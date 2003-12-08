Lobster and Chive Bisque
A quick and tasty bisque.
Great starter recipe. Scaled down to 4 servings. Used a whole cup of lobster tail meat. Substited half cup of milk for chicken broth and added a good splash of red wine, and substituted sliced onions for chopped green onions Added about a teaspoon of parlsey a quarter cup celery, half teasppon of cayenne pepper, and half teaspoon of paprika and two tablespoons of chopped garlic. Sauteed garlic and celery with onions and lobster. Also added a quarter cup od crushed tomatoes for color and flavor. Be sure to increase quantity of flour to insure proper consistency. Simmered for an hour to get good infusion of flavors! Also added one bay leave while simmering. Tasted wonderful. Enjoy!Read More
I would probably add a little sherry next time to enhance flavour.Read More
I have done a lot of cooking within the past seven years, but until I sought out this recipe I had never attempted a lobster bisque. It was easy to make and tasted better than the bisque you order in a fine restaraunt. My girlfriend was very pleased and it made for a lovely dinner.
Thank you Angie. I made this for my mom's 50th birthday. She is a chef and was impressed. I added a tablespoon of tomato paste for color and subtituted fat free evaporated milk for the cream and no one could tell the difference. I am making it again for my husband tonight. He loves it!!!!
This recipe seems more like a starter. When it was done it tasted a bit bland to me. I added some bay leaves and a touch of paprika initially, then resorted to open a small can of tomato paste and milk and BLAM! That's what I was going for! YUM!
This was pretty good - I scaled it to two servings and used more lobster. It was a bit too salty, so I will reduce or eliminate the salt next time.
My husband and I enjoyed this one cold New England evening with a nice loaf of warm bread! (I tried it in the crockpot and it came out great~although it does take more time!) Thanks ANGIE!!
this soup was great and easy to make I did add a little pepper and paprika and a tablespoon of tomato paste for color my friends and family enjoyed, the only thing hold on the salt a little bit.
Fantastic! I made this for my wife and she went wild for it! Thanks for this excellent recipe!
I couldn't afford lobster, so I used crab and shrimp. It came out nice, though it needed to cook longer than the recipe said.
I've never made bisque before, nor even tasted it, so I was playing a guessing game of whether or not I did things right. It turned out fairly well, but I don't know that I would make it again. If I did, I would probably add more lobster meat (I didn't actually use enough in the first place, the tail I bought was only about 3/4 cups of meat), and I would definitely remember to cut it up a lot more than I had. My boyfriend and roommate both enjoyed it, but it was a little too bland for its rich texture.
I had 7 4oz cooked lobster tails left over from a crab boil that I used. I cut the milk amount down to 1 1/2 cups because I didn’t want a ton of more liquid then meat. I also added about a teaspoon of old bay, 2 cloves of garlic, and some dried celery flakes. Also since my meat was already pre seasoned/precooked I salted the soup to taste. But this is an easy quick bisque that gets the job done. I will definitely be remaking it.
So easy to make and delicious. Being from Maryland I do add just a touch of Old Bay Seasoning. This dish is a hit every time.my husband doesn’t like onions but, it ask for so little he doesn’t even notice.
Add a little truffle oil and cayenne and this recipe is perfect!!
Delicious and easy to make! Per some of the reviews, I subbed one of the cups of milk for chicken broth, added a tablespoon of tomato paste, and some cracked pepper. Will make this again for sure!
