Carolina Fish Cakes

This is GREAT! I've never really had fish cakes, just crab cakes but I liked the idea so I thought I'd try it with a little leftover cod. I made it according to the recipe the first time, all seasonings and baking. The second I tweaked it a little and it was AWESOME! Tweaks: Double the seasoning - Old Bay, mustard, and Parmesan. Halve the flour and add an egg. When it seemed a bit sticky I added a bit of bread crumbs, just enough to take care of the 'stick'. I formed the cakes, chilled for 10-15 minutes, then pan fried in olive oil and butter until browned. My 3 year old mixed up some tartar sauce - mayo, sweet relish, lemon juice and onion. Chill this for as long as possible before serving. Serve as warm as possible w/ lemon juice and tartar sauce and you will get compliments, they will all be gone and you will have to make more!