Cajun Style Blackened Snapper
Fillets of red snapper are coated with a mixture of pepper and herbs, then cooked at high heat until the coating blackens. Spicy and delicious!
I cooked this tonight. My husband and I were not pleased with it. It tasted plain, didn't have any flavor, except burn taste. I would recommend you to sprinkle some salt while the fish still hot from the skillet. It might taste better with added salt. I would not make this again.Read More
This recipe was fabulous! I cooked it on the grill, instead of in a skillet and served it on a bed of linguine in a garlic butter sauce. The subtlty of the linguine balanced well with the boldness of the snapper.
I have been looking for a seasoning mix to use for blackened fish and chicken. This was really easy and the snapper was great! I also put the spice mix in my steamed cauliflower and it was wonderful, too. I highly recommend this recipe.
This was pretty good. I used it on fresh Tilapia fillets since I couldn't find red snapper. Using a cast iron skillet works great.
Keeping Hubs' sensitive innards in mind, I cut back significantly on the cayenne pepper, to only 1/2 tsp., which worked out well. I used smoked paprika, but I'm sure sweet paprika would be equally as good. Not wanting the odor, smoke and grease in the house, we do use the cast iron pan, but we get it screamin' hot on the outdoor charcoal grill. What was different for me with this recipe was the seasoning. I use one consistently that we particularly enjoy, but we were pleased with this for something a little different.
This recipe is super fast and easy! My husband and I loved the wonderful flavor. The only downside is that it smokes- a lot.
It was excellent!! My husband doesn't really like fish, but he raves about this recipe. We're from and still live in New Orleans, so we're used to spice. I must say that this recipe has a little too much pepper, but other than that, it is great!
I have used the spice blend in this recipe for years - professionally as a caterer and at home. It is beyond awesome on wings, as a general veggie seasoning, steak, whatever. I usually cut the cayenne down to a quarter of the amount called for and make a triple batch to keep on hand.
Little to spicy, lessen cayyene pepper for perfect taste.
Next time I wont be quite so generous with the sprinkling of the spices, it was HOT! It was absolutely DELICIOUS though!!!!!!!!!!! Highly recommend this recipe!
Well, I made this recipe with tuna steaks instead of snapper. But it still turned out great. I also used canola oil instead of butter. But I did sear the tuna in a raging cast iron skillet with the cajun spices, so I really am quallfied to give this review! What I'm trying to say is, this is good fish!
Wife was sick, so I had to cook... This was easy and it turned out great!!! Carefull it'll smoke up the house a bit.
This was very good and it was fun to cook! I took the iron skillet on the outdoor grill route as my smoke alarm is very unforgiving. I would agree to take it easy on the salt. I also used olive oil instead of butter for dietary reasons. Just delicious!
Extremely flavorful. I ended up using white snapper as well, and made a sweet spinach salad to compliment the strong flavors of the fish.
OK.....I actually made this fish 3 times in one night. When you have teenagers you fix dinner in shifts. And then when people dropped in unannounced I just put more in the pan. Every single person said it was the best blackened fish they had ever had. I cut way back on the butter by just brushing it on the fish with a pastry brush and then dipped each filet in seasoning. Tasted wonderful. Thank you
I have never cooked at such high temperatures on my stove before. Maybe it was my inexperience, but this was a disaster!!! I got my skillet nice and hot on a high setting like the recipe called for, expecting to make a delicious dinner for my husband and as soon as the fish hit the skillet, it went up in flames! Cajun Style Blackened Snapper fail! :(
This is an excellent recipe. Very flavorful and SPICY. I cut the amount of all the peppers in half and it was still quite spicy even for me being of Mexican decent and quite used to using various hot chiles in food preparations. The family really enjoyed it though. I will be making it regularly.
This recipe was a nice change for a fish dish. We're kind of weenies when it comes to spicy dishes, so I cut the cayenne pepper in half and added some Old Bay seasoning, and it was wonderful! My husband likes it and he rarely eats spicy food. Great recipe and thanks for sharing- will definitely make again!
great way to make fish. I make the spice up in advance and have a whole batch ready for anytime, makes dinner preparation so much faster.
