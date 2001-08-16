Salmon Patties
A nutritious and delicious dinner. The patties are good served with either red wine vinegar or cheese sauce. To round out your meal serve salmon patties with a big green salad and french bread.
These tasted great! I put "Mom's Dill Sauce" submitted by Carol46 on them, and they were delicious. We'll definitely make them again!
My family loved these, said they were very taste. We liked the cornmeal on them , made them extra cruncy.
Delicious!!! Tastes great with macaroni and cheese! I will definitely have this again!!
These were ok. They didn't stick together very well. Will not try again.
My family LOVED this recipe!! I scaled the recipe down to 5 servings. My only substitution was using fresh cooked salmon in place of canned. This will definitely be made in our house again since there was no fishy taste. Served with thousand island dressing.
Wonderful! This is the best salmon patty I have ever tasted. I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks.
These are good for salmon patties...I grew up on these. Once I had the taste of fresh salmon, though, I have a hard time eating these. Don't get me wrong these were really good...I just prefer the taste of fresh salmon, so what I did was make the fresh stuff and use it in this recipe...and of course it tastes 10 times better. Thanks for posting.
Excellent - I had to use bread crumbs in place of the crackers, but the patties were delicious and we will definitely have them again - soon
I loved the idea of rolling the patties in cornmeal. It gave them a crunchy coating when fried. Very good.
I added 2 eggs since there was previous reviewers that said it did not stick. It still didn't stick. It didn't really have good flavor either.
Very good! Alot like what my mom used to make. I added a little bit of garlic salt since I didn't have garlic on hand. And used a creamy dill sauce to dip them in. Growing up we used to use ketchup, but ketchup would have ruined the taste of these wonderful salmon patties.
Was a bit dry with the meal..I usually use crackers, but decided to try this one...it's a keeper...my advice is to just cut back a bit on the meal..
Followed recipe as written but did not have saltines so subtituted bread crumbs instead (approx. 1 T for ea. cracker). The cornmeal gave it a really nice crispness. For those that complained about them falling apart, be gentle! You'll be rewarded with a really nice and easy salmon patty! Make it even better...serve with the Creamy Dill Dipping Sauce from this site. WOW...
this was awesome - best salmon patties I have ever had. only thing I added was 4 tablespoons of mayonnaise, and used 2 eggs instead of one. Also used crushed garlic croutons instead of saltines. Amazing!
Worst salmon patties I ever had. Too Dry and not much flavor.
The dill sauce really made the salmon patties great
I randomly chose this recipe today and my husband and I loved them. Thank you!!
DELICIOUS!
Great recipe, my mum used to add jalepenos just to make us suffer. I really loved them that way.
I used fresh salmon in this recipe that I had left over from the night before. I mixed in the cornmeal with the mixture and added another egg. They turned out somewhat like a hush puppy with salmon and my kids loved them.
have made these 3 times now & we love them...we do add some old bay & love the dill sauce suggested earlier!
can canned salmon go bad? i think myne was... but i opened another can, made the patties, and it still turned out pretty bad. wasn't liking the flavour, the crumbliness, etc. won't use this recipie again.
Impossible to keep together and just crumbles. We couldn't even cook it. Definitely not recommended!
The patties would not stick together. I had to add about 1/2 cup of mayo to make them stick together, but it wasn't enough to cover them in the cornmeal. So I mixed a little cornmeal in too. They tasted ok. I was not pleased with this recipe!
Too much bread and not enough fish. It tasted like fishy cornmeal. Lacks flavor. I recommend finding a different recipe, rather than trying to fix this one.
I tried these and they were sort of bland. I made some changes to the recipe and they came out great. I used seasoned bread crumbs instead of cornmeal, added dried parsley, worcestershire sauce, and milk. One can of salmon works well with this also. A tip, frying them in olive oil makes a big difference.
they were pretty good...but still a little too "fishy" tasting...i love samon, but apparently not canned salmon. i dipped them in a ranch sauce: 2 tbs. ranch, 1tsp. olive oil and 1tsp. sugar.
I made salmon patties for the first time ever tonight using this recipe as a base, and I would definitely make them again. I did double the recipe and added 2 tsp of Old Bay Seasoning, 1tsp of garlic powder, 1/2 tsp of pepper, and used seasoned bread crumbs as I didn't have saltines. I found they did have a little trouble staying together, but I'm not sure if they were too wet or too dry. I used 2 eggs even though the recipe, even when doubled, still called for just 1. All in all, they were really good. My husband said they tasted like crab cakes.
Pleasantly surprised. I've never had canned salmon before and was a little nervous when I first opened the can, but I fixed it according to the recipe - plus one egg and some extra spices - and it turned out really good! No problems with it sticking, you just have to be gentle.
