Tuna Noodle Casserole I
This is easy, filling, and can be quick if you omit the baking step, which I often do.
This is easy, filling, and can be quick if you omit the baking step, which I often do.
I made this dish today. It was good, but needs adjustment. I used two cans of tuna, and with 8 oz of noodles, it requires more cheesesauce or at least a thinner one. My casserole was dry. Thin the cheese sauce with milk to make it creamier or use less noodles. I will make it again.Read More
I had to doctor up the sauce with seasonings to get some kind of flavor into it. Also, the amount of liquid stated would have left me with a very dry casserole, so I tripled the sauce and it was perfect. I topped the casserole with buttered Panko crumb and some parm cheese. This recipe has the makings of a good dish, but you really need to play around with it. Thank you Cat!Read More
I made this dish today. It was good, but needs adjustment. I used two cans of tuna, and with 8 oz of noodles, it requires more cheesesauce or at least a thinner one. My casserole was dry. Thin the cheese sauce with milk to make it creamier or use less noodles. I will make it again.
I had to doctor up the sauce with seasonings to get some kind of flavor into it. Also, the amount of liquid stated would have left me with a very dry casserole, so I tripled the sauce and it was perfect. I topped the casserole with buttered Panko crumb and some parm cheese. This recipe has the makings of a good dish, but you really need to play around with it. Thank you Cat!
I never thought I would like Tuna Casserole made without Mushroom soup. Boy was I wrong! This was fantastic! I doubled the sauce and added a few splashes of Frank's to it. I used frozen peas and a big can of tuna and I added a can of mushrooms. So good with a sprinkle of french fried onions on top. YUM! thanks for the great recipe Cat!
this is an excellent base recipe. i doubled the cheese sauce and also used half cheddar half provolone. i cooked some mushrooms, red peppers, onions, and garlic in olive oil and steamed a little broccoli and added all that in at the same time as the tuna and noodles. i also used two cans of tuna. i baked club crackers and parm cheese on top for about an hour. it was excellent and my boyfriend was excited to have leftovers to bring to work! thanks!
Yum! Yum! Yum! I doubled the sauce recipe, but still only used the one can of tuna and one bag of noodles. I used kraft sharp cheddar cheese in the block- no need to shred, just slice it thin. I used almost the whole 8oz block of cheese since I doubled the sauce. I think the kraft sharp cheddar cheese tastes best -better tasting than the already shredded packs of cheese. I also used frozen peas. Served my family of 5 and still have leftovers for next day lunch. I will make this again. A keeper! Thank you!
Excellent recipe, I too am grateful to see a recipe for Tuna Noodle Casserole that is made without a can of soup. Definitely tastes "like mom used to make it." Thank you!
This was really good! I was looking for a tuna noodle casserole recipe without the canned soup that has all that salt. The white sauce was easy and good. I added 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder and onion powder and used soy milk. I topped it with bread crumbs. I didn't have any peas to add and this was still delicious! I will make this again and next time I will add the peas. Thanks!
I made this last night for my family and very picky brother! It was devoured. I liked this recipe because it is a great starter. Add whatever tastes you like...cayenne pepper, salad supreme seasoning, cumin, green chilis, sweet bell peppers, water chestnuts, mushrooms, etc. My kids ate it mild and my husband poured on the pepper and cayenne for more spice and flavor. Even the picky brother had seconds! I also added a heaping spoonful of sour cream just to make the texture more creamy and soul satisfying. Great Job!
I only used half of the recommended egg noodles and the recipe turned out great
Mmmmm...yummy. I used a cheddar/jack blend and it was very nice and creamy. I used large shells as well. My hubby loved it.
I have played around with this recipe for the past year or so and have finally found the best ratios. I use triple the butter, flour and milk and use double the noodles and tuna. This makes plenty of sauce and no need to cover while baking. I use frozen, not canned, peas and never measure them, just pour in until it looks like enough. I also add plenty of black pepper and top with crispy fried onions. Perfection.
