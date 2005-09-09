New Orleans Jambalaya

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 20g; cholesterol 201.6mg; sodium 1272.4mg. Full Nutrition
Excellent!!! I wanted to try this out for a weeknight dinner, so I made it in my slowcooker. I scaled the recipe down to 16 and it worked good in my 4Q cooker. I prepared the chicken to marinade over night. Then using precooked bacon and sausage, threw all the ingredients except the rice, chicken and shrimp in the slowcooker on low for about 10 hours. When I got home from work, I added the shrimp and turned the heat up to high for about 45 minutes. While that was finishing, I cooked the rice on the stovetop and added for the last half hour and baked the chicken in the oven and tossed with the finished product. My whole family loved it, even my picky 3 year old ate some.
I guess I'm in the minority on this one. I thought this was just ok, and for the amount of time it took, next time I want jambalaya, I'll order it when we go out. I would definitely make the rice separate and add it in later because mine was not completely done.
I modified this recipe a bit to make it easier to make. I skipped the marinade and just boiled two packs of boneless chicken breasts and then peeled them off the bone into chunks. I saved the liquid as my chicken stock. I then put the bacon in a pot and once it was cooked I dumped in the onions, greenpepper and garlic and cooked about 5 minutes. I skipped adding the flour and just added the seasonings, tomatoes, chicken stock, chicken chunks and kielbasa. I also added seasoning salt to taste. I let it cook for 1.5 hours then added 3 cups of rice(I like my jambalaya on the wet side. After 30 minutes I cut the heat and added a pound of shrimp. When they turned pink it was ready. I served this to a party of 15 and everyone loved it. Some even took some home.
This jambalaya is absolutely delicious. It's so good that I called my husband at work to get him excited for dinner. I can't wait to share this with a friend who is from N'Awlins! This recipe would be more kid-friendly if it weren't spicy.
This is very very very very good. I made this for Superbowl and it went so fast I had to "steal" some for myself for later. I made the recipe for 25 people, 20 people showed up and I realized I should have made the 50 people recipe. It was that good. I am still getting calls from guests raving about the jambalaya. This will be made at all my parties, get togethers, and just because.
02/18/2002
I cooked this up for a super bowl party and it was the HIT of the buffet. We warned, you are going to have to end up cooking this dish is a very large pot! And not a steaming pot, but one with a thick bottom. It's worth the work and time.
I love this recipe though I cook it somewhat differently. I reduce the amount of cayenne pepper by a third and double the amount of chicken stock then cook it over the stove for about twice the amount of time or however long it takes for the rice to cook and then skip plopping it into the oven. Note: this recipe makes A LOT. They're not kidding when they say it feeds 50 people. We usually cook a half batch and freeze the leftovers. They make perfect meals when you don't feel like cooking.
Just made this tonight, and it was really good. I resized the recipe to feed 5 and rounded upwards (generally). I used only 3 meats: bacon, hot bulk pork sausage, and the chicken with marinade. I used both white & brown rice (because when sized for 5, the recipe doesn't call for as much rice as I like). I left pretty much everything else the same, except I had to add about twice as much chicken broth to it as it said to, but I suspect that's because of resizing the recipe from 50 servings down to 5. All in all, really good, really tender veggies, but really time consuming even with only 3 meats to prepare. Served it with buttered French bread, Cherry Limeade I from this site, and Bananas Foster II from this site for dessert :-)
Very moist and creamy. Instead of using the chicken stock, I exchanged it for coconut milk, I also subsituted the simmering, and pressured it instead. It still came out really good, and took less time.Two onions seemed too much, so I used one nice big one, and it was perfect for me. I also used brown rice instead of white rice, and it came out nice and fluffy. Caution, this recipie makes ALOT, even with the customized servings.
This was sooo good and really easy to make. I didn't cool it and then preheat it in the oven I just did everything on the stove top and at the end I added the chicken and I had precooked prawns so added those. It was delicious!
This was great and I will definitely make it again. I scaled the recipe down to 10 servings, and added an extra cup of chicken broth. This was needed because I reheated on the stovetop and it would have dried out a bit otherwise. Thanks for the recipe!
I've made this recipe 4-5 times for my fraternity of 60 guys and it always gets rave reviews. We add a little extra cayenne pepper and some cajun seasoning to spice it up a bit, and don't use any shrimp usually because we're on a tight budget. Nonetheless, it turns out amazing, the chicken marinade is top notch just by itself.
