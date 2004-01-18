Easy Shrimp Scampi

1 of 72

Rating: 5 stars I made this twice. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it was very good. The second time I didn't flour the shrimp and I thought it was even better. Thanks for sharing your wonderful recipe. Helpful (61)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is delicious!! For those that said the flour made it gooey - next time don't use so much flour. Just barely coat the shrimp and shake off excess. Nummy!! Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars My husband and I thought this recipe was great! However next time we will not add the floured shrimp back into the sauce but rather pour the sauce mixture overthe floured shrimp just before serving to prevent the shrimp becoming gluggy Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was excellent. I read previous reviews and decreased the flour--I simply shake the flour lightly over the shrimp before cooking. Also I only use 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and find that there is more than enough lemon flavor--5 tablespoons would be overwhelming. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent mixture; however I added my own twist which took this dish over the top. As most on here I reduced the amount of lemon in the dish and I added chicken cubes as well as a little heavy whipping cream at the end which gave this scampi a delicious creamy garlic taste. Highly recommended.......... Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely fantastic! I too omitted the flour and boy was it delish. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars Delish...but next time I will drop the lemon down a couple of tbsp...but still DELISH@!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Me and my husband loved this. It had so much flavor. It was a tiny bit greasy but shrimp scampi usually is. Definitely worth giving a try!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars The first time I've ever attempted Shrimp Scampi and it was excellent! I agree with rater #1 frying the shrimp coated with flour made the entire dish kind of gooey/lumpy but it tasted great anyway next time I will forego the flour and fry the shrimp plain.. Helpful (9)