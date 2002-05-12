Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

This was a favorite in my home growing up and now it's a favorite of my family as well. I double the recipe these days for my husband and three children. For a change of pace I add canned chopped green chilies and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne, use pasta shells or spirals, or top the casserole with sliced American or cheddar cheese instead of breadcrumbs.

Recipe by Becky Wergers

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil; place noodles in water and bring to boil again. Cook until al dente; drain well.

  • While noodles are cooking saute in a medium size saucepan vegetable oil, onion, green and red bell peppers. Saute until tender.

  • Pour soup, tuna, milk, salt and black pepper into the saucepan. Mix well over medium-low heat.

  • Fold the noodles into the saucepan.

  • Pour entire mixture into a 2 quart casserole. Sprinkle bread crumbs over the mixture. Bake 20 to 30 minutes or until the top is crisp and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 12g; cholesterol 66.2mg; sodium 600.4mg. Full Nutrition
