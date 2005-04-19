Paella II

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A tasty seafood dish you must try!

By Dell

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a pot of lightly salted water, boil the mussels until they open. Drain, and discard unopened mussels. In a separate pot of lightly salted water, boil the prawns and squid until opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain, reserving liquid.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Place chicken pieces in the skillet, fry them until they are golden brown. Remove the chicken pieces from the skillet and set aside.

  • Place garlic, peppers and tomato cubes into the skillet that the chicken was just removed from. Fry the vegetables until they soften.

  • Bring the fish stock and 3 cups salted water to a boil and mix in 3 cups rice, saffron and paprika. Bring to a boil again. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 50 minutes or until rice is tender.

  • Stir the peas into the rice. Pour the rice mixture into a large serving dish. Arrange the fried vegetables, chicken, shellfish and prawns around the rice. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 72.4mg; sodium 84mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

CINDYTM12
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2005
I replaced 1/2 cup water with white wine and soaked the saffron in it before adding (I learned this from a Spanish friend)-terrific! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
Samie
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2011
I've made this a few times now and learned one important lesson. Don't make this if you don't have the fresh tomatoes. The flavors did not come together without them. I recently made this with chicken and no seafood and liked it just as much. This dish is a favorite of my whole family even my son who doesn't like rice - he once tried to order paella without the rice in a restaurant! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Janis P.
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
Delicious and easy to make! Read More
Helpful
(5)
PINKYTOOT
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2005
yummy but the recipe 'Bring the fish stock and 3 cups salted water to a boil' doesnt say how much of the fish stock to use. so i just estimated and it came out a bit moist. Read More
Helpful
(5)
