Butter Fragranced Frog Legs

Rating: 5 stars These were delicious! I was a frog leg novice until today. This is simple to prepare. In fact I blogged about this recipe. The only change I made was to add a little water to the beaten egg. I'm not sure it would coat an entire pound of frog legs otherwise. One part of this recipe puzzled me: it calls for chili paste or chili sauce. After getting some guidance on the Recipe Exchange I went shopping for some Asian Chili Sauce. I bought two types sweet and hot divided the sauce and made some of each. Both were delicious. I will make this recipe again even though I couldn't convince any one else to try it. Maybe next time! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars The frog legs were awesome with the butter garlic sauce but we all thought that there was just a bit too much salt when adding in the soy sauce. I would for sure half it or dilute it. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Good. Really good. Four middle school aged boys at home and they loved it especially the dipping sauce. Very tasty! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars It was good. Best to eat fresh though. Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars Had to have been the cornstarch. Plus makes the oil really dirty after 2 set of legs. Now I had some thick 5lb's of legs but there was no flavor. Dipping sauce tasted like soy sauce. Not a fan. L from FL repin Cajun cafe on the bayou.. park blvd. From the Gulf. sorry.

Rating: 4 stars I love it! The seasoning was excellent! I just realized I forgot the cornstarch but it was minor. The dipping sauce is too salty so I added more sugar.

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe. I made it exactly as stated (or as closely as I could) with the exception of adding a pinch of ginger to the marinade. I don't know if it made a big difference or not. I do know that this was as close to what I get at the buffet as I have come. Next time I am going to try adding just a bit of white pepper to the egg mixture. I tried to add a good photo but just end up with the same photo same size duplicated...sorry