Shrimp and Peanut Butter Noodles

Rating: 4.4 stars
85 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 46
  • 4 star values: 29
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A staple for me in college, this is a sweet, salty, nutty dish that can be cooked up in less than 15 minutes. Measurements for the sauce can be adjusted for your taste, but with these ingredients, you can't go wrong! I use pre-washed, pre-cut broccoli florets to cut down on prep time as well.

prep:
2 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the peanut butter, soy sauce, black vinegar, sugar, and sesame oil. Set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Stir in the udon noodles and cook for 5 minutes. Add the frozen shrimp to the pot of boiling noodles and cook for about 3 minutes, until the shrimp are pink and opaque. Turn the stove off, but do not remove pot from the heat. Stir in the broccoli, cover, and let sit for 2-3 minutes.

  • Drain the noodles, broccoli, and shrimp. In a large serving bowl, toss together the noodles, broccoli, shrimp, and the peanut butter sauce. Garnish with chopped peanuts.

Note

Black vinegar and sesame oil can be found at most Asian food stores.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 63.6g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 159.9mg; sodium 708.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (85)

Most helpful positive review

Shannon :)
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2007
This was great! I added used brown sugar instead of regular sugar, and added about 1 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes and 2 cloves of garlic to the sauce, which I heated over low heat until the peanut butter melted. Instead of broccoli, I added shredded cabbage, shredded carrots and green onion. I also used extra chunky peanut butter, which added a nice crunch. I used pork instead of shrimp, as I already had some ready for use. Thanks so much for the post! I'll be making ths one often. Read More
Helpful
(45)

Most helpful critical review

LinzV
Rating: 3 stars
05/28/2011
I thought this was a little bland (and that was after adding some red pepper flakes as suggested by others). I had to use spaghetti noodles - 1/2 a box- because that was all I had. I thought that the noodles kind of took over. Next time I would add more broccoli and shrimp and possibly a few other vegetables. I think I'd also try and add a little more spice and make a little more sauce. Read More
Helpful
(3)
TIMBO
Rating: 4 stars
07/25/2008
Good & easy. Sub'd balsamic vinegar for black and penne pasta for udon. Doubled shrimp, sauce and tripled broccoli. Using crunchy PB removes need for chopped pnuts. Nuked sauce for a minute so ingredients would blend. Not real happy with how the shrimp tasted. Not over done but not real flavorful. Doing again I would sub half sesame oil with half hot sesame oil for zip. And I would cut back a little on the pb. I will make this again. Used reg. soy sauce and not salty at all. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Keilypie
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2007
I really wanted this to be good, and it was! My family loves broccoli, shrimp and noodles, plus it is a one pot meal. So, I had to give it a try. Everybody loved it! I did substitute whole wheat fettucini for the whole grain aspect. The sauce is very good. The only addition I made was one teaspoon of chile garlic sauce to add some spice. I have tried many peanut sauce recipes, because I love it. This was by far the easiest and quite good. This dish was fast, easy and healthy. Definitly a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Iesika
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2010
Sauce was great. I subbed half balsamic, half rice vinegar for the chinese black and it was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(14)
suzannyo
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2008
This dish was pretty good. Next time I'll make much more sauce. I made some modifications - added water and milk, chili powder, ginger, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and pb together in a small sauce pan and warmed it on low until it was a nice, creamy consistency. Poured over shrimp, pea pods, broccoli and noodles. Read More
Helpful
(10)
MissLadle
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2011
Your college staple has become mine ;) It's still okay using other types of oil eg olive, but sesame is the best. My boyfriend loves it too (but I've been more careful with my shrimps after he got freaked out finding one with legs on it, but I think it just goes to show how good it was that he kept eating it after!) Read More
Helpful
(7)
Carol T.
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2007
Very good. I cut the peanut butter in half and added ginger for a little zip. Needs to have more sauce for the noodles. Read More
Helpful
(6)
pomplemousse
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2009
Very good! I took a few liberties not the least of which was using thin spaghetti (we've got a ton of that and no Japanese udon noodles in sight) using 1/2 balsamic vinegar and half cider vinegar to sub for the Chinese black vinegar and doubling the sauce. I had already cooked shrimped so I chose to cook the spaghetti and broccoli together then add to a wok that had oil peanuts and garlic in it. Then I added the sauce and shrimp until everything was warmed through. I added garlic and onion powder plus a sprinkle of dried red pepper to the sauce. Very nice little recipe and easy. I'd be willing to buy the Chinese black vinegar and udon noodles to try this and make it (a little!) more authentic. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(6)
analisemae
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2012
Awesome. Made a bunch of alterations to it, like doubling the recipe and using 1/2 rice vinegar, 1/2 balsamic, adding a tbs of ground ginger, 2 tbs brown sugar, 2 tbs honey, some squirts of sriracha and a box of whole wheat spaghetti. Also made up the sauce in a pan and boiled the shrimp first in its own pot, then took them out, boiled the broccoli in the same water, removed them and finally boiled the pasta too. Mixed everything together as soon as i drained the pasta, and it turned out fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(6)
