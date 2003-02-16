Tuna Noodle Casserole II

This is the old tried and true, 1950's style tuna noodle casserole we remember as kids. Uses ingredients most people have on hand, especially those broken chips at the bottom of the bag that nobody wants to eat. Got to have those chips on top to be real.
This is a great basic tuna noodle recipe. However, I made a few changes I believe made it even better. First, I cooked the noodles a couple of minutes less than the package calls for, so after baking they will not be overdone. I added a can of mushrooms, and an additional can of soup (either mushroom or celery) to make it creamier and it set up fine. I cut the salt down to 1/2 tsp. because there is salt in the potato chips and sodium in the soup. I figure eaters can always add, but cant take away. I also added 1 1/2 c. peas to the soup mixture at the same time as the noodles, being careful not to mash. I used Mozerella cheese instead of American. And the leftovers are even better! This is a keeper.
Hi this is Chris and this is my recipe. We're thrilled so many people like it and add whatever items that suit your family's tastes. We use the 98% fat free soups, 2% milk, and shell macaroni because the sauce fills in the little cup shape. If we have fresh mushrooms we add a few. Couple Tbls fresh celery adds a nice texture. One son likes extra cheese so in one corner we put more there. Use the recipe as the base, add what you like, you can't go wrong.
This recipe is fantastic. I made 3 changes though. Instead of American cheese, I used 8 oz of shredded Sharp cheddar, I used reduced calorie cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom (my husband hates mushrooms) and I cut the salt in half. To be honest, you could probably get rid of the salt entirely since tuna and cheese are both pretty salty. My boyfriend does not normally eat or enjoy "comfort food" LOVED this recipe. A++, 5 stars, a real winner!
Awesome recipe!!! I decided to make it exactly as written the first time and make any changes I thought it needed next, except I did use 6 slices of cheese instead of 4. It is so perfect the way it is I would not change a thing! I also used the 98% fat free soup. My hubby can be very picky and he had two huge servings, I couldn't stop eating it and my 2-year-old loved it too. And it was so easy to make and impossible to mess up. It will definitely be part of our regular rotation. Thanks Chris, for posting this delicious, easy and inexpensive recipe!***UPDATE***When I re-heated the leftovers(and there were a lot), the potato chips got soggy. Now I only top 1/2 with chips and add fresh ones before re-heating leftovers.
I loved this recipe, but I changed so much in it, I didn't give 5 stars because I almost made up a different recipe! I used 1 can cream of mushroom, 2 cans cream of chicken, and 2 cups milk, since many said it was dry. I used whole wheat egg noodles, instead of shells and cooked them for 5 minutes, so they were a little under done. I added 1 bag of frozen broccoli florets (peas would be great also!) to the last 2 minutes of the pasta cooking, so they would thaw quickly. I added 1 4oz can of mushrooms, 2 ribs of celery finely chopped, the tops of 3 green onions, 1 tsp of white pepper and garlic powder, and no salt. I used 8 slices of American cheese. Instead of using chips, I used the same amount of crushed croutons, which I microwaved with 1 pat of butter to coat before I put them on the casserole. I only cooked it for 20 minutes, then shut off the oven and left it for 10 more. It turned out wonderfully! Usually, tuna casserole will come out dry (or mushy) if you overcook the noodles, or add too many extra things without adding extra liquid.
Easy, great tasting casserole! My husband said a total of 5 times how good it was. I made a couple of minor changes...I used a can of healthy select cr. of chicken soup b/c I didn't have cr. of celery and my cr. of mushroom was roasted garlic flavor(I omitted the crushed garlic). I also added a small can of mushrooms and used seasoned stuffing instead of potato chips for extra flavor. I did omit the salt, but will use a little next time. Thanks for the great recipe:)
We really liked this easy tuna noodle casserole recipe. I used low-fat soups, skim milk, reduced-fat cheese, and crackers instead of potato chips, and it was delicious. I also added frozen peas and a can of sliced mushrooms. The recipe makes so much...as much as we enjoyed it last night, we have plenty of leftovers today.
This was simple and great. I added 1/2 cup monterey jack shredded cheese, 1 box thawed frozen peas, a can of mushroom pieces and stems, and sprinkled Panko with butter bread crumbs over the top before baking. The family loved it.
This is a really good tuna noodle casserole...the cheese really adds a unique spin! I didn't have any potato chips so I added bread crumbs, but the next time I will be sure to either have the chips or maybe even Ritz crackers...that would be tasty. *** UPDATE *** I made it again and added about 1 cup of cheddar cheese mixed in and it really added to the flavor. I also didn't put the chips on, but the top started to dry out a little so I will probably put ritz crackers on top the next time. When I tried it with potato chips (I've tried it 3 times now), the chips were soggy the next day and were gross.
