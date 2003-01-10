Ginger Swordfish

Rating: 4.11 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This marinade is absolutely delicious on swordfish steaks. Try it out and enjoy!

By Jessie

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 steaks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine teriyaki sauce, sherry, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil. Bring to a boil. Set the marinade aside to cool for 10 minutes.

  • Place fish in a shallow baking dish. Pour 1/2 of the marinade over the fish. Flip the fish over and pour the remaining marinade on the fish. Coat entire fish with marinade. Refrigerate the fish for 1 1/2 hours, turning the fish over often.

  • Grill the fish over medium-high heat for 4 minutes. Flip the fish over and grill it another 4 minutes. Fish should flake easily with a fork when done. Serve hot!

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 35.6g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 65.6mg; sodium 1690.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (21)

Most helpful positive review

SONYA62
Rating: 4 stars
10/01/2003
was very good could be just a drop sweeter though Read More
Helpful
(14)

Most helpful critical review

Noreen D.
Rating: 3 stars
06/27/2007
Very tasty but a standard marinade. Is the first ingredient supposed to read "soy sauce"? That's what I used because it seemed like this was just a simple teriyaki marinade. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Ryan
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2009
Using what I had on hand I substituted lite soy sauce for the teriyaki white wine for the sherry (love the 2 buck chuck!) and Olive Oil (good for you on so many levels). This got rave reviews from the family dinner. My mother is picky about her fish and just loved the layers of flavor this marinade added to the fish. I couldn't give it a 5 rating because using cooking sherry is just wrong. There are so many good wines available for 5 and under that nobody should be using sherry any more. If you wouldn't drink it you shouldn't cook with it. Good inspiration recipe though. Read More
Helpful
(6)
cd
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2013
My husband really enjoyed this. The recipe calls for dry sherry, not cooking sherry, which is entirely different. A good dry sherry, like a good port, is excellent to cook with and imparts delicious flavors and notes to any recipe. Will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Chris Gatzow
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2011
This marinade is awesome! I substituted white cooking wine because that's what I had on hand but followed the rest of the ingredients as per the recipe. I am not a huge fish fan just now learning to enjoy it. This is the best recipe I've found to date! will absolutely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
OUTLIERCOOK
Rating: 1 stars
02/15/2008
very tough Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cecile DeOrnellas
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2016
Of course I didn't quite follow directions. No dry sherry so I thought rice vinegar would compliment dish. Did not cook marinade first. Threw everything in a bowl and stirred. Added raw swordfish and marinated about 2 hours. 6 minutes on high flip and then another 6 on other. Excellent. Will make again. Read More
Patti Kasal
Rating: 4 stars
10/17/2019
Only had two swordfish steaks, so I decreased the recipe and used Ginger Soy instead of Teriyaki. Great marinade! Read More
Pattypiecake
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2013
Excellent & easy dish! Yum! Read More
