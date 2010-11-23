Rebel Angels

Spicy bacon wrapped shrimp. Great served as a hors d'oeuvre or as a kabob over rice.

By Heather

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut bacon strips into thirds. In a large saucepan fry bacon 5 minutes, they should remain somewhat limp (bacon is not yet fully cooked).

  • Combine onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, basil, thyme, black pepper, white pepper, cayenne pepper, and paprika in a medium sized bowl. (To regulate the spiciness of this dish use the white pepper and cayenne pepper to taste). Coat shrimp with the spices.

  • Wrap bacon around shrimp, secure with toothpicks.

  • Fry shrimp in saucepan over medium heat until bacon is crisp and shrimp are pink. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
705 calories; protein 39g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 54.9g; cholesterol 249.7mg; sodium 1121mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Reviews:
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2010
Hubs made these tonight - I'm merely the critic! These were knock-out delicious, but I have to think his putting his own spin on them had a lot to do with that. First, he used beautiful, large, meaty shrimp - 13-15 count. These big guys required more than just a third of a slice of bacon, so Hubs didn't cut the bacon until after he partially cooked it in the microwave and saw how long he needed the pieces to be. As for the spices, he cut waaaaaaay back on the pepper and that was definitely to our liking. Finally, he didn't want the muss and fuss of frying them, so he opted to broil them instead. When we make these again, however, we'll make it easy on ourselves and just use a good Cajun seasoning rather than mix all the herbs and spices individually. This would be a fine and proud addition to your holiday appetizer table. Read More
Helpful
(30)
Christy
Rating: 4 stars
03/21/2003
I made it using the amounts in the recipe, and it was WAY too spicy. They were still pretty good though, and I will definitely try them again using much less pepper. Read More
Helpful
(11)
ALL FOR MY BOYS
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2003
WOOOOO HOOOOO, these where so over powering with spices you lost the flavor of the shirmp. There alot of work. I think I'll try again some other time and not coat them as much. I used a quarter of the white pepper and cayenne that the recipe called for and still they were very spicy Read More
Helpful
(10)
pfaulkner
Rating: 1 stars
03/23/2003
too much work for the final outcome. and no one liked. Read More
Helpful
(6)
DECAR48
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2004
The spiciness was good. Very flavorful dish. Only thing I would do is cook the bacon more before wrapping the shrimp. I would cook it in the micro and after wrapping the shrimp finish cooking in the broiler instead of in a fry pan. Read More
Helpful
(6)
SISHEL
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2003
this is the only meal my husband has asked me to make again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
SOIRENOIR
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2003
a little too spicy, but we toned it down a bit and it was wonderful. Also good done on the BBQ :) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Crikkitt
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/20/2011
We used much much less cayenne and white pepper. And medium shrimp since that's what I had in the freezer. It was soooo good!!!! We will definitely be making this again. Sooo very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Cheryl Higgins Chambers
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2003
My husband and I love this recipe and make it often (too spicy for the kids). We leave out the cayenne pepper when preparing this. Have made this for friends and family and they go crazy for it! It takes a while to make because of the bacon and peeling the shrimp but it is a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
