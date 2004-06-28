Oyster Stew
This is best Oyster Stew you ever had! It is elegant and satisfying. I serve it with toasted homemade bread. Serve it quick and hot! Try adding a drop or two of hot sauce in your stew -- it's delicious!
APRIL 2010 UPDATE From: Buddy Sizemore Over the years I've experimented with my original Oyster Stew recipe, so I wanted to share the following information with you folks. A nice addition to my recipe would be to finely minced one large potato (I like Yukon Gold best), then sauté the potato with the minced celery and shallots. Also, after considering some of the comments that a couple of viewers mentioned concerning the "floating" celery and shallots that their husbands didn't particularly care for, I experimented using a microplane to finely grate both the shallots and celery then add them in with the butter and finely minced potato. Before I microplaned the celery I cut the stringy layer off the celery stalks. This is easy to do with a potato peeler This is only a suggestion for thoes who may not like the larger peices of celery and shallots but still want the flavors. I however enjoy the texture. Another tip would be to allow the half & half or whipping cream (which ever you use) to come to room temperature. Also drain the liquid from the oysters then add it to the half & half at the beginning of cooking . This will cut down the time it takes to bring the mixture to a rolling simmer/boil. This is my family's favorite indlugence. I ALWAYS USE FRESH OYSTERS! Thank's to all who have posted reviews, I'm thrilled that the majority enjoy my recipe! And, with respect to the FEW negative reviews...well that just leaves more stew for the of us! Buddy SizemoreRead More
This is oysters in milk and not very good. I added a lot of cornstarch to try to thicken it up and it didn't work. Not worth the trouble.Read More
I made this for my dad. He has eaten a lot of oyster stew in his 77 years and he says this is the BEST oyster stew he has ever eaten. It's amazing how something so simple can be so delicious.
This turned out so well. Since I'm in MN I used canned oysters. I grew up on them in my oyster stew, so I figured it would be fine. The taste is fabulous.
very easy and hearty dish with enough delicious butter to satisfy people who would not normally go anywhere near an oyster in it's unsubmerged format! Buy oysters in the shell even if you never opened one, as you can pop them in the microwave for 1 1/2 minutes to loosen them up, and then use a paring knife to cut the meat from the shell. This is oyster season (R months) and 2 dozen oysters is enough for this recipe. Reserve all liquid exuding from the oysters and strain before adding to the stew. The microwave method seems like a hideous shortcut but opening them by hand at the last minute for dinnertime is a pain too! Good cooking!
OK, here in rural NC, shallots and fresh oysters are hard to come by. Funny, I thought a container WAS fresh... vs. fried and frozen. Anyway, this was INCREDIBLY EASY... HOWEVER you MUST keep stirring. I got distracted and it boiled and curdled a bit. But still yum. Next time I'll search harder for shallots and add more pepper. Dice the celery finer too. A potoato would be a good touch... make it go further. Will revisit for the holidays. Thanks!!
This was very easy and foolproof. The taste was surprisingly delicious even though there were so few ingredients. We added a few oyster crackers before serving and it was exceptional. I highly recommend this stew!
Very good. Used 2 cups half n half, 2 cups whole milk. Also used a red onion instead of shallots. Although the container of oysters was only 8 oz, it was still very tasty. This one's a keeper!
Quite honestly I was looking for a recipe that stacked up against my mother's in my memory. This one did!
This recipe is fantastic and so easy to make. For some reason, it's hard to find the fresh containers of oysters here on the Florida east coast, so I've even used canned at times. It's good either way. I used a pint of fat-free 1/2&1/2 and a pint of fully-fat 1/2&1/2 the last time I made it and couldn't tell the difference.
