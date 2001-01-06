Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Basil
A delicious pasta dish with shrimp, basil, tomatoes, and garlic. Freshly grated Parmesan cheese makes it complete.
Very good! I doubled the pasta and garlic (8 oz. pasta is not enough for all the tomatoes called for, and the dish needed more flavor), and found that this dish really needed more shrimp (will use 2 lbs. next time). I didn't add oil to the pasta while boiling (simply not necessary), and I used only 1/8 cup oil in the sauce to cut down on the fat. Using fresh herbs is key! If you add the shrimp in Step 2 as written, they will be extremely overcooked. Add them to the finished sauce that is still simmering (along with 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. pepper), and they will cook in 2-3 minutes. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
So happy to be an experienced pasta a sauce cook and to also have read other reviews. My 3 stars is based on personal cooking knowledge of how this recipe and ingredients would have turned out had I followed directions. Hope my review is helpful for others because this recipe is not hopeless. 1: One can of tomatoes is more than enough. 2: For those who want more 'flavor' try using Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes instead of Italian. 3: Saute the garlic (I doubled) in the olive oil then add the tomatoes, white wine, parsley and use appropriate amount of dried basil instead of fresh 'or' add the fresh basil just before serving (fresh basil does not hold it's flavor during the cooking process). 4: Use cooked frozen and thawed shrimp (I used cocktail shrimp because that's what I had on hand) but, no matter what size cooked and frozen, do not add to the sauce to heat it until after the sauce has boiled down and just beofre adding the cooked, drained pasta. 5: Cook the pasta while the sauce is cooking down 6: Do not use the oil in the water and do not drain the pasta because the oil keeps the sauce from sticking to the pasta and the starch from not draining helps the sauce to stick to the pasta better.Read More
I made this the other night, and I must say it's the best dish I've made all year. It was HEAVENLY. I used lemon basil and parsley that I grew myself, and added around 1/4 cup of heavy cream and about 2 Tbsp. tomato paste to make a more creamy sauce. I only used one 28 oz. can of tomatoes, and I think next time I'll use three 14 oz. cans. I think I forgot to drain the tomatoes, so it took a bit longer to cook down, but the flavor was incredible. This is an excellent dish for company, and it was just as good reheated the next day. This recipe rocks, Pat! Thanks for sharing. :)
Pretty good but I have a question - I used 3(15oz)cans of Italian diced tomatoes. The instructions say that they s/b "drained" - but then when it comes time to add the white wine, it says to simmer until liquid is reduced by half. What liquid? When drained and mixed together w/ the wine, there's barely any liquid to begin with. Yes, the tomatoes naturally release a little liquid but when they're drained, its not much. In fact, I added half a can of tomato sauce just so the mix would cover the noodles properly. I understand that maybe this isn't supposed to be a "saucy" recipe but w/out some, it would be really dry. Next time, I'll try it but not drain all the tomatoes. It was still very tasty, which is why I feel the dish is justified to try again. Also, when sauting the garlic, I added a couple TBLS of minced onion and put parmesan over each serving.
This was surprisingly good. I only used 1 28 oz. can of tomatoes and that was plenty. My husband is not a seafood lover and he said he'll eat this again!!!! I forgot to add that I omitted the parsley and substituted fresh basil.
Fantastic dish! I added a bit of extra garlic and some red pepper flakes and I left out the white wine because I didn't have any, but this was so good!!! I ate it until I couldn't eat any more, and the leftovers the next day had my coworkers drooling.
Well, I usually do not review recipes unless I find one that is really worthy of my time...this one takes the prize! This recipe is sooooo good!!! I used Bucatini instead of Angel Hair, and dried Basil for the fresh (couldn't get fresh here), everything else was the same and it was FANTASTIC! Thanks!
This is an excellent shrimp dish! I made half of this recipe last night for Hubs and me, but I went about it a little differently. I began by sautéing the garlic in the oil (using only 1 T. of oil). Then added the tomatoes, wine and parsley, and reduced it by about half. I reserved the liquid from the can of tomatoes, mixed it with a little cornstarch and used it to thicken the sauce. Then I added the raw shrimp and cooked them right in the sauce. I think this is much easier than fishing the shrimp out once cooked and then adding them back to reheat. And since the flavor of basil diminishes as it’s cooked, I always add it at the very end. I think next time I will add 1 T. of butter to the sauce to give it that wonderful silky smoothness. I served this over bow tie pasta, but almost any pasta would work well.
This recipes is absolutely DELICIOUS and EASY! I also add a little frozen spinach towards the end (so it doesn't cook too long). As a tip, using the frozen or unfrozen raw deveined shrimp from the grocery store is easiest. This has become my "specialty dish" amongst family & friends and I am by far a chef.
I thought these were good, but not THAT great, however, my family loved and raved about how wonderful it was, I had to make it again the next night! I also used only one can of tomato and it yielded more than enough sauce and substituted chicken broth for the wine. Thanks for sharing.
Very nice dish - fresh and light. I used all ingredients to taste rather than measuring exactly, including using significantly less tomatoes than called for. (Most Italians, myself included, prefer their pasta, like their salads, VERY lightly dressed) Also...adding olive oil to the cooking water is not recommended as it inhibits the sauce from clinging to the pasta.
I made this last night for dinner and my husband truly enjoyed it! Instead of angel hair pasta, I used tri-color bowties and that was great and I followed the suggestions of the others by using one can of tomoatoes. Definitly a keeper according to my husband!
Fast and easy. I used two cans of diced tomatoes. I agree with a previous review if I make this again i will not add the shrimp.
This was OK (just OK...). It was a bit bland and boring.... It called for WAY too many tomatoes. The sauce did not adhere to the pasta. The shrimp did not absorb the garlic flavor (very subtle) and had a somewhat "fishy" taste to them (first time this has ever happened to me). I didn't really taste the basil or parsley, so I don't know if buying fresh (which is much more expensive) is worth it. This is a good "base" recipe. If I ever make this dish again, I'll use HALF the amount of tomatoes called for (be sure to use Italian seasoned tomatoes...the dish is lacking flavor to begin with), maybe add some red pepper flakes to spice things up a bit, prepare with red wine (I like red better than white - it adds depth), serve over linguine instead of angel hair pasta (linguine noodles have more surface area to absorb the sauce) and maybe add scallops or sub chicken breast (even breaded breasts would work) for the shrimp. Subbing chicken for shrimp reminds me of TGI Friday's chicken bruschetta pasta dish (which I DO like). I also think that garlic bread would be a nice complement (I served my pasta with plain Italian bread - another bland flavor). We'll give this one more try - with my modifications. Thanks!
Wonderful! Upon the recommendations of some other reviewers, I made a couple additions. I threw in some hot red pepper flakes while the shrimp was cooking, and I added some tomato paste and heavy cream to the sauce. I used fettuccine and the sauce clung wonderfully. I also made some changes with regards to the basil. Fresh basil doesn't like to be chopped too much, and it also is best left to be added later to a dish. I threw in some dried basil while the sauce was initially reducing to incorporate the flavor, but I didn't want to waste the fresh basil and have it turn black by heating it too early. Instead I made some fresh basil ribbons that I threw in when I added the shrimp back in. It worked perfectly. This was wonderul and easy and I will definitely make it again. My husband asked me to add it into our regular repertoire of meals.
To make this a little lower in calories, but equally tasty, I: 1) omitted the oil in the pasta (not necessary) 2) used whole wheat spaghetti (thicker is better: holds more sauce & flavor) 3) used 3 TBS of oil for the sauce 4) crushed rather than chopped the garlic to infuse the oil; browned it and removed it from the oil. 5) used one 28 oz can of organic whole tomatoes (tastier) liquid and all -- just crush it in the pan 6) omitted the wine (reduces calories & tastes better) The sauce takes about 20 minutes, so get your water boiling for the 11 minutes or so for al dente pasta. Add the shrimp the last 3 minutes for, as someone mentioned, cooking them twice will make them rubbery. I also omitted the parsley because I don't think it tastes good in this sauce, and added instead a few TSP of crushed red pepper. Dried or fresh basic works. And I'd sprinkle the parmesan on top rather than stir it into the sauce. It melts nicely into the hot sauce on the plate.
