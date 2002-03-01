I made this exactly as stated, except that I used mahi mahi, sea bass, mussels, shrimp & scallops for the fish. The broth was so bland and watery! I was really disappointed. I ended up adding a bunch more seasoning, and some Pernod (traditional liqueur for bouillabaisse). After the additions, it was better but still not great. If it weren't for the fact that I'd made some toast rubbed with garlic and spread with rouille to eat with the soup, it would have been a total loss. It may taste better tomorrow, but who wants a fish soup that needs 24 hours for the flavour to develop? When you are going to spend a lot of money on expensive fish you want to eat it when it is fresh. Also it made a LOT. My husband ate a few spoonfuls and then said..."Honey, I know you worked hard on this recipe but it's just not good." So not worth the effort. Sorry...I really wanted to love it.