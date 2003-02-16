Tuna Noodle Casserole II

I'm giving 4 stars because the family liked it but I didn't. It was too dry for me. Next time I would add more milk or another can of soup. Probably would use cr. chicken instead of celery soup, too. I did add the regular potato chips, but I didn't like the flavor of them with the casserole. I would probably use bread crumbs or panko with it next time. I also think adding mushrooms would be delish next time. I should have put chips on only half of it, because they did get soggy. I also think sharp cheddar would be better than american cheese, because there would be more flavor. I did add some freshly grated sharp to the tuna-soup mixture, to let it melt and flavor, but apparently not enough to make a difference in the entire casserole. Adding the american cheese layer in the middle was a good idea, something I would do another or do with a cheddar layer. I think some grated cheddar over the top would taste well, too. Thank you for a recipe that can definitely be tweaked to suit individual and family tastes. With some changes, it will be a part of our monthly rotation.