Ginger Swordfish

Rating: 4 stars was very good could be just a drop sweeter though Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Using what I had on hand I substituted lite soy sauce for the teriyaki white wine for the sherry (love the 2 buck chuck!) and Olive Oil (good for you on so many levels). This got rave reviews from the family dinner. My mother is picky about her fish and just loved the layers of flavor this marinade added to the fish. I couldn't give it a 5 rating because using cooking sherry is just wrong. There are so many good wines available for 5 and under that nobody should be using sherry any more. If you wouldn't drink it you shouldn't cook with it. Good inspiration recipe though. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars Very tasty but a standard marinade. Is the first ingredient supposed to read "soy sauce"? That's what I used because it seemed like this was just a simple teriyaki marinade. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars My husband really enjoyed this. The recipe calls for dry sherry, not cooking sherry, which is entirely different. A good dry sherry, like a good port, is excellent to cook with and imparts delicious flavors and notes to any recipe. Will definitely make again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This marinade is awesome! I substituted white cooking wine because that's what I had on hand but followed the rest of the ingredients as per the recipe. I am not a huge fish fan just now learning to enjoy it. This is the best recipe I've found to date! will absolutely make this again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 1 stars very tough Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Of course I didn't quite follow directions. No dry sherry so I thought rice vinegar would compliment dish. Did not cook marinade first. Threw everything in a bowl and stirred. Added raw swordfish and marinated about 2 hours. 6 minutes on high flip and then another 6 on other. Excellent. Will make again.

Rating: 4 stars Only had two swordfish steaks, so I decreased the recipe and used Ginger Soy instead of Teriyaki. Great marinade!