WOW... this is one of the best things that has ever come out of my kitchen! I kid you not!!! This was absolutely delicious! Some minor variations: I tripled the garlic and a little more wine (I used cooking wine) COULD be used, but not necessary. I did use 2 -14 oz cans of diced tomatos (for 2 people)... it was enough but next time I might use 3 cans, for more leftovers. For 4 people I'd def use 4 - 14 oz cans. A DEFINITE WINNER!!! Thanks Pat!
This was a good base sauce, but could use a little *umph*. I added sauteed mushrooms and spinach to give it a little more substance. Also, be careful not to add the shrimp until the very end, they get kind of tough if overcooked.
Really good and very easy. Here are a few things that would make it even better: Use 2lbs of shrimp and don't cook the shrimp as stated in step 2 - cook it in the sauce for about 5 minutes after the sauce has simmered for 8-12 mins (if you do it the other way, it will be overcooked). Also, cook the pasta towards the end, not at the beginning (or it will cool down too much). Overall, a fabulous recipe! *Added note: Don't double the amount of pasta as recommended by another reviewer - it's WAY too much!*
Terrific, quick and easy recipe. Made only minor changes - I forgot to drain the tomatoes so the sauce took longer to boil down but after reading the other reviews it sounds like this was a good accident. Increased the fresh basil and sneaked a little fresh chopped spinach in with the herbs (my family members think they don't like spinach - HA!). To avoid overcooking some of the ingredients I layered everything as it was cooked in a deep covered casserole to keep warm - pasta, then the shrimp, last poured the sauce over all. Don't reheat the shrimp in the sauce as they'll be overcooked. Also add the fresh herbs during the last 2 minutes of cooking to retain more flavor.
My husband and I really enjoyed this incredible dish! Though, I have to mention that I didn't have white wine, so I substituted it with red wine. The next time I used white, and I will most definitely use RED instead.
Wonderful recipe!! My husband really enjoyed it. For extra flavor, season the noddles seperately before serving. We season almost every noodle dish with butter, salt, pepper, Accent seasoning and sometimes garlic salt. It makes a huge difference in a lot of pasta meals ^_^
This is a great base recipe. To add depth of flavor, before sauteeing the garlic, I lightly seasoned the shrimp with a Mediterranean seasoning. I used nearly 3 times the amount of fresh garlic and sautéed it in olive oil that had been infused with red pepper flakes (can be found in specialty stores or you can make your own by pouring good olive oil over a generous amount of red pepper flakes in a glass cruet and letting it sit). I believe the recipe imparts more flavor by following the steps and simmering the wine/herb/tomato mixture separately from the shrimp but for a longer time than directed by the recipe. I used 2 times the amount of wine, 2 drained 14.5 oz cans of Italian diced tomatoes and 1 undrained 14.5 oz can, fresh basil and parsley. Very nice, especially with crusty Italian bread, a salad and wine.
I didn't think this was great. It was ok at best. The sauce was watery and it didn't have very much flavor. I was disappointed because of the high reviews. Hubby didn't like it too much either...and he eats almost anything. Don't think I will be trying this one again. Thanks for the post, anyways.
disappointing...even with extra spices, garlic, half tomatoes etc. You are better off saving the shrimp for something else and switching to a good red clam sauce.
I didn't think there was anything special about this recipe. It was just a lot tomatoes with pasta.
This was awesome! I did as a few others suggested and added a cup of heavy whipping cream. I didn't have any cooking wine, so I used chicken broth, and only 1 can of diced tomatoes. I added the cooked pasta to the shrimp and mixed it all together...delish!
This was good, but not saucy enough for my husband. I drained the tomatoes too well. The sauce was bland, the shrimp was delicious. I put a bit of dried chilies and added more garlic. Maybe some tomatoe puree or even cream like other reviews said.
Hubby rated this 5 stars. We think it would be even better with more shrimp added.
Highly recommended. This is one of my favorite recipes. I've added it to my recipe collection and have made it quite a few times. I always get a great review and many have asked for the recipe. It is really fool proof and comes out great every time. If I need to cut the prep time in half, I use ready cooked frozen shrimp (thaw them and add them to heat in the sauce at the tail end) and dried herbs (half the amount for dried herbs). This makes for a great quick gourmet meal.