Very good recipe. We are an 'oyster stew' family, having it at least several times a month during the winter. Regarding this particular recipe: we like a smooth, milky broth, so after sauteing the celery and shallots, I whirled them around in the blender with a little of the milk. Also, because we eat so much oyster stew and think that much cream/half & half might blow us up like a piece of inflatable furniture, but still like the rich taste that plain milk doesn't give, we substitute canned evaporated milk for some or all of the cream/half & half. And when we serve it, we also put a selection of seasonings on the table so that folks can dust a little onto their soup, if they wish. Most popular are curry powder, cajun seasoning (Prudhomme or Emeril), smoked Spanish paprika, or my personal favorite, Tony Chachere's creole seasoning. And one last caveat. For those unaccustomed to using fresh oysters in a tub or jar, you're well-advised to first lift the oysters out of the liquid and set them aside. Then drain the liquid slowly, disturbing it as little as possible, and leaving a small amount in the bottom of the tub. There are ALWAYS small bits of sand or shell in there, and biting down on a piece of shell is no fun. In fact, my last tub actually had a pearl in it. Charming, but not worth a tooth.
This was VERY good and easy. My husband didn't like as much because he wasn't crazy about the "floating" celery and onions, lol. But it was very tasty and the kids loved it.
This recipe is excellent. Made this fora Chstmas part and it was a huge hit!
Absolutely delicious! This is the fifth time I've prepared this recipe this winter and I look forward to preparing it each time. As other users have noticed, using half-and-half is not a strict requirement. I have usually prepared this stew with 1.5 pints of heavy cream instead. This makes for a very rich, creamy stew that couples amazingly well with fresh crusty bread. I have also added the minced celery earlier than the shallots, since it takes more time to cook (al dente 15 minutes for shallots, 30 minutes for celery; tender add fifteen minutes). Also, I see little need for flour or other thickener. Perfect as is ...
Very good recipe! Love it! I used canned oysters it was still awesome. If you're going to alter the recipe and make it YOUR way don't bother leaving a review because you are not reviewing the authors recipe you're reviewing YOUR VERSION.
Oyster stew has been a family tradition in our family now for many years. My father made it for us kids every Christmastime usually on Christmas Eve. This receipe is a great variation and I tried it this year myself - unable to go "home" for the holidays, so I made oyster stew myself for the first time using this receipe, and it turned out great!!!! Everyone loved it.
I have always used my Mama's oyster stew recipe, BUT not anymore; in fact, I will be giving her this one. I made using a pint of 1/2 and 1/2, one can of evap. milk and one pint of heavy cream. This is the best oyster stew I have ever had anywhere and super easy to make! Thanks Buddy!
Best oyster stew I have ever had and made! The only thing I changed was that instead of a quart of half & half, I used 2 cups half & half and2 cups of heavy whipping cream. It was amazing!
Easy to make and wonderful my guests just could not get over how good the oyster stew was.
Can't say enough about this ~I should have doubled the recipe for XMas Eve it went so fast. Everybody raved -including some of the picky teens. I didn't think this recipe would be much better than the old oyster/milk/salt/pepper standby that I usually use -bit it was!! Thanks so much for sharing this -it's the BEST!
This recipe is awesome . I make it all the time. My husband and I love it, we dont change a thing thanks alot Peggy r
Buddy, Buddy, Buddy!!! I have been using your recipe for several years now, and I don't know why I haven't reviewed it sooner. Making Oyster Stew for Christmas Eve has been a tradition in my family for generations. Unfortunately I am the only one keeping it alive. If more people tried my version of your recipe I could bring the tradition back I am sure! I do tweak your recipe just a bit, but I think you would approve. I amp up the calorie count by going whole hog, or is it cow, with heavy cream, instead of half-and-half. It's Christmas, so what the hay. I also add a dash or three of worcestershire sauce and just before I take it off the heat I stir in a shot or two of good sherry. My godmother taught me that and it adds a nice touch to the stew that I have grown fond of. We like to butter rounds of Norwegian Lefse and dip that into the stew, the butter melts into the stew and adds even more richness. I love it, I love it, I love it!! Thank you for bringing your wonderful recipe into my repertoire.
