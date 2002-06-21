Oysters Rockefeller

A traditional recipe for oysters Rockefeller.

By Barrett

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (220 degrees C). Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Clean oysters and place in a large stockpot. Pour in enough water to cover oysters; bring the water and oysters to a boil. Remove from heat and drain and cool oysters. When cooled break the top shell off of each oyster.

  • Using a food processor, chop the bacon, spinach, bread crumbs, green onions, and parsley. Add the salt, hot sauce, olive oil and anise-flavored liqueur and process until finely chopped but not pureed, about 10 seconds.

  • Arrange the oysters in their half shells on a pan with kosher salt. Spoon some of the spinach mixture on each oyster. Bake 10 minutes until cooked through, then change the oven's setting to broil and broil until browned on top. Serve hot.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe contains the full amount of the salt oysters are baked over. The actual amount of salt consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 61097.1mg. Full Nutrition