I halved this recipe for my husband, 2 year old and myself. It made just the right amount. I should have read the entire recipe before I started. Next time I won't cook the noodles first. It could be done while you're waiting for the sauce to thicken. Doing it the way it's written makes it take so much longer to get the meal on the table. Good taste overall!
Outstanding! We used the recipe as is with fresh basil and parsley, but added a fresh, chopped red pepper for zing. It is now our top shrimp recipe. Thanks!!
I used 4 cloves of garlic and only one can of 28 ounce cans Italian-style diced tomatoes. I did not drain the tomatoes..... I just cooked them down.
Every time I have made this dish - I get great reviews. Very simple but delicious. I used less tomates after experimenting a few times and I also added scallops to dish.
This is a great recipe. I also add scallops as well as shrimp and it goes over well with company. Thanks
This recipe had great flavor and was very easy to prepare. Based on the suggestion from others I used half the suggested amount of tomatoes and used 1/4 a cup of heavy cream. To add a bit more flavor I used garlic flavored olive oil to saute the shrimp and added a bit more to the sauce. Will definitely make again.
Yum! Next time add more shrimp, and double the sauce... Make with garlic bread and salad
This is very good! I misread the recipe and added just one 28-oz can of tomatoes, and after having prepared the dish, I can't imagine having used two... I think it would be too liquid of a topping. I also used linguini instead of angel hair pasta, and I undercooked the shrimps so that when I returned them to the pan and tossed them with the sauce, they'd continue cooking and be overdone or chewy. It turned out wonderfully, and I'll definitely make this again!
We LOVED this recipe! It was yummy and one of the best dishes I ever had. I squeezed a bit of lemon in and added a dash of crushed red pepper. I would serve this to guests in a heartbeat. Polished!
Wow! This was fantastic. I didn't change a thing. I made my own pasta, so it took a little longer to prepare, but it was worth the wait. Cooking the garlic with the shrimp before adding the other incredients allowed the shrimp to absorb some of the garlic flavor, but the garlic taste was not overly strong. Add a salad and the rest of the wine (i used Beringer Sauvignon Blanc) and you have a winner. Definitely a good date recipe for us bachelor's to put in the arsenal.
I made this recipe for the second time this weekend and LOVED it. It is fabulous. This is my new favorite pasta. My fiance asked if we could make this every week. I added some heavy cream (1/4 pint) and some tomato paste to make it richer and creamier. The sauce is fantastic. I also added a bit of red pepper to counter the sweetness. The first time I made this my finance insisted that we sould get the shrimp steamed and with spicy cajun seasoning. I couldn't talk sense into him. What's the point if you are adding them to a dish? Well, he understands now and agrees that we won't do that again(sometimes they just have to learn for themselves). :) Wonderful. I can't wait to make this again.
This dish had lots of good flavor and was a nice change from cream or alfredo sauce shrimp pasta. Since I only like a slight wine flavor to my food I cooked the wine with the shrimp and just a drizzle of olive oil and the garlic, let the sauce reduce to my tastes, and then added the tomatoes and seasonings. I also didn't drain the tomatoes then, to make up for the liquid. Thanks for sharing!
I will definatly be making this dish again & again!!! My husband LOVED it, and was very impressed with this dish!! Even my 5 year old liked it. I didn't use wine either, and I also used the frozen shrimp. I added a little corn starch to thicken the sauce a bit. I served it with breadsticks---thanks for sharing this recipe!!!!
Everyone loved this recipe! I doubled the pasta and tripled the shrimp and wine. Since I'm not a big fan of pasta, this seemed overkill on the tomato flavor for me, but my guests loved it, so I'm giving it a 4. I grated 3T of Reggiano over EACH serving. YUM. Thanks Pat.
I was very disappointed when I made this. It turned out to be very watery, and the sauce did not compliment the pasta very well. I wouldn't make this again.
Lacked flavor. WAY too much olive oil to cook shrimp. Use 2 tbs of oil to sautee garlic then add 1/2C warer to cook shrimp to reduce fat. Also had to add more garlic. Even added spicy steamed shirmp to give a kick which was good. A 10" skillet is NOT enough room to add all ingred. without it splattering everywhere and this is not a dish to cover during cooking since a reduction in sauce is required.
Very Tasty - used only 28 oz of tomatoes as recommended by previous reviewers and added an additional tsp of garlic with a dash of red pepper.
