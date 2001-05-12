Ahi Poke Basic

This is a standard raw tuna (poke) salad served in most Hawaiian homes. Although unconventional, it is sure to please the more adventurous seafood lovers. Be sure to use fresh tuna for the very best flavor, although fresh frozen tuna will produce acceptable results. This makes 4 main course servings or 8 appetizer servings.
FANTASTIC. I would recommend halving the amount of soy, so you can enjoy the delicate flavor of the tuna. I used 1/4 cup of soy/teriyaki sauce (for 1 pound of tuna) and it was the perfect amount. I too omitted the nuts and instead of red pepper I dusted a little wasabi powder over the top. I served with sticky rice, a cucumber salad, and sake, and my boyfriend and I enjoyed a wonderful little Japanese dinner at home. Thank you for the recipe!!!
Poke does not have mac nuts in it. NEVER. The native "kukui nut" is some times added after it has been made into a preparation called "inamona." It does not taste like mac nuts. Leave out the mac nuts and add only enough shoyu to coat the fish and you'll have a modern rendition on poke. The more traditional poke is made from raw fish, sea-salt, inamona, and seaweed.
Yummy! I ommitted the macadamia nuts but all in all it was pretty good! 1 cup of soy sauce was a bit too much, as well as the 3/4 cup of green onions so i reduced it. But if you're a sashimi lover here's a recipe for you!
Aloha! Very ono recipe. A few suggestions: serve on thinly sliced green & red cabbage, side orders(small bowls of the following: wasabi, use low-sodium soy sauce (we like Aloha shoyu), red Hawaiian chili pepper water, side dish of inamona (kukui nuts), sliced pickled Maui onion and ogo (seaweed).
Having just returned from Hawaii we were still hungry for Ahi Poke which we ate there several times. I found this recipe and tried it and it was wonderful. Reducing the soy sauce was a great suggestion that I used. I toasted white and black sesame seeds and added them. I also made a light wasabe sauce to drizzle over the top, which is what we had in Hawaii and it really makes it pop. I will definitely be making this one when I get the craving again. Serving it is martini glasses is a really fun way to make an impression. A KEEPER.
This is simply divine! I made the recipe exactly as written to be able to give it a fair review. Not fair to make changes and then rate "my" recipe. I have made this several times since trying the suggestions of other reviewers. Always turns out great. I just don't think that you could ruin this!
This isn't good at all. I live in Hawaii and we sometimes get free ahi. I like the taste of poke better with cubed ahi, sesame oil, shoyu, tahini, a dash of oyster sauce, chopped chives, chopped maui onion, minced garlic, and seaweed. All to taste. You can omit the oyster sauce or omit the garlic. I would not recommend making this "nut" version at all.
It was awesome! We get this dish as a shared appetizer at our local 5-star sushi joint and i decided to give it a try at home. I improvised from this recipe to try and match the way they make it at the restaurant. Made a much smaller amount because I was testing it out. Used 1 piece of sashimi tuna about 6" round by 1" thick. What I did different: Skipped the macadamia nuts. Eyeballed the soy sauce / sesame oil ratios (again – i made a smaller amount) I added some red pepper flakes that I ran through spice grinder for more powdery consistency Also add avocado to your shopping list. It’s about 1/2 avocado per serving. NOTE: DO NOT put avocado in marinate because it will break down and turn to mush. Wait until you're ready to plate to add avocado. Cut into similar sized chunks as the tuna. Next time – I’m going to try to find the orange roe and add a spoonful to the marinade. Came out VERY VERY close to the restaurant in flavor and consistency. We loved it! Absolutely will be making it again.
We frequently eat tuna and hubby likes to rub the fish with sesame oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds. He then gives it a one minute sear on a very high heat. I happen to have some frozen from a previous dinner party, so this worked out perfectly for me. I didn't measure any of the ingredients, just eyeballed. The dish turned out fabulously Josh and I thank you for sharing this recipe!
YUMMY! I use to get this at a sushi bar, and now I can make it at home! It's delicious! Try it over sticky rice! I took out the macadamia nuts (which I really don't care for) but I added cucumber and boiled octopus and it is exactly the way they serve it at my favorite sushi bar!
THE BEST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! so easy and an absolute favorite with my family and friends. after i made it the first time they kept asking for more! and they still are! so i made it again and i will definitely be making this again in the future. i recommend only adding 1/2 cup soy sauce or less for every pound: i also ommited the mac nuts. the sesame oil is the secret ingredient here :D
I made this recipe as an appetizer for gourmet night (hawaiian theme) and it received rave reviews. I altered recipe based on reviews I read: I reduced soy sauce to 1/3 cup low sodium version based on using 1.5 lbs of yellowfin tuna (Cost Saving Tip: buy the tuna nuggets and price goes from $18/lb to $5/lb...same thing except leftovers not used for fillets/steaks). I used tabasco sauce instead of red pepper flakes & 1/3 cup chopped sweet onion with 1/3 cup green onions. I also added a tsp. of fresh grated ginger and the juice from 1 lemon. I, too, omitted the nuts and served on romaine lettuce leaves. Thank you for a great recipe.
