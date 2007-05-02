Shrimp and Crab Casserole
This crab and shrimp casserole is a traditional baked dinner with a seafood twist! Fresh crabmeat can be substituted for imitation.
Good, just half the mayo and milk. You can also make it easier by using one can cream of shrimp mixed with one can milk to make the sauce -which adds more seafood flavor. I also used one box of wild rice pilaf (Near East brand, 6oz) for the rice, which added more color and flavor. Also added 1/2 cup of shredded cheese into the mixture for extra creaminess. Good base recipe and a lot of room for alterations. ***update*** I used the shrimp peel and boiled it in the milk before adding to the rice mixture and it was SUPERB. Try it.Read More
I always make this casserole for my non meat-eating friends. I added chopped celery, chopped waterchestnuts, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese to my casserole ingredients. Up until you add the cheese and breadcrumbs, you can easily make this a day ahead. (I personally like this recipe to sit 24 hours to let all the flavors meld.)
This was pretty good. I did change the recipe, I used 4-5 cups cooked rice, 2 cups shredded cheese, only 1 1/2 cups mayo, 1 Tbsp of hot pepper sauce, and 2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning. It was even better the next day.
The only problem I had was that with a family of seven to feed the ratio of seafood to rice seemed exorbitant. I multipled the rice by 2.5 and it turned out GREAT! I also used fake crab legs, which were okay but next time I will splurge and use the real stuff, this recipe deserved it!
Hey it just needed a little red pepper, a little crushed garlic, and cut back on the milk. I added parmesan cheese with the seasoned bread crumbs.
This has become a favorite recipe. Most recently I used brown instead of white rice and thought it improved both the flavor and texture; slightly nutty and more substantial.
OMG! This was soooo good! Hardly any leftovers. Very easy to make. I used real crab meat. Even good cold.
I absolutely LOVE this recipe. So does my husband. It freezes well and when heated is wonderful! Yummy!
This was a decent recipe. Can't say I raved over it but it was good. I added some thyme, white pepper and a touch of salt for seasoning. I didn't use all the milk it called for.
We really liked this casserole. I made it as written with one minor change. I didn't have any buttery round crackers for the topping, so I substituted plain bread crumbs. It was delicious! This is a keeper. Next time, I might play around with adding some mushrooms and/or black olives; maybe use brown rice instead of white. I'll see what comes to mind. This is a good base recipe to play off of, if you're so inclined.
This recipe has very good taste and is hot and filling. We were a little skeptical about trying this, but we are so glad we did. To me, it is like really good comfort food. We make it at least once a month for dinner. If you like seafood, you will love this.
The flavors are a wonderful mix. I halved the recipe and the next time will saute the onion with fresh mushrooms before adding to final mixture. Found the tsp. of hot pepper sauce just right - it didn't overwhelm the delicate flavors of the shrimp and crab.
My husband absolutely loves this recipe! I even won a cookoff with this recipe! I don't even have to make any changes to the recipe.
My family loved the casserole! It is absolutely delicious! I used a few more cracker crumbs and then sprayed the top with a little Pam cooking spray!
Fabulous! Everyone loved it including my four slightly picky children. I too reduced the milk to 1 1/2 cups. I added thyme, garlic, shredded cheddar cheese and hot sauce and ditched the almonds. We're not fans of almonds. The crushed crackers on top we really good. They were a nice crunchy touch on top of the creamy casserole. I can't wait to try it for lunch tomorrow!
This was excellent! My husband loved it so much he took some to his mom and she thought it was excellent. I didn't add the almonds. I added more hot sauce and creole seafood seasoning. You will also need more crackers to put on top than the recipe calls for. Over all very good!!
This could have used a little more bulk to keep it from being so runny. Next time I will put in some potatoes. Excellent flavor, though.
This was ok. I found myself adding garlic & creole seasoning to give it some flavor. I still thought it was missing something but it was a good base to start with. My family enjoyed it more than I did so I'll probably be making it again but will find additional seasonings to jazz it up a bit.
I made this yesterday and we all enjoyed it. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because it could have used a little salt. I'll make this again often.
Great base recipe. I made some changes: 2 boxes cooked rice-a-roni (used a cheese and a broccoli one I think) 12 oz artificial crab meat 12 oz frozen shrimp, thawed 1 cup miracle whip 1 cup mayo 1 cup chopped onion 1 cup chopped celery 1 cup chopped bell peppers 1 cup cream cheese Omitted Milk (already cooked rice) Omitted Almonds (none on hand) enough crackers to cover top Followed recipe directions, with the obvious modifications. This was a HUGE hit with my daughter, husband, a friend and her three (very picky) kids!!
