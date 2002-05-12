Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

I adapted this recipe for the crockpot. I only cooked the noodles partially so that they could finish cooking. I used half of an onion, a whole large red pepper (no green pepper as we don't care for green peppers) and two cans of tuna. After mixing it up, I thought it could use a little more milk as it was REALLY thick. It's in the crockpot now on LOW (really hot day--trying to keep the heat in the kitchen to a minimum) so I'll update my review once the boys have a chance to try it. EDITED: The family all agreed this needs more than cheddar cheese soup, like real cheese. They were less than thrilled over this dinner and after I'd had a chance to re-warm some after work, I didn't care for it either. It rewarmed well, thanks to the canned soup but it just wasn't all that appealing. It definetely needed the extra can of tuna.