This recipe has just been added to my son's list of favorites (I made his snapper first with a little less cuyanne pepper), I really really making it. I loved that a picture was with the recipe and I saw that snapper was place on top of tomatoe slices, what a wonderful taste and it made it look all the better. Thank YOU Sandra!
We enjoyed the flavor of this one, but watch out for the smoke! Next time, I will definitely cook this recipe outside on the grill burner! My guests thought the house was on fire!
This is a great entry. I live in Australia now and miss some of this good ol' down home cooking. One hint that I picked off from a very famous restaurant in 'NarLeans is to heat the cast iron skillet to a very very high heat. When the butter goes over the top of the blackening fillets, it should flame for a second. Not for the faint but lots of fun. Thanks again. Steve
I hate to be the first one to say this, but I really didn't enjoy this dish at all. I have had blackened fish on several occasions and this did not have the same flavor. I would say that I won't be making this again.
Good but way too much salt. Could hardly eat it! Otherwise flavor and cooking method was good.
Next time I make this I not going to turn it on high. It created so much smoke and my girlfriend's still mad at me. Medium worked as well and the fish came out great. Awesome flavor!
Easy. Yummy. Fast. And if you don't use a cast iron skillet, make sure to heat the pan for a good long time so it's hot enough.
We enjoyed this recipe very much. It is very spicy, but it is a flavorful spicy. As mentioned in other reviews, it does really smoke up the house. Next time I'll try this one outside.
A Phenomenal dish! A new favorite in our house!
I made this a few nights ago, and it definitely has potential. I made some changes to it. I wasn't sure why there was a need for so much butter. I ended up coating the fillets in butter, then covering them with the cajun seasoning. Once in the pan, I drizzeled some more butter. But, in the end, I only ended up using about 3 tbs. of butter. And, the fillets came out really tender. Also, after blackening the fillets and cooking them through, my husband and I thought there was way too much seasoning. So, we scraped it all off. There was still a lot of the cajun taste because it got cooked in. Next time I make it, I will still follow the recipe (minus all the butter) knowing that I will end up scraping the seasoning off, since I think that it helped make the fish really tender and tasty. Oh, I also neded up slow cooking the snapper on a lower flame. Another thing that I think made it tender. I did initially place it on a high flame so it would blacken the seasoning. But, once that was done, I lowered it to a low-med heat and cooked it for about 10 more minutes.
This was very easy and very tasty. I highly recommend it. I do recommend cooking on medium heat instead of high heat. If you like it hotter thaen just add more cayenne pepper. I am going to use it on Tilapia as well.
Perfect blend. I do recommend using a cast iron skillet as directed - my skillet didn't seem to get hot enough.
Fastest dish I ever made. Really nice blackening "crunch". Nice spice mixture!
Excellent. Have your exhaust on high when you put in the first fillet. My family has requested that I make this again. Next time, I will leave out the salt.
This is a fantastic recipe -- and even non-cooks can make it no problem.
Flavor was out of this world..we did not want this dinner to end!
Sandra, thanks for the recipe. I tried this with halibut, worked pretty good! Try not to get too thick of filets though...
This was a delicous recipe, after reading some of the reviews I expected and warned family members of a smoke filled kitchen but there was not much smoke. Maybe it was the butter, I used Land o Lakes soft baking butter with canola oil. The fish blackened beautifully without burning. It is a hot and spicy dish, my husband loved it. I used a large skillet but not cast iron, worked fine.
Read the review of Hondafreek, and they were right about the smoke! Fish blackened very well, and the hubby loved it. Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent!!! The seasoning works well on chicken also.
i from new orleans and this is close to the true blackened fish. however, i love spicy food, but this recipe is WAY too spicy! the original recipe calls for 1 tsp. black pep.,1/2 tsp. cayenne, and 1/2 tsp. white pepper...cooking it this way is still spicy.
