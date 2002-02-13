Tuna Noodle Casserole I

4.2
436 Ratings
  • 5 188
  • 4 186
  • 3 38
  • 2 18
  • 1 6

This is easy, filling, and can be quick if you omit the baking step, which I often do.

Recipe by Cat

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 2 quart casserole dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a large pot of salted water, boil noodles until al dente. Drain well.

  • In a medium saucepan, combine flour, butter, and salt. Stir until butter is melted and ingredients are combined evenly. Add milk, and whisk until the sauce thickens (usually it is at the proper consistency by the time it begins to boil). Add cheese to mixture, and whisk until cheese is melted and mixture is well blended. Stir in tuna, peas, and noodles. Spread evenly in prepared dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 70.9mg; sodium 721mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022