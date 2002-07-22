Tempura Shrimp

3.1
10 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

A Japanese-style meal. Deep-fried shrimp and a tangy sauce to dip them in. Try battering some vegetables such as onions, peppers, or broccoli in addition to the shrimp. Delicious!

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 to 3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl mix vanilla wafers, egg, and water until well blended. Refrigerate 1 to 2 hours.

  • To make dipping sauce: In a small sauce pan blend nectar into cornstarch. Stir in brown sugar, vinegar and catsup. Heat mixture over a medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens and comes to a boil. Set aside.

  • In a stockpot or deep fryer heat 2 cups oil to 375 degrees F (175 degrees C). Dip shrimp in vanilla wafer batter and fry 4 to 6 shrimp at a time until golden brown. Drain well. Serve hot with dipping sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
920 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 81.4g; cholesterol 117.3mg; sodium 225.3mg. Full Nutrition