This recipe was both easy and awesome. I loved it!!! It smelled like we were at a restaurant while it was cooking. Everyone enjoyed it very much. Thanks you!!
I have been making this dish for a year now and it is one of our favorites. I start with a pound of cleaned raw shrimp and saute this in the garlic (about 4 minced cloves) and olive oil for about 5 minutes. Don't overcook. Take it out of the pan and then add other ingredients. I only use two 14.5 oz. cans of Hunts petite diced tomatoes (plain or with mushrooms--not seasoned). I like it wih the angel hair pasta. I also like using Holland House white cooking wine. It really makes a difference. The shrimp is added to the sauce at the very end for only a minute or two so it doesn't get overcooked and rubbery. I add shredded parmesan cheese at the table. Thanks Pat for a wonderful recipe!!!
Just used 3 14.5 oz diced tomatoes (two Italian style and 1 garlic and onion) and doubled the amount of garlic. This recipe is absolutely delicious!! Fresh basil is a must.
My husband and I both really enjoyed this. Very easy and quick to fix. I cut the tomato amount in half and it was plenty.
EXCELLENT!! Will definitely use again. Only used 14 ounce can of diced tomatoes and it still turned out great. Timing was perfect but I used frozen shrimp that was already cleaned and deveined. Thanks for the recipe!
Great flavor...the fresh basil gives it a nice bright taste. Only comment I would make is to skip the olive oil in the pasta cooking water. Adding oil to the pasta prevents the tomato from clinging to the pasta after it is cooked. I drizzled a bit of extra virgin OO to the finished plate along with a bit of finely minced basil.
My husband and I love this recipe! I have made it a few times already and it's perfect exactly as it is! Didn't change a thing!!! It's quick, easy and super delicious! Thanks for sharing!
Used Bertolli pasta sauce instead of canned tomatoes and it was the best.Thanks
We used precooked shrimp, so I cooked up the sauce and just added the shrimp at the end so they would get warmed up and not tough or chewy. The sauce thickened up nicely when I made it, and I added a little more wine than the recipe called for because it was thickening too quickly, before the pasta was ready.
Wonderful recipe!! Both myself and my husband loved this recipe and the comments helped in making it. In fact, I added a 1/2 pint of my own Salsa to this and it jazzed it up a bit. Delicious!!
Looked good but nobody liked in our house. It was just too many tomatoes and the sauce did not really hold well on the noodles. We also did not think that it had a lot of flavor. Probabaly would not make again. Sorry
I've tried this recipe twice now and I really like. The only changes I think it needs is a little less tomatoes and to include the tomato liquid inside the can. Without the liquid, it's a little on the dry side and the liquid actually helps form a nice thin sauce to go on top of the pasta. It's delicious with the freshly grated parmesean cheese on top.
3 1/2 stars. It just seemed to me like homemade pasta sauce. I used medium fresh shrimp added at the end. Added another 2 tsps. of garlic and another 1/4 cup of white wine... but still nothing special to me. I'll be trying other pasta and shrimp recipes.
Great recipe! My whole family loved it kids included. I add a bit more garlic though. Make sure you reduce it well before adding the shrimp back in. Will definatly make this one again!
We thought this dish was very good,there are only 2 of us so I scaled the recipe down to 4 & we had enough for leftovers which were very tasty. I added a little extra garlic & half a can of tomato paste as another reader had suggested, just didn't want to chance it being watery, it was really good, I would say restaurant quality or better & very easy.
Yummm! This was great and easy to make. Will add some mushrooms and a few crushed chili peppers to the shrimps next time but other than that no changes :-)
Tried this one tonight, as I was in a hurry and wanted something quick and easy. I made the recipe for two of us, wanting one serving of leftovers. I used one 28oz can of diced tomatoes undrained, and added one (all I had) fresh tomato. With the wine and a 1/4 cup of the pasta liquid, I had plenty of sauce for 3/4 lb. of pasta. Didn't have enough shrimp, so I used a combo of frozen pre-cooked shrimp and bay (tiny) scallops. Contrary to another review, the scallops were GREAT in this dish. They absorbed the light sauce and turned out WONDERFULLY - didn't break apart. I do recommend waiting to add any frozen or pre-cooked shellfish after the sauce has reduced, to avoid overcooking. I used linguine instead of angel hair - worked very well. Definitely use fresh basil and parmesan/romano if you can. Can't imagine the dish being as good without them. My husband enjoyed this dish, as well. Kids actually liked it too! Will try this one again!
