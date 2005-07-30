Oyster Casserole
Quick and easy oyster casserole.
I have made this recipe for years and years, mostly at holiday time. Each time i make it it's wonderful> My mother made it and now that she is gone, it is my job to bring this to the holiday table. Never any leftovers!! Only thing different i do is dot with butter pats on top before baking and use only 1 can of corn.Read More
Tastes like corn with a little oyster flavor. If I try it again, I'll cut the corn in half, add crackers and use a smaller dish.Read More
This is a great recipe. It has now become part of our family's Thanksgiving tradition. (we leave out the corn)
Excellent recipe! I cut the corn amount to one can, and this is the best oyster recipe I've seen....the corn makes the oysters seem a bit less overpowering. Thanks, Becky!!!
This has been a family tradition in my wife's family for years. It is now mine too. I always make it and have varied it somewhat. Instead of saltines, use butter crackers (Ritz, Club, etc.). Also, whip the cream and fold into the other ingredients. I don't use the Worchestershire but may try it this year.
I had to change this based on what I had... and I cut the recipe in half once I realized I only had one can of oysters... I never have canned creamed corn, so I used a modified recipe off this site using frozen corn and cream cheese with a touch of butter. I layered that with the oysters and just crumbled enough butter crackers to make each layer. I kept the amounts of cream and worcestershire the same. Baked at 375. It was really good, and I'll make it again the way I did it. Thanks for sharing your recipe, and even tho I made changes, I think I stuck with the spirit of the recipe!
the corn took away from the oyster flavor.
Easy to make and something really different. I think it would be good for a potluck as it makes a pretty big dish!! Thank You!!
I tried this recipe so I could decide if I should make it for Thanksgiving. It was absolutely delicious. The creamed corn cuts the strong taste of the oysters, your family won't even know what it is until they try it. EXCELLENT!!!
Bought FRESH oysters and decided to try this for something different and we really enjoyed this. I used only 1 can of cr. corn and 1 pint of fresh oysters (no juice). I put Old Bay seasoning in with the corn and also a pinch of red cayenne pepper. I only used 1/4 c. butter as that seemed like way too much. It turned out great and we will be enjoying this again. I made it in a 9 inch glass pan and baked it 425 for 25 minutes. I served it with mashed potatoes and it was quite delightful. Try to use fresh oysters as it is so much better than canned.
Excellent and easy recipe ...Great for holiday side dish..
Was a great mix between scalloped corn and scalloped oysters. Josh thought was a little sticky, but we both thought it was very good!!! Easy to make and quick!
Very nice buttery/crusty comfort food...just add a salad. Based on other reviews, I used just 1 can of corn and baked in a 9x9 casserole. I also added about 1 tsp. Louisana hot sauce, via a few shakes. Also, I mixed the wet ingredients together and added to all else in bowl,vs layering. I melted 1 1/2 sticks butter for the mixture and used the last 1/2 stick, sliced in pieces to top of casserole. Great for dinner entree as well as a side dish for holidays. I left the oysters whole for this entree, vs chopping (they break up with stiring anyway and my Husband and I LOVE oysters) for dressing.
We make this every year-Christmas and Thanksgiving. Goes great with poultry of any kind. You don't need to layer the ingredients--just mix them up and pour into a buttered casserole dish--dot with butter on top. You don't necessarily need the Worcestershire sauce either. If you add too many crackers, thin with condensed milk. You want a fairly thick consistency as it doesn't set up too much when baked. One year, all I could find were smoked oysters. It was OK, but not the flavor I grew up with.
Not my favorite. I can only taste the oyster. Might as well just eat the oysters out of the can and leave out the rest of the ingredients.
Wasn’t sure how much I would like this because I am not a huge fan of oysters but was pleasantly surprised! The dish had a great balance of oysters and corn. Made no changes to the recipe and it turned out great - will make again.
A tad dry. Next time I'll use 3 cans of oysters with the juice and maybe a little more cream
I added some gruyere cheese on the layers but other than that, followed recipe exactly and it was awesome. Really satisfied my craving for oysters with my New Year's dinner. I've tried the traditional oyster pie recipes but they were a little bland for me and too many saltines. This was just what I was looking for!
Hmmmm ........ wonder how this would be as an appetizer - such as a dip?
I love it each time I make it! I didn’t use the cream.
Just want to say this was really great. Thank you for sharing do not require any change just season to taste.
This is one of our favorite dishes! I use Ritz crackers instead of saltines. If you like oysters, you will love this. I don't cut the oysters as small as they say. I like to be able to taste the oyster so I leave it in large pieces.
This is so good and easy to make. I love oysters so I did not chop them up but just used them whole. I will be making this again.
I made this years ago (40 yrs) - using Ritz crackers, so this time I used them again, plus a green bell pepper chopped up. I layered the crackers, bell pepper, oyster mixture with the canned corn. Makes for a creamy oyster bake to please even marginal oyster eaters.
