Carolina Fish Cakes

These fish cakes are great with tartar or cocktail sauce or a simple squeeze of fresh lemon or lime. For a change of pace add a bit of chili powder, cilantro and jalapeno or a teaspoon of Cajun spice. Nice served with boiled red potatoes and a spinach salad. This recipe has two cooking options: you can fry the cakes or bake them -- it's up to you!
Wow, after reading the other reviews maybe I did something wrong because these came out WONDERFUL for me. They are amazingly similar in taste to the filling of restaurant style "stuffed crab" or "stuffed fish". I didn't change a thing (but my potatoes were small). Good job, Becky!
I would have rated it a zero if the scale would have allowed it. May be okay if you like adhesives. This stuff was so sticky you could have used it to glue a battleship to the side of a building. Prep time was longer than stated. Tasted plain. I'd suggest losing the flour and replacing it with moist bread crumbs and using eggs (or egg whites) in place of the milk
03/13/2005
I used talapia because we had it in our freezer and I thought this would disguise the taste of fish that I don't like, and it totally worked! This recipe tastes as good as restaurant crab cakes. One of the best on this site.
05/27/2001
This receipe is best prepared fried, but baked in the oven is certainly not bad. Really enjoyed!
I loved it as a base recipe. I added flour to the amount required to bond nicely. Not sure why the person that gave that low rating, it's pretty easy to correct the texture if it is too sticky...rule of thumb..never follow recipe too closely..adjust as needed!
These are pretty tasty. My kids loved them and so did my husband. I would recomend these to anyone!!!
08/27/2002
These were very good. I used a mixture of leftover smoked fish that included salmon, steelhead trout and pike. I subbed asiago for the parmesan and left out the flour entirely because it didn't make sense to me as an ingredient. The texture was great and I had no trouble forming cakes. This time I baked them but I may try it again frying them.
This could have turned out better. I also had a problem with stickiness with this dish. I think it was because I had the wrong ratio of potatoes to fish. I did use two potatoes, but I guess they were larger than the recipe posters were. I think I'll try this again sometime, with less potatoes. I did add more spicy seasonings and I am glad I did. Once I got past forming this into patties and baking them, it was a good recipe.
06/19/2001
My family and I enjoyed this recipe. I will make it again, though I found the recipe to be a bit time consuming.
My family LOVED these. I didn't have the Old Bay seasoning, so i used 1/4 tsp of paprika, sweet basil, and garlic. Along with a 1/4 tsp and a pinch more of seasoned salt. Added a little more parmesan (they are cheese freaks lol) and used carrots instead of the red and green peppers, as we were out of those. My father-in-law said "You can make these ANYtime you want!" YAY!
I made two batches of these for Christmas. The flavor is excellent. The mixture was a bit too damp so I cut the milk in half when I made it the second time. Excellent fish cakes. Will make again. Thank you Becky.
Very good. My family really enjoyed these. I used codfish & panko crumbs and baked them. They weren't golden, so I saute them with a little bit of smart balance in a non stick frying pan just to brown. YUMMY
This is GREAT! I've never really had fish cakes, just crab cakes but I liked the idea so I thought I'd try it with a little leftover cod. I made it according to the recipe the first time, all seasonings and baking. The second I tweaked it a little and it was AWESOME! Tweaks: Double the seasoning - Old Bay, mustard, and Parmesan. Halve the flour and add an egg. When it seemed a bit sticky I added a bit of bread crumbs, just enough to take care of the 'stick'. I formed the cakes, chilled for 10-15 minutes, then pan fried in olive oil and butter until browned. My 3 year old mixed up some tartar sauce - mayo, sweet relish, lemon juice and onion. Chill this for as long as possible before serving. Serve as warm as possible w/ lemon juice and tartar sauce and you will get compliments, they will all be gone and you will have to make more!
I thought this recipe was amazing! I did change a few things, I left out the green pepper (cause I just didn't have any) and added sauteed garlic, lemon pepper and a good squeeze of lime. I also added only enough mashed potato to keep the cakes from falling apart, and they were not overly sticky when I was forming them. I'll absolutely be making these again!!
