Easy Shrimp Scampi

Rating: 4.24 stars
68 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

Mmmmm good!

By Jill

3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a deep skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Lightly coat the shrimp in flour. In batches, saute shrimp in oil until golden brown; each batch should take approximately 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

  • Discard oil and add the wine, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and chicken broth to the skillet. Cook over high heat until liquid has reduced by half (approximately 5 minutes). Stir in butter and season with salt and pepper to taste. Lower head to medium, add shrimp cook for 1 minute (until shrimp are heated). Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 203.7mg; sodium 377.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (72)

Most helpful positive review

CHOKOHOLIC420
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2004
I made this twice. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it was very good. The second time I didn't flour the shrimp and I thought it was even better. Thanks for sharing your wonderful recipe. Read More
Helpful
(61)

Most helpful critical review

SUNEE
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2004
The shrimp would have been better if you didn't fry the shrimp first. The flour made the shrimp very gooey when you put it in the wine mixture. We will try this recipe again but use ready to eat shrimp instead. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
