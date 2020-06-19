Shrimp and Peanut Butter Noodles

1 of 85

Rating: 5 stars This was great! I added used brown sugar instead of regular sugar, and added about 1 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes and 2 cloves of garlic to the sauce, which I heated over low heat until the peanut butter melted. Instead of broccoli, I added shredded cabbage, shredded carrots and green onion. I also used extra chunky peanut butter, which added a nice crunch. I used pork instead of shrimp, as I already had some ready for use. Thanks so much for the post! I'll be making ths one often. Helpful (45)

Rating: 4 stars Good & easy. Sub'd balsamic vinegar for black and penne pasta for udon. Doubled shrimp, sauce and tripled broccoli. Using crunchy PB removes need for chopped pnuts. Nuked sauce for a minute so ingredients would blend. Not real happy with how the shrimp tasted. Not over done but not real flavorful. Doing again I would sub half sesame oil with half hot sesame oil for zip. And I would cut back a little on the pb. I will make this again. Used reg. soy sauce and not salty at all. Thanks. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I really wanted this to be good, and it was! My family loves broccoli, shrimp and noodles, plus it is a one pot meal. So, I had to give it a try. Everybody loved it! I did substitute whole wheat fettucini for the whole grain aspect. The sauce is very good. The only addition I made was one teaspoon of chile garlic sauce to add some spice. I have tried many peanut sauce recipes, because I love it. This was by far the easiest and quite good. This dish was fast, easy and healthy. Definitly a keeper! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars Sauce was great. I subbed half balsamic, half rice vinegar for the chinese black and it was delicious. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars This dish was pretty good. Next time I'll make much more sauce. I made some modifications - added water and milk, chili powder, ginger, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and pb together in a small sauce pan and warmed it on low until it was a nice, creamy consistency. Poured over shrimp, pea pods, broccoli and noodles. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Your college staple has become mine ;) It's still okay using other types of oil eg olive, but sesame is the best. My boyfriend loves it too (but I've been more careful with my shrimps after he got freaked out finding one with legs on it, but I think it just goes to show how good it was that he kept eating it after!) Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Very good. I cut the peanut butter in half and added ginger for a little zip. Needs to have more sauce for the noodles. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I took a few liberties not the least of which was using thin spaghetti (we've got a ton of that and no Japanese udon noodles in sight) using 1/2 balsamic vinegar and half cider vinegar to sub for the Chinese black vinegar and doubling the sauce. I had already cooked shrimped so I chose to cook the spaghetti and broccoli together then add to a wok that had oil peanuts and garlic in it. Then I added the sauce and shrimp until everything was warmed through. I added garlic and onion powder plus a sprinkle of dried red pepper to the sauce. Very nice little recipe and easy. I'd be willing to buy the Chinese black vinegar and udon noodles to try this and make it (a little!) more authentic. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome. Made a bunch of alterations to it, like doubling the recipe and using 1/2 rice vinegar, 1/2 balsamic, adding a tbs of ground ginger, 2 tbs brown sugar, 2 tbs honey, some squirts of sriracha and a box of whole wheat spaghetti. Also made up the sauce in a pan and boiled the shrimp first in its own pot, then took them out, boiled the broccoli in the same water, removed them and finally boiled the pasta too. Mixed everything together as soon as i drained the pasta, and it turned out fantastic! Helpful (6)