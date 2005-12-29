Calamari
This is a delicious, very easy, quick but moderately expensive recipe. Everyone I've ever fixed it for absolutely loves it!
I am from Spain and one thing you must add to this recipes is 1/2 Tbs of Superfinly chopped Garlic (or galic powder will do just fine too) and 1/2 Tbs dried parsley. It adds the true spanish flare to this classic dish. Do this and this recipes will be well over 5 stars. Make some Aioli from this site and WOOOHOOO, mouth watering goodness awaits your taste buds :)Read More
I have made this twice now, and both times it's come out awful. After the first time, I assumed from the reviews it that it had to be my fault, but now I'm not so sure. Both times I made it, it was lacking flavor. Really needed more spice or something. It was like eating a bisquit.Read More
I am from Spain and one thing you must add to this recipes is 1/2 Tbs of Superfinly chopped Garlic (or galic powder will do just fine too) and 1/2 Tbs dried parsley. It adds the true spanish flare to this classic dish. Do this and this recipes will be well over 5 stars. Make some Aioli from this site and WOOOHOOO, mouth watering goodness awaits your taste buds :)
This was one of the best Calamari recipes I've used - and easy! The key to tenderness is to NOT overcook in the oil - even if it does't look quite as golden brown as you like. Just follow the recipe exactly. I served the calamari with the "Best Marinara Sauce Yet" recipe and homemade tartar sauce. A green salad completed this dinner. This recipe is another reason why I choose Allrecipe.com's 5* recipes - just delicious!
Excellent recipe. Very tender. What about a good dipping sauce? Maybe with a little heat. I'll check Back to see if anyone posted one. Thanks. Fortchy
I've found that with this recipe, you dont want to cook the squid for more than 2 minutes, I cook it for 2 minutes with a few pieces in the pot at once ( dont cook to many pieces at once or the temp. of the oil will drop. I cook on avg 8 pieces at a time ). My family just loves this recipe. Thanks for sharing it.
I always use the following ingredients to season the batter so that blandness is never a problem...2 cloves crushed garlic, 1 cup flour seasoned with 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper, 1 tsp. baking powder and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Add enough water to this mixture to make a slightly thick batter. Mix thoroughly. Dip the calamari rings into this batter then coat with plain (unseasoned) breadcrumbs. Then deep fry (in small batches) for 1-2 minutes at about 375*F. Serve with marinara sauce.
This is great!!!! We love calamari, and a local restaurant here just serves it w/ a nice, spicey marinara sauce - it is a favorite at this local Italian rest. I love the Classico Sweet Basil Marinara sauce -- but I doctor it up. I add crushed red pepper(to taste, and we like it spicey), white wine, and a little bit of sugar to it.
My Nana is from Itlay and calamari was one of her favorite foods. I had no idea how to cook with calamari but I found this recipe and made this for her for her 95th birthday. I believe it was one of her favorite things she had eaten in recent years. The only change I made, upon recommendation from my fish monger, was to soak the calamari in milk for 15 minutes after cutting it up but prior to dredging it in flour. The calamari came out perfect. I applaud this recipe for being so simple and delicious, and for allowing me to memorialize my Nana on her birthday. Thank you!
Quick, easy and tender. It took away my fear of overcooked "rubberbands" with the very first bite.
This was EXACTLY what I was looking for.....thank you very much for putting it on here.
Simple yet effective, everyone loved this recipe so much that I've used it several times in the last few months. Kat
We've used this recipe with cuddlefish, too. It's great!!
I love this dish! Super easy!
i didn't have oregano but it still turned out great.
Its best to add the seasoning after frying the squid. It locks in more flavor that way. Just fry it with just the flour, then add the seasonings afterwards. Realllyyy good with linguine and marinara sauce!!
Excellent!!! Whole family loved it. I added the garlic and parsley as suggested by SpanishPrincess and a little bit of cayenne and cumin for some kick. HINT - the calamari should be damp before adding to the flour a few at a time. If not, the flour will not stick and not too damp or it will clump).
