Butter Fragranced Frog Legs

Rating: 4.09 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very popular dish in most Asian seafood restaurants. The crispy breaded frog legs blend very well with the melted garlic butter sauce. I serve mine on a platter garnished with lettuce leaves, sliced tomatoes, and lime wedges. Enjoy!

By L.N

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dipping Sauce:

Directions

  • Place the frog legs into a bowl and sprinkle with a mixture of 2 teaspoons sugar, garlic salt, and black pepper. Toss until evenly coated, then set aside to marinate for 30 minutes.

  • Heat at least 2 inches of oil in a large, heavy pot to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix the frog legs in the beaten egg to coat, then drain off excess. Toss in cornstarch, and shake off excess. Fry in hot oil until golden brown and cooked through; 4 to 5 minutes. Turn once to insure they cook evenly.

  • While the frog legs are cooking, melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat; stir in 2 teaspoons of minced garlic. Cook gently for about 3 minutes until the garlic softens, season with salt to taste.

  • When the frog legs have finished cooking, drain well on paper towels, then place onto a serving dish. Pour garlic-butter sauce overtop; serve with dipping sauce.

  • To make the dipping sauce, stir together the soy sauce, lime juice, chili paste, 1 teaspoon of sugar, and 1 teaspoon of minced garlic in a small bowl. Season to taste with sesame oil if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 18g; cholesterol 158.1mg; sodium 2773.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2010
These were delicious! I was a frog leg novice until today. This is simple to prepare. In fact I blogged about this recipe. The only change I made was to add a little water to the beaten egg. I'm not sure it would coat an entire pound of frog legs otherwise. One part of this recipe puzzled me: it calls for chili paste or chili sauce. After getting some guidance on the Recipe Exchange I went shopping for some Asian Chili Sauce. I bought two types sweet and hot divided the sauce and made some of each. Both were delicious. I will make this recipe again even though I couldn't convince any one else to try it. Maybe next time! Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

OTCLorraine
Rating: 2 stars
01/08/2016
Had to have been the cornstarch. Plus makes the oil really dirty after 2 set of legs. Now I had some thick 5lb's of legs but there was no flavor. Dipping sauce tasted like soy sauce. Not a fan. L from FL repin Cajun cafe on the bayou.. park blvd. From the Gulf. sorry. Read More
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2011
The frog legs were awesome with the butter garlic sauce but we all thought that there was just a bit too much salt when adding in the soy sauce. I would for sure half it or dilute it. Read More
Helpful
(14)
darlene k
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2010
Good. Really good. Four middle school aged boys at home and they loved it especially the dipping sauce. Very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(5)
omerrick
Rating: 4 stars
01/14/2011
It was good. Best to eat fresh though. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Charlie910
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2012
I love it! The seasoning was excellent! I just realized I forgot the cornstarch but it was minor. The dipping sauce is too salty so I added more sugar. Read More
tfw64
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2017
I loved this recipe. I made it exactly as stated (or as closely as I could) with the exception of adding a pinch of ginger to the marinade. I don't know if it made a big difference or not. I do know that this was as close to what I get at the buffet as I have come. Next time I am going to try adding just a bit of white pepper to the egg mixture. I tried to add a good photo but just end up with the same photo same size duplicated...sorry Read More
stade1cm
Rating: 2 stars
01/08/2016
My boyfriend and I tried this. We weren't impressed. It tasted very fishy. Maybe we got old frog legs. Or maybe we don't like frog legs since neither of us have had frog legs before. Read More
