Gorgonzola-Garlic Dip

Rating: 4 stars A very different recipe. Next time I will cut back on the oil. I will also add olives and maybe the addition of a mild cheese. This gets better as it ages. UPDATE: I have my sister addicted to this recipe. She request that I bring it to all our gatherings. You can change this recipe up with any chesse you want and it will turn out the bomb! I made it with feta cheddar and blue chesse. It is still wonderful. LOVE LOVE this recipe! Oh yes I added olives to it and no one can stop eating once they start! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good. I added a few black olives and a little less olive oil. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars This dip was good i did make some changes. I halved the recipe first of all because my husband doesnt like gorgonzola. I added a little more lemon juice a heaping Tbs of sourcream and it definately need something else so i added a lot of cracked black pepper and a couple of pinches of crushed red pepper. It sure was good though on some ritz crackers or whole wheat crackers i enjoyed it. THank you! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This dip was great. Spread on Tostitos. Spread straight from fridge. I was out of Red Wine Vinegar so I used Balsamic Vingegar. This would also be wonderful on top of a burger. It has lots of possibilities. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Serious flavor in this one! I really enjoyed the lemon with the cheese. The gorgonzola I bought came in 5oz container so I adjusted the other ingredients to work. I did think there was a bit more oil than needed. I also think it might work well to throw all the "wets" in the food processor before adding the onion and parsley. The leftovers (if there are any) are going to be tossed with pasta and chopped pecans - or mixed with cream cheese and stuffed into mushrooms...lots of ideas! Thanks for the recipe Hammertime! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Loved it! Very stinky which in our house is a good thing! I didn't have a red onion so I used a few green onions diced fine. VERY good. I think I'd keep it like that I like the mild onion flavor. I had to really MASH it to get it to blend think it would be easier in a food processor or a blender. Next time more "wet" and I'm tossing it all in a whizzer. And there WILL be a next time! Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars I preferred this dip served with raw crisp veggies instead of crackers. It had a good flavor combination with the salty tart crunchy sweet but I felt it was lacking a little heat. Next time I make this I will add some red pepper flakes! N R Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars Again since this is a N R review I made as is(other than I doubled it) so my review will be for that. The flavor was very good but I felt the proportions were a bit off. Next time I will make it with balsamic a bit less oil and snip in some green onions. I served it with lightly toasted sourdough and rye and it was tasty like that but as others have said I think it'd be a good topping for burgers. All in all a solid starter recipe. N R Helpful (5)