This a very tasty meal. Next time I'll add broccoli or spinach.
Family liked it but it was missing something for me. I think that fresh seafood is best.
How did this get such great reviews? I made it tonight and it is not good AT ALL! Bland, Bland, Bland. I even added some dill, Old Bay and a little garlic trying to spruce it up a bit. AWFUL!! Don't waste your time on this dish!
simple and pretty tasty. adjusted the seasoning for sure, and used mushroom cream. also quickly sauteed the veggies to thaw and season. :)
Good starter recipe. Used 1 can shrimp soup and 1 can milk as suggested here. I used frozen craw fish as I did not have crab. I added shredded cheese and old bay seasoning and 1/2 cup mayo. I also used seasoned bread crumbs with melted butter as I did not have crackers. Very good!
I made a few modifications on this recipe. I cut wayy back on the mayo. I rendered out a few strips of bacon and then sauteed red onion, garlic and green pepper. I added a few shots of teriyaki and sesame oil. Omitted the almonds (the kids would never eat it with them) and folded in canned diced carrots and peas before baking. It was wonderfully delicious, but only gave it 4 stars because of the amount of modifications that i made.
I really like this recipe. I just feel like it should be more creamy or something. The ingredients taste really good together but there's nothing to hold it together on the plate. I took some of the other reviews into consideration and I added seasonings. I added some dry mustard and some Old Bay Seasoning. I'm from maryland and when I think of crab I think of Old Bay. :-) I also added small scallops. It was delicious!
Easy and delicious. I did add fresh parmesan cheese.
WONDERFUL
Kinda blah. Added coconut and more spice but still missing something.
I varied this recipe for time preparation as well as some of the ingredients. I had taken out a shrimp ring and wanted a quick recipe to cook in the oven. I used 1 1/2 cups of uncooked instant rice, I didn't have the crabmeat and so I added 1 can drained peaches n' cream kernel corn and 1 1/2 roasted red peppers from the jar, I left out the almonds as we don't care for them. I then mixed everything in a bowl and placed in a greased glass 13x9 baking dish and then baked at the temperature specified for 40 minutes with the crackers on top. It turned out wonderfully creamy and tasty. What a hit and it was quick and comforting. I'll make this one again; for sure. Thanks for the great recipe!!
my husband and I LOVED this recipe - the kids, not so much-but hey, they're picky. I added some crumbled up bacon and sauted 1/2 the onions w/some diced carrots (for color), leaving 1/2 the onions raw. I used a combo of canned crab meat & 2 different sized shrimp, and added some shredded 4-cheese blend. Awesome! and the leftovers were even better.
I liked this recipe. I halved the recipe to three servings, but it made enough for four servings of the size shown in the photo. Instead of a cup of mayo, I only used 2/3 cup, and it tasted fine. However, I still used 10 crackers for the topping, otherwise it would have been rather thin with only five. Some other reviewers stated they found this recipe somewhat bland. This can be offset by simply adding a little lemon juice, to taste, at serving time.
I tried real hard to make this more tasty by cooking the shrimp in coconut milk, adding bell pepper, leeks, garlic and read all the reviews and adjusted the mayo, added cajun spice--to no avail. sorry folks this is simply sos-and looks like you know what...maybe sherry would have been the ticket. not going to spend the money on crab again for that.
I had mixed feelings about making this after reading the reviews, especially the ones that said it was bland. The one thing that jumped out at me with the recipe was that it didn't call for salt. To me it's just a given, but did some people not add salt? That would definitely make it bland. I added 1 teaspoon of salt to the rice while it was cooking, and 1 more teaspoon when mixing all together. I also used double the amount of crackers on top mixed with 2 tablespoons of melted butter. This is a very good casserole, goes well with cornbread. Also, this makes a huge casserole, it's more like 12 servings, not six. Unless you're feeding a crowd, I recommend cutting in half.
It was alright. I'd increase the amount of rice, decrease the amount of onions. I also added garlic and pepper for some seasoning.
I was pleasantly surprised with this recipe. I was a little nervous about cooked mayo, but this is veyr good. This was a big hit & even better the day after. I didn't have crab so I left it out. Added a little thyme & basil. Will use a little less onion next time.
