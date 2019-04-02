Famous Chicken Adobo
This classic adobo recipe is simple to make and famous with all who have tasted it. It has been modified to be a bit more saucy than traditional adobo, it is delicious served over rice.
My Filipino family's chicken adobo recipe is very similar. We use 1/4 cup red wine vinegar, 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1 cup water, 2 bay leaves, and omit pepper. A generous seasoning of granulated garlic can also be used in place of garlic cloves. A nice variation is also adding a little ground ginger. Delicious over steamed white rice!Read More
If you like soy sauce, this is the dish for you. That was pretty much all my husband and I tasted. As one reviewer commented, it's pretty salty even with low-sodium soy sauce. It's not a terrible dish, but the flavor is one dimensional.Read More
I have been making this recipe for a while and I make it with some slight variations. I have never added the garlic powder or pepper. I just brown the chicken, add the garlic and onion and then put in equal parts white vinegar, low sodium soy sauce, and water (start with 1 c each...use enough to cover the chicken in the pot). Then I let it simmer for an hour. It is AWESOME! If you haven't tried chicken adobo, it is a must and this recipe won't steer you wrong!
Im a Filipino and proud that the #1 Filipino dish got a good reviews.Try to marinate the chicken with soy sauce and vinegar overnight or few hours before cooking.My mother always do this(marinate).It taste better.Me and my Filipino friend cook this and put a whole lot of onions and peppers.We both sniffing while eating coz its too spicy and thats the way we like it....
If you don't like tangy, don't make this. It's very tangy, and yes, authentic Filipino adobo doesn't have sugar in it, but Chinese-Filippino versions do - usually rock sugar, 1-2 star anise and coconut milk is sometimes added. These additions definitely soften out the strong vinegar flavor. I always use equal parts vinegar/soy sauce and add about 4-5 tablespoons brown sugar and appx. 1/3 cup coconut unsweetened coconut milk. Or else it's fine without the coconut too. I would definitely use only dark meat for this dish, since chicken breasts dry out too quickly and make even worse left overs.
My mother-in-law (a filipina) likes to make her Adobo slightly sweet. This recipe is nice and saucy unlike my MIL's. So, I added about 1 tsp. of sugar. It was perfect! I'm going to make it again tonight!
There's no meet to put onions. Adobo is supposed to be salty, peppery and garlic-y. adobo also taste better with crunchy fried garlic bits and toasted (crushed) peanuts on top. And guys, I always make sure that 1/4 of the meat has fat or else it'll go super dry. If the vinegar and soy sauce started to boil, DON'T stir, or else the liquids won't thicken up. The sauce is supposed to be shiny. If it's too salty for you're taste, try adding brown sugar.
This was delicious. The only things I changed in the recipe is I added 1 tsp of sugar and used bone-in chicken thighs. My family absolutely loved the chicken.
Very easy recipe and the family enjoyed it! The only thing I would change next time is a little more onion and a little less soy sauce.
Oh.My.God!! This was absolutely delicious!! I've never left a review on here before, but after eating the leftovers today & being reminded of how yummy this was, I had to! I tried to make it as close to the recipe as possible--but after reading the reviews, I had to make a few little changes :-) And I loved that I had ALL the ingredients on-hand! I cooked the onion/garlic til very brown (so onions would be sweet instead of too strong). I used chicken thighs, since that's what I had here. Then *I also added about 1-1.5 C WATER so that the chicken was soaking more in liquid (and the sauce DEFINITELY didn't have a watered down taste!) *I only added about 1/4 t pep & 1/2 t gar pwdr. 1T sounded like WAY too much pepper, and with the garlic already in there, I didn't see the need for that much extra gar powder--and I LOVE garlic!. I wanted it extra saucy, so *I used 1/2C vinegar, and about 1/2C + 2T soy sauce. and finally at the end, after tasting it & feeling like it was a bit on the vinegary side, *I added about 1T brown sugar. This was a BIG hit! My husband, Mom & I LOVED it, 8yr old said it was 'really good' & VERY picky 3yr old actually liked it (said "mmmm mommy this is yummy"!) (ironically my other 8yr old who eats everything I cook, didn't like all the sauce I put on his rice, and I had to give him plain rice. although he liked the chicken taste without all the sauce) Thanks Angela for such a yummy way for me to try making Filipino food!