Pretty Good, but would have bland without changes. I added diced onions and a minced garlic clove and let them simmer in the butter for a while. I also added paprika, and several dried peepers. To make the recipe healthier, I doubled the tuna and only used about 1/4 cup of cheese (mixed chedder and mozz). To keep it creamy I added a big scoop of plain greek yogurt. Wheat noodles added some fiber, and since people were complaining of dryness I added some vegetable broth to the sauce. I also sprinkled crushed Saltines to the top to give a little crunch. It turned out tasty and was easy to make.
Good recipe, I added a package of ranch dressing mix (dry) after adding the milk while making the sauce, only because I had it on hand. It turned out GREAT! So play around with this recipe with what you have in the cubbard. Have fun cooking everyone!
Additions are fine, but the fact remains that this is a great basic recipe for tuna noodle casserole that doesn't include that horrible can of soup!
Four stars! This recipe is a good starting point, something to tinker with different ingredients like veggies and seasonings. The sauce is very much like what you would use in a from-scratch mac and cheese, and worked well. I used some cooked elbow macaroni I had on hand instead of the egg noodles so mine was very much like a mac-n-cheese dish, but the egg noodles would be great. Honestly, I just eyeballed how much cooked noodles to use for how much sauce I made so I can't really comment on the noodle-to-sauce ratio in the recipe. I doubled the sauce as others suggested, but for the small can of tuna I use that was excessive. The sauce was bland, so I had to kick it up a notch with some spices. May fave was hot sauce. I aso used cooked frozen carrots and peas instead of the can. My kids were so hungry I didn't put mine in the oven, but it reheated great in the oven for lunch the next day so the step isn't totally useless. Overall, a keeper. Thanks Cat!
Very tasty, easy, and you can easily use any type of pasta or noodle on hand that you may be trying to finish off. The major change I would make would be to definitely ADD more TUNA. The more tuna, peas, and broccoli you could add would increase the health benefit for more fat/calorie content eaters. So fast, will make again on a night I need to put dinner on the table without much time.
I doubled the cheese sauce (a must), adding garlic powder, crushed red chilies, pepper, dried minced onion, and a pinch of celery seed, and used a large pouch of tuna. I also added some lightly steamed broccoli. In place of the egg noodles, I used whole wheat bow-tie pasta. I covered it in the oven for the first 10 minutes, than added Panko bread crumbs tossed with a little butter and left it uncovered for the rest. I used the broiler at the end to deepen the top crust. The husband loved it, and I'm happy that there was plenty for leftovers later in this busy week. This recipe is a good base, and I'm looking forward to varying the spices and vegetables in the future.
I took someone else's suggestion and I doubled the sauce. This was really very good! I was surprised because the sound of tuna and cheese together didn't do much for me but this was really good!
This was so good, I ate the whole thing in two days. I made more of the Rue and milk then called for and used frozen mixed vegatables (peas, carrots, etc) instead of the canned peas, and I put Panko bread crumbs on the top. Delicious.
I love this recipe. I added Mrs. Dash as my seasoning and love how the lemon flavor blends in with the tuna flavor
My 4 year old helped make this and she had a blast. It was so easy to prepare and make.
Delicious and easy - my two favorite things!! I did have to put about 1/2 cup more milk in to make it nice and creamy. Otherwise I think it may have come out a little dry. I sprinkled some extra cheese and some bread crumbs on top before baking to make a nice topping. Very nice - will definitely be a regular in my recipe box!
I really love this recipe. It was super easy and really yummy. I did double the sauce. I also have tried it with canned pink salmon too. So delicious.
I've made this twice now. Good stuff and I like that I have control of the ingredients. No condensed soup! It's a quick week night meal.
