Cajun Style Blackened Snapper

4.5
254 Ratings
  • 5 172
  • 4 64
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

Fillets of red snapper are coated with a mixture of pepper and herbs, then cooked at high heat until the coating blackens. Spicy and delicious!

Recipe by Sandra

Gallery
22 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together paprika, cayenne pepper, white pepper, black pepper, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, thyme, and oregano.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large cast iron skillet over high heat for 10 minutes, or until extremely hot.

  • Dip fish into melted butter, and sprinkle each fillet generously with the seasoning mixture. Place the fish fillets in the hot skillet. Pour 1 tablespoon of butter over each fillet. Cook until the coating on the underside of the fillet turns black, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn the fish over. Pour another tablespoon of butter over the fish, and cook for 2 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
806 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 72g; cholesterol 244.7mg; sodium 2312.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022