Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Basil

A delicious pasta dish with shrimp, basil, tomatoes, and garlic. Freshly grated Parmesan cheese makes it complete.

By PAL

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water and 1 tablespoon olive oil to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente; drain and rinse.

  • Heat remaining olive oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Cook garlic, stirring constantly, until the garlic is tender, about 1 minute. Add shrimp, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove shrimp and set aside.

  • Stir in tomatoes, wine, parsley, and basil; continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced by half, about 8 to 12 minutes. Add shrimp and continue cooking until the shrimp are heated through, about 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Serve the shrimp mixture over the pasta. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Per Serving:
527 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 175.8mg; sodium 968.9mg. Full Nutrition