OUTSTANDING,GREAT! I followed the other reviews and cooked this outside on my electric burner to eliminate the smoke.I used catfish and tapila-I could not make it into the house cause my hubsand was eating the fish as I was taking it out of the cast iron skillet. Minor adj:added creole spices and squeeze fresh lemon juice as it was cooking. Pls note:Very SPICY I reduced the amount of cayenne,white and black pepper to suit my 4yr old she enjoyed this too - 5plus stars thks Sandra
FABULOUS!!!! This recipe is easy to make since you probably have most of the ingredients in your kitchen already. We used tilapia instead of snapper and we were drooling. We can't wait to make it again!!!!
Loved this recipe. I'm not a great cook but this turned out spicy and flavorful. Careful not to smoke out the whole house like I did...
Excellent recipe, very simple too. Just one bit of warning, though. When you fist place the fish into the pan, DO NOT hang your face directly over the pan and inhale. I spent the next three minutes coughing and racing to open the kitchen door and turn the AC onto high to vent the kitchen! This recipe DOES make smoke!
De-lish! Very spicy and i used a smoked paprika, it added a nice campy kind of taste to the recipe. Thanks so much! it was great and I'll definitely be making this again!
Excellent recipe. I altered it just a little bit but it still came out perfect. Instead of paprika, cayenne and salt I used a couple tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning which has some of those ingredients minus the cayenne. Everything else I had and used. I just didn't want it too spicy for the kids. It was absolutely delicious.
If you're using hot paprika, you might want to cut down to 1 tbsp instead of 2. I used the full 2 tbsp and it was so hot, it was almost inedible. I had to mix with mayo to cool down the spice. It smelled sooo good when it was cooking though!
This was wonderful!! Very easy and quick to prepare, and the flavor was out of this world! Will definately fix again.
Easy & delicious! Did not have a cast iron skillet but my regular frying pan worked just as well.
My husband asks for this once a week! He loved it! I skipped the butter and just used olive oil and a regular non stick though...
I wouldn't recommend cooking this in the house. Heat a dry cast iron skillet on high on the grill. I let mine get white hot. It does generate a lot of smoke, but fish cooks quickly. This is a very good recipe, and cooks quickly.
I've never been very successful at blackening fish until I came across this recipe. The only thing I changed was using rockfish (will try it with salmon & halibut next time), it was excellent, spicy with that distinct flavor that you can only achieve from blackening. It didn't smoke up as bad as I anticipated but my family could feel the "pepper" in their throats while I was cooking so make sure to open up the windows!!
Excellent recipe, and I used to live in New Orleans. I used swordfish instead of snapper, and finished in the oven for a few minutes at 350 b/c outside was blackened but swordfish needed a little more time. Do beware of the smoke, hubby thought I was burning downt the kitchen!
Used this recipe with amberjack (thought I had snapper on hand but was wrong). I didn't want the mess/smell in the kitchen, so we grilled it. For those who thought this was not flavorful enough, I wonder if they did not coat with the herb/spice mixture enough. I smothered the fillets in the spices, then we made a little tray out of foil for the grill and did just like the instructions say for the skillet. This was absolutely KILLER! Extremely flavorful and just the right combination of spices. Thank you for the recipe!
amazing
Easy to prepare and very tasty. As good as any blackened snapper I have had in restaurants (and I come from the Gulf Coast where this dish is a common offering). Just a note of caution - you need excellent ventilation while cooking as the fumes can be quite irritating to the nose and lungs.
I sincerely hope that the nutritional values listed for this dish are wrong: 72 gram of fat! 806 calories per serving! Great recipe but not at that cost to my body...
Excellent recipe. I used my cast iron skillet and it came out perfectly! I recommend using a butter/oil blend to fry, as butter has a lower browning temperature, and aids in the blackening process.
Made 6 servings for 8 red snapper filets. I greatly decreased the cayenne pepper so the kids would eat it. A little too much pepper for me but my sister really liked it. Next time I would decrease the pepper by half.
My husband loved it!
