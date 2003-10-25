Lobster Bisque

1 of 339

Rating: 5 stars Okay... this recipe was very good, but there were a few adjustments that I had to make. I went ahead and followed the directions, but instead of using milk, I substituted it with heavy whipping cream. I chopped the onions, instead of slicing them. I also added a few tablespoons of tomato puree, I added some more worestshire sauce and some more chayenne pepper and VIOLA! The recipe was perfected. Oh... I also let it cook on low heat for about 1 hour. The trick to this recipe is to allow it to simmer. Wilma, you had the right idea, but you just needed a little more special additions to your recipe to make it perfect. Thank you for giving me the basics. This has become one of my family's favorite! Michi in Miami Helpful (801)

Rating: 5 stars I discovered that it's possible to purchase a 12oz bag of frozen Australian slipper lobster tails at Trader Joe's for $8.99 so that's what I used. This soup was excellent! The lobster tails were raw and had to be sauteed. I reduced the liquid from them and added it to the soup. I made the following modifications: doubled the flour and butter, used 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup reduced fat milk instead of two cups milk, added about 3 tbsp tomato paste, and used the extra cayenne pepper, extra Worcestershire sauce plus black pepper, parsley and garlic powder suggested in earlier reviews, and I simmered the soup for about an hour and a half. The one change I would make next time: I thought that simmering the lobster overcooked it and made it a bit tough. Next time I would add the lobster just before serving. Even better than the little Italian restaurant in my neighborhood. Will definitely make this again (and again). Helpful (322)

Rating: 5 stars This was bar none the best and easiest recipe ever. I like others changed a few things, I used one cup of milk and one cup of half-and-half, instead of an onion I used one small shallot, two tabelspoons of tomatoe paste (just enough to make the soup a little pink), I added a touch of old bay seasoning, a spalsh of garlic powder. Other people suggested three tabelspoons of flour, mine was very thick with two. I did not use lobster I used shrimp that i put through the food processor just for a second. Voila! Such a great recipe. Helpful (271)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was phenomenal with the little changes that everyone had put in previously: 4 tablesppons butter 4 tablespoons flour - makes it thicker 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup half and half, 1 cup heavy cream - this makes the recipe creamier 1/4 tsp parsley 1/4 tsp garlic powder 1 tablespoon worcestershire 1/2 tsp cayenne this was yummy but if you don't like a bite leave out the cayenne because it gives it a lot of kick Helpful (105)

Rating: 5 stars I had to rate this recipe. It was very good. I added more salt and worcetshire sauce and added garlic too. It needed thickening up so instead of adding cream like others have suggested I took half of the soup out and blended it and then addedt it back to the soup. It made the soup thick and a nice pink colour without having to add the extra fat from the cream. Helpful (70)

Rating: 4 stars Similar to other reviewers, I spiced the recipe up a bit. Change the worcestershire to 2 tsp, same with the cayenne pepper. Omitted the salt, added garlic powder and fresh parsley. Letting it simmer for about an hour was important, lets the flavor of the spices come through. I also used 3 tbsp tomato paste to add flavor and help thicken, as well as use 1 cup heavy cream, 1/2 cup half & half and 1/2 cup milk. Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful recipe! I was looking for a CRAB bisque, but none were shown as 5*. I made the following changes and now have my crab bisque. Used 1 lb. fresh imitation crab instead of the lobster and fat-free half and half instead of the milk. This is a delicious bisque that is easy reasonably priced, and better for you than it tastes. We will have this on a regular basis. Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars After the 1st time trying this my family BEGS me to make over and over. Like others I used 1c half and half 1c milk (2%) and added about 3 tablespoons tomato paste. Because of a picky family I removed the onion after simmering. WONDERFUL! Great with a fresh salad and fresh bread. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars Very good - made a few adjustments. Used 1 cup skim milk 1 cup whipping cream instead of 2 cups milk. Added: 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper (makes it pretty tasty.. 1/4 tsp. pepper 1/4 tsp. parsley 1/4 tsp. garlic powder 1 Tbsp. Worcheshire sauce (additional) To save time I prepared the lobster meat the day ahead then threw it all together the next day. The soup is so delicious and very meaty. Thanks for such a great recipe!! I've now made this a handful of times and everyone loves it Helpful (44)