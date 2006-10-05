Barbeque Halibut Steaks
A simple recipe for barbecued halibut. Soy sauce and brown sugar add a special zip that is uncommonly delicious.
A simple recipe for barbecued halibut. Soy sauce and brown sugar add a special zip that is uncommonly delicious.
Yummy!! I used halibut steaks (3 steaks about 1.75 lbs total) and marinated them for a couple of hours. I changed the marinade just a little - first of all I doubled it, and I used olive oil instead of butter. I also used honey instead of brown sugar and added a couple of extra garlic cloves. I used the garlic press instead of a knife for the garlic because I like the way pressed garlic works in a marinade. I grilled my halibut on a stovetop grill, 5 minutes on the first side and 4 on the second, and I boiled the leftover marinade to drizzle over the fish on the plate. We loved it and I will make it again. I'll probably use this marinade on a slightly less expensive fish - here in NY the halibut cost $15.99 lb, so, it was a bit pricey. But what a gorgeous fish steak! Thanks.Read More
Very unusual flavor. It was edible, but not exactly enjoyable. My boyfriend thought it tasted like sweet and sour fish. I followed the recipe closely, only variation was to marinate the fish in the sauce for appx. 15 min. Won't make again, sorryRead More
Yummy!! I used halibut steaks (3 steaks about 1.75 lbs total) and marinated them for a couple of hours. I changed the marinade just a little - first of all I doubled it, and I used olive oil instead of butter. I also used honey instead of brown sugar and added a couple of extra garlic cloves. I used the garlic press instead of a knife for the garlic because I like the way pressed garlic works in a marinade. I grilled my halibut on a stovetop grill, 5 minutes on the first side and 4 on the second, and I boiled the leftover marinade to drizzle over the fish on the plate. We loved it and I will make it again. I'll probably use this marinade on a slightly less expensive fish - here in NY the halibut cost $15.99 lb, so, it was a bit pricey. But what a gorgeous fish steak! Thanks.
Tried this recipe for the first time last night and I must say it was fantastic! I marinated the Halibut for several hours before grilling. I think the butter flavor is essential so rather than substituting oil for butter I just melted the butter and allowed it to sit in the marinade before adding the Halibut. Of course it thickened up again, but once the Halibut was on the grill, it just melted into the fish. My whole family enjoyed this recipe. Thank you!
How could I go wrong making this dish after all the excellent reviews? It was delicious! I marinated the halibut for about 4 hours, then baked it at 350 degrees for 15-18 minutes. It was awesome! I also doubed the sauce for extra marinade and dipping sauce. I can't wait to try the fish/marinade on the grill this Spring and Summer.
Absolutely fantastic! I used this on Halibut and Mahi Mahi and the crowd went wild. 60-90 minutes to marinate in an 8 x 8 glass pan, then onto the grill. This is definately a keeper.
GREAT recipe, great marinade. I used this with Tilapia, and it was fantastic, and so easy! I will definitely use this again with other fish, chicken, pork and it would be great on grilled veggies. I, too, doubled the marinade, and it was more than enough. Thanks for the recipe!
I loved this one...although I did substitute the brown sugar for pure maple syrup (which I always do) and I grilled it on the BBQ on a bed of lemons cut about 1/4 inch. Great recpe. Thanks!
Delicious! Not as sweet as I'd expected (but that was a good thing). Even less sweet than teriaki sauce. I broiled them in the oven and kept basting with the sauce. Other than broiling instead of BBQing, I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was great as-is. I served with rice and broccoli stir-fried with oyster sauce & soy sauce.
Great dinner for a week night.
Made this with pollock and cooked in on my indoor grill. It tastes fantastic. Even my pickiest kid loved it
This was really good, the flavor was excellent! I didn't have butter so I used 2 Tbsp of olive oil which was a bit much, I would only use 1 Tbsp next time. I also ran out of propane on the BBQ, so just baked it in the oven and it turned out great. I basted the fish with the sauce when I put it in the oven and again halfway through. I can't wait to try making it with butter, because everything is better with butter!
We have used this recipe about 30 times this year!! We love it!! We have used it on halibut, but our favorite is chicken thighs grilled very slowly on the grill. YUMMMY.
We've been using this recipe for several years now. It is THE best marinade/topping for halibut. In fact, it made me a halibut believer - this was no small feat, as I was not a dedicated fish lover. We don't marinate them for a long time, just whip it up and baste the halibut, albeit generously. We only use this recipe on the barbecue. Delicious!!
This was good but I think when I make again I will cut down on the lemon or simply serve it on the side. I also feel the fish needs to be marinated for at least 45 minutes coupled with doubling the sauce to have enough to boil and serve as a dipping sauce.