I'm never using canned soup again for this hotdish. Made quite a few adjustments for my tastes but this is a great starter recipe. I'm so glad there's such an easy way to avoid the salty canned soup.
great dish, I doubled the recipe and added an extra can of tuna. I love tuna!
Really enjoyed this recipe - my daughter is picky and she loved it too. Very easy to make, the top layer does dry out a bit in the oven but it makes it a bit more crunchy so I didn't mind it. You probably don't need a full package of noodles. I bought a 12 oz package of noodles and used about half. I will definitely make again. Good for leftovers too.
I don't know why people had doubts about this, because we loved it. My hubby didn't even want to try this just because it has tuna in it (he won't touch Tuna Helpers), but once he did, he couldn't stop eating it! Maybe it just turned out perfect for us this time?? It wasn't too hard or too runny. We will definately be trying this again. I added 1/2 cup extra cheese, medium egg noodles, one extra can of tuna. You could eat this without baking. Baking makes it crispy, more delicious. I am never going to buy Tuna Helper again! BTW: I love Tuna!
This was quite good. I have tried 6 recipes on this site for tuna casserole and this one is by far the best one. I give it 4 and not 5 stars because it was a bit dry, so I added a can of fat free cream of mushroom soup to add moisture. I also added seasoned bread crumbs on top. Very good, quick and easy for busy stay at home moms like me.
I am so glad I used this recipe for my first ever tuna noodle casserole. I did make a few small changes as I thought the dish might be a little bland for my taste. Firstly, I didn't measure the flour and milk to make the roux, I just did it by eye as I am used to doing. It created more sauce but that was a good thing in the end or the casserole may have been a little dry. I added a good pinch of dried thyme and a teaspoon or so of garlic powder. The garlic powder added that extra dimension which made this a winner in my family. I also added a generous dollop of single cream and used frozen peas. This recipe is a cracking base for anyone to add their own spices/ingredients to taste. I want to make it again tomorrow!
EXCELLENT!! After reading some rewiews that it was a dry dish, I made some changes. I added 1 more cup of milk in the sause (so it wasn't to tick) + salt, pepper + nutmeg. Boiled the peas in salty water. When everything was mixed I added 3/4 cup pasta water. I used thin spaguetti. (I think this recipe would work with any pasta, whatever you have in your paintry). My husband, my daughters 1 and 3 years old and I LOVE IT SO MUCH... So tasty, So good, So easy!!!!! I am going to do this again very soon!
Excellent! A quick and easy meal that even my kids will eat!
Recipe was easy. I added some fresh mushrooms, made a little extra white sauce as one of the other reviews mentioned it was a little dry. Used colby-jack cheese (as that was what I had on hand). It is better with the white sauce than the can of creamed soup which is always too salty. Good recipe Cat. It's a keeper.
This is great tuna casserole without using canned soup. I doubled the sauce portion and made it a little saucier because we like it like that. I also used frozen peas instead of canned -- they didn't mush. Excellent recipe!
No one is my family liked this. I really thought my 4, 2, and 1 year would but they didnt care for it. Had to double cheese sauce as well. Will not be making this again.
I am rating this as a 'base' recipe.I adjusted alot due to taste preferences..used cubed cooked chicken and steamed broccoli and sauteed mushrooms...followed sauce but doubled it except the cheese...also added ALOT of seasoning to the mixture..garlic and onion powder,turmeric and a touch of nutmeg..YUM! Will definitely make this recipe with my adjustments. THANKS for a great base!!!
This is my go-to tuna noodle casserole recipe. My husband and son love it!
This doesn need extra salt. I added and extra T of flour, butter and about 1/3 more cup or milk. I think it is really good with these modifications!!!!!
Not bad. Plenty of cheesy sauce, but not enough tuna, I felt. Overall, I thought it a little bland.