This was very good, I used 3-14oz cans of diced Italian tomatoes and I think it was just right. FRESH parsley and basil are a must. I added some sliced mushrooms. I also added some fresh scallops, but I think their delicate flavor got lost, won't do that again. I will try this with fettucini next time. I think the flavor is bold enough for it. I used precleaned and deveined shrimp which made this quick dish even quicker. My only regret is that I did not have FRESH parmesan. Thanks!
Was Delicious, my hubby went head over heals for it. I didn't use all of the recommended amount of tomatos though. I only used one can and that seemed more than enough. Thanks for the recipe Pat!
This is a great recipe. I made it for my friends and it went over quite well. It is perfect when you want something that feels healthy, and at the same time fills you up. The only suggestion I can make to others trying this out is that the prep time will be longer that ten minutes if you are deveining the shrimp yourself. So you might want to take that in consideration while planning the rest of your meal.
I made this recipe as a novice and it tasted like a chef prepared it! So easy and will make it over and over again. Used a can of chopped tomatoes that had garlic, basil and oregano in it and eliminated the fresh garlic and it was still GREAT! Thanks for sharing.
Followed the recipe exactly except I tripled the amount of garlic and added scallops and mussels for a VERY seafood-laden dish. The sauce itself was bland...everyone in my family kept adding salt to their plates. Next time, I will probably add more garlic, salt, sugar, pepper, and Italian seasoning.
Had to search quickly for a main dish because I hadn't gone to the grocery store! I was able to plug in a few ingrediesnts I had on hand and this recipe was one that popped up. It was light and tasty! Love the white wine in it! I'll most definately be making this again! I only had Kraft parmesan from the shaker but this didh would be even better with fresh-grated parm. Don't skip this part!
GREAT RECIPE, I READ A FEW REVIEWS SAYING THE SAUCE DOESNT STICK, WELL THE TRICK IS NOT TO USE OIL IN THE WATER WITH THE PASTA. TRY ADDING 2 CUPS HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM, CRUSHED RED PEPPER AND SEASON THE SHRIMP WITH BLACK PEPPER, BASIL, AND GARLIC POWDER.
Very good. Simple, easy, tasty. I followed others' suggestions and used mostly dried herbs, with a bit of fresh at the end. Red instead of white wine. Added heavy cream--an excellent addition.
This was without a doubt a fabulous dish. I doubled the pasta, doubled the shrimp, added fresh mushrooms and tripled the garlic. All my guests loved it and went back for seconds. This is a keeper.
We eat at nice restaurants a lot and this is equal to a good restaurant pasta dish! I love it and so does my husband. We make it all the time! Thank you!
This was delicious! Next time I will not drain the stewed tomatoes so that it will not be as thick. It got rave reviews at my house!
This is a family staple BUT I use chicken and bowtie pasta. Even the kids love it!
Good, but the sauce was only alright.
You really can't go wrong with this recipe! I used bow tie pasta and it was such a pretty dish. The key is using a white wine that you like...if it doesn't taste good to drink, you wont like it in the recipe. I also cut back on the Olive Oil, and added some baby scallops. It was perfect!
Very tasty!! The reviews for this recipe help give it the sauce that the original recipe lacks. And as I usually do, I double the garlic. :)
This is a good recipe but it needed some adjustment. Like others, 28oz of tomatoes were plenty. I made an additional batch of sauce because I had leftovers. I used pre-cooked shrimp and added it at the very end (after simmering the sauce). Heat the shrimp through (approx 5 min) then add the cooked pasta. Very nice and the leftovers can be frozen. How convenient! Thanks NJMOM, I needed another recipe for Shrimp!
Made this last night it was excellent! I took a few reviewers suggestions and left in some tomato juice from the can. I also added a little bit of heavy whipping cream to make a creamier sauce. I added some canned clams (but would prefer baby clams) and some mushrooms-yummy! Next time I would also want to add a little crab-for a whole seafood extravaganza! Was easy to make, looking forward to the leftovers.
