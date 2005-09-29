Shrimp Fondue
A rich, creamy fondue, great for dunking chunks of fresh French bread-- or topping a bbq'd steak...a family favorite for sure!
I added swiss cheese, an extra can of soup, old bay seasoning, extra worcestershire, a couple squirts of hot sauce & a can of tiny shrimp although I wish I had used larger shrimp. Served it w/ a salad & soaked it up w/ buttered & toasted ciabatta bread. Yum!!! It was very much like the shrimp fondue I have had @ Salt Grass steakhouse.Read More
This recipe tasted horrible, It was way too sour with 32 oz. of sour cream. I even added sugar just to make it edible. If I started with 16 oz. it might have tased a bit better. Way too expensive to throw out, which is what I did.Read More
This brought rave reviews from my dinner party! The differences I made were (1) I didn't have c. of shrimp and couln't find @ store, so I added 1/2 cup heavy cream and 3/4 minced shrimp & crawfish (leftover from the crawfish boil the night before.) (2) I added about a cup of shredded parmesan. (3) I added paprika and cayenne (4) I only added 8 oz. sour cream (got that hint from the previous reviews.) (5) I added about 3-4 tbsp of lea & perrins. Okay so I made several changes, but it turned out fabulous. I baked in oven after heating to give slight crusty top at 375 for 15 mins. It was bubby, shrimp, cheesy goodness! Went EXTRA well with fresh crusty french bread! Great recipe!
I was suprised to read the bad reviews this recipe received. I have a similar recipe but it calls for horseradish - maybe that's what this recipe was missing in flavor. The only problem I have had with this recipe is the cream of shrimp soup is sometimes difficult to find.
Absolutely loved this recipe. The hubby and I really were surprised at how good it was. I did tweak it up a bit. I added scallops and some shrimp to the fondue as well as some Gouda cheese (just a thick slice) in order to get some cheesy flavor...which we love. It turned out absolutely wonderful...plan on making this many times in our house.
This sounded good, but it was horrible!!!
I would make this dip again, but tweak it a bit. I wouldn't add as much sour cream next time and I might throw in some salad shrimp or something like that for texture, and to add to the flavor. It is very mild. My family liked it!
This is a good starter recipe, but needs help! We added fresh crab & shrimp Used cream of mushroom soup instead of the cream of shrimp Added Old Bay seasoning, onion salt, more garlic salt and worcestershire. Also added shredded italian blend cheese. Bought cheddar garlic bread from the bakery, tore it into bite size chunks and baked it (around 350) to make it crispy. Add a touch of tender loving care and be creative this is a great base recipe!
I made a changes to this but it was awesome!! I used 2 cans of cream of shrimp (which i did not even know they made) added old bay, a splash of tabasco, 1lb of velveta,2lbs of shrimp about a cup of spinach, then I cooked some fresh mushrooms in butter and fresh garlic and poured it in, also added about a cup of grated swiss, served it with both french and sourdough bread some toasted some not. it was awesome, this is our families favorite dish when we go out and this was better than all we have had! next time I might add some other shell fish lobster maybe, it made alot, we have a family of 10 and it would have served twice that happy eating!
This dip was tasty and creamy. I did add some tiny shrimp and a dask of tabasco, and I served it with bread sticks, cut up veggies and medium shrimp. But use it all up, because it did taste stale the next day.
This was so easy to make but tastes like you worked hard. I plan on making this often.
Excellent recipe! My boyfriend and I loved it!
I tried this recipe last winter and wasn't impressed. However, when I revisited the reviews today, I thought I'd try it again. I cut both the sour cream and cream cheese in half. I added a dash of paprika, 1/4 tsp Old Bay, and 8 oz. salad shrimp. The other reviewers offered these good suggestions! To give it a cheesy fondue taste, I ALSO added 1 cup fresh shredded Parmesan cheese. I served it with a multigrain french baguette. My family liked it much better than the last time I made it. It would be a good appetizer... It's not so good as a main fondue dish for dinner, though.
very very delicious, My friends and I had this for Valentines day, very filling. It was more of an appitizer it seemed like it for it was so rich that we ate alot at first but went more into the other foods later.... I also added immitation crab to it. but will make again.. even if not for fondue.
I just wanted to put in my 2 cents on this recipe. And made (just the way it is) would be really boring. I am surprised the reviews were so good. But it is a good base recipe. I have had it with cream of shrimp soup. 1/2 lb grated swiss and 2-4 TBS of dry white wine and a small package of frozen baby shrimp. To me, this screams "holiday appetizer"!
As it is, this recipe might be bland. I used half the sour cream, added 1/4 cup dry white wine, 3/4 tsp Old Bay, 1 and 1/2 tsp fresh garlic instead of powder, a few dashes of hot sauce, some paprika, and a bag of salad shrimp. It was delicious, and even my very picky husband (who doesn't like cream cheese, sour cream, or swiss cheese) devoured it. I can't wait to try it with scallops or over pasta!