Very good. Authentic. Used it on grouper to make blackened grouper caesar salad. Use best quality paprika you can find since that is the main spice here.
Very good, spicy fish. I omitted the onions and garlic because of a food allergy and they weren't missed at all. If your snapper has skin on one side, cook it skin side down first. I also used vegan butter since we are dairy free. Looking forward to making it again.
My hubby and I are not familiar with N'Orleans cooking...yet.. If this is indicative of the flavours, then we need to get there asap! Spice mix I cut back some of the pepper, and half the salt..Used EVOO brushed on fillets, sprinkled light layer of spice on both sides, chilled for an hr as per another comment.. sprinkled a bit more before frying, used EVOO again in cast iron on med-high. Seared one side, flipped over, finished in a 350 oven for a bit..absolutely delicious!
LOVED IT!!! Me and my hubs arent fish ppl-but this turned out AMAZING-even my boys ate it. changed up 2nd time around a little spicy-the spices overpowered the fish; took out 1/2 the cyanne took out 1/4 the peppers I had 2 thick fillets of snapper so I broiled them (with the spices on) first for a bit, got them 1/2 way cooked then stuck them in the skillet to blacken them. SO GOOD-thank you for the recipe-my first attempt at making fish was a total success.
Whew! This is SPICY, almost to the point of being inedible. I followed the recipe exactly (except I reduced the amount of butter). I would make it again, but would cut the peppers, the salt, and the paprika. I'll also reduce the amount of spice on each fillet.
I lowered the amount of cayenne pepper and salt and used a bit less butter. It was delicious! Would definitely make it again!
Awesome recipe. The flavor was great. To make it healthier, I omitted the butter and used olive oil instead.
This was fabulous. I also took the iron skillet outside and put it on the gas grill to avoid smoking up the house. Worked great! I cut the red pepper in half and it was still hot enough. For a wonderful Cajun Cream sauce to put on top, combine 2 T. cornstarch in 1/4 c. water. Saute 1 chopped shallot in 2T dry white wine until softened. Add 1 T. blackened spice mix (from above recipe), and stir in 2 cups heavy cream and heat. Add cornstarch mixture and cook, stirring until thickened. YUMMY! Happy eating!
This was awesome! I accidentally added a picture of myself instead of the dinner, but it was a great dish anyhow. I'd never cooked snapper before, nor had I ever blackened fish before. It got pretty smokey in the house at first, so if you have a powerful stove, you don't need to let the pan heat for 10 minutes on high-- it could start glowing red!! I had to let the fish cook a little longer than the directions instructed, but overall, this dish was, well, delicious! And everyone in the household loved it, anyone who thought this tasted plain must not have used the same ingredients, or an iron skillet, you must not have taste buds if you missed this great flavor!
I had a question, I am not sure if I am posting in the right place. I tried the blackened before it came out good but smokes up the place way to much, and winter coming around so opening up windows will not work. question can I blacken in the broiler? I am thinking this should be doable maybe seal the fish in thin foil so juices dont evaporate
I used Tilapia because my market was out of Snapper and it was deliciuos. I also used olive oil instead of butter. The blackening season was so yummy. I am going to make a large batch up to have on hand!
Used the recipe step by step and it turned out fantastic a little spicy but just enough to not make you cry. I ended up making a mango salsa to cut down the heat and added a little crunch plus flavor
Perfect...would not change a thing!
I love the flavor of the seasonings in this recipe. I eliminated some of the pepper and the cayenne (due to a sensitive stomach) with great results. It is easy and I will definately serve this on a regular basis.
Delicious! Made it pretty much exactly as the recipe says but substituted Olive Oil for the Butter. Definitely a Keeper.
Flavor was excellent and cook times were spot on. The problem with this recipe is the HUGE amount of Cayenne. Unusual for me, I made the recipe in a hurry without reading the reviews. We don't shy away from spicy foods, but this was nearly inedible due to the amount of heat. Even removing the skin from one side and scraping the seasoning from the other it was very, very hot. As another reviewer suggested, cut the Cayenne to 1/4 off what the recipe calls for. Be prepared for the smoke!
