs, and didn't even SEE the mayo til they were already frying up. Didn't need it, put these in the fridge for a few minutes and they browned up with a surprisingly turkey-burger-like texture. Great in buns, with frozen tater tots and a salad!
I won't touch tuna, so I'm going on hubby's rating for this on. He really loved them. I served them on a whole wheat buns with some spicy mayo and the lettuce and tomato suggested. One thing I will comment on is that you definitely need the 30 mintues in the fridge or they will fall apart on you. Even after that, they are quite fragile, so be very careful.
I think i may have added a dash too much of pepper because this is was incredibly hot!!! my dad is a big pepper fan and he even said "wow, this has a lot of pepper!" so im not sure if thats the recipe or if it was me. but otherwise it tasted delish! I formed the burgers in ziplock bags so theyd hold shape and threw them in the freezer to set them faster. i skipped out on celery and peppers.. dont like my burgers crunchy.. they tasted kinda like crab cakes but with tuna.. yum! next time ill go easy on the pepper and se what happens.. they also cooked better on my george foreman grill.. they were crumbling in the frying pan when i would flip them
I'm always looking to find recipes that have tuna in it and I'm sick of tuna salads. When I read this recipe I decided why not! I have all the ingredients at home. I tell my husband what we're having for dinner and he has the phone in his hand ready to call Pizza Pizza. lol Well, three burgers later (yup) and he's telling me (with his mouth full) WOW, you wouldn't know you're eating tuna, that's for sure! I topped it off with Mozzarella and mayo and used the George Foreman Grill! Will definitely make again :) Thanks Holly!
My fiance and I were both very surprised at how delicious this tasted! We both aren't the biggest fans of tuna so we were a bit hesitant, but it has now become one of our regular dishes. I like to double the recipe to make 4 big patties and make my own tartar sauce with greek yogurt--Perfect combination. As others suggested, I pop them in the fridge before cooking so they can firm up. Definitely recommend!
Followed the original recipe EXCEPT used 2 cans of well-drained tuna in order to make 4 patties as noted by another reviewer. Recipe does not state frying temp--I used medium heat. As noted, these are very fragile so I made sure the bottom was well browned before turning. My husband and I both found these burgers delicious and a refreshing change of pace.
First, just to "bump up" the issue about the chili sauce back near the top... there is a specific thing just called chili sauce (Heinz being one producer), in with the condiments, near ketchup, etc. It's sort of a tangy ketchup, but NOT hot. A mixture of ketchup & cocktail sauce might work?? Changes made: only had plain breadcrumbs so added some It. seasoning, used dehydrated onion & mashed them because I knew I wouldn't like onion pieces in it, & left out celery & bell pepper (again texture hangup). So they were close, dill weed, chili sauce and all -- just left out a bit of crunch. (Oh, and I didn't have lettuce but no biggie.) They weren't *that* tasty, but they were OK. Maybe a good thing when I just want something a bit different. They weren't very filling -- I'd want two. I did smash them down quite a bit, and then cooked them on one side without turning until they were almost crispy done and they turned easily. From there it was quite easy to burn the second side so I had to watch that. Edit: No, Holly doesn't need to clarify anything -- it's called chili sauce. Period. It's existed for years.
Enjoyed this recipe very much! Generally don't follow recipes to the T... Only adjustment was adding two cans of tuna. Mine were seven oz. I got 3 large burger size tuna patties.. not sure how 4 patties can come from one can. Add more a tad more of spices than called for. Will Make This RECIPES again. Also fried in EVO and Lemon EVO. YUMBO
AMAZING !!! I made this with a few alterations. I didnt have celery or red pepper so I skipped. Instead I used about a half teaspoon of red pepper flakes. I also am not sure what hot pepper sauce is but I used Red Hot hot sauce (half teaspoon) instead. I opted for minced green onion instead of white. I added about a tablespoon of lemon juice and also 1 1/2 tablespoons of Mrs.Dash Garlic and herb seasoning. It was good to the last bite. I have a little left over for tomorrow I just cant wait to eat it up.
I loved these and will probably be making them often! I did add the Old Bay seasoning, and didn't use the dill. A litter heavier on the Worcestshire and hot sauce as well according to my own tastes. I found increasing the bread crumbs and decreasing the mayo made them a little sturdier. It also will help if you use the white albacore as opposed to the chunk lite tuna. It is a little drier. As for the people complaining about texture- it is still tuna so it will be a little mushy, but I cooked mine on an indoor grill on the solid side and cooked them til they were browned on both sides and heated through. They came out wonderful! Thanks to the chef for a new great way to prepare tuna!!