I love ahi poke, 'dis da kine brah, melts in your mouth, ono. I did add 1/2 teaspoon of wasabi powder for a bite. The toasted sesame seeds and mac nuts adds a little crunch, which I love. I did use about 2 lbs. of ahi, fresh off the boat, had to clean fish myself, very fresh. MMM-YUMMMMM!!
this is really wonderful IF you and your guests like raw fish
Ahi Poke can be made many different ways. My favorite Ahi Poke was prepared by a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant. This recipe is similar to that of the restaurant. I added ginger (chopped small), white onion (sliced), lemon juice, and I used Shoyu sauce instead of regular soy sauce. It was delicious. My family asked for it two weekends in a row. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Loved this! I didn't have the nuts but didn't miss them - I did add a large tsp of minced ginger (from jar) and it added much flavor. Also followed other suggestions of cutting soy in half and using part teryaki sauce. Will make this again and again. I served over mixed salad greens as first course - got raves.
Very very good. Actually better than what I've had at a local restaurant which is known for their Ahi Poke. I did add a touch of fresh ginger and left out the nuts. I made a small amount (1/2 lb of Ahi) just for me to try. I'll make this again for a crowd.
This was awesome! I made it for a dinner party I had and everyone loved it... including the non-sushi eaters! I did omit the mac nuts and I used Aloha Shoyu sauce instead of regular soy sauce. I also used about 2 1/2 pounds. I will definitely be making this recipe many more times!
Onolicious! This is the basic shoyu poke style that you see everywhere in Hawaii. There are many different types of poke, so keep that in mind when comparing to the traditional Hawaiian poke made with inamona. Also, not every style of poke has seaweed in it!
It was ok, next time I'd cut down the red pepper, even though I like spicy, this ended up too spicy, even hubby thought so. Didn't add the nuts
Excellent for entertaining! My only recommendation would be to decrease the amount of soy. the 1st time i made it i used the recipe amount of soy & the soy completely overwhelmed the dish. Nex time i used less & was VERY happy w/ the results...my friends loved the dinner!
hawaii808 is right. I have had lots of poke and it is not soupy or runny at all. A full cup of shoyu would really be too much. I have never had it with mac nuts either. The key it a balance of cut size and flavor strength. It is supposed to taste more sesame than shoyu.
Wow! I made this today out of some leftover VERY lightly seared ahi steaks. I had them in the fridge, so I cubed it up & used it. I didn't follow this recipe exactly, as I was missing some ingredients, but this is how I made it: I cubed the tuna & put it in a bowl. I added soy sauce, a little teryaki, ginger soy dressing/marinade I had on hand, crushed red pepper flakes, freshly ground pepper, minced garlic, & lime juice. I served it over sticky Japanese rice & it was AMAZING. It tasted exactly like I expected it to. Yum@!
Definitly a recipe for sashimi lovers. Taste fabulous! I loved the ingredients so much that I used it to fry cubed chicken on rice, which was also great. I did cut the soy sauce down for that meal. Enjoy.
Loved this recipe!!! This was the first one I ever tried on allrecipe and my fiance and I loved it. It's great as a started, but we've had it as a main course with lots of sushi rice. So far we've used the frozen tuna sashimi because it's so much cheaper than the fresh kind, but it still tastes great. I followed some of the other tips, most importantly halving the soy sauce in the original recipe. This is a must try!
Super simple to make and was a big hit at the party! I served the poke on top of fried won ton wrappers with wakame salad and drizzled with sriracha sauce for some heat. I will definitely make this again.
This got great reviews at my house. I followed reviewers' suggestions to use less soy sauce and serve in a martini glass on sushi rice. I seared the tuna and added shrimp and avocado as I was trying to replicate an appetizer we had enjoyed at California Pizza kitchen. YUM! We will enjoy this again soon.
excellent starter! i limit the soy, and the scallions. i also pound the sesame seeds with a mortar and pestle, and make the sauce using the ground seeds, along red rooster chili paste instead of the crushed red pepper. i added a bit of sesame oil, and finely chopped cucumber for some crunch. all in all very good. my husband and i both loved it!
Nice recipe if you halve the soy sauce. Haven't tried it with the macademia nuts.
I made this with rare sashimi-grade tuna, eliminated the macademia nuts and added some radish sprouts (found in Japanese markets). It was a perfect starter for our Japanese dinner, and everyone was very impressed!
one of my favorite foods when in Hawaii is the poke. This recipe is simple, and tastes just like that in the better resorts I've dined in. I too skipped the nuts in the recipe and find the better grade tuna you can find, the better this recipe turns out.
Real poke should have some seaweed, but I think it's a type that you're not going to find on the mainland (except maybe around SF). This recipe was a fantastic "mainland imitation." I would cut back on the soy to suit your taste, but be sure to use a good quality soy since so much of this flavor is based on that seasoning.
I have made this twice now and it has come out great each time. It is very easy to make and is very tasty. I don't use 100% soy sauce...I follow some of the other commenter's suggestions and use 50% terriyaki sauce and 50% soy sauce
Fabulous!!!!! OHHHH my! this was just yummy yummy! I've never done a raw tuna dish like this before. I've eaten dishes that was raw, but this was my 1st attempt and I'm in heaven. I totally had to stop myself from eating so much because I was making it for my daughter. I even had my husband sample it BEFORE I told him what it was...hehehe and he LIKED IT! I only made a half batch because where I am at, raw tuna steaks comes frozen & is slightly expensive and I truely wanted not to waste it. And it's totally not a wasted recipe. I did add the red pepper flakes and crushed them with the macadamia nuts with my chopper. There's nothing in this recipe I'd change. TY TY, it's a keeper.
I've been making this every other week since I discovered the recipe three months ago. It's a refreshing and tasty dish for warm/hot weather, and the leftover is great for packed lunch...it tastes even better the next day.
i combined all the ingredients (minus the mac nuts) before i poured the mixture onto the tuna. i ended up using about 2/3 of everything. i definitely would agree with others that said to use low sodium soy sauce. i didn't and i thought it was way too salty. my friends thought it was good still.
I was assisting my friends in making this dish last weekend and to my surprise I saw it came from AllRecipes.com. Nothing more to say about this recipe but simply AWESOME. I plan on making this again (and often). One little serving twist, for a elegant dinner, serve it in a Martini Glass and it will look like a $12-$15 app from a 5 Star Restaurant.
This is great. I would suggest that when the summer weather cools down and/or the winter, sear it on the outside and the inside is still raw; after it has soaked in the marinade. Put the meat back in sauce and enjoy.
I was glad to find this recipe. It was a good place to start and get an idea of what I wanted to do with my Poke. I defiantly did not need that much soy sauce, and I added some lemon juice, sesame oil, and hot chili oil added to the sesame seeds, sweet white and green onions. No Mac nuts were needed. I didn't want to modify the fish too much because I do t feel Poke needs to be anything but simple. It's delicious as a simple, basic recipe. Some rice with it and yum!!
Pretty decent standard recipe to get you started... I'll add a few of my additions. I use light soy sauce.. it's better for you, and less salty. I also add some diced cucumber and small cubed avocado (add that for a toss or two after you've tossed everything else a few time so as not to smash the avocado). I also add a little sirachi sauce instead of the red pepper. Sometimes a little shredded seaweed can be good, too.
Simple, great tasting poke. Everyone I make it for, loves it. Never knew it could be so easy. The only *, would be that the red chili’s can get spicy if you don’t measure exactly. Besides that eat up.
I made this for my family and friends. I cut way back on the soy cause and only used a bit less than 1/4 cup. Also added fresh grated ginger, fresh garden chili pepper, and cut an Avocado on the side. Everyone love it so much I am asked to make it every Sunday during football season.
Made it with just soy sauce, chili flakes (habanero), sea salt, mixed sesame seeds and a bit of vegetable oil. Definitely reccomend keeping it seperate from the rice when served because it does not taste as good warm. Will def make again, super simple and tasty! P.S. use gloves when handling the fish or you'll be dealing with fishy hands for the rest of the day...
This is a very easy and delicious dosh to make for company! My husband and I make this dish every chance we could and the plus side to having this dish is, if marinated longer than 2 hrs, the flavors really blend well. Love it! !
Tasty, but not like our authentic Hawaiian Poke. I found a poke seasoning mix on Amazon that has Kukui nut in it, which is authentic, they also have dried ogo (unless you can get fresh)..much better with these two ingredients. Leave out the macnuts.
I do not use american soy EVER so I replaced it with Ponzu sauce, and macadamia nuts should not be in Poke... I used a 1/2 cup of Avocado (for 1 lb Tuna) and added 1/2 tsp. minced garlic, I also used Smoked Sesame Oil (light flavor but needed) and sesame seeds. This turned out Perfect
I will definitely make it again! I added some seaweed salad (from Kroger sushi deli) and shredded carrots. I did not use any nuts. We ate it on a bed of Jasmine rice. Wonderful! (I will try it with raw salmon instead of tuna sometime.)
Didn't have soy sauce so I used Amino Acid which I knew would be salty....and it was. I don't suggest using that as a soy substitute. I made wanton crisps by taking wanton wrappers, sprayed both sides with olive oil, cut them in triangle halves and baked 5-6 min. in a 375 oven. Your times may vary. Knowing the Poke would be a bit salty I did not salt the crisps.
I have made his several times but without the macadamia nuts. I used them this time to add crunch, definitely not necessary. Make sure you toast the sesame seeds they make a nice pop. Low sodium soy sauce and I add 1/2 lime juiced and some grated ginger. I always add some finely diced jalapeños for some heat. Will serve this over sticky rice and/or Romain lettuce. I get my tuna fresh from the NC coast. Yum!
Excellent! I made this as a spur of the moment thing. I had ahi tuna and didn’t want to sear it so I gave it a shot. Since it wasn’t planned and a storm raged outside, I didn’t have any sesame seeds. So I made some coconut sticky rice, placed some finely shredded romaine lettuce (next time I’ll plan better and get some seaweed) and placed the poke on top. Absolutely delish and I didn’t miss the sesame seeds. I will definitely make this again!
