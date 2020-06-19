Butter Fragranced Frog Legs
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 432.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 28.8g 58 %
carbohydrates: 37.3g 12 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 3 %
sugars: 4.8g
fat: 18g 28 %
saturated fat: 6.4g 32 %
cholesterol: 158.1mg 53 %
vitamin a iu: 321.6IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 4.1mg 7 %
folate: 30.2mcg 8 %
calcium: 52.4mg 5 %
iron: 3.4mg 19 %
magnesium: 45.8mg 16 %
potassium: 538.4mg 15 %
sodium: 2773.8mg 111 %
calories from fat: 161.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved