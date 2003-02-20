Deep Fried Shrimp

These shrimp are delicious served with french fries!

Recipe by Ladan Miller

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a medium size mixing bowl combine shrimp, salt and pepper; stir.

  • Heat oil in a medium size saucepan. In another medium size mixing bowl stir together eggs, flour and baking powder. Dredge shrimp in egg mixture then fry in oil until they are golden.

Tips

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 61.1g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 15g; cholesterol 708.9mg; sodium 1092.3mg. Full Nutrition
