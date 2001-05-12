Ahi Poke Basic

It was awesome! We get this dish as a shared appetizer at our local 5-star sushi joint and i decided to give it a try at home. I improvised from this recipe to try and match the way they make it at the restaurant. Made a much smaller amount because I was testing it out. Used 1 piece of sashimi tuna about 6" round by 1" thick. What I did different: Skipped the macadamia nuts. Eyeballed the soy sauce / sesame oil ratios (again – i made a smaller amount) I added some red pepper flakes that I ran through spice grinder for more powdery consistency Also add avocado to your shopping list. It’s about 1/2 avocado per serving. NOTE: DO NOT put avocado in marinate because it will break down and turn to mush. Wait until you're ready to plate to add avocado. Cut into similar sized chunks as the tuna. Next time – I’m going to try to find the orange roe and add a spoonful to the marinade. Came out VERY VERY close to the restaurant in flavor and consistency. We loved it! Absolutely will be making it again.