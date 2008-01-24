Sauteed Scallops
A very simple recipe for how delicious it is! Just crush the garlic with the side of a chef's knife blade instead of chopping it, and using whole sprigs of rosemary allows them to be easily removed before serving.
GREAT recipe! I've made scallops this way for years... with a few minor changes. I salt & pepper the scallops, drizzle with a little olive oil and marinate the scallops with a lot more chopped fresh garlic & rosemary. Spray the pan with non stick spray and place the scallops in one at a time (don't dump them in with the juice or you'll end up "boiling" the scallops) and cook 2-4 minutes each side, depending on size. The jumbo sea scallops have the best flavor, just be sure to rinse them well.Read More
Very good and quick. Suggest heating a Tablespoon of oil in pan before add ing butter so that butter does not burn.
THIS RECIPE WAS GREAT. I USED A LITTLE BIT MORE GARLIC AND A LITTLE LESS ROSEMARY. IT WAS PERFECT. JUST BE CAREFULL NOT TO OVER COOK THE SCALLOPS BECAUSE THEY WILL TURN OUT RUBBERY.
A basic recipe to season to your taste. However it could go wrong if you crowd the pan and it isn't heavy and hot enough. I find a cast iron fry pan works best. Scallops cook in a hurry and you want a bit of a crust on them. It wont happen with too many in the fry pan. They will give off their juices and start to boil and dry out. A hot pan with just a few scallops and turning frequently does the trick.
This was very good. I used minced garlic, and added dill weed and lemon pepper to the mix. While the scallops cooked, I constantly spooned the butter and garlic mix over them. It took a lot longer than 2 minutes per side to cook... but I had the jumbo scallops. I served with steamed sugar snap peas and white cheddar shells and cheese macaroni. I will definitely make this again!!
I had never cooked scallops before, so I wanted to start with something simple. I read all the comments before I started and this is what I ended up doing... Im not a fan of rosemary... left it out. Im a big fan of garlic... added extra I did salt and pepper them before I cooked them. I put enough olive oil in the pan to just cover it before I added the butter and used a little lower temp so the butter wouldn't burn. They took a little longer to cook... ~5 min each side. And they came out better than any scallop I've had at any restaurant. Perfect!
I never cooked scallops before so this recipe was very helpful for my first time. I added a little white wine and I didn't have any rosemary. They turned out great.
These were awesome.... just like in the restaurants! I made a few edits however. I used 4 cloves of garlic and added about a 1/4 cup of white wine. I also made sure to rinse the Sea scallops (I prefer these) and pat dry ahead of time. I put salt and pepper on the scallops before sauteing. I'll make these again.
Just what I was looking for. Just a nice simple recipe. No sauce,not a lot of other additives to get in the way, just great scallops. This will be a regular in our house.
Hi from TX...I had a weird craving for scallops (no, I'm not pregnant!)and tried this. I used very small "bay" scallops. If I do it again I'll splurge for the $12.99/lb huge scallops. These turned out semi-okay; I tried to sear them in my iron skillet in a mixture of olive oil and a little butter, sprinkled garlic salt and some italian seasoning, but they were very lackluster. I'm a newbie to cooking seafood so I'm sure it's my mistake. Thanks for the post!
This was a little bland for us. Easy to cook thou.
These was a good recipe. The scallops were great. I added some lemon to them after done cooking
Very good! I used big sea scallops, rinsed and dried, then coated with olive oil, sea salt and pepper. Cat iron skillet heated then added butter, rosemary and garlic. Cooked for a minute and added scallops....was very pleased! Will definately make again.
I liked the rosemary here, something I've never used with scallops. Its flavor was very subtle, however, so next time I might consider using even more. Clarified butter (or adding a little olive oil to the butter) helps ensure against it burning when sautéing at a relatively high heat.
I followed the recipe but dried the scallops first. also added salt/ pepper and a bit of olive oil to the butter so they didn't burn. I had bay scallops (the small ones) Also used crushed fresh garlic. Very good !
Yum!
Needs salt. Definitely use 2 cloves of garlic. I dried the scallops on paper towels before cooking. they were good, but needed salt and definitely use 2 cloves of garlic. I may sprinkle them with a little grated parmesan cheese right before I take them out of the skillet.
I used 1T olive oil rather butter and I used jumbo scallops so had to cook them 3-4min a side. I love the delicate flavors and will make this receipe again soon.
Easy and delicious! Used dry rosemary instead of fresh, worked perfectly!
Lacked spices. I don't think rosemary is a spice I'd recommend on scallops. This needed a bit more salt and a touch of "something", which I couldn't pinpoint.
just made these, quick and easy. and tasty. i used the big sea scallops so cooked them a little longer. i also added some olive oil with butter to help it not burn with the longer cooking.
My husband and I have always had trouble with scallops but this recipe has made us successful. Here were my changes: I added one stalk scallions, sea salt and oregano (I did not have any rosemary).