These were surprisingly tasty! (I had bad memories of eating dry, nasty salmon patties growing up.) The pink salmon I used came in a 7 oz. foil bag so I scaled back this recipe accordingly; ended up making only 3 patties. The 1 egg ended up holding the 3 patties together fairly well. I did use Italian bread crumbs in place of the corn meal. No celery. Fried in canola/olive oil combo. Go easy on the salt and add a bit of dill. Nice, lite main dish.
Great...anyone else ever try sliced peaches with salmon? Try it its wonderful.
fell apart if you over mix and play with to much so I didn't worry about how perfect they looked and they stayed together. yummy
Very plain and I thought it was salty. I did not care for this recipe.
I am not an expert on salmon patties, because I just started eating them, but these were good. I cut the recipe in half and it was enough for 2 people. I'm also not a big fan of celery, so I left it out. I love the cornmeal.
These were the best salmon patties I've ever made. I tend to be a "do it yourselfer" cook but my salmon patties all fall apart. These did not and they were yummy - my goal was to make them exactly as written. I always make any recipe from a website as written and rate it as written. However - I wasn't paying attention to what was written and added the cornmeal to the patties. My Cuisinart Smart Stick chopper did a great job of chopping the veggies fine, which my husband prefers. Anyway - they still turned out delicious. I suppose because I did use all the ingredients. However, because I messed up and added the cornmeal I did have to add a little egg beater to add more liquid. They stayed together perfectly. I made the crock pot refried beans on all recipes with this. Good meal. Thanks for posting these - I looked everywhere for what sounded like a good salmon patty recipe with veggies.
Very easy and very good! Even my finickey kids loved it.
These are great. I used butter crackers. Made three different types of salmon cakes off of this site and this one won hands down. Yummy!
I use a little different variation, but this is excellent and my whole family loves it. I use 1 can salmon and 1 can mackerel(makes it more moist) I omit the celery and lightly roll in flour instead of cornmeal, then just enough oil to brown on both sides. We eat it with ketsup. Delicious!
After reading the other reviews I substituted the crackers for 2 small potatoes that were cooked in the microwave and then mashed skin included, and added 2 tbsp of light mayo w/ 2 eggs, a little dillweed and lemon/garlic seasoning. They held together great, were meaty with very little trace of the potato. My neice and nephew were staying over and was quite upset there was not more. They were very delicious and I will deffinitely make again
Got excellent reviews from my family. Tasted great.
I love salmon patties. I find that if you drain the meat first, get rid of the juice, the patties stay together. I have never tried celery in mine, but it is worth a try. I also use two eggs instead of one.
These were really good. I did make some adjustments. I used Italian Bread Crumbs instead of crackers and flour instead of cornmeal. They tasted great.
These were great and held together just fine! Will definitely make again with no changes! I love salmon, and used canned, as my mom always used, with this recipe, better than moms!!
grerat
These were wonderful! Even my daughter, who dislikes salmon, liked them - and wanted the leftovers. I agree with the reviewer that recommended Mom's Dill Sauce - it was a terrific combination. Thanks for the recipe!
I used this recipe as a base. I make a similar one usually, except I omit the celery and add about a teaspoon of brown mustard and a little old bay. Make sure you drain MOST of the juice from the can. Really break apart the meat and bones with a fork, I think it holds together better when it's not huge flakes of fish. I see some complaining about it being dry, but I think people over look the fact that you don't add the cornmeal to the inside of the mixture, just the outside. Put your crackers into a zip lock bag and crush with a rolling pin or a heavy glass cup. I found this recipe because I thought the idea of having a crunchy exterior of cornmeal much like on fried fish would be delicious. And it was! I added a bit of flour to mine too to stretch it a bit, also a little old bay and some chili flakes for some kick! It makes an excellent crust if you fry with a little oil in a cast iron pan.
This recipe was great! My husband commented how tasty the salmon cakes were at least 4 times and the night is still young.
This recipe was very good. I changed a few things though...I used flour instead of cornmeal and I added another egg. I used the liquid from the canned salmon. The recipe doesnt say either way but it really made them taste great. I did however have problems with them falling apart while flouring them so I just held them in my hand and floured each side. They cooked very well and had no problems during that process. Thanks!
These were very good. I didn't change anything.
I followed ingrediants and steps perfect and found a great tasting patty that would not stay together so I added 1 more egg, flour, and some milk to the 2nd batch. I made the patties small and thin and fried them medium high. We came up with a great salmon patty.
The best I've ever made & extremly good for you TOO!