Delicious and easy. It seemed kind of silly to put in fresh garlic and then add garlic powder, so I just used about 8 cloves of garlic and added it with the onion. I used almost 5 lbs of chicken I think (leg quarters) and there was plenty of sauce to go around. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Adobo is easy to make and delicious with rice. Believe it or not, I throw everything and simmer (about 35 minutes). I usually use whole chicken cut up (or use legs), use the same amount of vinegar as soy sauce, whole peppercorn, pounded garlic, (it's okay to not add onions), bay leaf, and enough water to cover about half the meat. After simmering, increase the heat to "fry" the chicken from the chicken fat and have just a thickened sauce, do not dry it. I love using pork ribs or even baby back ribs instead of chicken.
I made this today but did it in a slow cooker and it was wonderful. I used some boneless chicken breast that I had cleaned and previously frozen in individual freezer bags. I put 5 frozen halved breasts in the cooker, added all the ingredients the recipe called for, but added some frozen roasted red peppers I had in the freezer to add a little color. Set the cooker to low and 4 hours later added some frozen chopped spinach and continued to slow cook. An hour later, I made some quick cooking white rice, boiling it in a chicken stock I had and served the chicken over the rice. The chicken browned from the color of the juice and just fell apart with a fork, so very tender. My husband and I just loved it, as did another male guest we had over tonight and there was very little remaining. I know I will make this recipe often in our home. Thanks angelaBBf
I made this for my husband who grew up in the Philippines. He LOVED this dish. He said it smelled and tasted just like home. I followed the recipe pretty closely but used white wine vinegar because that's what I had on hand. We thought it was too peppery so next time I will decrease the pepper to 1/3 tbsp or so. For the other reviewers that thought this dish was too salty, my husband explained that traditional adobo is supposed to be salty. But that can always be adjusted to your taste. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. This will be a regular at our house. :)
I made this for the first time this week. We both enjoyed it. I followed a couple of different suggestions from other reviewers (lowered amt. of vinegar, added coconut milk to the sauce and cooked the jasmine rice with a combination of coconut milk and water). The next time I make it I think I will finish it with a few chopped peanuts or cashews. This might not be traditional but I think I would have enjoyed the texture of some nuts. I've filed it away in my "Quick and Easy Dinner" folder. Those are the best recipes: quick, easy and delicious.
I used skinless chicken thighs, and just skipped the browning step. I put in 1 cup of the low-sodium soy, and used only 1/2 cup red wine vinegar. Used 5-6 smashed garlic cloves, onion, 2 TBSP black pepper, 2 bay leaves, as well as garlic powder and onion powder (Jacques Pepin always advises to use both the powders as well as the actual onion & garlic for maximum flavor). I would have given this 5 stars, but I decreased the vinegar as I was concerned there would be too much vinegar, as other reviewers stated. I don't think there was enough! Next time, I'll use a full cup of white vinegar. Then I think it'll be perfect! Cooked in the crockpot on high for 4-5 hrs, & added in some matchstick carrots for the last 2 hours.
To lighten this up a bit to fit my weight loss program, I used skinned chicken leg quarters and did not brown them first in any oil. I only used 1/3 cup of soy sauce instead of 2/3, and increased the bay leaves to 4. This smelled wonderful while it was cooking, and the sauce cooked down to a thick glaze. I served the chicken with braised baby bok choy and a cucumber mango salad. Dinner was absolutely delicious! Thank you so much for the post!
