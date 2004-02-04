Carolina Fish Cakes

These fish cakes are great with tartar or cocktail sauce or a simple squeeze of fresh lemon or lime. For a change of pace add a bit of chili powder, cilantro and jalapeno or a teaspoon of Cajun spice. Nice served with boiled red potatoes and a spinach salad. This recipe has two cooking options: you can fry the cakes or bake them -- it's up to you!

By Becky Wergers

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease two baking sheets. Bring 3 cups of water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain and mash. Reserve 1 cup mashed potatoes; discard remainder.

  • In a large saucepan, saute onion, green and red bell pepper and celery in butter over medium high heat until tender. Turn heat to low and fold in flaked fish. Slowly mix in flour, cheese, Old Bay seasoning, dry mustard, salt, pepper, mashed potatoes and milk. Mix gently but thoroughly. Remove pan from heat.

  • With floured hands shape batter into cakes 1/2 inch by 3 inches. Coat with breadcrumbs.

  • If you are baking the fish cakes bake them for 10 minutes, flip the cakes and bake another 15 minutes until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 560.7mg. Full Nutrition
