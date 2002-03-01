Bouillabaisse
This simply prepared fish stew is a classic French recipe from Marseilles. Serve with a slice of hot toast topped with a spoonful of rouille.
This recipe is superb. My husband begs me to make this dish at least once a week. If you're a seafood eater, this is a terrific dish for you. Also, I've tried it with and without the saffron to appease varying taste-buds, and both ways are excellent. The only down side to this recipe is that quality seafood can be rough on the pocketbook.
What a tasty soup! Must be an east coast recipe and being on the west coast I had to alter a few things as far as seafood. I used fresh cod fillets, clams, prawns, and large scallops. It was great. Make sure you start prepping a little early, it takes a while to chop up and prepare all the ingredients......But it is sooo worth it. :)
A big hit at my dinner party. I made the soup base the day before and it had a wonderful rich flavour when all the fish was added. Not to mention it made things much easier to have had all the "fiddely" work done.
This soup had the beginnings of something great...but I made it even better by using an adaptation from an old French neighbor. I used one large can of Roma tomatoes instead of the fresh ones and in place of the broth I used...wait for it...3/4 bottle of a dry but light white wine...chardonnay or sauterne will do nicely! I also added sea scallops a few minutes prior to serving...with just enough time to cook them without making them tough. My boyfriend can't eat mussels so I steamed the mussels in the remaining wine and added them after the fact. I also added a small lobster tail for each guest, to the delight of everyone! Serve this with a first course of squid ink pasta with lemon butter and salmon caviar, a green salad with homemade vinaigrette and French bread and let the compliments begin!
Pretty disappointing. I hate to say that because I really wanted this to be great, but it wasn't. It was very bland and boring.
Had this last night at a dinner party and it was sensational! Crab, lobster, scallops, shrimp, mussels, clams and scallops were used in this dish. Truly magnificent and restaurant worthy!!
After chopping up the veggies, the soup was very easy to prepare. It is satisfying and full of flavor. I will be making this soup on a regular basis.
Excellent. I used shrimp, scallops, mussels(in shell), clams(in shell) and grouper cheeks. My fish store, which is on the shore, sells to restaurants and has packs of grouper cheeks just for this purpose. Everyone loved the fish. I used the recipe proportions for 10 for six of us and had very little left over. cse
This is so good; everyone wanted me to cook again.
Served this at my last dinner party. This dish was a huge success. I have already received requests to serve it at my next party.
Fantastic. I'm not a soup person in general, but i consistently crave this recipe. I served it for a dinner party and it easily was increased to serve 20. and was met with fave reviews
My wife is allergic to onions and garlic so I improvised, adding fresh chopped scallions, Thyme, and Taragon. I used Cod and Shrimp and it was great.
I made this exactly as stated, except that I used mahi mahi, sea bass, mussels, shrimp & scallops for the fish. The broth was so bland and watery! I was really disappointed. I ended up adding a bunch more seasoning, and some Pernod (traditional liqueur for bouillabaisse). After the additions, it was better but still not great. If it weren't for the fact that I'd made some toast rubbed with garlic and spread with rouille to eat with the soup, it would have been a total loss. It may taste better tomorrow, but who wants a fish soup that needs 24 hours for the flavour to develop? When you are going to spend a lot of money on expensive fish you want to eat it when it is fresh. Also it made a LOT. My husband ate a few spoonfuls and then said..."Honey, I know you worked hard on this recipe but it's just not good." So not worth the effort. Sorry...I really wanted to love it.
Amazingly awesome flavour. My husband never had it before and was a little leary but now it is one of his favourites. Recipe is easy to manipulate depending on your taste.
needed a little extra seasoning but was very good.
great soup..changed the base a little to using half white wine...half broth..delicious!my famly loves it!
Not only did everyone love it, it is also easy to prepare... That counts for high marks in my book.
I love when my husband gets in the cooking mood! He found this recipe and whipped it up as the recipe said. WOW! We all loved it, even my preteen girls:) We are defintely making this again!
This was really tasty and versatile -- we didn't have mussels and substituted with some scallops. The secret that really freshens up the soup and makes it fantastic is the leeks and the orange zest! Don't forget the zest, it really makes this soup special. Also, if you only have fish around, I bet it would taste just as good with extra bass instead of the mussels and shrimp (to be tested --!).
This was wonderful! I made it for my dad, as it is one of his favorite dishes and the restaurant that used to make it doesn't anymore. He loved it! I followed the instructions to the letter and it is fabulous. Thank you!
try using instead of plain water, lemongrass tea, its the big secret of a friend of mine who works at a very popular french bistro in l.a.
It doesn't get better than this!
Ok, so... this fish soup is really REALLY good- from family and friends who ate it- anyway, its a good idea for any day... and the smell GOOD! had a foods day in my french, did this and got a great grade ^^ Go Fishes GO
Delicious and light, an absolutely wonderful soup!
Delicious and easy to prepare. I used green prawns, black mussels, pippies and a snapper. I will cook it again! Yummy!
Oh my GOD!!! This is SUCH a fantastic dish!!!!! I couldn't get over the flavours it produced!! I added more fennel leaf and thyme as had heaps to use in the garden. Otherwise pretty much stuck to the recipe. Only thing was I found cleaning and debearding those mussels a bit time consuming but this was my first time, so hopefully get faster at it next time! Hubby couldn't believe I'd made such an amazing dish! lol! I will definitely make this dish again.
Spot on! This recipe is the prime example for this dish. Not bland or plain when followed correctly
Easy to make and very yummy. I used an 8oz bottle of clam juice and vegetable broth instead of water.
Wonderful! Followed recipe ...awesome
Made it with halibut, snapper, sablefish, mussels, clams, shrimp, and scallops and it was absolutely delicious. I did add some chardonnay after sauteeing the onions, garlic etc. The rouille was amazing with it. Overall, my husband and I were really pleased.
This one will be added to my rotation of regular soups! Everyone in the house loved it.
I suggest using a good white wine, chicken broth, or clam juice.
It was a refined taste. I perhaps would enjoy a can of tomatoes paste with a little cream. However, it was likely the most decadent thing I ever had the courtesy of being able to enjoy. Thank you.
Fabulous! We used haddock, steamers, shrimp, mussels, and monkfish. The recipe was relatively easy and made for a spectacular holiday meal. It will definitely be used for future parties. We served it with grilled French bread spears and salad.
This super recipe yielded an outstanding and highly flavorful soup that was enjoyed by the entire family. Based on what was available from our local markets and our personal tastes, I made the following changes: first, I substituted halibut, ocean scallops, and fresh shrimp for the recommended fish. Second, I used six rather than nine cups of water as I wanted a thicker and more dense broth. I made several small seasoning changes, such as using the following: 0.5 tsp fennel seed rather than a leaf, the juice of an entire lemon, two tablespoons of diced orange zest, and four rather than one sprig of thyme. Finally, I served it with the peppery rouille found in 'The Simple Art of Eating Well Cookbook.' This soup was excellent, and my family, including those who are 'indifferent' to seafood, consumed two to four bowls each! Thank you, Allrecipes, for this inspiring recipe!!
Second time I cook it. Both my wife and daughter loves it. Easy to make and with fresh groceries its a delicious meal during the week.
