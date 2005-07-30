Oyster Casserole

Quick and easy oyster casserole.

By Becky Pearl

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch casserole dish. Drain the oysters, reserving juice.

  • In a small mixing bowl combine margarine and crushed saltine crackers. Cut the oysters into small pieces, set aside. In a small mixing bowl combine cream, oyster juice and Worcestershire sauce.

  • Spread one can of corn onto the bottom of the casserole dish. Layer 1/2 of the oysters over the corn, 1/2 of the cracker mixture. Repeat layering with remaining ingredients. Pour the oyster juice mixture over the top of the entire casserole. Cover the casserole dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake casserole for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 29g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 828.6mg. Full Nutrition