These were the best fish cakes I've ever eaten. The only thing that I did differently was to add a couple of gloves of garlic to the vegetables. I used one potato and didn't use all of the milk. I actually used half n half but only about 1/4 cup. This is a keeper and will definitely make again. Thank you for sharing.
This was awesome! I used a large leftover tilapia fillet and cut the ingredients in half, ending up with four patties. (I think I liked the tilapia better here than I did in the original recipe.) Mindful of some other reviewers' feedback about stickiness, I used a single Yukon gold potato, which I thought would have a creamier consistency than other types of spuds.
My family LOVED these. I did not have the Old Bay Seasoning, so be substituted using basil, oregeno, and garlic powder as a previous reviewer suggested. The flavor was amazing. I pan fried, but will try the baked method next time.
I made this with 2 cans of salmon, doubled the spices and eyeballed the veggies. I baked the 1st batch, which was very tender & hard to flip over. Still had enough mix for 8 more, which I left mixed in the fridge overnight. Next day, I added dry onion, cumin & sprinkled with baking mix. I used a full-sized ice cream scoop to put them in panko crumbs + a little brown sugar, flattened a bit & put them on a foil-lined pan sprayed heavily with non-stick. Sprayed the tops, too. Baked in the toaster oven @ 375* on convection, turning over when 1/2 way done. Delicious! I will never make "plain" salmon patties again!
I used leftover baked whiting and a can of tuna. Tooo sticky to roll in bread crumbs..used a scoop and then put in silicon cupcake holders and baked in muffin pan. These were delish with a sauce I made up..mayo,dark mustard,lemon juice and honey!! Fab! Would make again & try something different for the stickiness!
Delicious! Served over a bed of cajun rice and just drizzled a little Rotel Cream Sauce on top. Great meal. Only difference was I didn't have bread crumbs and used Zatarain's Fish Fry meal to coat and then pan seared in olive oil.
I have rated this before and still surprised more don't like it. Here are the changes I made. You can used any kind of fish as long as it's cooked. I have used fresh catfish, bass, fresh tuna, and canned tuna. Tonight I using canned tuna. Drain well, press down with a paper towel to remove as much liquid as possible. Microwave one potato wrapped in a paper towel, peel the skin when it is cool to the touch. I eliminated the bread crumbs, I add a little more Parm cheese and a little more Old Bay. But if you don't like these flavors don't add extra. Make them early in time to chill in the frig covered on in a container, they become firmer. And lastly if you live in the midwest don't call them fish cakes. Call them fish burgers, you get a completely different response
I followed the recipe carefully except I used instant mashed potatoes (it was easier), and I omitted the Old Bay spice. I didn't have any. I made them plain with just some parsley and paprika. Both my husband and I really liked them. I coated them with cornmeal and they fried up nicely. The batter was quite soft so they were a little tricky to work with. I served them with tartar sauce but they were so tasty that the were good without it. I would recommend these to anyone!
These were good, and the whole family enjoyed them. I substited Scup for Cod because that's what I had available (any white fish would work well in this recipe.) The texture was very good. The cakes were firm and moist, but not sticky. I baked them in the oven, and they held together very well. The only thing I did which wasn't mentioned in the recipe is that I sprayed the cakes with cooking spray before baking, and then I sprayed them again when I turned them over. I think this helped to give a slightly crispy outside. I would like a little bit more spice, so I might try the Cajun seasoning suggestion next time.
My boys love this recipe, and have requested it twice since I originally made it about a month ago. I prefer pan frying, since it definitely adds texture and flavor. I have used tilapia and flounder, they pretty much taste the same in this recipe so I just buy whichever is on sale. I also doubled the amount of Old Bay since my family loves the flavor. Besides that, the recipe is pretty spot-on.
We make fish quite a lot and this is a great way of using up our leftover fish. I used haddock this time but I could see salmon, tuna or any other meaty fish. I served it with homemade tartar and a lemony quinoa pilaf. This is a dish of delish! We just had what was left for lunch on Kaiser rolls with tartar and bib lettuce....so good! Thanks for posting the recipe!
I'll rate this as a five. I think the person who gave you 1 but wanted to give you a zero.was not very accurate in the review. I tried it and I have no idea what this person was talking about. I suspect it was not made according to directions. We all at some time add an ingredient twice so I would suspect this is what happened.Of course it coould have been the temperature. Leanne