Super yummy! This was my first time preparing halibut, and it worked great! I doubled the sauce and used 2 halibut steaks. I would suggest poking holes in the fish and marinating in the sauce for about an hour before grilling. I then prepared another batch of the sauce to use for dipping the grilled halibut in after...which I would highly recommend! Thanks for the recipe.
Have made this several times. I don't marinate the fish as some have, but just brushed the sauce on the halibut as it was being grilled. Great recipe and didn't overpower the fish. Would use on other types of fish as well.
I made this with tilapia and it turned out great. I followed previous recommendations and doubled the sauce - used half as a marinade for a few hours, and then while grilling the tilapia (on foil to prevent sticking/falling through) I reduced the other half of the sauce to use as a dipping sauce. Served with grilled vegetables, a tasty and pretty healthy meal.
This marinade/sauce has an excellent flavor. I actually enjoy baking this recipe--especially in the winter when we cannot grill. Try about 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until fish is flaky.
Really easy and tasted great. Used tamari instead of regular soy, and added some of the zest from the lemon. Saved the marinade and boiled it and reduced it to make a great sauce for the fish!
I am really not too fond of fish, but ate this wilth no problem and it tasted great.
Absolutely fabulous! I had no halibut left, and there were only two people that were eating fish! I brushed the sauce on the halibut before and throughout cooking. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
This was a good recipe. Used the whole recipe for 2-4oz. pieces of fish. Grilled them on the george foreman.
A fine and simple recipe. The combination of ingredients helps to properly “brand” the fish when cooked on a gas grill at medium heat. I’ve made this several times and recently added a couple of tablespoons of horseradish sauce to the sauce for another variation.
This was wonderful! I used Cod instead of Halibut. I made one batch of the sauce, sub olive oil for butter, to marinate the fish in for two hours. Then I made another batch of the sauce using the butter, letting it thicken to a glaze like consistency. Served the fish over a pile of fried rice and poured the sauce over the top. Served stir-fried veggies on the side. DELICIOUS!
Made this tonight as written and let me say it was fantastic! I loved the crunch bit where the grill marks were. Will make again and may marinade for a bit before hand to get the flavors throughout,especially with the thick halibut we had. Thanks!
This recipe was awesome! Very lite, flavorful, and easy to make! Healthy, fast, and tasty make for the perfect recipe!
Very unusual flavor. It was edible, but not exactly enjoyable. My boyfriend thought it tasted like sweet and sour fish. I followed the recipe closely, only variation was to marinate the fish in the sauce for appx. 15 min. Won't make again, sorry
This was amazing. I only marinated the fish in it for 30-40 minutes or so, and basted during grilling like the recipe suggests. The flavor was mild and sweet and tasted great with a little bit of char from the grill. I also liked that you could still mostly just taste the fish, but had a little of the marinade to make it something special. Everyone thought it was fantastic! Thanks for a great recipe.
I followed other reviewers advice and doubled the sauce. Marinated for about an hour, then cooked as directed, basting with remainging sauce. The end result was just"ok", I won't use this recipe again though.
Very easy and tasty recipe. I added 1/2 tsp of ground ginger to the recipe, gave it a Asian flare. Will be making this one again.
I've eaten a lot of halibut and this is hands down the best way! My wife, who doesn't really like fish all that much, loved it. Marinate the fish for about 10 minutes for more flavor. The fish reminded me of really tender steak. Awesome.
I mixed up the ingredients into a paste vs. put on the stove to melt and spread it on the fish then cooked it on a plank on my bbq. Turned out great!
This was awesome! I made for the first time tonight. I dredged fish in flour and browned in skillet, basted with sauce on both sides then placed in 400 degree oven for 5-7 minutes. Served atop buttermilk mashed potatoes using Yukon golds and parmesan cheese. I drizzled remaining sauce over fish and around mashed potatoes. Served green beans on the side. I will definately make again!
This was excellent! I added Liquid Smoke to the marinade/sauce,which gave it a smokey taste.
This was so YUMMY!! I used 1.5 lbs of snapper, so adjusted the ratio of ingredients accordingly. I made a couple of changes, used sesame oil instead of butter, used lime juice instead of lemon (it's what I had on hand) and added 1 tsp of sesame seeds and 1 dried tobasco pepper (from our garden). The dried pepper would probably equal about 1/2 tsp of red pepper flake. As others suggested, I also made a 2nd batch of sauce, cooked on the stove top until it was a nice glaxze and drizzeled on the top of the fish after it was plated. This was SOOO YUMMY! My family was licking their plates (literally) and asking if there was more. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
This was very tasty and definetly a regular recipe in our weekly menu. I did alter it a bit; I used Tilapia instead of Halibut and I also used Teriyaki Sauce instead of soy..I cooked it on a stovetop grill and there wasn't a crumb left!
