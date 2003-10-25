Lobster Bisque

Rating: 4.51 stars
332 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 221
  • 4 star values: 77
  • 3 star values: 23
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 8

Simple and quick seafood soup!

By Wilma Scott

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small frying pan place 1/4 cup chicken broth and the onion. Cook over a low heat for 5 to 7 minutes.

  • In a medium size pot over medium heat melt the butter. Slowly whisk in flour. Whisk until a creamy mixture is created.

  • Gradually pour in broth, whisking constantly. Whisk in milk, salt, onion, lobster meat, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne pepper. Heat until soup is almost boiling. Do not boil the soup as the milk will curdle when boiled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 9g; cholesterol 108mg; sodium 1060.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (339)

Most helpful positive review

Michele George Zayas
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2003
Okay... this recipe was very good, but there were a few adjustments that I had to make. I went ahead and followed the directions, but instead of using milk, I substituted it with heavy whipping cream. I chopped the onions, instead of slicing them. I also added a few tablespoons of tomato puree, I added some more worestshire sauce and some more chayenne pepper and VIOLA! The recipe was perfected. Oh... I also let it cook on low heat for about 1 hour. The trick to this recipe is to allow it to simmer. Wilma, you had the right idea, but you just needed a little more special additions to your recipe to make it perfect. Thank you for giving me the basics. This has become one of my family's favorite! Michi in Miami Read More
Helpful
(801)

Most helpful critical review

Val Rick
Rating: 3 stars
09/25/2005
Good start - Needed some jazzing up. I cooked the onions longer (10 minutes) added 1 TBL minced garlic 3 TBL tomato paste increased the worchestershire to 1.5 TBL used 1 cup milk and 1 cup half & half doubled the cayenne and added more salt to taste (much too bland) - THEN this recipe knocked my socks off! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Natalie MacLees
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2005
I discovered that it's possible to purchase a 12oz bag of frozen Australian slipper lobster tails at Trader Joe's for $8.99 so that's what I used. This soup was excellent! The lobster tails were raw and had to be sauteed. I reduced the liquid from them and added it to the soup. I made the following modifications: doubled the flour and butter, used 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup reduced fat milk instead of two cups milk, added about 3 tbsp tomato paste, and used the extra cayenne pepper, extra Worcestershire sauce plus black pepper, parsley and garlic powder suggested in earlier reviews, and I simmered the soup for about an hour and a half. The one change I would make next time: I thought that simmering the lobster overcooked it and made it a bit tough. Next time I would add the lobster just before serving. Even better than the little Italian restaurant in my neighborhood. Will definitely make this again (and again). Read More
Helpful
(322)
laurenrocks
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2005
This was bar none the best and easiest recipe ever. I like others changed a few things, I used one cup of milk and one cup of half-and-half, instead of an onion I used one small shallot, two tabelspoons of tomatoe paste (just enough to make the soup a little pink), I added a touch of old bay seasoning, a spalsh of garlic powder. Other people suggested three tabelspoons of flour, mine was very thick with two. I did not use lobster I used shrimp that i put through the food processor just for a second. Voila! Such a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(271)
Janine Rella
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2004
This recipe was phenomenal with the little changes that everyone had put in previously: 4 tablesppons butter 4 tablespoons flour - makes it thicker 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup half and half, 1 cup heavy cream - this makes the recipe creamier 1/4 tsp parsley 1/4 tsp garlic powder 1 tablespoon worcestershire 1/2 tsp cayenne this was yummy but if you don't like a bite leave out the cayenne because it gives it a lot of kick Read More
Helpful
(105)
melagoz
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2007
I had to rate this recipe. It was very good. I added more salt and worcetshire sauce and added garlic too. It needed thickening up so instead of adding cream like others have suggested I took half of the soup out and blended it and then addedt it back to the soup. It made the soup thick and a nice pink colour without having to add the extra fat from the cream. Read More
Helpful
(70)
BARBPL
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2003
Similar to other reviewers, I spiced the recipe up a bit. Change the worcestershire to 2 tsp, same with the cayenne pepper. Omitted the salt, added garlic powder and fresh parsley. Letting it simmer for about an hour was important, lets the flavor of the spices come through. I also used 3 tbsp tomato paste to add flavor and help thicken, as well as use 1 cup heavy cream, 1/2 cup half & half and 1/2 cup milk. Read More
Helpful
(67)
RISINGMARKET04
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2005
Wonderful recipe! I was looking for a CRAB bisque, but none were shown as 5*. I made the following changes and now have my crab bisque. Used 1 lb. fresh imitation crab instead of the lobster and fat-free half and half instead of the milk. This is a delicious bisque that is easy reasonably priced, and better for you than it tastes. We will have this on a regular basis. Read More
Helpful
(55)
jojo13
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2006
After the 1st time trying this my family BEGS me to make over and over. Like others I used 1c half and half 1c milk (2%) and added about 3 tablespoons tomato paste. Because of a picky family I removed the onion after simmering. WONDERFUL! Great with a fresh salad and fresh bread. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(45)
CEGILLY
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2003
Very good - made a few adjustments. Used 1 cup skim milk 1 cup whipping cream instead of 2 cups milk. Added: 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper (makes it pretty tasty.. 1/4 tsp. pepper 1/4 tsp. parsley 1/4 tsp. garlic powder 1 Tbsp. Worcheshire sauce (additional) To save time I prepared the lobster meat the day ahead then threw it all together the next day. The soup is so delicious and very meaty. Thanks for such a great recipe!! I've now made this a handful of times and everyone loves it Read More
Helpful
(44)
Val Rick
Rating: 3 stars
09/25/2005
Good start - Needed some jazzing up. I cooked the onions longer (10 minutes) added 1 TBL minced garlic 3 TBL tomato paste increased the worchestershire to 1.5 TBL used 1 cup milk and 1 cup half & half doubled the cayenne and added more salt to taste (much too bland) - THEN this recipe knocked my socks off! Read More
Helpful
(31)
