Cajun Style Blackened Snapper

I made this a few nights ago, and it definitely has potential. I made some changes to it. I wasn't sure why there was a need for so much butter. I ended up coating the fillets in butter, then covering them with the cajun seasoning. Once in the pan, I drizzeled some more butter. But, in the end, I only ended up using about 3 tbs. of butter. And, the fillets came out really tender. Also, after blackening the fillets and cooking them through, my husband and I thought there was way too much seasoning. So, we scraped it all off. There was still a lot of the cajun taste because it got cooked in. Next time I make it, I will still follow the recipe (minus all the butter) knowing that I will end up scraping the seasoning off, since I think that it helped make the fish really tender and tasty. Oh, I also neded up slow cooking the snapper on a lower flame. Another thing that I think made it tender. I did initially place it on a high flame so it would blacken the seasoning. But, once that was done, I lowered it to a low-med heat and cooked it for about 10 more minutes.