I needed a tuna casserole without canned soup, because I didn't have any and it's not readily available where I live (Spain). I had to make a few minor changes to the recipe to adapt to what I had: multi-colored bow tie pasta instead of egg noodles, a 5-cheese blend instead of just cheddar, and 1 cup of frozen peas, partially thawed, instead of canned. I left out the salt. Before I put the casserole in the oven, I sprinkled the top with Parmesan cheese and crushed Ritz crackers. It turned out great, very tasty, and even looked nice with the different colors in the pasta, the peas and the topping. Thanks for this one!
I made this with cubed chicken and also doubled the milk to two cups in the same amt. of flour/butter and used low fat cheese in it and it was delicious. I did add a few drops of Louisana Hot Sauce to the cheese mixture just to have it have a little "kick" to it. It was just delicious and will never use creamed mushroom soup again in this type of recipe. THANKS for sharing this with us. Loved it.
I didn't like this.
Extremely dry. Add more sauce when using this recipe.
This turned out very good! Much better than using a can of cream of "whatever" soup in it.
I made this with ham instead of tuna (I know, I know) - but it was still delicious. The cheese sauce was easy making this a great lunch to throw together. I'll be making it with tuna today. :)
Nice change from can soup version. Followed other suggestions to double the sauce ... nice and creamy!
I had mixed veggies instead of a can of peas, I also added 2 cans of tuna but found it was a little dry. I think a little more sauce and I would have given it 5 stars.
Great basic recipe!! I am the only one in our household that will eat tuna casserole! So I do not eat it very often. I used leftover egg noodles from last nights dinner and leftover garlic and cheese croutons smashed on top. Surely not my mother's tuna casserole!! Quick and easy and very forgiving. Add what you like and take out what you don't!! YUMMY!!
I read the reviews before I made this recipe. I doubled the cheesy sauce ingredients (as suggested) and I am glad I did. I also added a tsp. or so of Emeril's essence and a tsp or so of dry ranch dressing powder. It turned out REALLY good. We all liked it and I would definitely make this again!! I have to say I was worried it would taste bland, but it tasted really good. Had more flavor than the normal cream of mushroom soup tuna casserole.
This is a good start. I doubled the sauce using triple cheddar blend instead of sharp cheddar, used frozen peas instead of canned, added 1/4 cup sour cream to the sauce. I also added an extra can of tuna and topped it with crushed potato chips. I added my own seasonings since it needed some flavor. It is good if you can't have a lot of salt and need to avoid canned soups.
This recipe has a wonderful flavor!!! Better then one I previously used with Cream of chicken soup. The only adjustments I made to this recipe were using 2 cans of tuna instead of one, and adding an extra 1/2 cup cheese in response to suggestions made by other reviewers. I added a little milk to compensate for the added ingredients. I also sprinkled dried bread crumbs on the top before baking. I added the crumbs 20 minutes before the casserole was finished baking so they wouldn't burn. The bread crumbs definitely completed the meal!! My only complaint is that the casserole seemed a little dry to me. My husband and his aunt thought it was just fine. I guess I like a soupier casserole. Other then that personal preference this recipe is a keeper and I love the fact that it doesn't use canned soup! Very simple and yummy! I would recommend to others but don't forget the bread crumbs!! Thanks for sharing.
We thought this was good but I had to leave out the salt due to dietary restrictions. I used a few shakes of Mrs Dash instead. I agree it needs more sauce but I just doubled the milk and it worked just fine. We don't care for canned peas so I used frozen. Lastly I crushed some herbed croutons and sprinkled on top and it was dinner. My 4 yr old gobbled it up!
Good taste but missing something, will have to experiment a bit with this one. Nice to have a recipe that doesn't call for a cream of something soup.
I followed the advice of many of the reviews - I doubled the tuna & the sauce (and added about a half cup extra milk). The texture was fine, but it still probably could have done with more sauce. I used chopped fresh baby portobello mushrooms and a bag of frozen mixed veggies instead of canned peas. I also used a light celtic cheddar from trader joe's and added a little frank's hot sauce just to make sure it wouldn't be bland like so many tuna noodle recipes. The boyfriend and I both had seconds :)
Finally, a tuna casserole recipe that doesn't used canned soup, but is still quick, easy, and good! Thanks for a great recipe!