There are VERY FEW dishes that I make over and over and this is one! MY MEAT AND POTATOES FAMILY LOVED IT -- just use less pepper. I hurt myself with all that heat! EXCELLENT~
I had never tried chicken adobo before, but decided to give it a chance. DELICIOUS! It doesn't get much easier than this. I used 5 lbs of chicken thighs with skin removed. I used 1 cup of regular soy sauce & 1 cup vinegar. I omitted the sliced onion since most of my kids don't care for it and used onion powder instead. I only used about 1 tsp of pepper. This was one of those dishes where I couldn't stop saying "Mmmm" while I was eating it! Even though I didn't use reduced sodium soy sauce, I didn't find the finished dish to be too salty at all. I did add about 2 TBSP brown sugar. This was fabulous served over rice with steamed broccoli on the side. YUMMY! Oh yah, most of my kids really liked it, especially my pickiest one!
A very good adobo! Husband loved this! As an adobo, it was good, 4 stars. Needed a little more tang.
This is the world's most simple and satisfying recipe, and I make it even simpler. First, there's no need to brown the chicken. I've done it and not done it, and it doesn't make a marked difference in the flavor - you would think it would because "brown food tastes good" - but it doesn't change a lot. Second, I use whole peppercorns and just toss in anywhere from a tsp to a tbsp, depending on how much chicken I'm cooking, they cook down and soften and add a nice bite. Instead of mincing the garlic, I just hack the ends off of a whole head (yes, a whole head) or two (yes, two!) of garlic, peel them, and toss them into the pot whole, completely omitting the garlic powder because it just never tastes fresh. I like a lot of extra sauce because I eat this over rice, but I use less soy sauce than I do vinegar, at a very imprecise 3 glugs of soy sauce, to 5 glugs of vinegar, and then toss in a tbsp or so of white or brown sugar to temper the acidity. Everything else gets tossed into the pot at the same time, too, no browning, no precooking, nothing, for around 40 minutes, and it comes out perfect every time. If using bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, which I always do, the longer you let this simmer, the better it tastes, and the more tender the chicken gets. It's a pretty amazing dish - hard to mess up, easy to improvise and play with ratios, and yet always tasty.
I was really excited to try these as they had great reviews and looks super easy. I made this recipe according to the recipe with no changes. They were spicy, salty, and nothing extraordinary. Just average. I'll be deleting the recipe from my box.
I am no expert on Filipino food; however, I have a good friend who cooks for me who is (Filipino and expert). I made this for her and she said she almost couldn't tell it was not her own! Thanks for a great recipe!! I have used many times!!
This is delicious and its healthy.
Another person said that chicken breasts dry out too quickly and make awful leftovers. All I had was chicken breasts and decided to try it anyway because it sounded so delicious. It turned out to be a marvelous dish just using breasts! I used 2/3c soy sauce, 2/3c white vinegar, and 1/3c water, and added fresh green peppers, fresh musrooms, sundried tomatoes, and fresh green beans. Served over brown rice with warm sourdough bread and salad. It was nice and saucy, and a perfect meal. I also thought the flavors blended nicely together, no overwhelming taste of vinegar or soy sauce. Thank you for this wonderful submission!
I'm not sure what went wrong here, but despite using low sodium soy sauce, all we could taste was salt. It was so overpowering I couldn't finish my portion. I'll pass on this one.
This was outstanding! I added 1 tsp of sugar as per another reviewer suggested. I too like a smidgen sweeter. You MUST use low sodium soy sauce and even then it is salty but oh so good. Don't skimp on the onions! I used a half an onion cause we normally don't like too many onions. BUT we WISH we used at least one big onion that would have been perfect. This dish has incredible flavor! I never had this dish before and I made the mistake of making spicy potatoes with it. You need mild sides with this one. Like Mashed potatoes or white rice. And if your nat a fan of HOT, I would cut the pepper down to a teaspoon. Definatly a keeper!