I needed a casserole witout noodles so I am going to try this with tuna and definately with crab when I get some. I love mayonnaise and I don't use sharp-tasting spices so this recipe should become a base for me getting back into the casserole theme for fall here on the East Coast. Sounds like a good comfort food an I could use some of that, too!
the casserole was good, I added white cheddar cheese to mine. also boiled my shrimp shells with my milk for added flavor. great idea
not the best recipe but will try again with subsitutions.
Absolutely fabulous. My husband loved it.
This recipe was great! I did add some parmesan and some garlic after reading the reviews. I also tasted it cold the next day and it was wonderful. I will probably eat the leftovers cold! I may add some parsley next time just for color.
Big dissapoinent. Please save your time and skip this. Suppose peppers would have helped but I figured the recipie of the should be complete. Boy was I wrong.
Did not like this recipe. To save on fat/calories I used low fat mayo & reduced the amount. Just didn't do anything for me.
Went exactly by the recipe. We enjoyed it two nights in a row
Very bland. Disappointed with all the money I spent on this. Deleting this one from my recipe box. Never know till you try. Thanks.
It seems to be missing something to me. It is ok - perhaps it was because I used fat free mayonnaise?
Way too runny and the rice wasn't cooked all the way. Gross.
Really good. With the leftovers, I made patties and coated both sides in breadcrumbs, then fried in olive oil. Equally yummy! I would have been just as happy without the shrimp, too!
I shock myself when it was finish. How good it was.
I altered the recipe a bit. I threw in a bag of fresh (peeled) shrimp, a large can of fresh crab meat & juices, and 1lb of 'imitation' crab meat (For visual and texture). This made the recipe more seafood dense, and less mayo-ee (based on other's input). This recipe came out amazing. It is dense with seafood flavor, satisfying without being too heavy, and can be thrown together in a jiffy. Soon to become one of my favorites. I'm going to experiment with other cream-soups and ingredients.
I made this as written, and I did really enjoy it. I used imitation crab, as I didn't want to have to shell that much meat, and I didn't have access to a fish market that would shell it for me. It was easy to throw together and came out beautifully. I may have left it in the oven for an extra 10 minutes or so, but I like things like this well browned and a little on the dryer side. I will definitely make this again, but I'll only plan to if I'm serving a crowd. This reheated ok, but not great and (obviously) was extremely pungent.
It was delicious! I added chopped up vegetables like carrots and celery and spinach to make it more colorful.
It's in the oven now. The odds of fitting these ingredients into a 2 quart casserole dish are zero. I had to use a 3 quart casserole dish and it went into the oven full.
Really good. I took the advice of reducing the mayonnaise and milk. Still moist and tasty
The recipe was awesome and very simple to make. I actually had all ingredients in my fridge. The only thing that I did differently was use less milk only 1 1/2 cups, I did not use the almonds, and I seasoned my raw shrimp before mixing. It turned out perfectly. I will definitely be making this again soon. I tried to post a picture of it but the image was too big.
I listened to previous reviews and used half the milk and mayo suggested and 3 tsp hot sauce. My family loved it!
I liked this recipe, very tasty! :) I did modify a little. I used 1 can of campbell's cheddar cheese, reduced milk and mayo to one cup each and added one more cup of rice. Everyone thought it was great. :)
Delish!!!! I didn't have the butter crackers, so, I used saltines. I added some garlic & reduced the amount of mayonnaise. My husband raved about it. Froze what was left over.
I didn’t have any shrimp. I used 2 lbs of crab meat. 2 c of sharp cheese. I also didn’t have hot sauce. I used 1/2 Tsp of ground red pepper. No onion-no problem. I had a can of cream of onion soup. Added 1 C of mayonnaise. Turned out delicious!
Absolutely delicious!!! I didn't make any changes to it. I think why people are giving subpar reviews is that it requires way more time in the oven. At 40 minutes, I got scared because you couldn't smell it at all. I took it out at that time because it was bubbling along the sides, as the recipe states, but when I took it out, it was a mayonnaise and milk disaster. I put it back in for about 30 more minutes and it came out delicious!! No need to reduce milk and no need to reduce mayo. You can't even taste the mayo if you cook it long enough. Next time, I will be adding broccoli, cheese, and water chestnuts and eliminating the slice almonds. This is definitely a keeper!!! Hint: If you can't smell throughout your house, it's not cooked enough:).
