Famous Chicken Adobo

This classic adobo recipe is simple to make and famous with all who have tasted it. It has been modified to be a bit more saucy than traditional adobo, it is delicious served over rice.

By angelaBBf

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken pieces until golden brown on both sides, then remove. Stir in the onion and garlic; cook until they soften and brown, about 6 minutes.

  • Pour in vinegar and soy sauce, and season with garlic powder, black pepper, and bay leaf. Add the browned chicken, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the chicken is tender and cooked through, 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 97mg; sodium 1039.7mg. Full Nutrition