We loved it! I added sautéed mushrooms and shallots that were cooked in a different pan. Recommend drying scallops after rinsing them in a paper towel to eliminate excess water.
My husband loves scallops and he really enjoyed this recipe. He says it rivals the scallops made at one of his favorite restaurants. Its very easy to make.
Delicious and easy. I marinated the scallops in garlic and rosemary, seared as the recipe directed. We will be doing this again.
I expected more flavor than these delivered. I think there is potential, but to my taste they were lacking as this is written. More rosemary, more garlic, and perhaps a splash of white wine, and a little sprinkling of salt when they're finished. I will say though that the scallops were perfectly cooked.
Oh so good. Served with ratatouille.
Easy and delicious
Absolutely Delicious and so easy! I took a few of the suggestion from others - drizzled some olive oil to prevent the butter from burning as well as seasoning the scallops with salt & pepper prior to sauteeing. I didn't have fresh rosemary so I just used about a 1 tsp of dried. Came out great!
Very good and easy! 'i had never cooked scallops but they turned out really good.
This was my first time cooking scallops and I absolutely loved them. I did sprinkle the scallops with a little seasoning salt. Served over angel hair pasta. Truly delicious! This is a keeper.
Great. Easy and delish. I just wanted to stress that it's ok to cook scallops fast; they may seem undercooked but that's how they should be. They are supposed to be pan seared on outside. No need to add liquid as it may make them boil. (don't). Also, I agree with others who stated not to crowd the scallops. They should not touch. As with all seafood, fresh is best. Yum.
A little bland, we had to add salt and pepper to our scallops while eating.
OMG! This was GREAT!! I added a few things though. I cut up carrots into little sticks, green pepper, mushrooms and broccoli. Added those things in with the butter first to let them simmer and then added garlic, extra butter a little bit of splenda to taste and then the scallops. This was AWESOME! Thank you so much!!
Nice, quick and easy.
The scallops were soft and tasteless. I could taste the garlic, but the scallops were not at all tasty.
I've cooked this several times. Its quick and easy and very yummy.
Quick and easy. I skipped the Rosemary and just used a little oil, butter and garlic.
Delisioso !!!! mhmh ! My husband was very impressed, I just put the scallops on a bed of butter sauteed spinach and a side of steamed corn, green beans and peas. Very Healthy...
very good, very simple! definitely recommend!
Surprisingly good. I added olive oil as others suggested, but kept everything else the same. Will make again for sure! I just loved how quick and simple it was to make.
This was a very good recipe. I served the scallops over pasta with a side salad. What a wonderful meal.
A keeper.
It was my first time cooking scallops so I did over cook it a bit.Even with that mistake it was good. The breadcrumb coating was awesome. Will use it for other meats as weel.
Spectacular! Followed directions exactly!
I tried this with what I had on hand, and used 1/4 cup of butter and 1/2 Tbl. of garlic salt, melted in in the pain and sauteed the scallops for about 5 minutes per side (they were quite large scallops) very easy and very delicious!
This is a simple but impressive dish. Just the way I like it!
Very simple and very very good. I did this exactly according to recipe and it came out wonderful. I also did another pan and added a cream sauce. To make the cream sauce I removed scallops from pan, used the pan drippings and mixed with more butter, whipping cream, white wine, sour cream, romano cheese, and a dash of salt. The sauce was decadent and really added to scallops...so BOTH ways were yummy.
I seasoned almost as written, except for the rosemary only because I didn't have any. I also didn't remove the garlic from the pan when complete, but removed the scallops. They were delicious. I also prepared them over a high heat that I think locks the juices in. You just have to be careful to not over cook them. Also, it's very important to wash (rinse) the scallops if you buy Sea Scallops like I did. Overall, I gave this five stars because this is definitely a keeper.
My "foodie" husband who is mega picky absolutely raved about this dish! I'm all for any delicious recipe that is ready in less than 10 minutes and has no more than 4 ingredients, bravo!!
I would change this recipe to start with only 2 tablespoons of butter plus the crushed garlic and spice. Add the scallops when the pan is hot, searing them a golden brown on both sides. (If I had read the other reviews first, I would have then added a half cup of rice wine, to loosen brown bits, then added the rest of the butter). I didn't have rosemary, so I used fresh basil from my garden.
This was a very easy and basic recipe to follow! We enjoyed this as a side dish to the Charleston Shrimp N'Gravy recipe from this site.
Loved it. I made the recipe the same as posted and add the scollops to angel hair pasta.
Amazing! We put the scallops on a thin slice of baguette and topped it with various things like squeezed lemon, mayo and sweet chili.
awesome, easy and fast!
Love, love, loved it! Used sea scallops and shrimp. Both were out of this world. I also did the baked scallop recipe so we had a delicious mixture of both versions for dinner. (Also, having scallops sautéed in butter can sometimes feel too heavy if eaten alone.). i appreciated the hint from the other reviewer to add a little olive oil to the butter mixture so you can get the butter temperature really hot without burning the butter. The hotter the sauté, the better the scallops lock in their juices. Used the cast iron skillet, too. Also I sautéed garlic and rosemary in the butter/oil for couple minutes before adding scallops and shrimp. A delicious treat!
