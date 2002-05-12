Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

This was a favorite in my home growing up and now it's a favorite of my family as well. I double the recipe these days for my husband and three children. For a change of pace I add canned chopped green chilies and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne, use pasta shells or spirals, or top the casserole with sliced American or cheddar cheese instead of breadcrumbs.
Made this last night with a few changes. I used peas instead of green peppers, added 2 beaten eggs, 1/3 cup milk instead of 1/2, about 8 oz tuna instead of 6 oz., and I used "No-Yolks" noodles. I topped it with a little shredded sharp cheddar and three-cheese style bread crumbs. It was very tasty and I'll definitely make it again, except next time I'll add some plain, fat-free yogurt or sour cream to make it a little more saucy. My 3-yo literally gobbled it up. Thanks!
This recipe was easy to make, but just "okay" according to my family. I thought my kids would love it, but they weren't too crazy about it. It was a little too dry, I would either cut down on the amount of pasta or add a little extra cheese to combat that.
Very good!! Easy recipie! I added 1/2c milk and 1/4c sourcream so it wasnt so dry and 1/4tsp cayanne for a lil kick and it came out great!!
I really liked this one! A little on the dry side, so will put in 2 cans of soup next time. I also used the "fried" onions and pimento instead of cooking the onion and peppers. I put sliced american cheese on top and the bread crumbs. YUMMY! So fast and easy to fix.
Very good! I used 1 10oz can of chicken instead of tuna and added green peas and diced carrots. I used a can of cheddar broccoli soup, 1/2 cup milk, a few shakes of garlic powder and 2 tbls of reduced fat mayo. Not really the recipe but I did use it as my base. No regrets!
This recipe is easy to adapt to your time schedule. I didn't have time to saute so I used dried onions instead of fresh and skipped the peppers, added a couple dashes of tabasco to make up for the peppers and a dash of Worcester sauce. I substituted Mrs Dash for the salt and it added a nice kick. Since I didn't saute it saved about 20 minutes prep. We were eating in about 30 minutes from when I started.
Very good! I used a can of broccoli cheese soup, about a cup of sour cream, and a hand full of cheese with the mix. Then when after I put everything in the pan I filled it with milk! Very moist and yummy!
Original recipe: 3 stars. With easy modifications: 4 stars. As written, it's bland with too little tuna in proportion to noodles & the cheesy goodness is lost. I suggest: 12 oz can tuna, 2 cans of cr of cheddar soup, add 1/2 c mozzerella & 1/2 c cheddar shredded cheeses, and triple the onion to 3/4c. Next time I also may play with adding some wour cream & sliced mushrooms, maybe some onion & herb Mrs Dash? GOOD START, WORTH TWEAKING! :)
Very yummy - a little on the dry side, next time I will use more soup. Great dish to prepare ahead of time and just pop it in the oven after a busy day at work. I added fresh jalapenos to the mix and it was even better the next day!!
I adapted this recipe for the crockpot. I only cooked the noodles partially so that they could finish cooking. I used half of an onion, a whole large red pepper (no green pepper as we don't care for green peppers) and two cans of tuna. After mixing it up, I thought it could use a little more milk as it was REALLY thick. It's in the crockpot now on LOW (really hot day--trying to keep the heat in the kitchen to a minimum) so I'll update my review once the boys have a chance to try it. EDITED: The family all agreed this needs more than cheddar cheese soup, like real cheese. They were less than thrilled over this dinner and after I'd had a chance to re-warm some after work, I didn't care for it either. It rewarmed well, thanks to the canned soup but it just wasn't all that appealing. It definetely needed the extra can of tuna.
Good for when you don't have a whole lot of stuff around the house, and it was easy to make. I used large egg noodles, though; next time I will use the smaller ones. Very taste-y and I am not even that wild about tuna!
In the years since I shared this it has evolved to the tastes of my children. For 12oz egg noodles we now use 1 small onion, diced,(I like a small red bellpepper diced,also)a teaspoon of oil, 1 cup of skim milk,1/2 teaspoon salt, 2cans cheddar cheese soup,and 12oz can albacore. Hope this helps.
I thought this recipe was good, much better than out of the box and took less time. I took the advice of others and added more milk 1/2c and 1/2c of sour cream to make it creamy. I also used Roasted garlic bread crumbs. In addition I up the cans of tuna to 3 cans(6oz cans). Family approved!!