This is great, and the easiest thing in the world to do! I followed the recipe as written. We loved the combination of flavors with the butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice and garlic. I had two small filets of halibut, so I baked mine in the oven at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes. Served with sweet and spicy green beans (from this site). My husband wouldn't stop raving about how good this turned out. I'm eager to try it on the grill next time. Thanks for such a flavorful, fast and easy recipe.
Rave reviews by guests and husband!
Great sauce! Would be great on salmon as well.
I baked this in convection and covered by foil at 425 for ~30 minutes in addition to the rice dish I made. My kiddos annihilated this and my 9-year-old took enthusiastic seconds. I doubled the sauce to cover a Costco-sized cut of halibut. Unlike other reviewers, I actually DON'T recommend marinating this, as it was pretty sweet and by baking it unmarinated the sauce complimented the natural fish flavor rather than overwhelming it.
This recipe was DELICIOUS!!!!! I cannot stress enough how much I hate eating fish, but i made this on a whim and I LOVE it. I can't wait to eat the leftovers for lunch tomorrow!
Yummy. I used 1 tbsp. honey instead of 2 T. Brown sugar. Otherwise I followed the recipe - did not have time to marinate and it still turned out great. I like that it was not too sweet. Very simple and the grilling made it taste even better.
This was absolutely wonderful. I was feeding six people, so I had two pounds of fish. I made a double batch of the sauce and marinated the fish four about five hours before cooking it on the grill. I also made another double batch of the sauce for dipping. Everyone wants the recipe.
very good. i was a little suspect at first, but have used this recipe three time. very good. i will be using this quite often. it adds a very good flavor to the fish. if you try it once, you will be hooked.
This dish was a winner at our house! My husband is not a fan of fish, and my kids never like the same things, but this marinated halibut made every one happy at dinner last night! I used olive oil in place of the butter, and doubled the recipe for 1.5 lbs of fish...which was all gone by the end of dinner! Success!
Amazing sauce to be served over any fish
Best fish recipe I every try... I did doble it to have dipping sauce
One word - perfect.
This was exactly as delicious as everyone has been claiming! Fantastic! I marinated the halibut for about an hour before grilling. Excellent!
We loved this recipe....definitely double the basting sauce.
Very good recipe. I was a little doubtful at first, but it surprisingly satisfied myself and the wife. Did'nt have halibut though, so I used tuna steak. Definetely make extra marinade and use it for dipping when eating.
Fabulous! Works with any kind of fish. The basting method works well, as does marinating for a hour or so. All 4 kids love it, even the one who 'doesn't eat fish'!
This was an excellent recipe. I thought that it was just going to taste like plain old honey garlic sauce, but it didn't. The barbeque really added great flavor. I doubled the sauce, but didn't enjoy dipping. I used quite a bit of sauce to baste the fish while cooking and I felt that the extra sauce took away from the tase of the fish. I would definetly would make this again.
OH, MY! Why did it take me so long to try this recipe? I bet I printed this off years ago, but never tried it until last night. I did increase the sauce by half and set some aside for drizzling over the fish when serving. I used tilapia, although I would have loved this with halibut as well. This was sooooo easy, and sooooo delicious!! My grill man grilled this perfectly!! Guess I’ll keep him around, along with this recipe!! Thank you!!
This tasted great. We love halibut and are always looking for a new twist to cook it. The flavors were just right. You do need to make sure the grill is sprayed so the fish won't stick to it.
Easy to make and got rave reviews from company!I made 2 batches - one for the marinade and one for the sauce.
Okay, I have to admit, I was skeptical. Brown sugar and fish? But believe me, it works. Got my anti-fish little girl to chow down on halibut! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
This was very good. My husband and I both liked it. As suggested by others I doubled the marinade and would highly recommend it. In fact next time I may triple to have enough to drizzle on after putting it on the plate.
So tasty! The extra basting sauce is also delicious on rice.
Halibut is one of my most favorite white fish! This was a nice new way to try cooking it. Very good flavor!
This was very good. My son ate more fish than I'd ever seen him eat. Thanks for a great recipe!
I didn't enjoy this but my husband did, so I'm giving it 3 stars. I thought the flavor was too tangy/acidic.
