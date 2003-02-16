Tuna Noodle Casserole II

This is the old tried and true, 1950's style tuna noodle casserole we remember as kids. Uses ingredients most people have on hand, especially those broken chips at the bottom of the bag that nobody wants to eat. Got to have those chips on top to be real.

By Chris Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil pasta in lightly salted water for 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain well. Return the pasta to the pot it was cooked in.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 2 1/2 quart casserole dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix tuna with cream of mushroom soup, cream of celery soup, milk, salt, black pepper, and garlic in a medium saucepan. Place pan over medium low heat, and heat through. Alternatively, place these ingredients in a microwave safe dish, and warm in the microwave.

  • Mix tuna mixture with pasta. Spread 1/2 of the noodles into the prepared dish. Arrange the cheese slices over the noodles, then spread the remaining noodle mixture over the cheese. Top with crushed potato chips.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 20 to 30 minutes; cook until the casserole is hot, and the chips begin to brown. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 57.6g; fat 16g; cholesterol 30mg; sodium 1143.2mg. Full Nutrition