Simple and excellent recipe! Sometimes, the simpler, the better! This is the case here. I made it for the first time on Xmas eve. Everyone raved about it, including myself. I will continue to make this recipe for any seafood event. It’s better than any oyster stew I’ve had in any restaurant. Thank you.
This was rated the best oyster stew they've ever eaten in top-notch restaurants or anywhere by my family. Definitely a keeper!
Im sure this was excellant just exactly the way it was written but I come home hungry had 2 cans of store bought oyster no half and half no shallots. So I sauteed onions and celery in butter. Boiled me a few diced potatoes in water. Did the rest cayenne pepper and hot sauce. Used milk. A few drops of Worchestire and it was the Bomb!!!!
Absolutely the best I ever had!
I have to agree with all of the other reviewers and give this recipe 5 stars. It is awesome and very quick and easy to make. Thanks Buddy for the delicious recipe.
My 91 year old father in law was craving oyster stew "from the old days." He absolutely loved this recipe. And it's SO easy to make.
Made this x-mas eve, may make it AGAIN new years eve. delish, simple, elegant. thank you so much. will make again and again!
I grew up eating my grandparents Oyster Stew and loved it and have made it before but wanted to find a recipe with more substance, so tried this. WORD TO THE WISE, do not use FAT FREE 1/2 and 1/2 I got it by accident and it had a weird sweet taste that almost ruined the stew, I had to over salt & pepper it to cover that weird sweet taste. I too grated the celery, onion, and potatoe and the results were great, my husband who hates celery didn't even notice it!! Great recipe just get the correct ingredients ;)
I made this stew for my brother who had been recovering from By-Pass surgery and requested it. I found this stew very easy to make I used fresh oysters and he was absolutely delighted. I never tasted oyster stew before and I was very pleased with the taste. THANKS FOR THE GREAT RECIPE.
The soup was good by itself. The oysters just complimented it.
This recipe was pretty bland. I will not make it again.
I had less than a pint of half-and-half and the same amount of heavy cream, so I combined them and added 1% milk to make a quart. I also added canned (hard to get fresh here!) oysters, clams and baby shrimp and the additional liquid didn't seem to affect the thickness. We enjoyed it very much.
My husband said it was the best he had ever had!!
I added a couple of cloves of garlic, then finished with a splash of dry sherry. Perfectamundo! Well-received by even self-proclaimed "haters" :D
I am personally not a fan of shellfish, and I have never eaten oyster stew. My husband loves it, though. During this recent cold snap, my hubby remarked that it was a shame I didn't like oysters because he would surely enjoy a bowl of oyster stew right about then. So I did an online search of oyster stew recipes and settled on yours because it seemed relatively easy to make, and the vast majority of the reviews were favorable. I followed the recipe as best I could: I used finely chopped red onion with garlic powder sprinkled over it in place of the shallots, and canned oysters. Even so, once I was finished and had my hubby"taste test" it to fine-tune the seasoning, he was blown away. And after 2 bowls of the stew, he told me that it was the best oyster stew he'd ever had! I tried it and I'm still not a fan, but I will not mind making this for him at all.....THANK YOU!
I made this with canned oysters and a few tweaks to the recipe. I used 4 T. butter and it was delicious, though next time I'll cut back a little more on the butter (trying to lose a few pounds lol). I diced about 1/4 c. onion and cooked it in the butter til tender. Stirred in 1 T Old Bay and cooked some more. Drained the oysters and added them to the pan with the onion. I chopped the oysters up finely with a spoon as they heated in the pan. Then stirred in 1 t. parsley (this helps disguise the green stuff in the canned oysters, lol). I stirred in whole milk - didn't really measure, but about 3 c. Heated almost to boiling, then turned down, added salt and pepper to taste, and a dash of hot sauce. Stir well and spoon into bowl. Honestly, this tasted just as good or better than the oyster stew I got from a local restaurant known for their fresh seafood. It looked beautiful too.
So good. I added a minced potato which really helped to make this even more hearty. The only change I will make next time is to start the celery earlier, and dice the potato instead of mincing it (slightly bigger chunks I think would compliment the oysters better). I used medium oysters and cut them in thirds to make them more spoon friendly.
For the first year, my kids actually ate the oyster stew and enjoyed it! It was always the plain milk broth that bothered them, and this provided the solution. Much thanks!
we make it every Christmas Eve but this yr. we used this recipe and it was great.
This is the best oyster stew recipe I have ever found. Added a bit of red pepper for a touch of warmth. Was delicious.
I have never been a big oyster stew fan but my husband is.So i made this for him and it was absolutely awesome.I ate almost as much he did.Will definitely make again!! Thanks!!
I did: 1 Cup Cream 3 Cup Milk 4 Tablespoons Butter 2 8oz can of Oyster, only drain 1 can Dash of Parsley 1 Tablespoon flour Directions: Put in 2 TBS butter let melt and add 1 TBS flour and stir till smooth. Add 3 cups milk & 1 cup cream, add salt, parsley, and pepper. Let is come to a boil and add 2 cans oyster, 2 TBS butter, and let it come back to a boil or till it foams up. Then let it sit for 10 min to cool and serve. By far the best I have ever had. Add some hot sauce to every spoon full and my son and I were in Heaven!
I made this for myself on Halloween night because if was a family tradition growing up - wouldn't fill you up too much but would keep you warm. My husband doesn't like oysters, so I had to all to myself. What a treat!!! I microphaned the shallots and celery right into the stew. Brought back memories and was even better than my mother's. It will be my very own comfort food from now on. 5+ stars
I made this just for one serving, and it was delicious! Instead of shallots, I used garlic and onion, and used skim milk instead of cream (I don't like extremely rich flavors, so just the oyster by itself in the stew was enough for me!) Finally, I also added some oregano at the end for more flavor.
I have never had any oyster stews or soups so I wasn't sure what to expect, but this was quite nice. The broth was very smooth and lightly creamy. We picked the oysters in the morning so they were nice and fresh. I think next time we will either use smaller oysters, or cut them into small pieces. It was odd to have this broth with only some big huge oysters every now and then in it, so smaller, more frequent spoonfulls of them will be nicer. Glad I tried it!
As of today, this oyster stew has replaced our traditional oyster stew. It was so good! Thank you for the recipe. I minced the shallots and celery, didn't add salt, pepper, or cayenne. It was wonderful!
My dad usually always has to "add" something extra to suit his taste, but with this he didn't touch anything. I did add potatoes and just a splash of worchestershire sauce.
I used some ideas from this recipe and used comments from some users on another oyster stew recipe on this site. I added carrots, celery, potatoes, onions. I thickened it with a little potato flour. I added some hot pepper flakes. Delicious!!
I used this stew as a basis for our traditional Christmas Eve supper, and it was very good. I did make modifications based on our preferences and oyster availability. Here in the upper Midwest they cost a small fortune! So I used one pint of fresh oysters and one can of oysters. I also added 1/4 tsp. of celery salt and 1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce based on my dad's recipe that I usually use, and used 1/4 tsp. of cayenne pepper. I used 1 pint of half and half and 1 pint of 2% milk and cut the butter to 1/4 cup since all half and half is a little rich for some family members who are sensitive to very rich foods. Even though I ended up changing up quite a few of the ingredients, it was a great change up of our traditional favorite. Since everyone thought it was even better than how I've made it in the past, I will make it like this in the future.
Just like Mom made!
Great recipe. Changed hubby's bad memory of Oyster Stew - hot milk,butter, and oysters. He loved it. I did add 1 cubed potato and sauteed it w/ celery for about 15 minutes, then added the shallots. Added 2Tbs flour to pan. I could only find 8oz cans, so used 4. Made dinner rolls to dunk w/. VERY FILLING!! And YUMMY!
I am an Oyster Stew Connoisseur and can say without doubt that this the way to do Oyster Stew. When it comes to this type of stew, the simpler the better is key. I don't usually make mine with celery, but I do love the slight added crunch it offers, so now it's a staple. ENJOY!
Excellent basic recipe. The fresher and tastier the oysters, the better the stew
I fixed this for our men's ministry dinner. Without fail, all the guys LOVED this stew!
Excellent stew, creamy and delicious, if you like Clam Chowder, you'll also like this. I used 50/50 milk and half and half mix. Good thing, it's plenty rich.
didn't care for this recipe at all.
Excellent. I did not change anything.
Excellent!
delish! had an oyster roast last night and had some leftover oysters. what a great use of them. easy! i wouldn't change a thing.
I just got some some fresh oysters from the Chesapeake Bay, and I fried some of them last night, but needed this recipe to use the rest of them. Great tasting soup (stew). I don't know what any other oyster would taste like in this recipe, but I got the best oysters I ever had, NO RIVER oysters, straight the bay.Thnaks so posting!
Excellent recipe, depending on whether we are wanting a very elegant dish or something hearty and homey I make this two ways. Following the recipe exactly gives you a beautiful, delicious and elegant soup. Or, if I want something with more substance as a main the I chop the celery more coursely, add half a chopped onion and a chopped potato. I garnish with chives. Either way, a really, really good recipe.
YUM and very easy! Served with good french bread and a big salad. My husband would eat this once a week!
I halved it (and backed off the butter just a little bit) and made it with freshly shucked Maryland Oysters. It is dead simple to make and the best Oyster stew I have ever had.
I took viewers advice and added one diced potato and a stalk of celery also added a dash of cayenne. DELISHHH!
First try at Oyster Stew. Very simple and very delicious. I used medium oysters and they were just fine. Might try small oysters next.
Everyone liked this one!
This was pretty good but just was not crazy about the celery and onion in the stew, think next time will use celery seed because I like the taste and a little garlic instead of the onion.
Other than paying for the fresh oysters ($7.99 per pound), this recipe is pure pleasure. I wouldn't change a thing (other than the price of the oysters). It was fabulous. A splendid start to New Years Eve, 2004!
This is the perfect Oyster Stew!!! I just love it when the first recipe I find is perfection and I have to search no further and it is even better when I don't have to add my own touches.This has only happened 2 times and this is the second time. I did have to use canned oysters and I had extra shallots I didn't want to go to waist so I added them. other then that I followed it to a T for 8 servings because we wanted leftovers. This taste like my moms oyster stew she made when I was a kid to the best of my memory. We adore this oyster stew and will add it to our family recipes and make it many winter nights and for special suppers. Thanks Buddy for sharing this and not keeping this masterpiece to yourself. If I could give it 100 stars I would!!!
Excellent recipe. I used 32 oz of oysters instead of 24. Other then that, I left everything else the same.
My father used to make this for me when I was a child. I haven't had it in 28 years and it is perfect! ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!
Buddy, this is the *exact* recipe I grew up with! Celery (with leaves,) minced onions/shallots, butter, milk/cream, salt and pepper! Perfect way to focus on the wonderful oyster flavor! No need to sautee in a different pan, just do your veggies in the same pot you're going to use for the stew! I suppose that for those who have never had this before, "stew" denotes a thicker texture...so this is more of an oyster soup. No matter what you call it, it is delicious, and brings back many childhood memories! Thanks for posting it!
added sherry , good recipe
EXCELLENT recipe just the way it is written (I made it with the microplaned potato). The family LOVED it so it is going into the recipe book as "Christmas Eve Oyster Stew". The only thing I did differently was to add ground chipotle pepper rather than the cayenne. This gave the soup the same kick as cayenne but also a subtle smoky flavor. It had a nice texture - oyster stew isn't thick - if you think it is, you are thinking New England chowder. It was buttery, warm, and absolutely delicious. Thanks for sharing a super recipe!
