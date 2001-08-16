Salmon Patties

My Aunt Joan K. did not use eggs (they make them tough) and removed the skins and the larger bones (crunch up the fine bones in the can.) This recipe is for one 15 oz. can. Take a fork and crush it all up in the can ( leave some of the liquid.) Place this in a medium sized mixing bowl. Put your favorite seasonings (such as minced celery and onions or if you don't have fresh, use celery seed or salt and minced onions.) A little salt, pepper, and a pinch of paprika (if you like Old Bay Seafood Seasoning , a pinch or 2 is also good.) Add 1/2 cup to 3/4 cups cornmeal and 1 to 1& 1/ 2 Tbsp flour. I like to add 5 or 6 crushed buttery crackers, like Ritz or Townhouse. Add more cornmeal as needed. I add about 1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil blend to the mix in the bowl and 2 Tbsp. milk so it won't be dry (I have used about 3 Tbsp. of mayonnaise when I did not have the milk and oil on hand; yes, I know this small amount of mayo does contain a little bit of egg.) Heat Crisco shortening (about 1/2 to 2/3 c.) in an electric skillet (12x12in.) to 350 to 375 F. Scoop out mixture w/ ice cream scoop (not all the way full) or a heaping tablespoon and smash with your hands into patties (again, use cornmeal as needed.) Cook about 4 to 5 mins. each side. ( p.s. use shortening, not oil to fry the patties.) If you are not using the lemon sauce at this site, squeeze 1/2 to 3/4 's of 1 seedless lemon on the patties when finished. Thanks, Lesa p.s. try the lemon sauce; it is awesome!!!