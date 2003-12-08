Lobster and Chive Bisque

A quick and tasty bisque.

By Angie

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a medium size pot, saute lobster meat, onion and butter until onions are soft.

  • Stir flour into the pot. When all ingredients are well blended, add milk, salt and cream. Cook over a low heat until soup has thickened.

  • Garnish soup with green onions before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 105.5mg; sodium 799mg. Full Nutrition