Yum! I made a slightly different version of this recipe, and it was sooooo good! I used1/4 cup red wine vinegar and 2 bay leaves (as JC Perez listed in his version), 2/3 cup soy sauce, 1/3 cup coconut milk, 3/4 cup water, and all fresh garlic. I used chicken tenders, browned them first, then added the garlic and onion, sauteed them for a few minutes, then added the other ingredients. I then added a can of baby corn, and I simmered all the ingredients together for 10-15 minutes. I served it over jasmine rice which I cooked in 1 cup coconut milk and 3 cups water. Adding the coconut milk to the rice and to the adobe cut the saltiness just the right amount. This was simple, filling, and fantastic! I will make this again and again!
This comes out perfect every time. I make dream rice or Mexican rice. I also add corn starch to the adobo so that we can spoon the thickened sauce over the rice. A+
I made this for dinner last night and everybody LOVED it. I did make a few changes to make it South Beach Diet friendly (I used EVOO instead of vegetable oil and used boneless skinless chicken breasts) and it was still fantastic. We had it served over brown rice w/ a ride of sugar snap peas. YUM!!!
It was a little too salty for me, and I even put less soy sauce than it called for. I also stir fried some veggies and added it to it. It was very easy to make, just a little salty. My husband however loved it..So I guess it just depends on the person.
This was really good. I used 1/2 cup of soy and 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar because it's what I had and what I thought would suit my family's taste. Skipped the garlic powder and used a ton of fresh garlic. The four chicken thighs I used were so tender they fell off the bone after about 6 hours in the crock pot. I added some red bell pepper and green cabbage for color and veggies, it was a really good combination. Served over jasmine rice-yum. Thanks for sharing.
I found the vinegar in this recipe to be extremely overpowering. I had to add water and sugar to cut it. After the additions, it was much better and my husband liked it a lot but I'm not sure if I will make it again.
This is a really simple and good adobo recipe. My husband's family is Filipino so he was raised on this. This passed his taste test. The only thing that kept me from giving it 5 stars is that it is too hot for my kids to eat. I think next time I will omit the pepper.
Yummy recipe! Used wings and bonless chicken breasts (personal preference). I used 1 cup apple cider vinegar and 2/3 cup low sodium soy sauce. LOTS of garlic - probably about 10 cloves worth, 1 tsp. of black pepper corns and about 3 bay leaves. Browned the onions and garlic in the pan then added chicken. Placed the browned chicken in my old roasting pan. Deglazed the frying pan with the vinegar, soy, and 1 cup of water. Cooked at 325* for about 2 hours (1.5 hours with the lid on, the last 30 min. w/lid off) and it was divine! Great flavor! Thanks for the inspiration angelaBBf!
Wow yummy!
Very easy and good. For the person who says it was "bitter" tasting; my advise is to check the date on the vinegar. Old vinegar will taste bitter. My mom made this all the time and since she passed away I missed having this. It tasted very much like what she used to make us. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
its ok
What a disappointment! We thought we were selecting something with Latin American influences that would knock our socks off but found we had an Asian salt lick instead. If you like soy, this recipe is for you, but save yourself the time and the chicken and drink it straight from the bottle. Not sure what is so famous about it except that none of us at the party will ever forget how much we disliked it.
This was great! My husband loved it! I added a cup of water and a teaspoon of sugar because I was afraid it would be too salty (as mentioned in some reviews) but it was really good. He deemed it "Make againable". This was a nice change to boring chicken. And it was so easy! Thanks for sharing!
I love this!... as did my husband and 8 year old daughter.
Delicious Adobo recipe! I added 1/3 cup of water in fear that it would be too salty, and it came out perfect. Next time I will add some more onion. I piled the sauteed onion on top of my chicken, I wish I had more for the left over pieces. Thank you angelaBBF!
Used 3 lbs of chicken thighs, followed rest exactely and it came out great! My kids really enjoyed it.