I think I rated this already but I had to come back to share what I did with this recipe tonight. I ran out of bread crumbs so I used Doritos and french fried onions in place of the onions and bread crumbs. Hehehe...It was really very tasty! A very versitile recipe that will definitely stay in my recipe box :)
Good way to use canned tuna. I omitted the chopped onion, red bell peppers, and celery. and included the green chile, onion, and garlic paste I made yesterday. I added more hot sauce, etc. Might want to add more bread crumbs and cook longer for a slightly tougher texture. Probably would bake well, but I like the sear on the oustide.
AWESOME!!.... I found these and they looked interesting and like something i wanted to try.... everyone liked the change of pace... they were excellant tasting but a little difficult to form into paddies.... once you get them formed and in the pan you are good to go though... EXCELLANT
These had really good flavor. I give it 4 stars at the insistence of my fiance, who thinks his tuna burgers are the best ever (hehe). He really wasn't all that crazy about the chunks of celery, so next time I would probably put the celery and pepper (I omit the onions) through the food processor. I did use 2 cans of tuna, keeping all other ingredients the same, and ended up with 4 thick burgers. Thank you, this is a really tasty, really economical recipe!
Another recipe I can't believe I haven't reviewed! I've made this over and over again. They are so flavorful and actually healthy! I use Sriracha hot chili sauce, and you only need about a tablespoon unless you like it really spicy! I serve them on wholegrain sandwich thins. Delish! Oh, and I double it so we have leftovers. Definitely try this one!
Great recipe idea! I wasn't able to follow the recipe exactly, because I didn't have all ingredients on hand, but it turned out really well. I used nonfat yogurt instead of mayo, 2 cans of tuna and cooked them on my george foreman grill. I will definitely make this again and try different flavor combinations. Healthy, super easy and budget friendly!
These were delicious! They had a lot of flavor! I did have to double the bread crumbs so they werent so wet. These were great on buns with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. They made a great sandwich and is a great healthier alternative to hamburger. Thanks for the great recipe!
The KEY STEP is in using WHITE CHUNK to have no moisture/wetness problems. I used 2 cans (6 oz or 170 gms) . We didn't have any Italian bread crumbs so used PANKO Japanese style bread crumbs. Increased the mayo to 1/2 cup. Mashed all the tuna up separately before adding all the other ingredients and used the back of a wooden spoon to press down the mix until it was really firm. Put it in the fridge for 30 minutes as suggested and then followed the recipe's instructions. the burgers stayed firm, were easy to turn over and came out A-1. Really tasty. My wife said "that's a keeper". She had hers without the bun and remarked that one could if wished serve them like that with a a side dish (such as garlic shrimp, a veggie and salad
These are absolutely delicious! I used chili powder instead of sauce, because that's what Ii had on hand. Used much less of it though. Afer cooling in the fridge for many hours, they were still very delicate and hard to handle, so do NOT flip more than once! I served them with homemade burger buns(burger or hotdog buns from this site),some tartar sauce, and a leaf of lettuce. Heavenly!! Next time, I'll try to find a way to make these less fragile, but taste the same. Thanks so much!
Pretty good, actually. It definitely helps by draining the tuna well and even squeezing out any excess water. I added some Old Bay and cayenne pepper to mine, and I felt that the spiciness was a fantastic compliment to these. This is another great way to use up those tuna cans in the cupboard.
I love these burgers. I was nervous about how it was going to come out. I dont like spicy foods so i left the hot sauce and chilli sauce out. It was great and my family loved them. The second time we made them my sister used two cans of tuna because she felt that the burger were too thin.
These were great! I've been referring to them as "The Poor Man's Crab Cake". :) I did make a few modifications- I used a 4.5oz can of albacore and a 4.5oz packet of garlic and herb flavored tuna, and subbed egg substitute for the egg, green pepper for the red, and miracle whip for the mayo. I also added a little garlic powder. I was able to make 4 perfect patties without refrigerating by forming the mix into a ball, scoring into 4 equal sections, rolling each section into a ball and pressing these into the frying pan. These will definitely be an addition to our dinner menu! Thanks!
I wasn't that big of a fan. I didn't listen to other reviewers about using plain bread crumbs over Italian, if I made them again I'd use plain. Something (probably oregano) was overpowering. I added lemon juice and thought about adding dill pickles but didn't (maybe next time).
Love love love this recipe! Made it for the first time last night and my whole family was thrilled. I used plain bread crumbs because that's what I had, and I didn't have chili sauce so that was omitted.
I like these, but always have trouble cooking them. Somehow I can never seem to get the middles cooked very easily, so they have a strange texture. I've tried grill pans and also baking them (375 degrees, flipping after 10 minutes, it worked pretty well.) I leave out the dill, and use more breadcrumbs. I think I'd be giving this 5 stars if I could ever figure out what I'm doing wrong in the actual cooking department!
