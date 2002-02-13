Tuna Noodle Casserole I

Four stars! This recipe is a good starting point, something to tinker with different ingredients like veggies and seasonings. The sauce is very much like what you would use in a from-scratch mac and cheese, and worked well. I used some cooked elbow macaroni I had on hand instead of the egg noodles so mine was very much like a mac-n-cheese dish, but the egg noodles would be great. Honestly, I just eyeballed how much cooked noodles to use for how much sauce I made so I can't really comment on the noodle-to-sauce ratio in the recipe. I doubled the sauce as others suggested, but for the small can of tuna I use that was excessive. The sauce was bland, so I had to kick it up a notch with some spices. May fave was hot sauce. I aso used cooked frozen carrots and peas instead of the can. My kids were so hungry I didn't put mine in the oven, but it reheated great in the oven for lunch the next day so the step isn't totally useless. Overall, a keeper. Thanks Cat!