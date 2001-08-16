Salmon Patties

A nutritious and delicious dinner. The patties are good served with either red wine vinegar or cheese sauce. To round out your meal serve salmon patties with a big green salad and french bread.

By Jackie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium size mixing bowl combine salmon, onion, egg, crackers, salt, pepper, and celery. Mix well.

  • Make patties out of salmon mixture and roll in cornmeal.

  • In a large frying pan over medium high heat oil for frying. Place salmon patties in oil and fry on both sides until golden brown. Drain well. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 70.7mg; sodium 80.1mg. Full Nutrition