Good basic recipe. My mom made these like this. As an adult, I prefer DRAINED and cartilage removed canned salmon or fresh flaked, adding a chopped green onion, dash or two of ground cayenne pepper, lots of fresh cracked black pepper, a fresh minced garlic clove and some cheddar cheese and mix all ingredients THEN gently fold in the salmon (so its not too mushy). Oh, and there are many sauces that are wonderful (especially creamy dill)but basic ketchup is great also. Yum!
Just like my mom taught me to make them!
This is a simple, but very tasty recipe. My husband said that it reminds him of his mother's recipe. I guess it doesn't get much better than that.
It was a hit... loved the crunch... hubby very satisfied! I only gave four stars because the patties didn't hold up very well. Will be on rotation for sure!
These were awesome... didn't change a thing.
I loved this receipe. My mom made salmon patties growing up but they never tasted this good. I did substitute flour for the cornmeal and added pimentoes for color.
Good but make sure to let the pan heat up completely before you put in the patties.
I started with some fresh oven-baked salmon that I had left-over. After reading the reviews, I took the advice of HISGIRLTOY1125 and substituted 3 boiled & then mashed potatoes plus a little mayo for the crackers. I added one grated carrot for a little more color and nutrition and a teaspoon of dillweed for a little more flavor. I made a bunch of little patties - 3 inches across - so they'd be easier to flip without falling apart and cooked them on a griddle brushed with oil. Served them with cream dill sauce. Delicious. Definitely a "keeper."
I thought these were just OK I did add another egg to hold them together better. I may try the boiled potatoes next time as some of the other reviewers suggested
These Salmon patties are really tasty. My husband loves them.
if you add some leftover mashed potatoes, a few tbsp of fresh dill chopped up,omit the crackers and form into patties they turned out great with a nice dill sauce. Yummy!
Delicioius! I think the cornmeal was a great idea. Thank you JackieKSmith everyone really liked them email: jeanasbnpsite@yahoo.com
These were very good. I served them with baked macaroni and cheese also from this recipe network. Yum!!
loved these, soooooooo yummy.
The flavor was good but they didn't hold together as paddies very well. Easier to fry them like hash.
WOW were these good! I added some minced mild bananna peppers fresh from the garden and it add even a little something more. This is the only way i will make salmon patties now =] thanks for the great recipe.
I had never made salmon patties before. This recipe was fast and easy to follow. I had trouble, though, getting them to hold together to roll in the cornmeal so just held them in my hand and patted the cornmeal into them. I also cut the recipe in half so was perfect for two. My picky husband went back for more. They were great.
Yum!
I didn't use celery, and they didn't come out like patties, they came out looking like ground beef. I put it in between slices of bread anyway, and it was pretty good. I ate it with barbeque sauce (don't ask) and it made for a great lunch!
Since some of the reviews stated that their patties wouldn't hold together, I checked my mixture. Mine was not wet enough either, so what wet ingredient did we add....egg. I used a second egg and they turned out great!
The patties didn't want to hold together very well so patted the corn meal on. I've made this twice and used flour also and like the flour best. Also cooked in butter instead of oil. Evern though they didn't hold together well, they tasted great. We ate them all and i'd make again.
I had never used the big cans of salmon before so it was weird for me to see skin and bones with fish all rolled up.. took me forever to meticulously de-bone them, while my grandfather told me when my grandmother made them they'd just eat the bones O.o Anywho, I always put a Tablespoon or two in my salmon patties, I usually grate the onion but I tried it chopped and LOVED the texture. The only other thing I added was dill. I also had a hard time with them falling apart but once we got the cornmeal on there, it helped a lot. I cooked in cast iron skillet with walnut oil. I used someone else's suggestion and paired it with creamy dill dipping sauce you can search on allrecipes. I used plain yogurt because I had no sour cream and died dill because I had no fresh. This was delicious and I would definitely make it again!
Very good recipe...I did add some dill to the patties and an extra egg just to make sure they held together. I also used green olives instead of celery and the kids loved them big time!
We enjoyed these with mom's dill sauce. I intended to put some dry mustard powder in but forgot too.
This is a really good recipe. I served them with sliced tomatoes, pieces of spinach, and mushroom gravy which I made by combining 1 can of cream of mushroom soup with 1 can of water, a little bit of chopped celery and onions and heated on the stove. We poured the gravy over the salmon patties, then ate them with the tomatoes and spinach. I also made couscous for a side item, which went really well with the patties. Great recipe! The whole family enjoyed it!
Just like my mother used to make. I like it better with flour instead of cornmeal though. My kids like them with ketchup.
