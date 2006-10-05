Barbeque Halibut Steaks

A simple recipe for barbecued halibut. Soy sauce and brown sugar add a special zip that is uncommonly delicious.

By Duane Glende

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

  • Place butter, brown sugar, garlic, lemon juice, soy sauce, and pepper in a small saucepan. Warm over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar is completely dissolved.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Brush fish with brown sugar sauce, and place on grill. Cook for 5 minutes per side, or until fish can be easily flaked with a fork, basting with sauce. Discard remaining basting sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 68.8mg; sodium 338.3mg. Full Nutrition
