Shrimp and Crab Casserole

This crab and shrimp casserole is a traditional baked dinner with a seafood twist! Fresh crabmeat can be substituted for imitation.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 3-quart casserole
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 3-quart casserole dish.

  • In a saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 20 minutes.

  • Combine crabmeat, shrimp, rice, mayonnaise, onion, milk, hot sauce, and almonds in casserole dish. Mix well.

  • Cover top of casserole with crumbled crackers. Bake, uncovered, in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until casserole is bubbling.

960 calories; protein 44g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 68.4g; cholesterol 249.3mg; sodium 914.8mg. Full Nutrition
