New Orleans Jambalaya

This was fabulous! I scaled the recipe back to 17 servings so I was able to get close to even measurements on most ingredients. I also had to make my own chorizo, which was simple. It turned out well in this dish. I wanted to do the baking step of the recipe, but I didn't have a large enough baking dish. Instead, I finished cooking on the stove until rice was fluffy and in the meantime, baked the chicken as directed. The chicken itself was delicious. Once the chicken was added to the dish, I cut up (in large pieces) already cooked cocktail shrimp and added it at the end. Those were the only adjustments I made and everything turned out great! This one is a keeper.