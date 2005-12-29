Calamari

4.4
206 Ratings
  • 5 134
  • 4 49
  • 3 15
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

This is a delicious, very easy, quick but moderately expensive recipe. Everyone I've ever fixed it for absolutely loves it!

Recipe by Sandra

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 appetizer servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oil in a heavy, deep frying pan or pot. Oil should be heated to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • In a medium size mixing bowl mix together flour, salt, oregano and black pepper. Dredge squid through flour and spice mixture.

  • Place squid in oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until light brown. Beware of overcooking, squid will be tough if overcooked. Dry squid on paper towels. Serve with wedges of lemon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
642 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 66.7g; cholesterol 111.8mg; sodium 254.1mg. Full Nutrition