This was easy to make and turned out great. I love that this version doesn't use a can of condensed cream soup. I used half and half instead of milk to enrich the flavor. I also used 2 cans of tuna since one didn't seem like enough. And a little red pepper flakes gave it a nice kick. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. Tastes like Mom used to make.
Good quick, no-frills, last-minute dinner idea. I'm glad to have a tuna casserole that doesn't use condensed soup. I used 2 5-oz cans of tuna and some frozen mixed veggies. The kids loved it!
I thought this was a very good basic recipe. I teaked it a bit by pureing 1 small green pepper, 2 small onions and 5 cloves of garlic in a bit of olive oil. I then added the puree to the tuna and let it sit for about 15 minutes. I scaled down the sauce a bit since the puree added creaminess. Also, after I baked the casserole for 30 minutes, I took it out of the oven, sprinkled the cheese on top and put it back in the oven on the low broil setting until the cheeze became golden in color. (You have to watch this very carefully, it only takes about 5 or less minutes) Everyone in my family loved it, including my mother in law who at first was not very thrilled since she'd never had tuna casserole before. It came out very tasty and I'll definately make this again. Thanks Cat! OOPS,,, Forgot to say that I added an extra can of tuna and omitted the peas.
My husband and I loved this recipe. I doubled the sauce and the tuna.
Great base recipe...tweaked it in almost every way! I'm not a huge fan of condensed soups and like to make as much as I can from scratch. I used pepperjack and parmesan instead of cheddar. I also used half and half in place of milk, doubled the recipe and used two, 12 oz cans of albacore tuna, sprinkled a couple dashes of red pepper and cut about 4 cups of fresh spinach up to add into the mix. YUM!
I just made this - never made tuna casserole before, and was delighted by how simple it was. I had most of the ingredients in my cupboard, but substituted the egg noodles with pasta. I think it'll be a winner with the kids. and on our weekly dinner menu.
Have to be honest, did not enjoy this at all. Not only was it dry, it was pretty bland. I added extra spices, but left me without taste. Not every recipe is a winner. I am sure if you work with it, you can make this a great dish. But, BEWARE you have to make double or triple the sauce, otherwise it will be too dry.
Fast, easy and great week night meal. I add a cup of shredded cheddar cheese.
I used broccoli instead of peas and added bread crumbs. baked until crunchy. DEEEELISH
My hubby loved it, I on the other hand can't eat hot tuna. Need to make more of the milk, cheese mixture to make it creamier.
I liked this. I did use the wrong size dish and it came out a little crunchy. The second time I made it, however, it was really good. I think adding Pita chips or even potato chips would be a tasty addition. Plus, I used 3 cans of tuna and it came out great. It is really neat to make the sauce in the pan. I had never done that before and it was really easy.
great! I was glad that I didn't have to use soup for it, and it was easy enough for a clumsy cook like myself to not screw it up. My boyfriend, who doesn't really like tuna, had a double serving! Yum!
I am giving this three stars because it is a good base recipe, but when I make it next time I will be making some significant adjustments. As written, this was more like a "pea casserole". There were too many peas and not enough tuna. Here are some things we are going to try to enhance this recipe: use 2 cans of tuna, use half the amount of peas, use a little more cheese and/or sauce, and make a breadcrumb topping to cover it with.
My family loves this but it needs a couple changes. I double the sauce and the tuna otherwise it gets a bit dry. I also use frozen or fresh veggies rather than canned. This is totally on our monthly meal list!
We love this casserole, with the following modifications: double the butter, flour, milk, cheese, and tuna. We use mini pasta screws which make it more springy and less potentially glued-together than the egg noodles.