This recipe was a winner in my household! The only con is too much pepper. Next time I will use 1/2 tblspn of pepper. I see why low sodium soy sauce is recommended. If you use the original soy sauce the outcome could be too salty. Thanks for sharing!
It has only a soy sauce taste. It asks for a whole Tablespoon of pepper and garlic powde and there is already 2 Tablespoons of garlic. And a Tablespoon of pepper is WAY too much. It says to "season" it so I think the tablespoon measurement might be a typo. I didn't have 3 lbs of chicken.
Yum! I originally made this recipe exactly following instructions, using thighs because that's what I had in the fridge. We liked it but found the soy a little overpowering. I altered it to use 1/2 cup soy and 1/2 cup vinegar - and with that small adjustment it is superb. I usually serve it with fried rice and egg rolls. My whole family devours it!
I am 1/2 filipino.. made this recipe and was DELICIOUS!! I only made 2 slight modifications - #1 - I did not remove the chicken after I browned it and #2 added 1/4 cup of water.. great recipe :)
Hubby said this was the best chicken adobo I have ever made! The entire family loved it! Will make it again!!
My variations include adding a shot of sherry, a tablespoon or two of sugar and a piece of star anise along with the soya sauce and water. Cook that up and the flavour is far from bland, plain or just salty. For colour my dad used to add chunks of carrot and let that cook along. If you want to thicken it, add a bit of cornstarch (1 tsp or so) disolved in water, and bring to a final boil.
I don't get it...I followed the recipe exactly, but mine didn't come out "saucy" at all. Also, there was WAY too much pepper in this. I'm going to keep looking for a good adobo recipe.
This is a real keeper. Made it as a low cal dinner and I'll be darned if it didn't turn out to be comfort food!
Smells like Filipino Adobo as it was simmering in the pot. Taste great too. It needed Whole Peppercorns in there to make it more authentic
This is a definite keeper!
Easy, fantastic, delicous!!
We did not care for this at all. The soy sauce overpowered all other flavors. Will not fix again.
I threw all the ingredients together, added carrot and onions, and just cooked the whole thing simmering in the broth. the flavor is really good and my son loves the cooked carrots with their salty/sweet flavor.
This was pretty good, I made it for a friend from Asia. I think next time I would cut back just a little bit on the vinegar.
I used lite soy sauce, but it came out too salty for my tastes, and I really like salty things, so long as they're not overly salty. I think the balance could have been better. I tried to correct this by adding sugar, and that kind-of helped, but the salty flavor was too much really. Even my guests who tasted it thought it was too salty, no one really even wanted any. I understand a lot of people really don't mind salty soy saucy asian foods, but I really do. I don't like that. I'm going to attempt this again, but this time I'm going to put more onion and garlic and less soy. I'm going to add water too. The vinegar was nice. Also, I used boneless thighs, so in the end the meat shredded apart, I will use full thighs with bones next time. I think this would be good if the balance can be found. I would have liked it to be less salty and more tangy. I suggest you make up the vinegar/water/soy liquid and taste it before adding it to the pot, to make sure it tastes good before it's too late. Also would have been better with some lime or lemon added I think. Cracked Peppercorns are better than regular pepper too. Good luck, don't make the mistake of doing this recipe without first tasting the sauce first.
My mother made this with equal parts soy sauce and vinegar, and no onions. The chicken was first cooked in the marinade and after it was fully cooked and tender (about 45 min), pan fried briefly in coconut oil, before adding back the sauce and heating through. I imagine many non-Filipinos would find this too salty, but remember that traditionally adobo is eaten with bland steamed rice, so the taste evens out. If preferred it would be easy enough to reduce the soy sauce/vinegar mixture and increase the water.
I dislike the chicken skin, so I made this with boneless, skinless chicken thighs that I cut into bite sized pieces. I also used rice wine vinegar instead of white vinegar. It was delicious! There is definitely a very strong vinegary taste to it, but I loved it. I would probably add more black pepper next time. I also added a cup of water and 5 peeled, hard-boiled eggs to the pot as it simmers (I think this is a Chinese or Vietnamese variant). The eggs soak up the color and flavor of the sauce and they are so delicious!