Very yummy! First homemade casserole, and I'm lovin' it! I added a can of green chiles, and it tasted like a southern dish! I was born and raised in the south, so, my taste buds really appreciate the spice that's thrown into southern dishes <3 My Husband and I loved it! Thank you for the recipe ^-^
I made this last night for the first time and I definitely added my own twist to it. I took out all of the green and red peppers, added frozen green peas and corn mixture and the french's fried onions on top with sharp cheddar. I think the fried onions and cheese on top made it. IT needed something so I added some lawry's season salt to it and it helped it out a little. I would make it again but I would make it 1/2 because of my small family. :)
I read what others wrote about it being dry. So I increased the milk to 1/2 cup and added some non-fat sour cream as well as some low fat ricotta cheese. (needed to use them up) That took care of the dry issue and that was about right. I didn't want to add too much because I wanted to keep the fat grams per serving down. But the biggest thing for me was flavor. It lacked flavor and was beyond bland. It needs something to give it flavor, I'm just not sure what spices & herbs would be the best to add to make it better. I also added 2 cans of tuna packed in water, and 2 cans of salmon packed in water. I did that to increase the protein value per serving.
I HATE having my oven on in the summer. I tried this in a slow cooker and it turned out great. Like a previous suggestion I added 1/2c sour cream to make it creamer 1 C shredded cheese then a handful of cheese on top with the bread crumbs. This is a family keeper and next week I'm going to make it for the kids with macaroni noodles & ham instead of tuna. YUM!
I made this tonight. It was pretty good. Props for being easy to make and taking little time to prepare. I didn't have peppers so I used spinach instead. I also used crushed up triscuits for the topping instead of bread crumbs ( I use these for a breaded pork chop recipe). Overall all very good, simple casserole. I like it because I used up some leftovers.
I used the green chilies and cayenne in it and it was great.
As written, this recipe gets one star. I made this for my young nieces and nephews. I used peas, carrots and celery instead of peppers and onions, and I used two cans of cheddar cheese soup. I also used 1 cup of milk and a few dabs of sour cream, since I'd read previous reviews saying it was so dry. I added a dash of crushed red pepper flakes, too. I topped it off with the bread crumbs and shredded cheddar cheese. The way I made the recipe, I'd put it at about a 3, but that's because this isn't my type of food; the kids gobbled it up and said it was great. I just can't rate this recipe highly because I changed it so much based on reading so many previous reviewers. In short, you can make up your own tuna noodle casserole recipe and do far better!
This was good and easy to make. I added fresh mushrooms, minced garlic, an extra can of tuna, and mozzarella cheese (on top). I also put in a little bit of sour cream to make more sauce. I think I will add more spices next time to kick it up a notch.
I don't know if I did something wrong here, but this was really dry and didn't have much flavor at all. I only baked it for half the time because it was looking too crusty. I'd hate to see it baked to the end.
This came out somewhat dry, I think it would've been better with either less noodles or more soup. Also maybe another can of tuna would've been nice. I used only green peppers (no red), and added seasonings to plain bread crumbs to make "Italian" bread crumbs. I also left out the onion. With more soup in it, it could probably be a 4-star recipe. My husband liked it, which says a lot. :o)
I made this recipe for my boyfriend and myself. We both loved it, although it was a little on the dry side. I also sprinkled shredded cheddar cheese on top along with the bread crumbs. I will definatley make this again but next time with two cans of soup.
My husband enjoyed this recipe a lot. I am not a big tuna lover but it was really good. I would recommend using 2 cans of cheddar cheese soup as it does tend to be a bit on the dry side. You might even want to use 2 cans of tuna or cut back on the noodles. Overall a good meal for my family. My grandaughter loved it!
very good. made this & i even ate leftovers, i never eat leftovers. i did however feel that it was not seasoned enough. will make this again & add more seasoning. i did add 1/3 cp of sourcream to the recipe & it came out perfect. my 3yo loved it! :) thx
This is not too bad, very dry and bland. For this dish I removed the peppers and added peas. From the suggestions of previous reviews, I also added more liquid however the dish still turned out on the dry side. My husband seems to have enjoyed this but it was too dry and bland for my taste.
This was another quick and easy meal, served with a vegie and salad. It was a little dry, but I will just add another can of cheese soup to remedy that problem. My husband and sons inhaled it and there were no leftovers. I guess they would rate it higher than I.
