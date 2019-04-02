Famous Chicken Adobo

Oh.My.God!! This was absolutely delicious!! I've never left a review on here before, but after eating the leftovers today & being reminded of how yummy this was, I had to! I tried to make it as close to the recipe as possible--but after reading the reviews, I had to make a few little changes :-) And I loved that I had ALL the ingredients on-hand! I cooked the onion/garlic til very brown (so onions would be sweet instead of too strong). I used chicken thighs, since that's what I had here. Then *I also added about 1-1.5 C WATER so that the chicken was soaking more in liquid (and the sauce DEFINITELY didn't have a watered down taste!) *I only added about 1/4 t pep & 1/2 t gar pwdr. 1T sounded like WAY too much pepper, and with the garlic already in there, I didn't see the need for that much extra gar powder--and I LOVE garlic!. I wanted it extra saucy, so *I used 1/2C vinegar, and about 1/2C + 2T soy sauce. and finally at the end, after tasting it & feeling like it was a bit on the vinegary side, *I added about 1T brown sugar. This was a BIG hit! My husband, Mom & I LOVED it, 8yr old said it was 'really good' & VERY picky 3yr old actually liked it (said "mmmm mommy this is yummy"!) (ironically my other 8yr old who eats everything I cook, didn't like all the sauce I put on his rice, and I had to give him plain rice. although he liked the chicken taste without all the sauce) Thanks Angela for such a yummy way for me to try making Filipino food!