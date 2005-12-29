AWESOME recipe! It was a hit, my husband said it was the best Calamari he's ever had. I used a candy thermometer to make sure the oil was the right temperature and set the timer to cook them for 2 1/2 minutes just like the recipe called for. They were not chewy at all. I did double the flour mixture and added 2 tsp. dried parsley mixed with garlic flakes. The only thing I thought is that it had a bit too much salt, and I'm a salt lover, but nobody else complained. I found it easies to put the flour mixture in a ziplock bag, toss in the calamari rings and shake it in there. After they were coated I put them on a plate so it would be easiest to drop each batch in the oil at the same time so they would cook easiest and not have to dig around the flour mixture looking for the rings. Between batches I stuck the thermometer back in the oil to get it up to the right temperature. I served it with Prego spaghetti sauce cause I was too lazy to make my own.