This was wonderful! The only thing I changed was to omit the green and red bell peppers-my grandma doesn't like them. There's only her, me and my husband but leftovers only lasted one more meal! They both raved about it and insisted I keep this recipe-somewhat unusual for them! Thank you so very much for the post!
Ok. I omitted the peppers and doubled the soup and tuna. I used one can of cheddar and one can cream of mushroom. I used more milk and added frozen peas, and this STILL came out dry.I didn't want to cut back on the amount of noodles because I try to make enough for several meals. This recipe is really nothing special. I'll make it again with even more soup and I'll add some seasonings, but so many adjustments does not rank it above two stars.
I used 8 ounces of rotini pasta, I omitted the green and red peppers and substituted about ½ cup of chopped celery and maybe 1/4 cup of frozen peas. I sauteed the onion, celery, and peas together until almost tender. I used cream of celery soup instead of the cheddar soup, I used maybe ½ cup of milk, plus I added between ½ and 3/4 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese to the sauce before adding the cooked pasta. I used an 8x8 inch glass casserole, and I put a mix of shredded cheddar and mozza on the top of half of the casserole and crushed potato chips on the other half. Cooked it for 30 minutes, and it was great. Ever so slightly dry (maybe I cooked it a couple minutes too long), but just slightly. This was a great base recipe. *** 12/06/05 - I made it again, using 12 ounces of rainbow rotini, a can of Veg-All, cream of chicken soup, 2 cans of tuna, and 3/4 cup or so of milk. Excellent! :) My rating increases from 4 stars!
I took everyone's advise and I am glad I did. Double the tuna and double the soup. I used one can cheddar and one can traditional cream of mushroom. I only used red bell pepper, but I added some frozen peas. I used 1/3 cup of milk instead of 1/4. This would be very bland without some seasoning - I added a little garlic powder and some Emeril's Essence. I just put mozerella and american cheese on top, which was good, but I wish I had used bread crumbs or Durkee onions also just for the crunchy texture. Next time I will. I served it to my mother-in-law while our spouses were gone on a hunting trip and she loved it.
Very filling! First time ever making a tuna casserole, but it surely will not be the last! Used frozen peas instead of the green peppers. Also, added a spoonful of sour cream (based on reviews of others) and a bit more milk. Threw some shakes of hot sauce in as well as some cayenne (I like my meals spicy), and it was great! Topped it with American cheese AND bread crumbs. Thanks for the recipe!
a bit dry, though nothing that a creamy, cheese sauce won't fix!
This is a good recipe rendition of tuna noodle casserole but I found that it needed some recipe adjustments. I liked the cheddar soup inclusion but didn't use the peppers - instead I added peas, extra milk, and extra sharp cheddar cheese. I found the recipe to be a little dry, hence the extra milk usage. I would still recommend this recipe.
VERY, VERY bland. It says "cheesy" in the name, but you can hardly taste the cheddar cheese soup in it--it needs 2 cans. The peppers taste like they do not belong with the tuna. It definitely needs something extra in it. It came out pretty dry and tasteless, though it looked good and was quick to prepare. I will not make this again without altering about half the recipe.
I thought I could improve on the recipe, but was disappointed with my efforts. I regret using a can of condensed shrimp soup instead of Cheddar cheese. Though I added grated sharp Cheddar, it really wasn't cheesy enough for me. The soup also completely disappeared during cooking and, as a result, the noodles were rather dry and chewy. Next time I will use 2 cans of Cheddar cheese soup, and also add some peas.
I only used 1/4 of the packet of noodles and used leeks and fresh garlic instead of the onion. Next I added the peas and carrots for my toddler. It was great. Nice and saucy. Not dry at all. I thought the whole package of noodles would have been too much.
Very boring affair . . . we did not care for it. Found it to be dry, after baking, and lacking in flavor. The color, also, made the meal look unappealing. Perhaps if some veggies, like peas and mushrooms, had been added? Don't know what to do with this recipe, but we won't be using it again.
I completely changed the recipe. First, I swapped out macaroni noodles for the egg noodles. I used one can cream of cheese soup and one can cream of broccoli and a quarter cup of sour cream. I cooked some frozen broccoli instead of onions and bell peppers and mixed that in. I also used canned chicken instead of canned tuna (my fiance hates tuna) I mixed everything with a few chunks of velvetta (until melted) and then spread into a baking dish. I topped with italian breadcrumbs and butter. It turned out to be an entirely different recipe but my family LOVED it!
