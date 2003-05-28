Dorsey's Fish & Oyster House Crab Cakes

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 75.1mg; sodium 367.7mg. Full Nutrition
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2003
This recipe is great! All of my friends and family have loved them. Instead of frying however we bake at 375 for around 25 minutes. The recipe has a great taste that doesnt interfere with the crabmeat. Try them and enjoy!
This recipe is great! All of my friends and family have loved them. Instead of frying however we bake at 375 for around 25 minutes. The recipe has a great taste that doesnt interfere with the crabmeat. Try them and enjoy!
I've made these crab cakes a couple of times now and they're always a hit! They are easy to make and taste great. I've fried them, but like them better when I bake them. Just spray a little cooking spray and pop them in the oven and they come out just as if you fried them. I also made great appetizers with these by using wonton wrappers in a mini muffin pan and putting the crab cakes in them. Great!!!
I have been making these crab cake for 4 years. They are amazing. Just be delicate when frying and flipping, as they are all crab meat. I often make the mixture a few hours before upto the point of rolling them into balls. I leave them on a platter in the fridge for up to a couple of hours until I am ready to fry.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2001
I grew up in Maryland and know what real crab cakes taste like - this recipe tasted like the ones Mom used to make. Will definitely make again.
so easy and tastes great. As we are trying to cut back on fat I prepared these on the George Foreman Grill... no pam, no oil and with the no stick surface these just slide right off! This recipe is truly a keeper.
I used king crab legs for this recipe. The type mustard you use will affect the taste. I used stoned ground mustard. I also added some red onion. I would let this set for awhile before forming into patties.
Granted, I used a combo of canned and good fake crab meat, but I'm poor - I can't afford a $50 meal. I make an awesome crab stuffed mushroom with the cheap stuff, so I thought I would give this a try. The consistency was good, but the flavor just didn't do it for me - they could have been better. They seemed to be lacking something, but I'm not sure what - maybe this recipe just really needs to be used with good, real crabmeat - I dunno. Sad to say, I will not be making this again - but only because I can't afford to make it "right".
My family absolutely loves these crab cakes. As fast as I make them they disappear. I use a mix of Dungeness and Rock crab as I live in the PNW. This recipe compliments the unique taste that Dungeness crab has, and doesn't mask the flavor of the crab. I also either try to cook the in sea water or in home made salt water as well as cook them whole to preserve a richer flavor, I find that if I cook them already cleaned the crab meat can turn out bland even when cooked in sea water. A very useful way to take care of any left-over crab or fish (not a frequent happening in my house). I have tried variations by adding less Old Bay Seasoning(as we rarely use it with seafood), and I use Kraft yellow mustard. A forever favorite of my family, and will always be well used in crabbing season!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2000
These were super-easy to make and really delicious!
These were very good! Used a sweet chili Thai sauce and they were great! I agree they could use more flavor, but the sauce did the trick. I like that there was very little breading so you could really taste the crabmeat.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2006
These are awesome: light, meaty and crispy all at once. I topped these with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce as a variation on eggs benedict. Best... dinner... ever...
These weren't at all what I expected. They weren't dry enough to roll into balls, even after I added more biscuit mix... I had to drop them by spoonfuls into the fryer. These crab cakes weren't very good.
Just okay in my opinion. I guess maybe I like crabcakes with different veggies and a little more flavor. I did bake them in the oven, so maybe they are better fried? I'll try another recipe next time, but I will say that they are very easy to make!
These crab cakes were yummy...even my 9 year old, who didn't want me to make them, asked for seconds. I used whole wheat pastry flour instead of white flour and it worked great. I also made them earlier in the day and refrigerated them in the ball shape. They held together nicely.
The recipe was delicious and very easy. It had very little filler and a lot of crab. However, I would try the baked method as others have indicated. I don't like frying in that much oil and I don't think they will hold together without it unless you bake. Regardless, the taste was wonderful.
I had never made crabcakes before. I had only had them at restaurants. I followed the recipe and they were declicious! I did however deep fry them not on the stove as directed in the recipe. Thank you for such an easy and wonderful recipe!
Absolutely delicious! Mixture was not "soppy" like other recipes I've made and held together nicely during cooking. Since I don't eat fried food, but love crab cakes, I sprayed mine with a little Pam and broiled them. I fried my husband's and he loved them. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
These were very good. I used less oil in the pan however. I used lump blue crab meat. Do not use crab in a can! These things flat out kill!! Great and simple! That's what makes them so good...simple ingredients.
I'm used to crab cakes with less filler (mostly just a little mayo, bread crumbs and some seasoning) but this was surprisingly good! Definitely recommend using good crab (not Fancy White) to ensure the best quality and ability to form into crab cakes. I also had to use some bread crumbs to hold it together better.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.