I also added a can of cream of celery and used 2 cans of albacore tuna and bowtie pasta instead very very good
With a little love and modification I was able to make it lovely. The only thing I changed was the order of the ingredients. I melted the butter first, adding one tablespoon of flour after. Next I added the milk and the rest of the flour. This worked out splendidly. I also added some corn along with the peas for a little extra ruffage and a can of mushroom soup. With these changes I believe that this great recipe came out even better.
This was sooo quick and easy. It took only 10 min. (max.) prep time. I did not have egg noodles, so I broke some lasagne noodles in pieces before cooking them in salt water like I would have the egg noodles. It turned out really good! I also did not have cheddar but used slices of american cheese. My teenage son had a huge portion and I couldn't stop eating it either. Great stand-by recipe when there isn't much time to get dinner ready.
Pretty good, needs some seasoning though. I add 1 teaspoon Mrs. Dash, 1/2 teaspoon Morton's Nature Seasoning, and I saute minced garlic in with the butter before adding the flour and salt.
Yum-Yum! Tastes as delicious as mom used to make, but without the soup (a nice surprise). I made a couple of adjustments, but nothing to change the basics. I doubled the recipe to ensure leftovers, I used shells instead of wide noodles, added some chopped celery to the cheese mixture and I sprinkled Panko crumbs on top before popping in the oven, which gave it a nice crunch. One other note...I used tuna packed in foil instead of canned, which is just as juicy and flavorful but no need to drain it . Thanks for sharing, Cat. This one is a keeper!
Yummy! I'm the only one in the family who will eat tuna, so I made this with chicken breast instead. I also increased the amount of cheese sauce I made in light of other posts, and added a few spices from Tastefully Simple, Onion Onion and Seasoned Salt, to give it more flavor. I also added canned mushrooms. I topped it with 1/2 cup melted butter, 1/2 parm cheese and 1/2 cup bread crumbs mixed together. Very tasty and I'm super excited that I learned how to make a cheese sauce!!
I used a cup of macaroni noodles instead of egg noodles but it turned out great! I'd definitely fix it again.
This recipe was only ok. It was pretty dry even though I added more of the sauce. I added my own seasonings which really helped and topped with breadcrumbs. It definitly needs more sauce to the recipe, LOTS more.
I made this last night as a last minute, no meat on Friday meal. It turned out really good. I ended up using a mix of cheddar and shredded mexican cheese (not the kind with taco seasoning). I also added some crushed up buttered Ritz crackers for a cruncy topping. Good base recipe that you can really do a lot with depending on what kind of flavor you are looking for.
This was really tasty, and I was so glad that it did not call for Cream of Mushroom soup. I would recommend either skipping the "baking" step, or making EXTRA sauce. It really gets sucked up into the noodles and mine came out a little dry. I had to add some more milk before serving. But I thought it was great, and I think chicken, or turkey, could be substituted nicely, too.
Made it without baking for a quick lunch. Put leftover croutons in the food processor and mixed it into the noodles. It definitely could have used some seasoning, though.
This is just like the delicious tuna casserole my mom used to make. I love the fact that you don't have to use any soup in it. I followed the recipe to a tee except for I topped it with a layer of crushed ritz crackers. I did this for 2 reasons. I read other reviews where it said it came out too dry, so I figured this would help the noodles stay nice and moist (it did),and it just sounded to me like it needed a crunchy top. The result was yummmmmy! The family loved it and ate every bite! This one is a keeper.
This a great basic recipe which you can tweak a little to suit your own taste. Definitely double the ingredients for the sauce, though I still kept the cheese to 1 cup. To add a little more flavor, I decreased the salt to 1/2 tsp. and added 1/2 tsp. of celery salt, along with some garlic powder. And bread crumbs on top before baking makes it even more tasty. This passed the test of even my most pickiest eater!