Thanks for this keeper! My father and uncle loved it, as I attempted to revive an old Christmas Eve tradition in our family. It was agreed that this recipe was actually tastier than grandma's used to be. So delicious I went back for two more helpings. Used a soup starter with diced onions and celery already made up, which was nice.
I appreciate the suggestion of minced potato - but just recently had potato soup - instead added 1/2 cup finely chopped carrot - love garlic so added just one finely minced clove - awesome stew - a simple salad - a glass of pinot grigio and freshly baked bread - makes a Friday night dinner in lent heavenly!
My first time cooking with oysters. You guys rock and the video was so cool!
Delicious. I added a tablespoon of Sirachi sauce to my bowl prior to adding the stew for an extra kick. Kudos.
Being from Maryland, I consider myself to be an expert to some degree on seafood that is served locally in that area, and this is very good. This makes an excellent addition to meals you can have for lunch or dinner if you are on the "I Love My Dixon Diet" by Sharon Dixon.
Very tasty. Easy to make.
This is a delicious stew, however the fat content is so high. I substituted a low fat evaporated milk instead of cream and used 1/4 cup butter instead and it still held its rich and creamy taste. I really like this.
We had this tonight for our Christmas Eve dinner. It will be a yearly tradition for sure! I used my mini food processor to mince the celery and shallots down further after I had cooked them. It was excellent!
I can't say this is the best oyster stew I've had. Not a lot of favour..for my personal taste, you would have to add quite a bit of spices to suit. Definitely not a stew - more like a soup. My half and half cream curdled in this receipe so either I did something wrong or else this is something the chef/cook needs to be aware.
the VERY BEST oyster stew...i have made it several times for guests and it was a big hit. thanks for sharing !
Absolutely WONDERFUL. Never thought of adding shallots. Really makes the recipe! Thank you for sharing. This is a KEEPER! Lynne
Sorry. Guess Im the odd man out. It was ok. I may or may not make this one again. I thought it was bland and had way too much liquid in the end. Sorry.
This has become my family's new recipe for the traditional Christmas Eve Oyster Stew. We have even made new converts with the new members of the family.
My kids wouldn't eat it. I thought it was ok.
Not a lot of flavor. i added diced potatoes as well and thought the half and half was a little too rich tasting to me so next time i will use milk like before.
Love it! I added a few dashes of Old Bay Spice. Definitely a keeper.
Our other son is a commercial fisherman on the NC coast and he brought us a bushel of oysters when he came home. Needless to say, shucking took some time...but I made this stew out of them. Yes, I made alot of stew. My husband said it tasted like his grandmothers stew. We are very impressed. I had to modify the recipe to accommodate the abundance of oysters by adding more milk. And had to add yellow potatoes due to our Irish side and the necessity for potatoes at every meal,Hahaha!! But in the end the result was still amazing!!! Thank You!!!! :)
Good base recipe...I ended up having to add more than just salt, pepper, and cayenne to it...I put some lemon pepper seasoning and garlic powder which gave it a really good flavor..I'm not a huge oyster fan but this really good...We had fresh picked Hood Canal Oysters...Will be making again!
I have been an oyster stew fan my whole life. Growing up, we always had oyster stew for Christmas breakfast. That's a tradition I've continued with my own five. Needless to say, it would take a lot for me to give up the recipe I grew up with. I totally ditched it and THIS has been our family recipe for two years now. My oldest asks for it at least once a month. Thanks, Buddy!
Really good!! Lots of oysters
excellent, easy to prepare and delicious.
Delicious! This was my first time cooking with oysters but I had a sack of them to use so decided to try a few recipes. The hardest part was the shucking but once I put the ingredients together, this recipe worked so well. The subtle flavors all tied together in the creaminess of the liquid and created such a delicately flavored bowl of goodness. Thanks for sharing this one. I'll definitely use it again!
