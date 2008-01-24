Sauteed Scallops

A very simple recipe for how delicious it is! Just crush the garlic with the side of a chef's knife blade instead of chopping it, and using whole sprigs of rosemary allows them to be easily removed before serving.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium size saucepan melt butter over medium-high heat. Add crushed garlic and whole sprigs of rosemary to the saucepan. Add scallops, cook for 2 minutes on each side (or until desired consistency). Remove the garlic and rosemary from pan. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 38.5g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 135.9mg; sodium 529.6mg. Full Nutrition
