APRIL 2010 UPDATE From: Buddy Sizemore Over the years I've experimented with my original Oyster Stew recipe, so I wanted to share the following information with you folks. A nice addition to my recipe would be to finely minced one large potato (I like Yukon Gold best), then sauté the potato with the minced celery and shallots. Also, after considering some of the comments that a couple of viewers mentioned concerning the "floating" celery and shallots that their husbands didn't particularly care for, I experimented using a microplane to finely grate both the shallots and celery then add them in with the butter and finely minced potato. Before I microplaned the celery I cut the stringy layer off the celery stalks. This is easy to do with a potato peeler This is only a suggestion for thoes who may not like the larger peices of celery and shallots but still want the flavors. I however enjoy the texture. Another tip would be to allow the half & half or whipping cream (which ever you use) to come to room temperature. Also drain the liquid from the oysters then add it to the half & half at the beginning of cooking . This will cut down the time it takes to bring the mixture to a rolling simmer/boil. This is my family's favorite indlugence. I ALWAYS USE FRESH OYSTERS! Thank's to all who have posted reviews, I'm thrilled that the majority enjoy my recipe! And, with respect to the FEW negative reviews...well that just leaves more stew for the of us! Buddy Sizemore

Read More