This is so good! omitted the bay leaf, you just don't need it. Don't add other things like the others as then it's not adobo...it's something else. Stick with the recipe.
Was a bit salty for my liking but once I mixed it with the rice it wasn't as bad. Good flavor once you get past the salty. Will try it again.
Great flavor! I followed the recipe as instructed, with one small change. My daughter does not like chicken bones, so I used boneless chicken breasts cut up into small pieces. Adjusted the cooking time down a little to compensate for no bones, and it's fabulous! Thinking of making this at our next family get-together.
Made this recipe for 100+ people (just used the recipe calculator to increase the measurements to serve 108!). I followed the suggestions in the reviews to not take out the chicken after browning and to just add everything to the chicken in the pot. I don't really like cooking or eating chicken, but this came out PHENOMENAL!! It wasn't vinegary at all, and it was a really simple recipe! My house is blazing hot from the stove going all day, but it smells AMAZING in here. Thanks so much, will definitely use this for family dinners!
Wow! So, so good!! A bit spicy bc of the pepper.
WAY TOO SALTY as written. I like the concept of the recipe so I am going to try again with half of the soy sauce called for and also increase the onion.
So yummy! I made it last night for my family and everything
wasn't a huge fan--there seemed to be way too much soy sauce. I also feel the recipe name should have some type of reference to the Filipino adobo vs. the traditional Spanish adobo. Very misleading.
I have made this exactly as written many times. My family loves it. It is quick and simple. I do prefer to use boneless skinless thighs and it takes no time at all to make. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
I love chicken adobo and it's so easy to make!! My mother in law is Filippino so when she first made it, I fell in love. It's ridiculously easy to make and it smells divine! Would happily suggest for any busy parents (like myself) to make this, its ridiculously quick to cook and works great in a slow cooker x
WOW!!! YUM!!I did use some of the suggestions like using 1c of water,vinegar, and soysauce. I also added 1tbs of brown sugar. It is VERY tangy, and I LOVE it!
I used chicken legs and thighs and added one tbsp of sugar like many suggested! It turn out great!
I've lived in Asia for over 16 years so I am quite familiar with Adobo;-) So my kids were quite excited when I was going to try and make it myself. Used recipe as a guideline for ingredients and made the below changes: Put fresh garlic and ginger into the cooking oil before frying the chicken. I used 2 large chicken breast for 1 adult and 2 kids. There is 1.5 portion as leftover. Besides all the seasoning required we added a teaspoon of sugar, a .5 tsp of pepper, .25 c of water, 2 large potatoes. Fry chicken first and then add all ingredients and bring it to a boil. Once boiling, let it simmer. Once potatoes are soft then its ready to serve. If you prefer thicker gravy (like we do), take a 2tsp of corn starch and mix with 2tsp of room temp water and add to the mixture. Let simmer and thicken to your liking. Chop spring onions and garnish the dish. Kids loved it!
Delicious! Close to my dad's recipe who is Filipino. We add the juice of 1/2 lemon, sometimes pork on the bone, or some firm chopped up bean curd (tofu). You can also use apple cider vinegar in place of white. Savory and soothing over fresh cooked white rice. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing.
We did NOT like this a bit - kids wouldn't even eat it and I barely got it down. VERY salty (and I love salty foods normally) and no flavor other than soy sauce. I followed the recipe exactly (something I rarely do) and tasted the sauce as it cooked - tasted too salty, so I added a few tablespoons of sugar to help balance it out (according to the reviews)and served it - ICK!! Won't be making again!
This is SOOOOOO GOOD! My roommate in college was Filipino and this tastes like the adobo her mother would make. I'm so glad you posted this one. The only change I made was to use Bragg's liquid aminos instead of soy sauce to cut the sodium, and it was wonderful.