I thought this dish was excellent. I used three 14.5 oz cans of tomatoes and doubled the shrimp. We love shrimp!! One of the tomato cans, I used had green chiles in it which added some spice. Personally I think it would of been better without the green chiles, but it was delicious! You have to like herbs, especially basil. Wonderful recipe, 5 stars!!!! Thanks you for sharing!
My fiance loved this recipe, but I wasnt as impressed. It's much better than what I usually make for a scampi so that's why this gets four stars. The garlic that the recipe calls for is NOT enough for the entire dish. If your looking for a tomato-y garlic-y scampi, this isn't it as written. I would recommend adding at least another teaspon (if not more) as you reduce the tomato, wine, basil mixture. The taste is just about right otherwise and I did not have other reviewers problem with getting the sauce to stick, although I did NOT use the olive oil in the water. I really liked the chunky tomatoes and smooth, wine tasting sauce otherwise. My kitchen smelled very much like a good italian restaurant!! It would have been perfect with that extra garlic, otherwise. Thanks for the recipe!
This was really good. I did tweak it a bit to make it a bit spicy and I am not a fan of angel hair so the second time I made it I used penne pasta and that was so much better. I did post my additions to the recipe if you like spicy you should try it
it was good... next time maybe add more than a half box of pasta.. and some mozzarella balls..
Okay recipe. Nothing fabulous
I didn't have the win nor the tomatoes, but it still turned out excellent nonetheless. It becomes a really pretty dish without the tomatoes because the basil and parsley gets spread into the pasta and the shrimp shine from the garlic and oil. Overall, a simple and delicious meal, great for beginners.
Wow!!!! First off the smell was intoxicating and my tummy rummbled soooo loudly while cooking! Amazing that such a simple recipe could create something so tasty and wonderful. I did not however add olive oil to the water for the pasta or run cold water over the pasta for I have watched enough Italian cooking shows, have 3 Italian cookbooks, and have coked enough pasta dishes to know that one should never add olive oil to pasta while in the water or run cooked pasta under cold water for it takes away all the natural coating pasta has, so that's a no no, but everything else was right on!!! OH, and no shripm in mine for i'm a vegetairn, but it was just wonderful w/ pasta and some crusty bread.
This was a great recipe. My boyfriend raved about it and I liked it too. It was very fresh! The only reason it does not get 5 stars is because I honestly dont think I will make it again. It tasted great but not really that memorable for me.
I was really disappointed in this recipe - to me it was just a little "blah." I followed the recipe exactly and found the end to be slightly bland and I really did not like the texture of the diced tomatoes. I would recommend the Fra Diavolo Pasta with Shrimp (from this website) instead.
This was very good. I used precooked shrimp to make it easier. I just added them to the sauce for 3-5 minutes or so to heat them through.
This was a really good recipe, the sauce was especially good. We marinaded the shrimp first in olive oil, oregano, garlic, and red pepper. This provided a greater flavor in the shrimp. We also used a can of tomato paste in the sauce.
It was good but I've had better from this site. Will probably not make again
This could very well be the best shrimp pasta I have ever made and maybe even tasted! Everyone, including the kids, really loved it. I served it with a salad and italian bread with an olive oil dip (1/4 C olive oil, 2 cloves garlic minced. medium heat until garlic is almost browning. remove garlic, add 1tbsp italian seasoning, warm until serving-no shorter than 10mins). I didn't do a thing to change this recipe, it was perfect as it came. Thank you for sharing!
This is so unbelievably amazing! It tastes more like something at a fine Italian restaurant. I increased the pasta to 1 lb as suggested before and switched to linguini because the sauce clings to it better while keeping the sauce the same amount.
My wife and I really enjoyed this. The kids weren't as crazy about it, but what do they know. ;)
Boy was this good! I did double the garlic, & added about 1/4 tsp. of crushed red pepper flakes, but otherwise made it as written. This was fast, easy and impressive looking when plated. Garlic bread and a green salad rounded out the meal. Dessert was cut fresh fruit with vanilla yogurt as a topping.
I followed this recipe with only one exception. I used 1.5 lb shrimp. The dish is fresh and light and worked nicely with whole wheat pasta. The kids won't beg for this but they'll eat and not complain!