Everyone liked this recipe. I did not use green pepper. I put in red pepper and sliced fresh mushrooms. As other suggested I used and extra can of soup and tuna. I added cayenne pepper and hot sauce. Topped this off with french fried onions. I made this in the morning and baked it in the evening.
Way too dry even after taking others suggestions and adding more milk and some sour cream.
pretty good--it's between a 4 and a 3, though, honestly. I did it without the peppers or onions (i'm not a big fan of veggies). I doubled the recipe, added an extra can of soup but it still wasn't very cheesy. It kinda tastes like Tuna Helper, except not quite as good. Might make again, but prob won't.
I also added some things that added to it thanks to everyone who add their advice I added 2 beat eggs 1/2 cup sour cream frozen peas sour cream and onion chips and 8 slices of American cheese delicious
I'm sorry, I did not like this. This has to be the worst tuna dish I've ever made. It was dry and flavorless. An extra can of soup (maybe cream of celery), some grated cheddar cheese, and about twice as many peppers would improve this.
I took others' advice and doubled up on the soup and the tuna. I didn't have 2 cans of cheddar cheese soup, so I used 1 can c.c. soup and one can cream of chicken. After I did that, this recipe isn't too far off from my own recipe, wherein I use 1 can cr. of mushroom and 1 can cr. of celery. My husband liked the recipe pretty well, I found it to still be a bit dry for my liking. Think I'll stick with my original recipe.
I made this dish for a tasting at the hospital I volunteer. We all chose low fat and hopefully tasty dishes to sample. This makes up quickley and tast great.
I thought that this recipe was a snap to make - though one need not use nearly as much olive oil to sweat the peppers and onions - but the outcome was disappointing. The base (cheesy sauce) was not nearly adequate to cover 12 ounces of egg noodles, so it ended up very bland and, actually, flavorless. See some other reviewers for adjustments, or better yet just look for an overall better recipe.
This was a great twist on tuna noodle casserole. I used 2 cans of soup and a bigger can of tuna but we have a good sized family. It was really good, I will make it again!
This was a big hit with my family. We used crushed potato chips and shredded cheese as a topping. Great comfort food.
This was my first time making a tuna casserole,it was so good. My husband loved it so much, he asked me to make it again the next day!
I tripled the recipe so I could freeze some. I didn't use all the noodles because I could tell it would be too dry. I would recommend more soup for sure. I used cheddar & broccoli soup instead of cheddar, I also added frozen broccoli in the middle before I put it in the oven, added green onions, a little bit of grated cheese on top & used panko bread crumbs. It was super yummy but not creamy at all, so like I said add more soup if you want it to be creamy at all.
Simple recipe.... added a little melted butter to the breadcrumbs..not as dry on top. I prefer peas over the peppers and also added a can of cream of mushroom soup, and used some shredded sharp cheese.
I liked this ok, I am not a big tuna person. My boyfriend loved it. We left out the peppers and used 2 cans of soup, and 2 cans of tuna. It was like mac & cheese with tuna, pretty much. We will make it again.
I made a few changes to this recipe, and it still came out great. I did not have cream of cheddar cheese, so I used cream of mushroom. I did not have a red bellpepper so I omitted this ingredient all together. I added shredded cheddar cheese to the topping to make it cheesier. My kids liked the dish, but did not care for the topping. I would make this dish again.
This was very dry and bland. I made a vegetarian version for myself and added tuna for the rest of the family. None of us liked it. Tuna Helper would have been better tasting. I will not make this recipe again.
I thought it was very good! My entire family had second helpings that night.
I really enjoyed this version! I did add extra cheddar cheese to the mix, as well as 3 cloves of fresh chopped garlic. I'll definitely be making this again. :)
it was a little dry.i added another can of cheese and another can of tuna.with just what the recipe called for, you couldnt taste the cheese and tuna over the noodles.the broccoli added a very nice taste to it.
We loved the flavor of this dish, my family loved it! :)
Yummm...we skipped the red and green peppers, and used the green chiles and cayenne variation--really good for a fairly quick dinner. The only issue was that the bread crumbs didn't brown on top of the casserole..not sure why!
