The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 61.1g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 15g; cholesterol 708.9mg; sodium 1092.3mg. Full Nutrition
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2003
These shrimp were wonderful.This was the first time that I have ever made deep fried shrimp, and it turned out wonderful. It appears to me that the problems with the negative views were due to cooking stupidity. These shrimp are arsons, they don't start grease fires...people do! I love them, and I will make them again. Great with steak! A+ to the person who submitted it! P.S It was helpful to scale it down, 4 lbs is a TON of shrimp!
I am so very dissapointed in this dish. I wanted to do it for a dinner party, I bought 23$ in shrimp and started to make it well............DISASTER!!! The breading was so hard and it started a greese fire in my kitchen! I thought i would give it another try and try my deep fryer............even worse. Do not use this recipe. I am sorry to whoever posted it here but.... it was very bad!
I am so very dissapointed in this dish. I wanted to do it for a dinner party, I bought 23$ in shrimp and started to make it well............DISASTER!!! The breading was so hard and it started a greese fire in my kitchen! I thought i would give it another try and try my deep fryer............even worse. Do not use this recipe. I am sorry to whoever posted it here but.... it was very bad!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2003
These shrimp were wonderful.This was the first time that I have ever made deep fried shrimp, and it turned out wonderful. It appears to me that the problems with the negative views were due to cooking stupidity. These shrimp are arsons, they don't start grease fires...people do! I love them, and I will make them again. Great with steak! A+ to the person who submitted it! P.S It was helpful to scale it down, 4 lbs is a TON of shrimp!
this is the recipe my husband likes it very much. I always use jumbo shrimps to prepare it.And anybody who tried it likes it. I do not know who review this recipe but was not honest enough to judge like that.I think she or he doesn't know anything about seafood that's why easily messed with that.
Grease fire? O.K., whatever. We hadn't had fried shrimp in quite a while, so I thought the kids would enjoy it for a change. The other nice change was not using bread crumbs. I did scale this down, added a lot more seasonings and coated my shrimp with flour before the batter mixture (to help the batter adhere better). These took only minutes to cook in my fry daddy. Thanks Ladan!
i have to give this recipie 0 stars, this may be okay for those of you who dont live in the South. But where Im from we actually like FLAVOR in our food. For anyone who is actually considering using this.....please use seasoning!! your family will thank you for it.
I agree with most of the reviewers...this is bland. You do need to add seasonings to the flour...I used Emeril's Essence (like another reviewer suggested). Not my favorite fried shrimp recipe...but it was ok. I don't think I will use this one again, but thanks for the post.
I have changed my review of this recipe. After having used it several times I noticed that the batter sticks to the bottom of the fryer's basket. The first (or maybe second on one of my lucky days) batch comes out fine, no problems at all. After that it's all downhill. Give the recipe a try, you might have better luck than me - I'm no batter guru to start playing around to see what I'm doing wrong. Thank you for the recipe anyway, it's always good to try new things :)
I tried this and yes, it was bland - I have gone back to my own recipe. I have always used Progresso Italian bread crumbs. I dip the shrimp in egg then in bread crumbs and repeat a second time for a double coating - they ALWAYS come out perfect and the Italian breadcrumbs give the shrimp perfect flavor every time. No need for any other spice not even salt and pepper. BTW - never had to worry about a grease fire. Tip for those concerned with fire - peanut oil has a LOW flash point - I use canola or vegetable oil. Try the Italian bread crumbs I think you will find that it tastes amazing - goes great with pasta, rice, etc. or just plain cocktail sauce.
My family enjoyed this recipe very much. The only reason I don't give it a five is because, like other reviewers, I added extra spices for more flavor. However, for those who don't like a lot of spices, I think the original would be good. I believe the problem other reviewers have had with this recipe is the sheer amount of shrimp and other ingredients. I quartered the recipe for my family of four. Others have had a problem with the breading, but I used a frying pan and had no trouble with the breading falling off or sticking. The key to my success was stirring often to keep it from sticking. It's not a recipe you can allow to sit for a long period of time and expect to cook properly. You must stay in the kitchen and keep an eye on it. All in all, I found it very easy and quick to make. Preparation and cooking time was about twenty to thirty minutes total. The biggest critics are small children, and my three and four year old both loved it.