It always cracks me up when people rate the recipe and say but here are all the things I changed. Well, I didn't change anything and can tell you as printed, it is what it says it is. A traditional, old-fashioned 1950's tuna casserole. A little bland, but that is why we grew up with the salt and pepper shakers...lol. My family of 6, including one picky rater, one teenager, two 2 y/o, and a somewhat tired husband after a long day at work all ate this without complaint. 4 of the 6 even said, "good dinner". So, I will be keeping it around. No, it's not gourmet...but it is good comfort food and we didn't have any leftovers.
I halved the recipe and added a flavorful zip. I added all of the following to our edition: 4oz Velveeta cut into cubes, 2 cups uncooked elbow noodles, 1cup milk, 1 can cream of mushroom,1 can cream of broccoli (use your favorite cream soups), 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar-mixed in, 1 can tuna, 1 tsp. tomato basil seasoning, 1 tsp. onion onion seasoning, 1 tsp. garlic, 1 tsp. pepper, 1/4 cup Kraft Zesty light Italian dressing, 1 pkg frozen mixed veggies (gives the casserole a nice color too), added crushed townhouse crackers to the top and drizzled butter over the cracker crumbs and baked...de-licious! My husband loved it!! Very rich and creamy. With all the additions this was far from bland! Even by cutting the recipe in half we had leftovers for work the next day! You can just have fun with this recipe and make it your own. I would use this recipe just as a nice base for your personal touch according to your familie's likes and dislikes.
Great classic tuna noodle casserole. The exact way it should taste. Add extra can of cream of mushroom or whatever flavor soup--otherwise too dry. Also, I added about two cups chopped broccoli and extra cheese and used egg noodles. Used garlic powder instead--- was delicious! Will make again. Oh-- you can skip the step of heating everything before putting it into the baking dish-- the hot noodles warm everything (soup, etc.) and the oven makes it piping hot.
This was okay. I think it may have been better if I didn't cook the whole package of noodles in one pan. They were smooshy and lumped together. I used cream of chicken soup instead of the cream of mushroom. I don't think I will be making this again. No one ate it and had to throw the rest out. Big waste of food. Especially since that was the last soup/meat/noodles we had for a week.
I added peas, and it tasted just like my mom used to make! My husband had been turned off of tuna noodle casserole by his brother, who was married to a woman that made it 5 nights a week (can you imagine?!) so he was skeptical; after tasting it, he wanted to make sure there were enough leftovers so he could take it in his lunch!
This was wonderful! I used 2 cans of Cream of Mushroom soup (didn't have Cream of Celery - yuck anyway), added a few defrosted peas in, extra can of tuna, used whole milk, topped with dried bread crumbs drizzled with melted butter. So good. If you really like yours with more creaminess, just add another can of soup and a bit more milk! Typically I only give at most 3 stars for such a common dish, but this one deserved the 4 stars.
Absolutely horrible... for my diet! LOL My only 2 substitutes were: two cans of mushroom because I didn't have any cream of celery on hand. I used Celerey salt instead of regular salt to make up for the missing celery taste. It was the best tasting tuna noodle casserole I've ever had. My entire family gobbled it down! Next time, I will try the low fat variety soups, milk and cheese.
Great recipe! The second time I made it, I added some shredded cheddar cheese to the mix, one extra 'cream of' soup and a small bag of frozen peas & carrots. Delicious! I wish there was a way to comment on other people's reviews! Some people...
I hated tuna casserole as a kid, but my sister made one recently and it was delicious. This is the best one I found so far. I omitted the salt; canned soups have a lot of sodium in them and so does cheese. I added approximately 1 1/2 cups of frozen peas and used grated sharp cheddar cheese instead of the processed American cheese, which I don't care for. Dad had 2 helpings and my oldest son had 3 helpings. Thanks Chris for this easy delicous recipe.
Good recipe. Basic and satisfying. I was looking for a recipe that had mostly pantry items and this did the trick. You can make as is or dress it up. I added frozen peas to mine and it was great. Will make again.
Made this per hubby's request, as i am not a big tuna noodle casserole fan. Used 2 cans cream of mushroom soup, and no cream of celery. Added mushrooms, onions, and peas. Didn't have chips so used crushed butter crackers mixed w/shredded cheddar cheese for topping. Hubby and 2 yrs old liked it - so will be making again. To me, it tasted like tuna noodle casserole. :)
Good hearty meal. I used three cans of tuna, and could not think of using less. I also used two cups of frozen peas, and I will cut that down to one cup next time. To thaw the peas, I just simply added them to the boiling egg noodles (I like better than shells for this) for a couple minutes. Make sure you cook your noodles slightly less than al dente so that they are perfect after baking. You will need 6 slices of cheese to properly cover and my preference is no chips on top. Finally, to help guard against drying out, I covered my dish with foil for the first 15 minutes of baking, then uncovered for the final 15 minutes so that the top gets that delicious baked-on crispness but leaves the rest moist.
Great tuna casserole! My mother used to make something close to this when I was growing up. I will make this again! Thanks!
DON'T prepare this one unless you're ready to eat the whole pan!! My family doesn't care for tuna, but I doubled the recipe and there wasn't a spoonful left. Excellent, easy recipe (not to mention delicious!) Shame on you Chris! I'll probably gain 10 pounds with this one! :)
I made a few changes - used cream of chicken in place of the cream of celery soup, substituted cheddar cheese for the American cheeese, cut out the salt entirely, and used less garlic. Overall a great base to start with as noted by others. LOVED it!
Meh. This was okay. I added frozen broccoli, another can of tuna, another can of condensed soup, some celery, and more cheese. It was pretty bland, and I think without those additions it would have been even worse. If you think you'll have leftovers, add the potato chips to the portions that you'll eat now - as someone else mentioned, they get soggy and gross in the fridge.
Wonderful! I used low fat soup, skim milk, and 2% milk american and instead of crushed potato chips I sprinkled 2% shredded sharp cheddar on top. I also used penne pasta and added a dash of nutmeg and parsley to tuna mixture. My family loved it. Very comforting and filling. Use fresh minced garlic for sure. Excellent!
The cream of celery in this made it smell and (if I knew what it taste like this would be it) taste like dog food. So be sure to use cream of mushroom x2 with this. Also it would taste a lot better if you added cooked onion, mushrooms, broccoli or peas, and some more spices. The cheese should be doubled as well. The chips on top are nice though.
This recipe is so easy and was a huge hit- especially with the picky teenage boys. Thank everything. I used sharp cheddar rather than American cheese and I think it make it richer than it would have otherwise. I liked it.
This was good, I did alter the recipe a bit. I added dried minced onion, and put a small layer of mozzerella cheese on top (really yummy). My boyfriend, who was aprehensive about tuna casserole went back for seconds!
Awesome "homestyle" recipe. Easy & delcious. I used medium shell pasta and also added a stalk of chopped celery and a few sliced mushrooms (I pre-cooked in a Tbsp. of butter before adding). I also added an additional 1/2 can of cream of mushroom soup that I had leftover. I split recipe into two square pans instead of cooking one 9x13. I froze one unbaked for a future meal. Kids ate it well and loved that it had crushed potato chips on top.
I have made this for my family a few times now and each time they clamor for more. Than you so much. I do have to say I don't usually have cream of celery soup on hand but I so usually have celery so I add 2 tins of soup and a stalk of celery. I think it is about the same.
This was a very good recipe. My family like veggies, so I added some fresh, sweet, snow peas and a few chopped carrots. Even my 4 year old ate it, and she is a VERY picky eater! Thank you for the great idea!
I made just a few minor adjustments. I used wide egg noodles, added frozen peas, used about a cup of shredded cheddar cheese and instead of potato chips I crumbled ritz crackers on top. So easy to make and impossible to mess up. This recipe is comfort food at its best.
This was perfect for a "mom's too busy to cook/bake" dinner! Our not-too-experienced 11 yr. old daughter made this with flare!! She also threw an additional 1/2 cup of french fried onions on top, because she loves them! It was REALLY good! (we also added about 1/2 cup sliced, sauteed mushrooms. We omitted the soup + milk +spices in the pot +warm them up step... Why dirty an additional pot? She just stirred it into the drained noodles! Came out great & only 2 dishes to clean afterward. Smart girl, huh?)
This recipe was really good, but I altered it a little. Used 2 cans of fat free cream of mushroom soup instead of one can cr. mush and one can cr. celery. I also skipped the potato chips on top. I will definitely make it again because it reheats really well for lunch the next day.
Great recipe. Used a lot f the review suggestions. Added carrots and peas, the extra can of mushroom soup, and used crackers instead of chips. I used rigatone for the noodles because it was what I had on hand. It was really awesome how the sauce and peas managed to get on the inside of the noodles. Tasted really great and my boyfriend just loved it.
I was feeling under the weather today and wanted some comfort food that wasn't going to take a lot of energy or effort to make. I did make a few changes based on what I had in the house at the time. Used whole wheat pasta shells, added corn and peas, only used cream of mushroom soup, used real shredded sharp cheddar cheese (processed cheese just freaks me out) and instead of potato chips, used a light sprinkling of breadcrumbs. Definitely made me feel a bit better (just something about making a casserole) and even though I halfed the recipe, still have a TON of leftovers.
HELP! I don't know what went wrong! I scaled this recipe for 8 people. I used fat free ingredients and fettucini noodles. When I mix the sauce and heated it, it was to die for delicious, but when I mixed it and cooked it for 50min; it was so dry and tasteless. I don't know, could it have been that the noodles were to thick, and they absorbed the cream sauce? can anyone help me with this? I would like to try it again!
I just made this last week and it went over pretty well. I took the advice of previous reviewers and used 2 cans of mushroom soup, halved the salt, used minced garlic and added 1 can of mushrooms, 2 cups each frozen peas and frozen corn. I used shredded Sharp cheddar instead of American and mixed it in with the rest of the ingredients. I didn't heat up the milk etc., just mixed it with the hot pasta. Used baked potato chips for lower fat. This recipe makes a TON, so plan accordingly. Leftovers hold up well too.
This casserole was really good. I skipped the salt and used bread crumbs instead of potato chips. I also added frozen peas and it was delicious. I used cream of broccoli soup since that was all I had in the cupboard. It's nice that you can alter this recipe to your tastes and it still ends up tasting good.
This was quite a pleasant tuna casserole. Not fine dining for sure, but I don't think tuna casserole usually is! I halved the recipe, using one can of cream of celery soup and shredded cheddar in place of the cheese slices and also on top instead of chips. Also mixed in peas. Will make again but may mix in some sour cream or an extra can of soup , we would have liked a bit more sauce.
used the basic recipe, but because of reviews, added pre-cooked onion and celery, topped with left over dried onion i had left over from green bean casserole recipe. Wonderful, served with broiled garlic bread. Will make again, trying potato chips
Thank you so much for this recipe. I made this dish with my Mom growing up so it has lots of comfort factor. I lost my Mom to cancer when I was 20. Now that I'm married with kids I am trying to recreate many of my childhood favorites. Since I can't remember many of her recipes I have searched online and this one is by far the closest tuna casserole to the one I remember except we used egg noodles as a child. Thank you for posting and helping me share a bit of my childhood with my 7&8yr old girls!
This is pretty good. I go crazy with the pepper and garlic, use real cheese instead of the processed stuff, throw in a cup of frozen chopped veggies, and omit the crushed potato chips because they go soggy the next day. It's also salty enough without needing to add more.
This is one of the moistest, tastiest tuna casseroles I have tried. Even my picky 6 year old loved this one, and so did my teenagers. This one also warms up well. I also tried this one with a package of frozen egg noodles, for variety, and my family loved it.
This was excellent. My husband, a big tuna noodle casserole fan, gave it enthusiastic thumbs up. I added fresh thyme and used grated cheddar instead of American slices; I also used reduced fat soups and it still tasted great.
A little bland, but so easy to make, and leftovers reheat so well, I'm giving it 5 stars.
Yummy casserole! I am a vegetarian and added edamame (shelled soy beans found in your grocers freezer). They are similar to peas but even better for you. I also did 1/2 of the cheese mozzerella and the other half cheddar which was a nice variation. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this last night and my family and I loved it. Very easy and tasty. I tweaked it a little and added some peas and fresh carrots (cooked a little first). I also added 1 more cup of milk since I wanted it to be creamier. I used shredded mild cheddar cheese instead of the American and put French fried onions on top. What a hit. We will definitely be making this again!
I grew up on tuna noodle casserole so now I don't eat it! However, my husband loves it so I made it just for him and he loved it. I left out the garlic and cheese because neither of us grew up with those items in our casseroles. I did add some sauteed celery - now I have to make extra for my brother-in-law since my husband loved it so much!
A simple, quick, fantastic recipe. I tweaked it to my family's taste; hubby loves peas (and I grew up with them in my tuna casserole) so I added a bag of frozen baby peas. I used egg noodles instead of shells simply because it's what I grew up on so I prefer it. We don't care for mushrooms, so I used 2 cans of cream of celery. I also didn't have the garlic, so I omitted it. I followed another reviewers advice and didn't use the extra pot, just added the stuff to the egg noodles and it was fine. It turned out great! My hubby had 2 big plates of it (so did I) and then my dad and brother took the leftovers home with them. My dad later told me that he loved it. We all thought the potato chips on top were a great touch. Thanks for a great recipe!!! I'll make it again and again!
I could have easily eaten the whole pan myself! I used two cans of cream of mushroom, cheddar cheese because I hate American, and crushed up Ruffles on the top and it was delicious! Thanks for the great recipe!
I used shredded cheddar cheese instead of slices and cream of chicken soup because I didn't have cream of celery and french's onions on top because I didn't have chips. My husband said it was the best casserole ever and even ate it for breakfast.
I followed recipe exactly and I thought it came out good. I would make it again. My daughter liked it but my husband doesn't like shell pasta (I have no idea why) but I noticed he ate two servings. I would make this again!
I agree that this was a little bland and dry for my tastes. It would probably make a good base recipe. I would add some vegetables next time and probably cut out the cheese in the middle and just put it on top.
I made this and it was great right out of the oven. But then the leftovers were not good because the chips had become soggy. I took off the chips and rewarmed the leftovers and it was good again. My husband dosen't like tuna casserole so for me the leftovers has to be tremendously wonderful. I would leave off the chips next time and add some peas.
Just like mom used to make!! Super fast, easy and just like you remembered it!
I made a few modifications to the original recipe by using grated pepper jack cheese instead of sliced american and cream of asparagus soup instead of the cream of celery. The results are exactly as promised...my only concern is the amount of sodium in this recipe. I think next time I'll use low sodium soup and omit the potato chips.
I actually only tasted this while I was making it and never got to taste the finished product, but it was pretty good!!! I added extra garlic because it tasted a little bland. Next time I'll buy the cream of mushroom with garlic in it.
I'm giving 4 stars because the family liked it but I didn't. It was too dry for me. Next time I would add more milk or another can of soup. Probably would use cr. chicken instead of celery soup, too. I did add the regular potato chips, but I didn't like the flavor of them with the casserole. I would probably use bread crumbs or panko with it next time. I also think adding mushrooms would be delish next time. I should have put chips on only half of it, because they did get soggy. I also think sharp cheddar would be better than american cheese, because there would be more flavor. I did add some freshly grated sharp to the tuna-soup mixture, to let it melt and flavor, but apparently not enough to make a difference in the entire casserole. Adding the american cheese layer in the middle was a good idea, something I would do another or do with a cheddar layer. I think some grated cheddar over the top would taste well, too. Thank you for a recipe that can definitely be tweaked to suit individual and family tastes. With some changes, it will be a part of our monthly rotation.
I cooked this last night. The only changes I made to the recipe was that I added a bag of frozen carrots and peas and I also layered with shredded sharp cheddar cheese. I turned out great; a simple dish that tastes great.
My husband and I both enjoyed this quick and easy to make recipe. After the quick assembly, it bakes in no time because it's already warm (and assembly time allows the oven to heat up!). Watch out, if you're a newbie cook like me, you'll probably use an excessive number of pots the first time, there's a lot to mix. We did make a few modifications: added peas, substituted chedder for American, used breadcrumbs instead of chips (didn't have any, but will have to try), tri-color rotini instead of shells (we felt they really took up the sauce well), and used low-sodium soups (per another reviewer's suggestion; we tend to salt our food enough anyway). He's not a huge fan of fish, but will eat tuna salad; this was a perfect amount for him, not too tuna-y, but still enough for me. Make sure you keep the noodles al dente as they continue to take up moisture while baking.
Whole family loved it, even my daughter who is notorious for not liking casseroles! I added some chopped onion & celery and grated sharp cheddar instead of the slices, along with an extra layer of cheese under the potato chips. Definite keeper!
This is overall a good recipe. I added additional seasonings after mixing the tuna with the soup to meet our taste as it seemed a little bland. I mixed about 1 cup of shredded cheese to the mixture instead of layering as called for in the recipe as others mention. I also added peas and onion, but the crushed potato chips on top made the casserole!!! I will be keeping this one for a quick weekday dinner.
Delicious, classic casserole! The only thing I'll change for next time is the potato chips. They seemed to get soggy and add sort of a greasy, unpleasant texture. A simple subsitute of french fried onions (my favorite on tuna casserole!), or breadcrumbs should do the trick.
Just like mom used to make....almost! Had to add 2 cups of frozen peas to take me back to my childhood! Thanks for this great recipe. I've been looking for a long time!
As far as tuna noodle casserole goes, this one is good. I used sea shell noodles, cut the salt in half, used cheddar instead of the processed stuff, and added a can of mushrooms and freshly sliced celery. The celery stays crunchy, but I liked the crunch and I also liked the potato chip topping.
