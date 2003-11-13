Tasty Tuna Burgers

I've been using allrecipes for a few years now, but never opened an account until just now to review this delicious recipe. Being Lent, I had my doubts that any non-meat burger would be tasteless and just wouldn't compare to the real thing. Though I find this particular recipe more similar to a crab cake rather than an actual burger, it is still one of the most delicious thing that I can say has come out of my kitchen. The patty was moist, packed with flavor, cooks at super speed, easy to make (one bowl, one pan, one fork, one spatula), and is just overall comparable to the much more expensive cousin, the crab cake. I eliminated the red bell pepper (because I didn't have any), and eliminated the chili sauce, hot pepper sauce, and burger fix-ins. I also used albacore tuna (I can't imagine this this being super fantastic if the chunk light tuna was being used), which can be found in huge packs at Costco, or any other wholesale store. When I was cutting up the onion and celery, I had my doubts. I usually do not appreciate crunchy vegetables inside cooked food because of textural differences. However, for the few minutes it took to cook the patty, the vegetables turned out PERFECTLY. Not too crunchy, not too soggy. I made some for my mom, who is my toughest critic, and she LOVED them! I am so grateful that I was given another reason to use those cans in the back of my cabinet other than to make bland tuna sandwiches! I will definitely be making these often.