Yum Yum Yum!! Really simple and easy to prepare, especially if you get the precleaned squid :) Becareful not to overcook or the squid will get chewy
I have never cooked calamari before, so maybe I did something wrong, because the dry mixture came off as soon as it hit the pan. -My kids gobble calamari up at the restaurant, but no one in my family liked this
Not our favorite recipe.
Crispy and delicious. But easy to over cook so plan to 'learn' on the first batch.
I got my squid-hating husband to try one, then he asked for a few more. He said they were tender, and I agree. I dipped them in egg, then rolled in panko, then in the flour mix (with less salt in it). Fried in deep fryer for about 2 minutes or less--removed each ring as the panko on it browned.
I tried this recipe as described first. It was sub-par at best. I took a reviewer's advice and added some garlic powder to the flour mix. I didn't have any buttermilk on hand, so I used regular 2% milk. I dipped the calamari in milk, then the flour, then repeated again. So the calamari was dipped twice in milk and twice in flour. It gave it a nice thick (but not too thick) coating of batter. It also cooked to a perfect golden brown in the oil. I also changed veggie oil to corn oil because thats what I had on hand. Overall, with a few changes, it came out excellent!
Yummy! Just like at the restraunts
Something is missing from this recipe and have to give it a bad review cause it would have been a waste of calamari. Flavor was good but after reading the complains here, I saw this on another recipe and decided to follow the advice. Try soaking the calamari anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours in Buttermilk if you have time (optional). Then drain the calamari and save the buttermilk. Coat the calamari with flour, pass thru the buttermilk and then flour again, then fry it. The batter will stay and it won't be wasted calamari.
First off, people have to realize that this is NOT a batter recipe. Do not add water and make it into a batter! This is just a light dusting over the squid to give it a little crunch and flavor. I do suggest adding a little garlic powder and reducing the salt as it makes it taste so much better. I worked in a greek restaurant for a couple of summers as a teen and this is exactly how they made their fresh calamari. Serve it with finely chopped red onion and lemon wedges and you should be good to go! kudos on this great recipe!
Probably the best I've ever had...A+
Easy and delicious. I added bread crumbs instead of flour.
I love this stuff. One of my favorite side dishes or appetizers. Delicious recipe..thanks for the post.
Very good recipe. I added garlic powder too. 2-3 minutes might even be too long, as others have mentioned do NOT overcook. This recipe had more flavor than similar dishes I have had in some restaurants.
i knew something was wrong when i mixed all the ingredients together; the batter was way too dry for the calamaris to be coated, but i tried it anyhow hoping the outcome would be great. what a waste of calamaris! this does not have any taste at all. my husband who loves calamaris didn't even touch it, much less look at it. :(
A new addition to my menu. This was excellent. However, based on the recommendations of others I added 1/4 tsp garlic powder and I halved the salt to 1/2 tsp. Also, an added secret to tender calamari is to combine 1 cup whole milk and 1 tablespoon vinegar and let the calamari soak in this sour milk for 4 hours, then dump the sour milk and add 1 cup fresh whole milk and let set over night. I breaded my calamari wet in an old bread bag with the breading and shook. Because it was wet more breading stayed on the calamari which is why I had to half the salt. Do not bread the Calamari and let it sit for more than 5 minutes. I serve the calamari with a lemon wedge, marinara sauce and Aioli from this site, however, customers agree that the calamari by itself is excellent. Last thing, you only need to cook the calamari for 1 minute----Very Important to not over cook. Follow this and you will have some excellent calamari!
Very good. I reduced the flour a little & added 2 tbsp breadcrumbs.As suggested by some of the others I added more seasoning.1/2tsp lemon pepper,1/2tsp paprika & 1/2tsp onion powder.Cooking each batch for 2 - 2.5 mins was perfect.Thanks !