Not bad, easy. Tastes like pepper which isn't my favorite, but still pretty good.
For the past 15 years three buddies and I have been going to Alaska. We always bring home anywhere from 100 to 250 pounds of halibut. I use this seasoning on the halibut. Cook on each side for about three minutes as halibut dries out very quickly. Outstanding! I make up packets of the seasoning and keep it handy for a quick meal.
Im 8 months pregnant and cant stand for long periods of time so this was a great quick meal.I used Flounder cuz its all I had. Turned out Great. Served with yellow rice and a salad. Will make again.
As written this is a tasty, spicy dish. I used the cast iron. Used frozen snapper (I'm in Ohio most fish comes frozen). The taste is authentic. For my taste it was pretty spicy. I might go lighter on the cayanne and pepper. But really it was very good. Served with red beans and rice for cajun night.
This is a great dish. My husband thought so too. I used a cast iron skillet and it really smoked up the house badly and the smoke smell really lingered, but the flavor is so worth it. I think I'll try to put that skillet on the outside grill next time. I plan to make this over and over! Thanks
I have to say I was skeptical about the cooking process but wow what an excellent dish. I had to talk my husband into trying it and his comment was - I can't wait to have it again! The hubby and I loved the spice blend just the way it is. Thank you so much for sharing!
Very good. However, I would caution agains getting the cast iron skillet too hot. When I added the butter, I got some flames. And, man, the smoke is crazy.
We thought it was awesome but next time I will cut down on the cayenne. It was hot!
This was my first try at blackening. The result was yummy (a bit on the spicy side for me but my husband LOVED it). Tasty as it was though, if I make it in the future (or anything blackened) it will be modified for the outdoor grill - made WAY too big a mess indoors with a lot of smoke that my infant son and pets didn't appreciate.
This was probably the best way I've prepared fish. i used talipia instead of snapper and I do also recommend a well ventilated area , the spices can make breathing a difficulty when the kitchen is smoking from searing the fish.
Loved it! I used haddock since it locally available. Great recipe!
I didn't have cayenne pepper so I substituted Hot Hungarian Paprika. If you use stick butter, it will burn, smoke and turn bitter. You can either use clarified butter or a mixture of melted butter and Peanut or Canola oil. I also did not have Oregano,(which I only use in Pizza sauce) but substituted Marjoram which is a close cousin. Served with a side of Ratatouille and Saffron rice. All were very pleased.
WHOOO! I love spicy food, but this was too much for me. I did like the background flavor, but it was overwhelmed by heat. We'll make it again, but cut the cayenne and pepper amounts.
I made this for New Years Eve, and the seasoning tasted great. I left out the cayenne, and the fish still had a good kick. I don't know if I'll make it again though...for some reason my red snapper got tough.
Super easy and delicious. Even my husband who usually doesn't like fish loved this one.
Super easy and delicious. I'd say cut the butter and salt in half though.
Okay so I almost burnt my house down because of my cast iron skillet being on high heat. Smoke was billowing and my smoke alarms went off! I suggest putting the cast iron skillet on medium heat. And probably replace the butter with an oil of some sort because the butter burned.
Very Good. Thanks for sharing
We love all kinds of fish, but this was best made with a thin filet of tilapia. The cumin was a bit overpowering of all the other flavors, and yes, the cooking process very smoky. Used a non-stick griddle pan which worked well. Would definitely make this again.
Very good! I did have some trouble keeping the seasoning on, but it was still so flavorful! My first time cooking red snapper and it was delicious! Thanks!
Great recipe. I deleted the butter all the way around and just rolled the fish in the seasoning. WOW. If you like it spicy like me, this was great.
This is good but is the predominant flavor of Cajun food just 'spicy'? It's quite similar to spicy 'rava (semolina) masala' fry Goan fish... But watch out for the smoke-- asthma-attack inducing as we learned at my home!
Very nice. Great company food!