WOW!!! This is by far some of the best fish I have ever made and I cook a lot of fish! I used Cod on this recipe. I have a skillet that has holes all over it that is made for the grill and that is what I used. I marinated it for about an hour then made another batch of the sauce and basted during grilling. My hubby said that this is by far his favorite fish recipe. I think it would be really good with shrimp as well....I will try that next. THANKS FOR A GREAT RECIPE!! ***UPDATE** I JUST REVIEWED THIS LAST NIGHT. MY HUBBY AND I LOVED THIS SO MUCH WE DID IT WITH SHRIMP TODAY AND IT WAS FAB.!!! I WILL USE THIS SAUCE OFTEN ON LOTS OF SEAFOOD
Has good potential, but need some tweaks. I made this recipe exactly as stated, but the flavor was weak, and the flavor that WAS there was overly sweet (did not pack the brown sugar, btw). Next time will try with double soy sauce to see if that helps cut the sweet and make it more savory.
I thought it smelled great while it cooked yet for some reason the sauce didn't soak into the fish enough so next time I will make slices in the halibut steak. Overall it was great and I would make this again.
absolutely perfect! light flavor that did not overpower fish
Very good, used with mahi, mahi
I put all the ingredients (except fish of course) into a microwave safe dish and microwaved until butter melted. I stirred it up real well dumped in a zip loc bag along with my fish and let it marinate for a couple hours. I baked the fish in oven and it turned out great. I am not a big fan of fish but I really liked this. I used it on Ahi Tuna and Yellowfin. The fish was just in frozen section at the grocery store -- nothing fancy. I will also use this on chicken and pork.
This recipe has become a standard in our house, as we are fortunate to be able to get fresh halibut year around - it is easy to prepare, and the resulting dish is delicious. Make just as written. Thanks for the recipe, Duane.
We LOVVVVVVVVVE this recipe, and use it on salmon as well.
This was amazingly delicious and easy to make. I made this recipe with cod one day and then with salmon a few days later and served both with rice pilaf and broccoli. I doubled the sauce recipe so that I could drizzle it over the fish and broccoli. I baked the fish in the oven at 400 degrees for about 35 minutes for 1.4 lbs of cod and 1 lb of salmon. This sauce is like crack...I'm putting it on everything! I love the way the sauce tastes with rice pilaf. This recipe will definitely show up regularly on our table. Thanks!
I made this last night for me and my fiance. We both loved it. I used paiche which was on sale at Whole foods. I made one little change to the glaze, I added about a tbsp of minced ginger. We will definitely be having this again soon.
First of all I hate fish, but when my husbands aunt from Alaska brought home 20 lbs of Halibut I had to man up and eat it. My husband found this recipe and I have to say, it was the best fish I've ever had! I actually enjoyed it, and would love to have it again. I also have used this mariande one chicken and beef kabobs. Two thumbs WAY UP
Made this for a dinner party last weekend. Excellent! I bought fresh halibut and marinated for about five hours. Also made extra marinate for dipping. Everyone LOVEed it!
Baked it as per other reviewers since I don't own a BBQ. Let the fish sit in the marinade for 4hrs or so - the flavour penetrated well into the flesh. Added some mushrooms to the mix as well! Served with rice, it made a nice, light dinner - simple to make and healthy (go easy on the butter, though)
It was... ok. Granted it was not sweet and that was a good thing, but ... not enough punch or zest to the Halibut. Halibut is a very meaty fish and this really needs something more. Next time perhaps add a bit of Balsamic Vinegar.. and... hmmmm dunno.. will try again in a few weeks and let you know! Cheers and ... "Keep yer stick on the ice". Al
this is da bomb!
This halibut was so tasty! We didn't have lemon juice on hand, but used 2 tsp balsamic vinegar instead, tasted delicious!
This recipe gets raves every time I make it and it will become a permanent recipe in my kitchen. Most of the time I only cook for two, so there is plenty of sauce for two halibut steaks or filets. When the weather is not good for grilling, I preheat the oven to 400 with the broiling pan inside. Once heated, I throw the fish on the hot pan and cook until flakey. Good stuff!
I wish I had marinated instead of just brushed right before grilling, but i will definitely use this recipe again.
We love this recipe and even use it on chicken. I have used this for company and always got requests for it.
I only read through the reviews after trying this recipe two times . . . wished I'd read it first. I totally agree . . . the fish needs a long time to marinade first before cooking it. The first time I tried this recipe I followed the instructions and prepared the marinade just before actually cooking the fish (in total ignorance thinking the flavour would get through!). The end result . . . the texture of the fish was fabulous and it looked and smelled fabulous just like the one I love eating at the restaurant but was disappointed that the marinade had hardly penetrated into the fish and it tasted a bit fishy. The second time I tried out this recipe, I marinated the fish for only about 45 mins, but doubled the marinade thinking it would be give it enough flavour. The end result was about the same - still a bit fishy even though I put tons of garlic. I will still definitely try this recipe out again but will marinade the fish longer as suggested by others.