This came out incredible! First, I found cleaned, frozen squid at my local supermarket. It was only $3.99 for 12 ounces. (This served 2 people). I combined flour, cayenne pepper, parsely flakes, salt and garlic. Wet the squid after slicing them. The flour mixture coats them very well. I agree with others in testing the first one to make sure it is cooked, but not overcooked. I don't think I cooked them any longer than 60-75 seconds, in small batches. My husband was bummed I didn't have any more to cook up, they were delicious! Keeping this recipe! For Rhode Island style, cut up some pepperoncini's and mix them into the finished product. YUM!! This is a keeper!!!!
im rating the technique, i just made this and it was great, i did use other seasoning cuz i know my taste. I also did not season the flour, why people do this i will never understand and you wonder why it was bland? i seasoned the calamari with season salt, oregeno, and motreal steak seasoning while it was wet cuz you need it to stick, then i put it in a baggie with flour to coat. I deep fried it for 3 mins, perfect. I served it with thai sweet and hot diping sause. very good.
its missing something.
I put half bread crumbs and half flour. I might even change it to more crumbs. Be very careful as to how hot you have your oil. You won't realize how much it will spatter until you put the first batch in. Cook for a couple of minutes only. I tripled the recipe. A nice sauce is a homemade Tartar Sauce. 1/2 C mayonnaise, 1 T chopped chives, 2 T relish, 1 T seeded mustard, 1 clove crushed garlic.
I doubled the ingredients & covered the entire calamari. Than fried it...trust me the coating will stick. It was delicious!
Turned out great will make it again.
We had some trouble with this recipe at first because the squid we bought was frozen in ice, so the batter wouldn't stick. We ended up scaling up the batter to use 3 cups of flour, and then it worked. This turned out really tasty, but I would use a little less salt next time. Also, I'd recommend you do a test batch to see how long you need to cook the squid, cause our first batch came out too hard. We served this with "Best Marinara Sauce Yet" as a reviewer suggested, and it was awesome. We will definitely be making this again. Thanks!
I added 1 tbs of garlic, 2 tsp of paprika and doubled the flour. Definetly a good idea to test out a little batch to check cooking time. Mine took a little under 2 minutes. With the changes I made I give mine a 5!
Delicious! Just need to add salt after cooking.
Honestly, I thought the "breading" was a little thin. I took some suggestions and added the additional spices, but just overall felt like the flour mixture didn't stick well. I probably will go with the one from FoodNetwork next time. A little more involved, but better. Thank you anyway!
For more crunch and the "breading" to stick, I dipped the calamari in egg and then panko. Can anybody suggest how to maintain the oil temperature? No "unlikely" aftermath happened on my first attempt cooking. Not that I know of anyways.
Very tasty but I had to triple the flour. I just kept adding flour until the squid wasn't sticky to the touch anymore.
calamari is really good...it's good dipped in ranch.
i love this recipe! Simple yet delicious! However, we use a little less black pepper
I seasoned my flour with italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and a few other of my favorite seasonings. Calamari only took 1 minute and came out perfect. I added yellow mild pepper rings and olives. This was delicious restaurant quality.
Easy and great. I do it in a flash now.
I've always been wary of cooking squid because I have a tendency to overcook it, and who likes eating fishy rubber bands?? Not only was this recipe ridiculously easy, I ended up cooking them perfectly for a change. The only thing I did differently was too add some garlic powder to the flour mix. The coating was perfect - light and ever so slightly crispy. These were better than calamari I've had in a lot of restaurants. And the lemon is a must. Thanks!
I bought calamari steaks and I was looking for a simple way to cook them. I am on a special eating plan so I left off the flour and added white pepper. I sliced the steaks into small strips before seasoning and only used 4-5 TBSP of oil for cooking instead of deep frying. It popped and spattered quite a bit so next time I will be sure to pat dry the calamari before seasoning.
My family loved this receipe. They thought it is was some of the best they have ever had.
Pretty good. I love oregano and it smells so aromatic. The only part I hate was cleaning and slicing the squid buy it was worth the trouble though. It goes well with any sauce as well such as aoili, marinara, even buffalo wings hot sauce, and my most favorite is the thai chili butter sauce (AR) that I got from a local restaurant.