This was delicious! I wanted to make something special for a birthday, something I hadn't made before and something that others haven't eaten before. This fit the bill. I cut the recipe in half and it worked out just fine to fill a large crockpot to take to the party. The only thing that I would suggest is that you have extra chicken stock on hand, as I found that I did need to add some. It was a hit and I will save this recipe and make it again.
Great recipe!! My husband loved it! Two hours after eating it he was still saying "That was gooood" I cooked the chicken on the stove top in the marinade and olive oil and when done threw the shrimp in rught after then added both to the rice mixture and baked till warm. Turned out Great. Thanks for sharing!!! 4 stars only because the kids didnt gobble it up.
I made this for a church dinner. Everyone loved it!!! There were only 25 people there and they gobbled it all up....most going back for seconds and thirds. Great recipe!! i also added some kielbasa sausage. It is a lot of prep work for this meal, but it was worth it!
My first attempt at Jambalaya. My boyfriend RAVED about how good it was! He said "You can make this every week!" Took 1/2 to a potluck (he ate the other half) and they loved it too! I grilled the chicken, sausage and shrimp on my outdoor grill, then added it to the rice mixture... what a difference in flavor!
05/17/2004
Tried it out for potluck, and it went over well. This recipe is just enough to feed 15 cajuns (or 30 yankees) I know because I almost ran out! I'd have to say an average dish of Jambalaya isn't this complicated, but it es bon, none the less.
I'm not allowed at our son's annual Super Bowl Party if I don't show up with this dish. I scale the recipe down to 25 servings and it still feeds 50 hungry superbowlers. As for those who think it is a lot of trouble to make this dish - they are right. But it's well worth it!!!! I do reduce the amount of cayenne pepper - I think its too HOT with the full amount.
I recently used this recipe for a bridal shower and customized it to feed 20, substituted Anduille sausage for Chorizo (only because my grocer had no Chorizo) and it was FABULOUS! Definitely a keeper.
06/27/2000
excellent Will use this one over and over again.
02/23/2004
I had to double this recipe for Mardi Gras event at my church. Everyone loved the Jambalaya and it was easy to make. I will make this again!
03/03/2002
This recipe serves 15? It takes like 19 lbs of meat!! Do you know how long it takes to peel and devein even just 4 lbs of shrimp? The worst part of this recipe was the rice. I added the rice like it says and it never got soft, despite 25 minutes of boiling, cooling for 4 hours, baking for 2 hours and then reboiling for another 45 minutes, even with added chick stock. The jambalaya tasted like it had gravel in it. Secondly, it cost a fortune in meat products, but all of the pepper kills the taste. Thirdly, it took me all day to make and was still a disaster. The quantities of food are not the right proportion to the number of servings. Don't waste your time and money on this one.
Excellent! Easy to increase recipe. I served this at a church supper and everyone raved over it.
07/22/2003
CGAIL ... ONE ABOVE THE ABOVER REVIEWERS, SAID THAT THE RECIPE IS FOR 15 PEOPLE. ITS FOR 50.. I REPEAT 50 ( FIFTY ).. SEEMS THAT A PERSON WOULD CHECK THAT BEFORE MAKING COMMENTS !!! THIS RECIPE IS GREAT AND IT IS FOR 50 PEOPLE. -- OR SCALE IT DOWN TO YOUR FAMILY'S SIZE. THANKS.
10/03/2002
This is the best jambalaya my husband and I have had ever! I scaled the recipe to 4 servings then tweaked the amounts slightly, but it turns out perfectly every time I make it.
01/27/2005
This was a wonderful recipe. I cooked it as part of an Xmas dinner for 4, and it turned out great. I did skip marinating the portion- just boiled and seasoned. Worked just as well, and substituted ham for anduille sausage!!!!! Came out wonderful.
I was looking for a quick dinner for random ingredients and came across this recipe. I didn't marinate the chicken, but I slow cooked it in some butter with the marinade, then fried the shrimp in it and poured the reduction in with the rice. I also added a little bit of beer, balsamic and a touch of milk to thicken it up. It turned out fantastic and tasted like it was cooking all day! Great recipe!
This was fabulous! I scaled the recipe back to 17 servings so I was able to get close to even measurements on most ingredients. I also had to make my own chorizo, which was simple. It turned out well in this dish. I wanted to do the baking step of the recipe, but I didn't have a large enough baking dish. Instead, I finished cooking on the stove until rice was fluffy and in the meantime, baked the chicken as directed. The chicken itself was delicious. Once the chicken was added to the dish, I cut up (in large pieces) already cooked cocktail shrimp and added it at the end. Those were the only adjustments I made and everything turned out great! This one is a keeper.