Made this for a party recently, and it was a big hit. I made it exactly as stated, and served it with slices of a french baguette. Everyone loved it.
I had to change this recipe up just a bit b/c I couldn't find cream of shrimp so I used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of celery. I also added small shrimp. It was excellent! All of my girl friends went nuts on this stuff. I am making it again for my family but with angel hair pasta.
This was a bit too sour for my taste without much shrimp flavor. However, I'm not giving up on the idea of a creamy shrimp fondue. I think next time I will try one of the tweaks, adding more worchestershire, a little hot sauce, and a can of shrimp, as well as reducing the sour cream. It wasn't bad - peole liked it - but it wasn't as flavorful as I thought it would be.
Very easy and my church loved it.
This was really good. I took it to a party and everyone enjoyed it. I took some of the suggestions...decreased the amount of sour cream and cream cheese and added some tiny shrimp. I also added a touch of cayenne pepper. It was delicious. We had the leftovers the next day over noodles...and that was also teriffic.
Good basis to work with. Added some Swiss Cheese, Old Bay, and some small shrimp. So very yummy with French Bread!
I thought this recipe was a good "start"...but changed it a bit...I used half the sour cream, and added crab, shrimp, garlic, 3 dashes of tabasco, and 1/4 tsp. of "Old bay" seasoning, along with a bag of shredded swiss cheese, I served it on garlic baguette's, it was wonderful! I am always asked for the recipe. Thanks for the "start"...I hope you enjoy my version.
This was OK. It came out kind of bland, so I used more garlic salt and Worcestershire sauce. It's good, but it is rather bland.
This was just ok. I too found it was difficult to find shrimp soup and I also added shrimp. Maybe it was the weather, but it just seemed blah. Will definitely try a few new things with this next time. Seems to be a good base to work with.
This was really easy to make and a huge hit. I did add some baby shrimp to it for texture. Will be making this one again!
I had to add alot of spices to give this a taste. Especially Old Bay. Would definitely cut cream cheese and sour cream in half, maybe add another can of soup or a little milk. We all ate it though, bread idea is great.
I liked this and would make this again. Would be a good base for a chip beef dip as well. Serve in a bread bowl for parties. I did add Swiss cheese, shrimp and garlic powder.
I add small shrimp to the fondue for more texture and this is always a hit!
Wow! Great recipe! I followed the advice of others and added the little salad shrimp...great addition. Also added Old Bay and a dash of tabasco. I used reduced fat cream cheese and sour cream and even my husband couldn't tell! THat's an accomplishment because he can almost ALWAYS detect a low fat recipe! I mine heating over just a tea light and it does begin to bubble pretty quicky. Keep an eye on it. DELISH!
it was horrible. Way too rich.
Great starting recipe. I added some cheese into the mix to give it less of an overwhelming sour cream taste. (I love sour cream)
I made it but the recipe ask for to much sour cream. All we taste is sour cream.
Based on the reviews, I rigged it too. ½ the sour cream, all the cream cheese, 2 cans of cream of shrimp (found at WalMart), 1 bag of Sharp Cheddar, ½ cup Parmesan (container kind), 1 can portabello mushrooms, 1 bag extra small shrimp (100 count), 2 tsp minced garlic, 3 tsp Old Bay, 5 dashes Worcester, 1 tsp ground mustard and 1 shake Tony’s creole seasoning. 350 on the fondue maker….Just as good as the Pappadeaux fondue!
We thought this was really good. Only thing I added was cooked, chopped shrimp to make it chunky. Very easy to modify for personal preferences.
I give it 4 stars because I had to improve the recipe as it was a little bit bland but it makes a really good base to add your favorite flavors. First of all, I cut in half the sour cream and the cream cheese but added the whole can of condensed soup. Added some Parmesan cheese and some mozzarella as they were the only ones I had in hand. Then, I spiced it up with some Old Bay seasoning and fresh chives. My whole family loved it and with the changes I made I give it five stars. Reading other reviews was very helpful and made me go steady on this recipe until I made it perfect.
Had too much of a cream cheese taste to it. Followed recipe to a T. Had my hubby and his friend try it.. nicest way they put it was “well it’s not horrible”
For the previous reviewer, you should only have added 16 oz of sour cream. Wonderful recipe, I put it in individual margarita glasses & hung large shrimp on the outside with bread/peppers on a side plate. Loved it!
Great recipe. Added an extra can of shrimp soup and some diced shrimp. Great!
Absolutely loved it! I doubled the recipe with everything minus the Dream cheese, I actually decreased it by half (even doubling the recipe) I added old bay to spice it up!
