Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Basil

So happy to be an experienced pasta a sauce cook and to also have read other reviews. My 3 stars is based on personal cooking knowledge of how this recipe and ingredients would have turned out had I followed directions. Hope my review is helpful for others because this recipe is not hopeless. 1: One can of tomatoes is more than enough. 2: For those who want more 'flavor' try using Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes instead of Italian. 3: Saute the garlic (I doubled) in the olive oil then add the tomatoes, white wine, parsley and use appropriate amount of dried basil instead of fresh 'or' add the fresh basil just before serving (fresh basil does not hold it's flavor during the cooking process). 4: Use cooked frozen and thawed shrimp (I used cocktail shrimp because that's what I had on hand) but, no matter what size cooked and frozen, do not add to the sauce to heat it until after the sauce has boiled down and just beofre adding the cooked, drained pasta. 5: Cook the pasta while the sauce is cooking down 6: Do not use the oil in the water and do not drain the pasta because the oil keeps the sauce from sticking to the pasta and the starch from not draining helps the sauce to stick to the pasta better.

Read More