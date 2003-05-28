Dorsey's Fish & Oyster House Crab Cakes

My family absolutely loves these crab cakes. As fast as I make them they disappear. I use a mix of Dungeness and Rock crab as I live in the PNW. This recipe compliments the unique taste that Dungeness crab has, and doesn't mask the flavor of the crab. I also either try to cook the in sea water or in home made salt water as well as cook them whole to preserve a richer flavor, I find that if I cook them already cleaned the crab meat can turn out bland even when cooked in sea water. A very useful way to take care of any left-over crab or fish (not a frequent happening in my house). I have tried variations by adding less Old Bay Seasoning(as we rarely use it with seafood), and I use Kraft yellow mustard. A forever favorite of my family, and will always be well used in crabbing season!