This is a great recipe, just like the shrimp in a seafood resturant. What's good about this basic recipe is it's healthy for those with medical problems and you can spice it up to your specifications. 5 stars
I thought this recipe was very bland, I tried adding other things to spice it up but its just not a keeper. I did some of the shrimp that way then stopped and just deep fried the rest in pancake mix with salt and pepper,then deep fried, still not the best but alot better than this recipe. I am still looking for a good fried shrimp recipe!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
04/21/2004
This recipe was very bland. So bland in fact it tasted like bad scrambled eggs. I suggest a lot of seasoning and a dipping sauce!
Prepared this for my Birthday Supper. Everyone loved it. Those who start grease fires with this recipe, should stick to the entrees available in your nearest grocery store's frozen food case. Just heat... eat... and YUK.
This was a good recipe and I would make it again, although I mixed the salt & pepper with the egg mixture instead of putting it right on the fish. I also added curry powder to the egg mixture and it was very good.
I saw this recipe and thought it looked pretty easy to modify the way I'd need to modify it, and sure enough I was right. I only had about a pound of shrimp, so I cut the eggs and flour to a quarter. As written, I'm afraid I'd have to agree that the dish would have been far too bland for my taste, but with 1/4 the shrimp/batter, double the pepper and some cayenne and cumin it was very tasty, and easy to whip up.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
06/22/2006
Sorry, I have to admit I wasn't impressed with this one either. The breading was too thick for the shrimp, and there was very little flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2004
I had no problems making this recipe. If you only want to make one pound of shrimp then scale the recipe for one serving. This amount would make a good side dish for 4, or appetizers for about 6. We found this recipe bland, so be sure to have cocktail sauce or tarter sauce on hand. I'll keep looking for a good deep fried shrimp recipe to serve to guests.
I have to agree with everyone else, it was very bland and had way too much egg for my taste. I downsized the recipe by 1/2. After the first batch came out I added more flour and about 1/4 cup cornmeal to cut down on the egg, I also added cajun seasoning to the batter to add some flavor. They were eaten but I think I'll keep searching for something that suits our tastes better.
Fabulous. Bought a pound of Artisian jumbo shrimp from Trader Joes. Read the first comment so I was a little scared. Second and third rating made me laugh so I did it. It was amazing to say the least. Fyi I just put the salt and pepper into the eggs and used rice oil. Everyone scarfed them up...including me. :)
The recipe is a traditional Southern batter. A small amount of Old Bay helps the cause. I would suggest getting the oil fairly hot but not enough to smoke and doing small batches at a time. when you are half way through, add a bit of water to the batter or you will ruin the last batches because the batter will be too thick..
I have cooked shrimp and oysters for over 50 years and this is the worst recipe I have ever used. It looks good in the photo but it is actually horrible. I wasted 4 lbs of jumbo shrimp and the same amount of nice gulf coast oysters. They were uneatable. I threw away about $70 of seafood. The breading was gooie on the inside, no flavor and soggy on the outside.
From now on I will read the comments of recipes, this recipe was not good it looked good after i cooked it but batter tasted like eggs. I called my Mom and got her batter recipe she told me not to use the eggs, but use water or beer. Just the why I remmembered them.
Great recipe, very close to a crispy tempura batter. It turned out great. I cut the recipe in half, not that many people to serve. I added 1 tsp of paprika and 1 tbsp of Old Bay seasoning to the dry mix. Added just the right amount of seasoning and added a little kick.
This was great as far as the batter staying on but I was expecting it to be crispy and it was still soft. Added a little Old Bay for flavoring. Perhaps substituting some cornstarch for the flour and using some type of type of liquid with bubbles like beer or club soda might help with that. That would require some trial and error.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.