Dorsey's Fish & Oyster House Crab Cakes

This recipe makes traditional crab cakes. Enjoy!

Recipe by Dorsey

Recipe Summary

prep:
9 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 to 8 crab cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together Old Bay™ seasoning, baking mix, and parsley in a medium size mixing bowl. Stir mayonnaise, mustard, egg, and Worcestershire sauce into dry ingredients. Mix in crab meat gently. Form mixture into 6 to 8 balls.

  • Heat 1 inch oil in a large, heavy bottomed skillet to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C). Place balls in pan, and flatten slightly with a spatula. Flip the crab cakes over after 3 minutes, or when the crab cake is browned on one side. Continue frying until done. Drain on paper towels.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 75.1mg; sodium 367.7mg. Full Nutrition
