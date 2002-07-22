Tempura Shrimp
A Japanese-style meal. Deep-fried shrimp and a tangy sauce to dip them in. Try battering some vegetables such as onions, peppers, or broccoli in addition to the shrimp. Delicious!
I followed the recipe exactly as written and thought it was super. My husband loved it.
I wasn't real keen on the vanilla cookie part, so I decided to scrap it. I used rice flour instead. The water that's used to make the batter must be VERY cold, as it will help the batter to poof while frying. Due to the high moisture content of the shrimp, make sure you dip the shrimp into flour before you coat with the batter. The batter will adhere much better. Thanks Jackie!Read More
I followed the recipe exactly as written and thought it was super. My husband loved it. marnodegi
I think it is easier to use a Tempura Mix in lieu of Vanilla Cracker.
Very good, but just a little too sweet. The vanilla over powers the shrimp taste, and didn't stick too well on the shrimp.
Slice sweet potato, very large carrots, zucchini, eggplant etc thinly and use batter recipe. Sprinkle with sesame seeds as soon as you take out of oil. Yummy!!
Loved it! I grew up in Asia and my tastebuds are still there :) I dipped the shrimp in flour before the paste, as another person recommended. I didnt have apricot necter, so I didnt make the sauce. I had duck sauce for dipping!
I did not care for this recipe. TOO Sweet is an understatement.
Jackie, Thanks so much for the great tempura recipe. We loved it. I followed your recipe to the tee. Some of the reviewers thought that it would be too sweet. I did not find it that at all, just a nice batter. Next time I will try some veggies. Just did the prawns tonight... Very very good.
