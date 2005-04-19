Paella II
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 366.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.3g 47 %
carbohydrates: 52g 17 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 1.4g
fat: 6.2g 10 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 6 %
cholesterol: 72.4mg 24 %
vitamin a iu: 845.7IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 13.3mg 102 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 34 %
vitamin c: 26.1mg 44 %
folate: 119.7mcg 30 %
calcium: 41.9mg 4 %
iron: 4.5mg 25 %
magnesium: 47.2mg 17 %
potassium: 369.4mg 10 %
sodium: 84mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 38 %
calories from fat: 55.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