I LOVE CALAMARI! I didn't realize how hard it is to cut the squid into rings. I put a paper towel under the squid and rinsed off the jelly stuff. It helped to cut it a bit.
Excellent! Made this for the first time and friends said it was better than most restaurants, and I agree.
Cooked faster than expected, but adjusted the recipe accordingly. Nice flavor. Very light.
This was very good. I was surprised at how simple it was!
A great recipe. We enjoyed it. Fresh seafood in Japan. What could be better!!
Doubled the recipe (not the salt per other reviews), soaked squid in milk, and added paprika, garlic powder, and some cajun seasoning to the flour mixture. Cooked in batches and didn't have a problem with the coating coming off. Served with a trio of sauces. It was a hit.
This recipe was both quick and tasty. We added a 1/2 teaspoon of ground red pepper for a little kick!
Delicious!
Will only take about 30 sec to cook. Anything longer and it will be tough. Just great!!! Did add garlic to flour mixture and sprinkle with fresh minced parsley. Ketchup mixed with wasabi for dip. Yum!
I would just like to add that a good dipping sauce would be a spicy marinara.Just make or buy your favorite marinara and add crushed pepper flakes.Serve the sauce at room temperature or cool.The more pepper flakes the better.The lemon wedges will cool the heat.
Hi, Thank you for the recipe. I wasn’t totally impressed. I did take the previous suggestions and added powdered garlic and cut down on the salt. The problem I had was with them browning at all. I pulled the first few out after a couple of minutes and they tasted like flour. I had the oil very high, they were completely covered with oil and they were frying vigorously. I added more time to cooking them (like 5 minutes) and they were better.
Thanks for the great recipe. I made the following dipping sauce and it is so delicious! It's like Thai spicy sauce. 1) 4 tb of olive oil 2) 1 1/2 tb of honey 3) 1 tb of tabasco sauce (spicy) 4) 2 tb of lemon juice 5) 1 chopped pepper 6) 1 tb of chopped onion Lay some fresh lettuce or sliced carrot first and put your Calamari on the vegetables. Hope you like this dipping sauce!
Light and tasty. I would suggest dipping the squid rings through some egg before dredging through the flour/spice mixture. The mixture didn't stick on the "fried" calamari until I did this.
Flavor wasn't that great...guess oregano just didn't cut it for me. However, what killed this recipe is the amount of salt called for. It turned out really salty. Next time I think I'll reduce the amount of salt by half.
Turned out well, next time I think I'll add a bit more spice to my taste, but the cooking time was bang on. I used frozen squid rings, next time I think I'll try fresh I have a feeling they will be much better.
AWESOME recipe! It was a hit, my husband said it was the best Calamari he's ever had. I used a candy thermometer to make sure the oil was the right temperature and set the timer to cook them for 2 1/2 minutes just like the recipe called for. They were not chewy at all. I did double the flour mixture and added 2 tsp. dried parsley mixed with garlic flakes. The only thing I thought is that it had a bit too much salt, and I'm a salt lover, but nobody else complained. I found it easies to put the flour mixture in a ziplock bag, toss in the calamari rings and shake it in there. After they were coated I put them on a plate so it would be easiest to drop each batch in the oil at the same time so they would cook easiest and not have to dig around the flour mixture looking for the rings. Between batches I stuck the thermometer back in the oil to get it up to the right temperature. I served it with Prego spaghetti sauce cause I was too lazy to make my own.
Nice and light coating. Great saltiness!
Great little recipe. Quick, easy and tastes so good. As another reviewer suggested, I added some onion powder, garlic powder and parsley flakes to the flour. Wonderful taste. However, it was a little too salty at times. Next time, I would put less salt. But overall, really good. Thanks!
Just what I was looking for! Don't over cook!!!