This chicken was very good! I doubled this recipe. My entire family enjoyed it. I did modify a bit though. I changed the amount of pepper. I put about 3 tsp because, as i was adding it, it seemed like the whole 2 tbsp would be far too much. Even still I found it was just slightly too peppery. Had I added the 2 tbsp it would have been death by pepper. I also added about half a cup of water to create a little more liquid for the chicken to simmer in. All in all, this was a delicious & tangy dinner. Will make again & again.
This came out way too wet to put on rice. If you added some thickener it would work.
This recipe was fantastic! My husband and son loved it and said it was "a keeper". Thank you for a great recipe!
I'm a Filipino but I can't seem to get the right proportions on my adobo. I followed this recipe the other day and it was wonderful!!! I LOVE it! Thanks for sharing your recipe! :)
I made adobo for my first time last night using this recipe. It tasted just like mom's cooking :) I really recommend this recipe! It wasn't too salty and not too sweet. I'm def making this again.
My whole family enjoyed it.
I minced so many garlic cloves, I did not use the garlic powder (seemed redundant). I added 1 tsp of sugar, like other reviewers suggested. Worked out great!
This was great! We have had it several times, now; and it always comes out great. The original way and some of the suggested ways, also. It's always good! Thank you!
My son loves this recipe :-)
Add 1 1/2 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of sugar;)
If you love Chicken Adobo, this is a great recipe! I did add some brown sugar like a few other people did, about 4 tblspns. My whole family loved this.
This recipe is pretty good base because it has the perfect measurements for the soy sauce and vinegar. I just don't cook the chicken first. I do saute the onions and garlic with cooking spray and then add the chicken without skin and then add then add the soy sauce, vinegar and water and season with black pepper. No need for add'l garlic powder because the soy sauce is enough for my taste.
Followed directions exactly and it came out WAY too salty. Think next time I would add more water to dilute it, or broth or something.
This was delicious at first, but after a while the flavor was kind of overwhelming. I really liked it though. If you love soy sauce, then you will love this recipe.
It was a great easy recipe, but the pepper was a little too much for us. I'm going to cut it down to 1 teaspoon next time I make this. Also, my son wanted more sauce, so I will probably double the sauce ingredients next time as well.
2 Things, you don't need onion with the garlic, and you left out the fresh (sliced into thin pieces) Ginger Root. Also take out Bay leaf and strain broth of Ginger before adding to Chicken and rice. Other than that very good.
i just made this twice, once following directions which came out to peppery, so i made again with suggestions. i did equal parts soy sauce, vinegar, and water. no pepper a lil sugar and a splash of lemon juice and it came out great, wil make again
use the low sodium soy sauce!!!! it needs it lol and i agree with the added sugar, tastes amazing! my whole family loved this recipe!
I made it! Easy to follow recipe and it came out delicious. I am a teacher and I told my Filipino students I made this dish. They were so happy that I loved it.
tasted just like when my mom cooks it! it came out excellent! i used all drumsticks (they were on sale) and cooked w/ the skins on for more flavor.
Was in a hurry and had frozen thighs so followed recipe to the letter except I made it in my electric pressure cooker and cooked it for 60 minuted on 80 pressure with some chopped onion and 1/3C brown sugar. Was a hit with the kiddos and the hubby.
I've been making Chicken Adobo for years and this is, by far, the best Adobo recipe ever!! The only change that I made was omitting the garlic powder since it already called for the cloves in the recipe. I used more garlic cloves than what was called for.
definitely a keeper! I made this dish using skin-on chicken thighs and used readers' suggestions - used fresh garlic cloves, eliminated the pepper, added 2 bay leaves, substituted red wine vinegar for white, and added couple teaspoons of sugar to taste. I also added carrots and extra onions. I made a double batch and served it for company. They loved it! I simmered it for an hour over the stovetop, and the chicken was fall-off-the-bone tender. Great taste and easy to prepare. I'm making it again this week!