This is best Oyster Stew you ever had! It is elegant and satisfying. I serve it with toasted homemade bread. Serve it quick and hot! Try adding a drop or two of hot sauce in your stew -- it's delicious!

Recipe by BUDDYMO

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook the celery and shallots until shallots are tender.

  • Pour half-and-half into a large pot over medium-high heat. Mix in the butter, celery, and shallot mixture. Stir continuously. When the mixture is almost boiling, pour the oysters and their liquid into the pot. Season with salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. Stir continuously until the oysters curl at the ends. When the oysters curl the stew is finished cooking; turn off the heat and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 51.1g; cholesterol 163mg; sodium 308.8mg. Full Nutrition
