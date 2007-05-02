Shrimp and Crab Casserole

Skibummer and Petra I completely agree with both of you. Why bother with the recipe, or any recipe on these boards if you don't have the ingredients in the house and substituted this or that. Go out and get your ingredients and THEN write an honest review. If you're on a diet why would you even consider a recipe that calls for full fat this or that, and then complain it's to heavy. Why can't the reviewer at least for the FIRST time making any recipe USE the ingredients and follow the directions and THEN review? I think the best reviews are the ones written that say I tried it exactly as written the first time I made it, but it needed more seasoning, less mayo, whatever. I believe those are the most honest reviews, and the reviews that will help anyone who wants to be a better cook.