I did not like this recipe at all. The crunch of the celery and raw onion was too much with the delicate salmon. I tried a second time and sauteed the vegetables and it was still no good
Loved this recipe but maded a few changes for more low carb, diabetic friendly and zesty taste: Changed to 1 cup of Italian bread crumbs and added 1/4 cup of grated parmesan. Mixed then 3/4 cup into fish remaining for coating of patties. Also used minced red onions and 2 egg whites instead of whole egg. Pan seared in grapeseed oil. Dip made of with rice vinegar and fat free cream cheese. Even the people at the table without dietary issues enjoyed.
It's great. Thanks for posting. These were the best I've ever made. I used my electric frypan. The cornmeal helped set the patties and gave them a nice crunch.
Delicious!! what a spectacular recipe
This was a terrible recipe! It was bland and even though I added two more eggs still fell apart while cooking. My kids and husband wouldn't eat any more than they had to.
The flavour was okay, but not all that outstanding so I added about 1 TBSP of dried dill. I had a real hard time with the patties falling apart. I used extra eggs, but that did not help. I'm not sure that I'll try this recipe again.
This is the first time I've made salmon patties and I don't care for salmon myself, but they're one of hubby's favorites so I made them for him. He said they were good, a solid three, but definitely not on the same level as his grandma's recipe. It's hard to beat Grandma.
These were very good, simple and quick...3 great things when put together for a recipe! We didnt use the celery as we hate celery and they were great without it! I used a Lemon Sauce that was posted on here and it was awesome! will definitely make these again.
This was just okay. Will find another recipe with more stuff. Salmon is truly like a blank space. You gotta dress it up.
I pretty much made it as per recipe except with fresh bbq'ed salmon and then made the mistake of tasting it before the cornmeal and frying. It was so good that I just put it on a little lettuce and ate it straight away. I'll try to get to the frying part next time.
these taste good, but they fall apart in the pan trying to flip them, do not like that
Simple and good. A family favorite. I don’t roll it in the bread crumbs before cooking. I serve it with rice pilaf and peas for a fast healthy dinner.
These were amazing! I did add fresh garlic, lemon juice and lemon pepper then rolled them in Aunt Jemima's Buttermilk Corn meal Mix with a little added sugar and old Bay seasoning!
My Aunt Joan K. did not use eggs (they make them tough) and removed the skins and the larger bones (crunch up the fine bones in the can.) This recipe is for one 15 oz. can. Take a fork and crush it all up in the can ( leave some of the liquid.) Place this in a medium sized mixing bowl. Put your favorite seasonings (such as minced celery and onions or if you don't have fresh, use celery seed or salt and minced onions.) A little salt, pepper, and a pinch of paprika (if you like Old Bay Seafood Seasoning , a pinch or 2 is also good.) Add 1/2 cup to 3/4 cups cornmeal and 1 to 1& 1/ 2 Tbsp flour. I like to add 5 or 6 crushed buttery crackers, like Ritz or Townhouse. Add more cornmeal as needed. I add about 1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil blend to the mix in the bowl and 2 Tbsp. milk so it won't be dry (I have used about 3 Tbsp. of mayonnaise when I did not have the milk and oil on hand; yes, I know this small amount of mayo does contain a little bit of egg.) Heat Crisco shortening (about 1/2 to 2/3 c.) in an electric skillet (12x12in.) to 350 to 375 F. Scoop out mixture w/ ice cream scoop (not all the way full) or a heaping tablespoon and smash with your hands into patties (again, use cornmeal as needed.) Cook about 4 to 5 mins. each side. ( p.s. use shortening, not oil to fry the patties.) If you are not using the lemon sauce at this site, squeeze 1/2 to 3/4 's of 1 seedless lemon on the patties when finished. Thanks, Lesa p.s. try the lemon sauce; it is awesome!!!
Made it, add another egg, and I used zatarains fish fry to bread them, delicious!
Very good! We are gluten free so I used corn Chex instead of saltines and I wound up needing one more egg. Tasted great. Thanks!
Really good! I added some milk to keep it from crumbling when I cooked it. That helped a lot. I also added a touch of hot sauce. I like the corn meal on the outside. It gives it a good texture. Delicious, easy and nutritious meal!
They were good. I do like the recipes that have mayo and lemon juice a bit more as they make for a more moist cake and hold together a little better. I did add a little Old Bay and omit the celery because I didn't have any on hand. I ate them with remoulade and fresh spinach on French bread.
These were pretty good. I added bread crumbs as I had no crackers and had to add an extra egg to bind it. Unable to roll in cornmeal as the patties kept falling apart when I tried. Added more spices (dill weed, garlic powder, citrus pepper) to spice them up. I used skinless boneless pink salmon.
Very good.
Turned out very well. I will make it again!