I was nervous to try this recipe as I'm not a big tuna fan but the previous reviews really helped out! I used 4 oz noodles & 2 cans of tuna. Believe me-any more noodles would be too much! I also added 1/4 tsp onion & garlic powder but next time will double that-it wasn't enough flavor! Sprinkled some french fried onions on top. The cheese sauce was great (I used fat free cheese)-it'll be greater next time with more seasoning. And I only used 1/2 cup frozen peas. AND the leftovers are DIVINE the next day-it reheats very well! Thanks SO much to the previous reviewers for their help!
Delicious! Only thing I had to change was I used velveta block cheese bc I was out of shredded cheese, and i added some onion and garlic powder, mine wasn't dry at all, it tasted amazing!
This is easy and delish. For an added twist, consider throwing in some sweet curry powder in the mix. Mmmmmmmmm! :)
this was so good. I used spaghetti noodles instead of the egg noodles. I tripled the sauce mix and instead of regular milk, I used the canned evaporated milk. I didn't have any bread crumbs, so instead I used Special K cereal crushed, and added that on top of the dish. I put sliced cheese (sandwich cheese) on top of that. Even my three year old, who won't eat ANYTHING ate this and said that it was good. This reminds me of the Tuna Helper "Tuna Tettrazini" 5 stars from me and I will be making it again. thanks CAT!!
This was great I added half a pack of onion soup (dry mix) and some sour cream mozz cheese was great!!! added extra tuna too!
I liked this recipe as a base for a "canned soup free" tuna casserole. I personally like more flavor, so I added 1/2 tsp paprika, 1/4 tsp of ground mustard, 1/4 tsp ground black pepper, a dash of cayenne, and 1 tsp of dried chopped onion. I put panko on top as well, and as another reviewer said, I thinned out the sauce a bit with some reserved pasta water. Thanks :)
Pretty darn good. Even better w/ breadcrumbs sprinkled on top before baking.
Fabulous. I'm so grateful to have found a recipe that doesn't call for canned soup! I doubled the recipe and added crushed ritz crackers on top. Other reviewers mentioned it came out too dry. Not so for me. I wonder if they covered their casserole dish with a lid while baking? I did, and it came out PERFECT.
My family loved this but first I did double the ingredients for the sauce and I used spinach instead of peas.
Good, hearty, tasty and not unhealthy! Thanks!
I doubled the sauce and it was great! Even better the next day. I will make this again and again.
This is a very good recipe, to those who think this is bland: it's tuna noodle casserole!! you shouldn't expect too much different flavors because it is a classic casserole, if you think it is lacking something, my suggestion is a little more salt, as that seems to be the one thing people don't put enough of in. The only think I did to alter this recipe is that I followed other reviewers suggestions with doubling the sauce recipe to compensate for the amount of noodles listed, I highly suggest this, because I am sure this would have been too dry had I not doubled it, I also added a small can of mushroom pieces, and I thought that added a nice flavor. Good recipe!
loved chewy texture and homemade taste. i did 1.5 c milk, 1.5 c cheddar, but it still seemed dry so i added .5 c milk at end. a tad dry, but it was fine. did 1 c peas and 1 c chopped broccoli. bland, but good for toddler. could add parmesan for more flavor.
This was great and so easy to make. I sauteed some onions and mushrooms, even though it would have been good without. I doubled the tuna. My boyfriend loved it. Will definitely make again.
here's the thing...i always make recipes exactly as the recipe reads, therefore, if you make this recipe as is, it's just fair. not much flavor and more work than necessary. follow others suggestions i.e. 1 more can tuna or maybe some seasoning salt. don't make this recipe as is or you will just have a fair casserole in front of you.
I made this recipe with shells. It was all I had on hand. I doubled the sauce recipe and used a processed cheddar from wis pride. It was the only cheese I had left. I used one cup of milk and one cup of half and half plus two cans of tuna. My husband who hates Tuna noodle casserole loved it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections