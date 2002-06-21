Oysters Rockefeller

My husband has had me searching everywhere for a recipe for Oysters Rockefller that tastes like the ones he gets at The Parson's Table (his favorite "fancy" restaurant). He said this is it! The recipe is super simple, the longest part of preparation is opening the oysters! He ate 6 & we froze the other 18 in three zip-loc bags. Next time, we'll just get them out of the freezer, sprinkle a few more breadcrumbs & grated cheese on top, then pop into the oven! Wonderful! Robin Weiss in NC.
I had high hopes for this, after making it I understand why it didn't make it. Not enough Pernod, no garlic, and no Parmesan cheese. There are better recipes out there. I was looking for a restaurant style taste.
My husband has had me searching everywhere for a recipe for Oysters Rockefller that tastes like the ones he gets at The Parson's Table (his favorite "fancy" restaurant). He said this is it! The recipe is super simple, the longest part of preparation is opening the oysters! He ate 6 & we froze the other 18 in three zip-loc bags. Next time, we'll just get them out of the freezer, sprinkle a few more breadcrumbs & grated cheese on top, then pop into the oven! Wonderful! Robin Weiss in NC.
This is an amazing recipe. Perfect in everyway. I used "Pernod" that I bought to cook food from recipes I got on a cruise ship.(27.00 a bottle) I was thrilled I had this anise flavored alcohol for this recipe. I had everything on the recipe but oysters in the shell. I used a glass of fesh oysters from Costco.I cooked the oysters in a frying pan with olive oil and garlic than cooked spinach in sauce left in the pan. I want to try shell oysters next. I first had Oyster Rockefller at Jake's Fish House in Portland, Oregon. This recipe is just as good and a whole lot cheaper. I would not change a thing but I would not use my Vita Mix blender next time since it made the mixture soupy. I will use my small Cuisnart to just chop the mix..
You have no idea how FANTASTIC this recipe is. I didn't follow the measurements to TEE. I omitted the bacon bits, parsely and the anise liquor. Adding garlic butter, onion, lemon, romano and parmasean cheese. I first boiled the oysters with 1 bottle of beer and the rest with water making sure to cover the oysters entirely. I added garlic gloves and pepper corns to the pot. I used melted garlic butter, chopped spinache, onion, parma AND romano cheese with a dash of lemon juice. I then set them in the oven, broiling them on high for about 1 minute. I make this at least once a month and EVERYONE absolutely craves them!!!!
We made these with fresh oysters from Chincoteague Island. Loved them! They were a little time-consuming, but worth it! I used a bigger than normal dash of hot sauce, but that's because I really like it.
I used this recipe for New Year Eve with couples for good luck in the aphrodisiac department for the upcoming year. It was fantastic! The toppings were sooo good just by themselves! I added a tiny bit of gorgonzola on top just before broiling which we loved!
My boyfriend just returned from a fishing trip to B.C. He brought back oysters knowing how much I love seafood. But not too many as he wasn't sure if he was going to like them. Sweet as he is ...but safe. LOL!! We brought up a recipe on our favorite site...All Recipes and came up with this one. Oh was he sceptical. He let me do my thing and I followed the recipe to a T. They were super easy to open. (though my food processor was at my place. Had to use the blender and it did puree. Not to worry...still fantastic) We both decided it was a $50+ meal in some fancy restaurant. He says he will catch a lot more next time. we like the other reviewer's advice of freezing them. Thank you.
As a new, younger cook I was a bit nervous to make these but have made these the past two christmas eves. My family enjoys them so much that I've created a new christmas eve tradition and a good cooking reputation for myself! I do also add a bit of cheese to the top before broiling. The crispy bacon makes it perfect!
This is a very good recipe. I like the touch of anise liquor -- it adds an extra little zing to the flavor. One note about the 4 cups of kosher salt. The salt is not to put *on* the oysters -- it's to put in the pan as a bed for the oysters. Place the oysters on top of the salt. The salt keeps the oysters upright in the pan. You can also use a high-quality rock salt for this purpose. It is the classic way to serve this dish. The recipe is clear about this but if you haven't had oysters served this way it might be confusing. Photos #3 and #4 show the presentation with the bed of salt.
I made this dish with success. One suggestion, DONT'T boil the oysters. Fresh Oysters are delicate and delicious, boiling then baking is overkill. Just shuck the oysters and then spoon the recipe in and bake. I finished with a small pinch of shredded cheese. MMMM
I had high hopes for this, after making it I understand why it didn't make it. Not enough Pernod, no garlic, and no Parmesan cheese. There are better recipes out there. I was looking for a restaurant style taste.
Fantastic! This recipe is a true classic just the way it's written. I made this last night and it was divine! By far the most important part of this recipe is to use FRESH oysters. I can't fathom anyone using those oxymoronic "fresh oysters" that come in a jar, (fresh oysters come in a shell), cooking them in a frying pan (!) and calling it "Oysters Rockefeller." Sacrilege.
I must have had a screw loose to overcook oysters to the extent that this recipe calls for. Boil the oysters in their shells first, THEN bake for 10 minutes, then broil another minute or two??! Anyone at Brennan's in New Orleans, where the recipe originated in 1889, wouldn't even consider it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.