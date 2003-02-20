Deep Fried Shrimp

My family enjoyed this recipe very much. The only reason I don't give it a five is because, like other reviewers, I added extra spices for more flavor. However, for those who don't like a lot of spices, I think the original would be good. I believe the problem other reviewers have had with this recipe is the sheer amount of shrimp and other ingredients. I quartered the recipe for my family of four. Others have had a problem with the breading, but I used a frying pan and had no trouble with the breading falling off or sticking. The key to my success was stirring often to keep it from sticking. It's not a recipe you can allow to sit for a long period of time and expect to cook properly. You must stay in the kitchen and keep an eye on it. All in all, I found it very easy and quick to make. Preparation and cooking time was about twenty to thirty minutes total. The biggest critics are small children, and my three and four year old both loved it.