To make this recipe better ad a tsp. Of Old Bay Seasoning, a 1/2 tsp. Garlic powder and 2 tsp. Of dried parsley to the flour
I made this with frozen calamari rings from the supermarket. After reading other reviews, I cut the salt in half and added garlic salt and dried parsley to the mixture. Used a deep fryer and cooked for 2 1/2 minutes and they were excellent!
This is the most. perfect Calamari ever! Light and addictive! Squirt on fresh lemon juice & dip in you favorite marinara or salsa.
This was the first time I made calamari and it turned out really good! I added some garlic powder and put the squid in all the spices first and then into the flour.
I really wanted to like this, but it was far too salty.
This was very good but a bit too salty for me, so next time I will reduce the amount of salt. I reduced the amount of pepper because I was serving it with a Parmesan-Peppercorn dipping sauce. I think it will be very good with the amount of pepper called for if not using a dip. I needed to double the amount of seasoned flour for 12 calamari.
Good
lots of stars
It's easy and very successful. My boyfriend said it was fresh and have nice thin batter, unlike the one he had in the restaurant that had too thick and oily batter. I cooked each batch just 1.30 minute and it is well done but not chewy at all. He had it for dinner and now he wants it more for lunch the next day.
12 to 14 calamari rings,Preheat oil 360 deg cook 3 min , Dry Squid on paper towels , sprinkle old bay over all(light). 1/2 cup Mayonnaise, Tbs Slap Ya Mama Mix for Dip. kick it up.
the best restaurant quality or better
HINT: Make 8 pieces at a time to prevent the oil's temperature from dropping! I learned this from a previous comment, and it really worked perfectly. This tastes better than most restaurants in Florida!
I followed the recipe to the tee -- except for using Italian seasoning in place of oregano. This recipe came out perfect...even my picky kids who never ate calamari before loved it. Thanks a bunch. Lisa
This was okay as written, but it was kind of bland and the color was not too appetizing :( I needed to dredge the squid in seasoned bread crumbs, as well as the flour...I love fried calamari, but I probably won't make it again at home..it really smelled up my house...I'll go out and order it :)
This was really good! My hubby and I love calamari so it's really awesome to find a good recipe so I can make it at home whenever we want! So quick and easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly as written! Thank you!
A very good recipe for calamari!! I didn't have any oregano so I used dillweed instead. Very tasty. I'll try it with oregano next time!!!
If you follow the suggestions provided by Outback Sweet Treats review, these are amazing and totally addictive. I can't speak for the base recipe because I added the extras, but I can't imagine it being bad since these were sooooo good!
This recipe is soooo perfect! I'm a calamari fiend and order it all the time at restaurants. This recipe was both easy, fast and delicious. Tastes exactly like the calamari from a famous restaurant here in Canada called "Earls"
Very good recipe/instructions, just make sure you have good calamari to use, we made it twice and the first time we used high quality calamari and they were perfect, melt in you mouth, the second time was some frozen stuff, seemed more like fisherman quality and it was very tough and had little hard pieces.
Good recipe, definately needs the garlic addition though. I accidentally added too much pepper to the first batch and they were terrible so watch out for your measurements. The next batch had the right amount and were delicious.
Eat fried calamari all the time. Never made it before. Now that I know how to make it. I am never eating out again. This recipie was good.
I made this just as directed, but it was far too bland for my family. I suppose being accustomed to Cajun spices has ruined my family for good ol' food...they want, no they require, more spice. Great for those not interested in heavy spice, though.
Delicious! I added a good shake of cayenne pepper to try to make it like the restaurant where I used to work (not spicy but with a little extra something.) It came out great, light and crispy and not greasy at all. Next time I will cut down a little on the salt as I found it a little too salty, but my husband thought it was great as is.
Delicious. Here is a hint to save some money. Buy your squid at your local asian supermarket I got 2 lbs. of squid for around $5. Had to clean it myself, no big deal, was glad to save a lot of money.
This was a great recipe now if I could find a good sauce to go with it. Everyone loved this recipe!!!