Great simple recipe.
My husband and I ate the whole pound last night they were so delicious. I made exactly as stated!
Followed the recipe exactly. Easy recipe for delicious scallops! I made this three times in a month!
I concentrated too much on nice brown color of scallops at expense of tenderness. Ruined them actually.
Simple and delish! Served with pasta.
Will absolutely make it again! I substituted avocado butter.
Very easy to make & it tasted wonderful.
This was very easy and delicious! I did not use the rosemary, but did add some salt and a squeeze of lemon over the scallops at the end of cooking.
Super easy to prepare; garlic rosemary infusion is delicious.
This is a good recipe. I used my cast iron skillet. The scallops cooked evenly and took on a beautiful color. They were tender. Don't use minced garlic from a jar as it doesn't make a paste and it burns. My dish did not taste burned though. I didn't have rosemary so I served the scallops with the garlic butter from the pan. It's good this way, but I will put the rosemary in next time!
Simple to prepare but yet elegant! Followed recipe with exception of adding a bit of olive oil to pan with butter. Delicious!
Best way to make scallops. I just add olive oil, brown sugar, raw honey, roasted cherry tomatoes, loads of garlic and sauté the scallops. It ends up with the tastiest honey scallop sauce. Great for bread or to add to risotto
I made it with thawed frozen scallops. The seasoning of garlic & a rosemary sprig in butter didn't add much flavor, so the dish was not as flavorful as I would have liked.
Very bland recipe. I usually love scallops, was very disappointed
I was so nervous, this was my first time to saute scallops. They were perfect. No changes made other than to salt and pepper the scallops before they went in the pan. The timing on the recipe is dead on accurate. We used jumbo sea scallops.
This seems like a decent recipe. The main things I would change are 1. Use a larger pan or do the cooking in small batches so the scallops have space to sear properly. 2. Work more by color than time. It took nearly four minutes per side for them to gain a golden seat for me.
Followed recipe. Did not make any changes. Quick, easy and yummy.
Nothing great.
Should hsve dried scallops . Residual Moisture prevented glazing & browning . Still great taste
Pretty easy to follow and make.... Thanks
Great easy recipe! Taste really good with the rosemary.
Perfect, every time. Need three minutes per side to get to 115 degrees, but the scallops were pretty large.
Added a splash of Chardonnay to the garlic butter when cooking. 3 min each side was perfect! Also I didn’t have fresh Rosemary so I used dried stuff... still added some good flavor! Used a dash of garlic pepper too!
Perfectly easy and delicious! Paired well with butternut squash soup!
Added lemon pepper seasoning
Today was my second time doing it. I simply love it! I do it with oven baked potato with cheese and onion and is perfect.
Delicious sea scallop recipe. Added lemon juice while cooking.
LOVE SAUTEED SCALLOPS. WE DON'T LIKE GARLIC SO I SIMPLY LEFT THAT INGREDIENT OUT. FANTASTIC!
Very easy and delicious. Modified according to prior tips; salt and pepper on the scallops before putting in pan; a bit of olive oil in pan. I did 2 batches, half pound each batch, to control the cooking and added a splash of white wine to each batch. Next time, I might add a pinch of cayenne pepper, or even herbs de provence. I served this with arugula salad (olive oil/lemon/parm cheese) and asparagus cooked in half chicken broth/half water with herbs de provence. Light but filling dinner for two!
I needed to modify the original recipe, I added white wine and added Lime Oil to the butter so it wouldn't burn. I also added lemon pepper and crazy salt. Served with Sauteed Onion/Zucchini with wilted spinach with garlic. Very tastey
Didn’t use rosemary and it didn’t need it. Very easy and delicious.
I thought it was very quick & easy, also delicious! I did slice 4 fresh mushrooms & added to the skillet- it really made it restaurant fare.
Easy and tasty recipe, but husband thought the rosemary was too much. Next time I will use just a pinch or maybe substitute it with parsley.
No changes
Love this. Add some shrimp for a bonus.
The scallops came out very delicious!!! I added real bacon bits to the recipe!!! I would make this again. Great appetizer!
What an easy recipe for a great entree. I marinated the scallops in olive oil and minced garlic for two hours but skipped the rosemary, which isn't a favorite herb in our house. I cooked the scallops according to the recipe and served them on fettuccine with pesto along with asparagus and a Caesar salad for Valentine's Day dinner. Two thumbs up from both of us and so so easy! Thanks for the great recipe!
Quick, simple and delicious. I will make this again!
So easy to prepare and cooked to perfection!
I never made scallops before and it was truly delicious especially for how easy the recipe was. Thank you for submitting this, my hubby and I LOVED it!