I don't like fish but I love this recipe. I double the marinade and let talapia rest in it for 2 hours. This recipe will make anyone look really good.
Wow. This was terrific. I had a lot of halibut so I quadrupled the recipe. I poured a little sauce on the filets and let them marinate for 10-15 before grilling. Then I put 1/3 the sauce aside to baste the fish while it was cooking and had the rest to pour over the cooked filets. Delicious. My two boys ages 5 & 7, who usually only eat fish if it's fish sticks, ate this and loved it.
Awesome! I used a nice Alaskan Halibut-marinated for 2 hours and grilled on the BBQ. I have enough left over for my lunch tomorrow. Hubby enjoyed very much!
wanted this to be crazy delish but it wasn't, it was just good delish...i used olive oil rather than butter so i could marinade instead of brushing and b/c the ingredients are fairly subtle you could marinade for several hours and still be alright. all in all i'd make again knowing what i know and be happy.
Used a swordfish steak and doubled the sauce as recommended. I cooked this indoors in the broiler on a cold, snowy February day. A delicious change of pace.
Absolutely fabulous! We tried this recipe a second time and this time doubling the glaze - this recipe is easily doubled.
My neighbor caught a 100 pound halibut in Puget Sound (WA) last weekend and gave me a four pound steak the same day. I cut it into fillets and grilled half of it immediately using this recipe. Absolutely outstanding. I had never cooked fish on a grill without cedar planks and could not beleive how great it turned out. Everyone raved. I am cooking the rest today, but I am doubling the recipe for dipping sauce.
Wow! I marinated the fish for a 1/2 hour first then basted frequently.
Very good! I Marinated it for 1 hour in the sauce (only change was to double recipe) I cut the fish up and fried it up! Will make again!
We loved this! I can see that marinating the fish for a while before would be beneficial, so I'll do that next time. I did use a Costco halibut fillet rather than a steak, but otherwise I followed the recipe to a T. It really wasn't as sweet as you'd think. This will be a repeat! Thanks! It's exactly what we needed tonight!
This was delicious!! I'm going to try it with salmon for our kids next week!
Easy and delicious! I used Tilapia and it was fantastic. High in protein, low in calories. Yum.
This is excellent on any type of fish such as swordfish, tuna, marlin, salmon, shark steak, etc.. I add green onions and double the recipe for extra sauce. It's deeelicious!!
I'm really a newbie to cooking, but this recipe was super easy and real good. recommended!
great recipe! This prepares really easily and I added a twist. My wife and I like things spicier so I omitted the black pepper and added crushed red pepper instead. Depending on how spicy you like it, let the sauce simmer for longer to pull more spice out. We also subbed Tilapia for Halibut. Good but had a fishier taste than the halibut would have.
i love this recipe. we usally dont have halibut in the house but we had it given to us. when i made it pretty much quadrupled the recipe because i looked at the recipe and i knew that it wouldn't work for even 1 pound of halibut when i was useing 2. even after doing extra on everything i put in some more suger but not more then another 2 tablespoons and a whole stick of butter total. plus i added a lot more garlic, some onions(i love both), and sesame seeds (they go good with anything). my grill ran out of propane but i didn't realize that until after i had already made the dish so i decided to broil it at 500 degrees. i had a shallow broiling pan with a grill slited lid. i put a thin grill thats supposed to be used for cooling cookies on top and i had a grill. for the sauce i did use the sauce pan but i didn't have a basting brush so i stuck the halibut in the pan for about 30 seconds each side before broiling. then before broiling i ran all the sauce over the halibut and scooped the onions, crushed garlic, and sesame seeds on top. it worked out really well because the broil cooked all sides at once and made the onions, garlic, and sesame seeds crispy and carmelized. also the brown suger crystalized on top and all over the halibut slices that is had cut the filet into (roughly 2"x 2"x 6"). overall i love the recipe with my adjustments, and i encourage others to modify recipes and experiment with things you like because eventually you will make it better.
This was a great recipe - it added a very pleasant flavor to the halibut steaks that I grilled, and was unlike any other halibut that I've eaten. I served my halibut steaks topped with red bell pepper and sweet onion slivers sauted in butter and olive oil - it was a nice combination of flavors.
excellent... great blend of flavors, incredibly easy